|Moment Runtown Met Selena Leath, His Baby Mama (Photo) by geedup(m): 7:19am
This photo shows the moment runtown met his baby mama and after then it sprung to a relationship that spanned till this time.
Location: Jamaica(i guess)
Moment: When runtown and wizkid shot a music video way back in 2015 titled "bend down pause"
Baby mama is a video vixen by the way. And has featured on cameos with rap artist, Future, Nas, Slaughterhouse, CeeLo Greene, ImranKhan FrenchMontana & 2Pistols
She is also a model.
|Re: Moment Runtown Met Selena Leath, His Baby Mama (Photo) by eezeribe(m): 7:21am
Mere looking at her hips and standing posture,you would know she was actually created to be a baby mama.
|Re: Moment Runtown Met Selena Leath, His Baby Mama (Photo) by ANIEXTY(m): 7:23am
geedup:
|Re: Moment Runtown Met Selena Leath, His Baby Mama (Photo) by Benekruku(m): 7:34am
The girl set!
Dude got eyez for tall fit and sexy breed
Not all these short fat dwarfs chasing me about
|Re: Moment Runtown Met Selena Leath, His Baby Mama (Photo) by praizephoto(m): 9:01am
but u can remember something sha
|Re: Moment Runtown Met Selena Leath, His Baby Mama (Photo) by NwaAmaikpe: 10:33am
Video vixens are oloshos once the videoshoot is over
If she could sleep with an upcoming failed Nigerian musician without a condom, you can imagine what she's done with more established and handsome acts like French Montana, Nas or Future.
I can bet Wizkid smashed her before Runtown even said hi to her.
That is who he parades as babymama.
Shame...
Real shame
|Re: Moment Runtown Met Selena Leath, His Baby Mama (Photo) by Papiikush: 10:33am
Technically speaking you fücked one of the girls who danced in wizkid's video shoot and she got pregnant.
When will ladies come to realize that 95% of guys don't marry their baby mamas?
|Re: Moment Runtown Met Selena Leath, His Baby Mama (Photo) by kagari: 10:33am
Nice one
|Re: Moment Runtown Met Selena Leath, His Baby Mama (Photo) by Albert0011(m): 10:34am
Whr is nwamaikpe?....his stupidity is legendary.
|Re: Moment Runtown Met Selena Leath, His Baby Mama (Photo) by SirHouloo(m): 10:34am
Everywhere he went, he was planting seeds....runtown the baby papa.
|Re: Moment Runtown Met Selena Leath, His Baby Mama (Photo) by EseWealth(f): 10:34am
noted
|Re: Moment Runtown Met Selena Leath, His Baby Mama (Photo) by Virginkpekus(f): 10:34am
and that is something to be proud of?
|Re: Moment Runtown Met Selena Leath, His Baby Mama (Photo) by asahnwaKC: 10:34am
Seen
|Re: Moment Runtown Met Selena Leath, His Baby Mama (Photo) by kabsedokenneth: 10:35am
known.
noted.
seen.
loved.
Baby mama
|Re: Moment Runtown Met Selena Leath, His Baby Mama (Photo) by tpdgenius(m): 10:35am
bad guy
|Re: Moment Runtown Met Selena Leath, His Baby Mama (Photo) by koolcat: 10:35am
*I AM REMINDING YOU OF YOUR AGE*
*Year - Age* 1960 - 57 1961 - 56 1962 - 55 1963 - 54 1964 - 53 1965 - 52 1966 - 51 1967 - 50 1968 - 49 1969 - 48 1970 - 47 1971 - 46 1972 - 45 1973 - 44 1974 - 43 1975 - 42 1976 - 41 1977 - 40 1978 - 39 1979 - 38 1980 - 37 1981 - 36 1982 - 35 1983 - 34 1984 - 33 1985 - 32 1986 - 31 1987 - 30 1988 - 29 1989 - 28 1990 - 27 1991 - 26 1992 - 25 1993 - 24 1994 - 23 1995 - 22 1996 - 21 1997 - 20 Now continue pretending that you are young ��
Lemme come and be going ��♀��♀��♀��♀��♀��♀
|Re: Moment Runtown Met Selena Leath, His Baby Mama (Photo) by hisroyalrealnes: 10:35am
With hips like that....she should prepare for more babies...
|Re: Moment Runtown Met Selena Leath, His Baby Mama (Photo) by Talkingboy: 10:36am
Should we now fry Agbalumo ?
|Re: Moment Runtown Met Selena Leath, His Baby Mama (Photo) by bsideboii(m): 10:37am
And so they decided to do the do.Then Belle matter come enter.
|Re: Moment Runtown Met Selena Leath, His Baby Mama (Photo) by oshe11(m): 10:38am
wat hapend to the moment
he startd spraying moni
person wen dn meet her tire even ham her sotey she produced a babi, nai U dey say moment
|Re: Moment Runtown Met Selena Leath, His Baby Mama (Photo) by yemzzy22(m): 10:38am
she iz beautiful lyk her eye balls Vaseline crew
|Re: Moment Runtown Met Selena Leath, His Baby Mama (Photo) by FreddyKruger: 10:39am
Runtown got a thick one! Now that's precision
|Re: Moment Runtown Met Selena Leath, His Baby Mama (Photo) by nandyz(m): 10:39am
|Re: Moment Runtown Met Selena Leath, His Baby Mama (Photo) by driand(m): 10:39am
Beautiful babe,
For those hypocrites crying foul about the the baby mama thingy, how many of you found a husband yet?
Female folks constitute 67% of world population and and to make the matter worse most guys are unserious and not willing to marry[yet]
So if you can't find a husband material(200 yards) at all at all Naim bad, become a baby mama..
You can't miss out on hubby and still miss out on kids..
Evaberry:pained
|Re: Moment Runtown Met Selena Leath, His Baby Mama (Photo) by keypad1: 10:39am
Merely looking at her eyes u will know she will preeek very well.
Her curves is well positioned for dggy style.
This girl can suck life out of a mans pe.nis
|Re: Moment Runtown Met Selena Leath, His Baby Mama (Photo) by homikann(m): 10:40am
I want to love u for life
|Re: Moment Runtown Met Selena Leath, His Baby Mama (Photo) by Evaberry(f): 10:40am
.
I'm so disappointed in you runtown
I can't believe u went so low to Bleep this hoe without a condom
|Re: Moment Runtown Met Selena Leath, His Baby Mama (Photo) by Ijobalupe(m): 10:41am
|Re: Moment Runtown Met Selena Leath, His Baby Mama (Photo) by marynPearl(f): 10:41am
Benekruku:
|Re: Moment Runtown Met Selena Leath, His Baby Mama (Photo) by keypad1: 10:42am
NwaAmaikpe:i first u fvck that ur babe
|Re: Moment Runtown Met Selena Leath, His Baby Mama (Photo) by morereb10: 10:44am
ok
