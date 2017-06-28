Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Moment Runtown Met Selena Leath, His Baby Mama (Photo) (9340 Views)

Doris Aondoakaa's 40th Birthday: Nduka Obaigbena Throws Party For His Baby Mama / Taiye Fajemisin, JJC Skillz First Baby Mama (Photos) / Yemi Alade Steps Out Braless In Club After Winning MAMA (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

This photo shows the moment runtown met his baby mama and after then it sprung to a relationship that spanned till this time.



Location: Jamaica(i guess)



Moment: When runtown and wizkid shot a music video way back in 2015 titled "bend down pause"



Baby mama is a video vixen by the way. And has featured on cameos with rap artist, Future, Nas, Slaughterhouse, CeeLo Greene, ImranKhan FrenchMontana & 2Pistols



She is also a model. 1 Share

Mere looking at her hips and standing posture,you would know she was actually created to be a baby mama. 16 Likes

geedup:

This photo shows the moment runtown met his baby mama and after then it sprung to a relationship that spanned till this time.



Location: Jamaica(i guess)



Moment: When runtown and wizkid shot a music video way back in 2015 titled "bend down pause"



Baby mama is a video vixen by the way. And has featured on cameos with rap artist, Future, Nas, Slaughterhouse, CeeLo Greene, ImranKhan FrenchMontana & 2Pistols



2 Likes

The girl set!



Dude got eyez for tall fit and sexy breed





Not all these short fat dwarfs chasing me about 10 Likes

but u can remember something sha







Video vixens are oloshos once the videoshoot is over



If she could sleep with an upcoming failed Nigerian musician without a condom, you can imagine what she's done with more established and handsome acts like French Montana, Nas or Future.





I can bet Wizkid smashed her before Runtown even said hi to her.





That is who he parades as babymama.



Shame...

Real shame Video vixens are oloshos once the videoshoot is overIf she could sleep with an upcoming failed Nigerian musician without a condom, you can imagine what she's done with more established and handsome acts like French Montana, Nas or Future.I can bet Wizkid smashed her before Runtown even said hi to her.That is who he parades as babymama.Shame...Real shame 21 Likes 4 Shares

Technically speaking you fücked one of the girls who danced in wizkid's video shoot and she got pregnant.



When will ladies come to realize that 95% of guys don't marry their baby mamas? 7 Likes

Nice one

Whr is nwamaikpe?....his stupidity is legendary. 8 Likes

Everywhere he went, he was planting seeds....runtown the baby papa.

noted

and that is something to be proud of? and that is something to be proud of?

Seen

known.



noted.



seen.



loved.



Baby mama

bad guy

*I AM REMINDING YOU OF YOUR AGE*

*Year - Age* 1960 - 57 1961 - 56 1962 - 55 1963 - 54 1964 - 53 1965 - 52 1966 - 51 1967 - 50 1968 - 49 1969 - 48 1970 - 47 1971 - 46 1972 - 45 1973 - 44 1974 - 43 1975 - 42 1976 - 41 1977 - 40 1978 - 39 1979 - 38 1980 - 37 1981 - 36 1982 - 35 1983 - 34 1984 - 33 1985 - 32 1986 - 31 1987 - 30 1988 - 29 1989 - 28 1990 - 27 1991 - 26 1992 - 25 1993 - 24 1994 - 23 1995 - 22 1996 - 21 1997 - 20 Now continue pretending that you are young ��

Lemme come and be going ��‍♀��‍♀��‍♀��‍♀��‍♀��‍♀ 7 Likes

With hips like that....she should prepare for more babies...

Should we now fry Agbalumo ?

And so they decided to do the do.Then Belle matter come enter.









he startd spraying moni









person wen dn meet her tire even ham her sotey she produced a babi, nai U dey say moment wat hapend to the momenthe startd spraying moniperson wen dn meet her tire even ham her sotey she produced a babi, nai U dey say moment

she iz beautiful lyk her eye balls Vaseline crew

Runtown got a thick one! Now that's precision









https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YLx7g3K0c90 Lifeless body call back to life by a REV father in ENUGU





For those hypocrites crying foul about the the baby mama thingy, how many of you found a husband yet?



Female folks constitute 67% of world population and and to make the matter worse most guys are unserious and not willing to marry[yet]



So if you can't find a husband material(200 yards) at all at all Naim bad, become a baby mama..



You can't miss out on hubby and still miss out on kids..





Evaberry:

.

I'm so disappointed in you runtown

I can't believe u went so low to Bleep this hoe without a condom pained

Beautiful babe,For those hypocrites crying foul about the the baby mama thingy, how many of you found a husband yet?Female folks constitute 67% of world population and and to make the matter worse most guys are unserious and not willing to marry[yet]So if you can't find a husband material(200 yards) at all at all Naim bad, become a baby mama..You can't miss out on hubby and still miss out on kids..pained

Merely looking at her eyes u will know she will preeek very well.

Her curves is well positioned for dggy style.

This girl can suck life out of a mans pe.nis

I want to love u for life

.

I'm so disappointed in you runtown

I can't believe u went so low to Bleep this hoe without a condom

Me I am still young oo, my age is in the first 3





quote author=koolcat post=57913571]*I AM REMINDING YOU OF YOUR AGE*



*Year - Age*

1960 - 57

1961 - 56

1962 - 55

1963 - 54

1964 - 53

1965 - 52

1966 - 51

1967 - 50

1968 - 49

1969 - 48

1970 - 47

1971 - 46

1972 - 45

1973 - 44

1974 - 43

1975 - 42

1976 - 41

1977 - 40

1978 - 39

1979 - 38

1980 - 37

1981 - 36

1982 - 35

1983 - 34

1984 - 33

1985 - 32

1986 - 31

1987 - 30

1988 - 29

1989 - 28

1990 - 27

1991 - 26

1992 - 25

1993 - 24

1994 - 23

1995 - 22

1996 - 21

1997 - 20

Now continue pretending that you are young ��



Lemme come and be going ��‍♀��‍♀��‍♀��‍♀��‍♀��‍♀[/quote]

Benekruku:

The girl set!



Dude got eyez for tall fit and sexy breed





Not all these short fat dwarfs chasing me about

NwaAmaikpe:







Video vixens are oloshos once the videoshoot is over



If she could sleep with an upcoming failed Nigerian musician without a condom, you can imagine what she's done with more established and handsome acts like French Montana, Nas or Future.





I can bet Wizkid smashed her before Runtown even said hi to her.





That is who he parades as babymama.



Shame...

Real shame

i first u fvck that ur babe i first u fvck that ur babe