Moment Runtown Met Selena Leath, His Baby Mama (Photo) by geedup(m): 7:19am
This photo shows the moment runtown met his baby mama and after then it sprung to a relationship that spanned till this time.

Location: Jamaica(i guess)

Moment: When runtown and wizkid shot a music video way back in 2015 titled "bend down pause"

Baby mama is a video vixen by the way. And has featured on cameos with rap artist, Future, Nas, Slaughterhouse, CeeLo Greene, ImranKhan FrenchMontana & 2Pistols

She is also a model.

Re: Moment Runtown Met Selena Leath, His Baby Mama (Photo) by eezeribe(m): 7:21am
Mere looking at her hips and standing posture,you would know she was actually created to be a baby mama.

Re: Moment Runtown Met Selena Leath, His Baby Mama (Photo) by ANIEXTY(m): 7:23am
Re: Moment Runtown Met Selena Leath, His Baby Mama (Photo) by Benekruku(m): 7:34am
The girl set!

Dude got eyez for tall fit and sexy breed


Not all these short fat dwarfs chasing me about

Re: Moment Runtown Met Selena Leath, His Baby Mama (Photo) by praizephoto(m): 9:01am
but u can remember something sha
Re: Moment Runtown Met Selena Leath, His Baby Mama (Photo) by NwaAmaikpe: 10:33am
shocked


Video vixens are oloshos once the videoshoot is over

If she could sleep with an upcoming failed Nigerian musician without a condom, you can imagine what she's done with more established and handsome acts like French Montana, Nas or Future.


I can bet Wizkid smashed her before Runtown even said hi to her.


That is who he parades as babymama.

Shame...
Real shame

Re: Moment Runtown Met Selena Leath, His Baby Mama (Photo) by Papiikush: 10:33am
Technically speaking you fücked one of the girls who danced in wizkid's video shoot and she got pregnant.

When will ladies come to realize that 95% of guys don't marry their baby mamas?

Re: Moment Runtown Met Selena Leath, His Baby Mama (Photo) by kagari: 10:33am
Nice one
Re: Moment Runtown Met Selena Leath, His Baby Mama (Photo) by Albert0011(m): 10:34am
Whr is nwamaikpe?....his stupidity is legendary.

Re: Moment Runtown Met Selena Leath, His Baby Mama (Photo) by SirHouloo(m): 10:34am
Everywhere he went, he was planting seeds....runtown the baby papa.
Re: Moment Runtown Met Selena Leath, His Baby Mama (Photo) by EseWealth(f): 10:34am
noted
Re: Moment Runtown Met Selena Leath, His Baby Mama (Photo) by Virginkpekus(f): 10:34am
lipsrsealed lipsrsealed lipsrsealed lipsrsealed and that is something to be proud of?
Re: Moment Runtown Met Selena Leath, His Baby Mama (Photo) by asahnwaKC: 10:34am
Seen
Re: Moment Runtown Met Selena Leath, His Baby Mama (Photo) by kabsedokenneth: 10:35am
known.

noted.

seen.

loved.

Baby mama
Re: Moment Runtown Met Selena Leath, His Baby Mama (Photo) by tpdgenius(m): 10:35am
bad guy
Re: Moment Runtown Met Selena Leath, His Baby Mama (Photo) by koolcat: 10:35am
Re: Moment Runtown Met Selena Leath, His Baby Mama (Photo) by hisroyalrealnes: 10:35am
With hips like that....she should prepare for more babies...
Re: Moment Runtown Met Selena Leath, His Baby Mama (Photo) by Talkingboy: 10:36am
Should we now fry Agbalumo ?
Re: Moment Runtown Met Selena Leath, His Baby Mama (Photo) by bsideboii(m): 10:37am
And so they decided to do the do.Then Belle matter come enter.
Re: Moment Runtown Met Selena Leath, His Baby Mama (Photo) by oshe11(m): 10:38am
wat hapend to the moment



he startd spraying moni




person wen dn meet her tire even ham her sotey she produced a babi, nai U dey say moment undecided
Re: Moment Runtown Met Selena Leath, His Baby Mama (Photo) by yemzzy22(m): 10:38am
she iz beautiful lyk her eye balls Vaseline crew
Re: Moment Runtown Met Selena Leath, His Baby Mama (Photo) by FreddyKruger: 10:39am
Runtown got a thick one! Now that's precision cool
Re: Moment Runtown Met Selena Leath, His Baby Mama (Photo) by nandyz(m): 10:39am
Re: Moment Runtown Met Selena Leath, His Baby Mama (Photo) by driand(m): 10:39am
Beautiful babe,

For those hypocrites crying foul about the the baby mama thingy, how many of you found a husband yet?

Female folks constitute 67% of world population and and to make the matter worse most guys are unserious and not willing to marry[yet]

So if you can't find a husband material(200 yards) at all at all Naim bad, become a baby mama..

You can't miss out on hubby and still miss out on kids..

tongue tongue
Re: Moment Runtown Met Selena Leath, His Baby Mama (Photo) by keypad1: 10:39am
Merely looking at her eyes u will know she will preeek very well.
Her curves is well positioned for dggy style.
This girl can suck life out of a mans pe.nis
Re: Moment Runtown Met Selena Leath, His Baby Mama (Photo) by homikann(m): 10:40am
I want to love u for life
Re: Moment Runtown Met Selena Leath, His Baby Mama (Photo) by Evaberry(f): 10:40am
.
I'm so disappointed in you runtown
I can't believe u went so low to Bleep this hoe without a condom
Re: Moment Runtown Met Selena Leath, His Baby Mama (Photo) by Ijobalupe(m): 10:41am
Re: Moment Runtown Met Selena Leath, His Baby Mama (Photo) by marynPearl(f): 10:41am
Re: Moment Runtown Met Selena Leath, His Baby Mama (Photo) by keypad1: 10:42am
i first u fvck that ur babe
Re: Moment Runtown Met Selena Leath, His Baby Mama (Photo) by morereb10: 10:44am
ok

