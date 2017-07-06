It was on a Saturday evening at about 6pm. Edward had gotten ready for th departmental party hosted to commemorate the Languages Football Team who emerged as the champions in the just concluded inter-departmental football competition during the Student's Week. He was dressed on a white jeans trouser with a blue extra large T-shirt with a matching pair of blue adiddas hightops. He probably was behind schedule and so had to rush in other to meet up with his friends Khalifa,Hakeem and Bella the only skirt among the four friends.he hastened up and left through the compound's gate constantly checking on his diamond painted rolex that was gifted to him by Bella on his birthday.After a five minute walk, he was able to see his friends from a distance already dressed up and ready for the party waiting for his arrival at the basketball court their regular meeting point. He began to walk faster, his friends must have been getting impatient especially Hakeem who loves such parties more than all of them. He was a few step next to them when his phone rang, he picked immediately without checking the caller's identity."Hello Edward please can't we talk ? The caller said sounding dull. "Rose what again ? Is it the part that we are over that u don't understand or the fact that we can never be together again ? " Edward replied very rudely. "Edward you have killed me, i still can't believe you are this heartless. So after everything i did for you this is how i get paid ? Well its my fault, i was too blind and deaf to see and listened to what my friends told me about you. God will surely judge u" she sounded so hurtful and pained. Edward couldn't take all her curses and abuses anymore afterall she isn't the first,second or third girl he has use and dump so why should he care ?,he hung up nd rushed to his friends.



He extended his hands and shook them one after the other until he got to Hakeem. He noticed that the guy was looking so eager and anxious to live so Edward decided to apologise to all of them especially Hakeem. "guys am really sorry about being late,it wasn't my intention to keep you guys waiting especially my man here Hakeem, i know his legs must have been itching already". "No Edward u don't have to apologise because it seems you have problems not only wit ur landlord but with that girl you were shouting and screaming at over the phone" Bella threw at him jokingly,nd giving him a cute smile.Khalifa decided to come into the conversation" can we get our legs in motion please ? Because i know my little dude here is boiling with anxiety to go and shake his body" they all laughed and turn to Hakeem because surely that was for him. "i will rather shake my body than get stocked up with some prostitutes in one of the hotel rooms" Hakeem threw at Khalifa whose smiles was changing into somethin else. They all busted into laughter and made their way towards the hall. 2 Likes 1 Share

Please readers am just an ss2 student i really need ur encouragement on this work, this is the first time am writing any piece and i need ur support through comments and critics

nice one,

I have arrived.



Emperor you are doing great but please space it a little bit for those of us who drank garri all through our stay in hostel.



Nice story.



I'm beginning to like that Hakeem guy ''Like sha not love''



I'm following jejele. 1 Like

Edward and his three friends Bella Khalifa and Hakeem have been very good friends. They are very popular in not only the languages department of the school but also almost the entire school knows them. They walk to school together,attain lectures together because they are coursemates, and walk back home together until they get to the point where every one will have to divert to their separate avenues. They were living off campus and at different compounds.



Edward is a very tall, fair and good lookin young man of around the age of 19 or 20. He is the most handsome of the three boys in the group, he is from kafanchan of kaduna state but is currently studying at the state's capital. The story on how he made with Khalifa was during their registration a year ago. Khalifa was a just new in the school considering the fact that it was his first time of being their, he was lookin so confused and helpless. Edward on the other hand was already through with his registration and had spent a week in the school. He had been sitting under the trees in front of the Admin block and had noticed Khalifa roaming up and down looking helpless. Edward been a very cool and caring guy decided to help him out with all the procedures he will have to go through in the process of registration. After then, Khalifa expressed gratitude and the two guys exchange contact, little by little they got to know each other and before a week they were already good friends.



Hakeem was the third to join the group. On a Saturday morning, Edward and Khalifa were on their way back from the field when they came across a young guy of about their age but is small bodied and dark in complexion. They have been seeing him attending lectures in thesame hall with them but they havent talked before. "Hi i am Hakeem, i have been seeing u around, you must be coming from the field right ? " "Yea,i am Edward and he is Khalifa ". They continued talking and before you know they were already three good friends.



They were very good together and understood each other. They shared common likes and dislikes and have similar way of life. They most common attribute they all share was their flirtitous way of life. Edward and Hakeem had quit up to four relationships each and Hakeem who is new have seen a girl in the lecture hall and was keen on getting her. He planned on the strategies to use in other to succeed without any problem. He eventually carried out his plan but unfortunately for him,the girl would rather be friends than date. That was how Bella got to join the crew. 4 Likes

On getting to the party, Hakeem suddenly disappeared and in a moment he was already in the middle of the dancing floor and could be seen shaking his short legs and moving his body in accordance to the rhythm am beat of the music.



Khalifa on the other hand just had a call with Rita, the girl from Theatre Arts he just met a week ago and before two minutes she was already there and they could be seen holding hands and walking towards a separate corner of the hall. Edward and Bella were neutral as Edward just broke up with his latest girlfriend and Bella on the other hand had no boyfriend, she has the attitude of turning down guys who have made attempts on her.



They decided to go to the eatery part of the hall and ordered for some drinks. They gisted about many subjects but Edward looked uninterested when it got to the part where he was demanded to talk about Rose. "Edward why did u scream on ur caller earlier and who is she ? Edward had been expecting that question from Bella ,she had the attitude of enquiring about his relationship life and that's something he don't love talking about

"Oh it was nothing, i just had a little misunderstanding i had to deal with but don't worry its alright now".Bella was not convinced for she wanted to know wat happened." Edward am your friend for crying out Loud, can't u tell me what really transpired between you and Rose ? Its okay am use to your attitude of keeping things from me, i guess I guess am not what i think i am to u"



Edward on seeing the look on face decided to open up everything that happened without skipping any word. Bella was relieved and after some more drinks they made up to go home. It wasn't easy fetching Hakeem in the pool of the ladies that surrounded him, he was really angry when was really enjoying himself but after some minutes they were able to convince him to go home with them. Khalifa had call to tell them he was home already, that he had an a emergency to attend to.they walked home quiet till they got to their various separate points were they bade each other goodnight 1 Like

