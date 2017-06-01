₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Badoo Attacks Family Of Five In Ikorodu (Photos) by dainformant(m): 10:34am
This is very unfortunate. The notorious Badoo gang has struck again – attacking a family of five at Olopomeji, Odogunyan area of Ikorodu. According to report, the dreaded cult group killed the husband and wife including their children with grinding stone as two were rushed to the hospital in critical condition.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/06/badoo-cult-group-strikes-ikorodu-attacks-family-five-photos.html
|Re: Badoo Attacks Family Of Five In Ikorodu (Photos) by dainformant(m): 10:34am
|Re: Badoo Attacks Family Of Five In Ikorodu (Photos) by DjAndroid: 10:38am
And police?
|Re: Badoo Attacks Family Of Five In Ikorodu (Photos) by dainformant(m): 10:38am
|Re: Badoo Attacks Family Of Five In Ikorodu (Photos) by auntysimbiat(f): 10:42am
|Re: Badoo Attacks Family Of Five In Ikorodu (Photos) by sorry1(m): 10:42am
afonja this is the problem you should be worried over and not biafra! This baddo retards ain't doing Yoruba land any good yet some good for nothing yorubas will b having sleepless nights over biafra.
This badoo shi.t is skull mining redefined! rip to the dead. The rich are not talking because it has not started affecting them.
|Re: Badoo Attacks Family Of Five In Ikorodu (Photos) by bleble24: 10:44am
God.
I can't wait to have enough money and leave ikorodu environs.
|Re: Badoo Attacks Family Of Five In Ikorodu (Photos) by Freethought(m): 10:44am
And God will still forgive and accept this wicked souls if and when they repent...
God, please do not let me and my loved ones(even my enemies) be victims of evil circumstances
|Re: Badoo Attacks Family Of Five In Ikorodu (Photos) by cricifixo(m): 10:44am
Can't the state govt declare state of imagency on ikorodu again? Is it because activities of those idiots is limited to ikorodu alone & did not extend to ikeja?
|Re: Badoo Attacks Family Of Five In Ikorodu (Photos) by Evablizin(f): 10:45am
What's all this killing all about
|Re: Badoo Attacks Family Of Five In Ikorodu (Photos) by nrexzy(m): 11:00am
Youths with no direction
|Re: Badoo Attacks Family Of Five In Ikorodu (Photos) by Airtimex(m): 11:00am
These people are never tired...
Ambode please do something before it gets out of hand...
|Re: Badoo Attacks Family Of Five In Ikorodu (Photos) by BuariCopyPaste: 11:01am
Useless ACCOMMODATORS... They will accommodate you and kill for rituals or out of envy.
Yoruba land is no longer safe for human habitation.
|Re: Badoo Attacks Family Of Five In Ikorodu (Photos) by dessz(m): 11:08am
DjAndroid:police wey go first hide like..
|Re: Badoo Attacks Family Of Five In Ikorodu (Photos) by Oche211(m): 11:22am
What sort of rubbish nd heartlessness is this na.
These guys are just brutal nd barbaric.
Can't they all be arrested nd executed once nd for all.
Let the residents come together nd defend themselves cos obviously, these guys live in the same community with them.
|Re: Badoo Attacks Family Of Five In Ikorodu (Photos) by Amoyinoluwa24: 12:38pm
Graphic photos
|Re: Badoo Attacks Family Of Five In Ikorodu (Photos) by bornmekus: 12:43pm
God have mercy.
|Re: Badoo Attacks Family Of Five In Ikorodu (Photos) by amodu(m): 12:46pm
This is pathetic
How long will this continue
How many lives will be gruesomely killed before an end will be put to it
Where is Fatai Owoseni, Lagos Commissioner of Police
Where is the Akinwunmi Ambode, Lagos State Governor
|Re: Badoo Attacks Family Of Five In Ikorodu (Photos) by wawappl: 1:54pm
God will keep me and my family.
|Re: Badoo Attacks Family Of Five In Ikorodu (Photos) by enoqueen: 2:31pm
Lalasticlala come and see snake.
|Re: Badoo Attacks Family Of Five In Ikorodu (Photos) by NwaAmaikpe: 2:59pm
At least the government will pay for their burial....and give their extended family members some compensation
|Re: Badoo Attacks Family Of Five In Ikorodu (Photos) by flawlessT(f): 3:00pm
Jesus
|Re: Badoo Attacks Family Of Five In Ikorodu (Photos) by Oladelson(m): 3:00pm
jesu aiye mi...
|Re: Badoo Attacks Family Of Five In Ikorodu (Photos) by Christane(m): 3:01pm
|Re: Badoo Attacks Family Of Five In Ikorodu (Photos) by khalids: 3:01pm
Lagos state govt is trying but I'm surprised at their silence regarding the happenings in Ikorodu....
Can we push this until it gets to the Governors ears that urgent emergency needs to be declared in Ikorodu....
This guys are like a mini boko haram
|Re: Badoo Attacks Family Of Five In Ikorodu (Photos) by olatade(m): 3:01pm
The oba should place traditional curses and invoke the powers of sango against this cult group as a matter of urgency.
|Re: Badoo Attacks Family Of Five In Ikorodu (Photos) by masada: 3:02pm
what do dey want
this is occultic
why always kill wit grinding stone
it's so pathetic
what is th gang trying to prove
so many questions begging for answers
|Re: Badoo Attacks Family Of Five In Ikorodu (Photos) by SalamRushdie: 3:03pm
With the way that young man died on the chair it's show they must have been stunned into shock by either drug or charms before they were killed
|Re: Badoo Attacks Family Of Five In Ikorodu (Photos) by Dexpro: 3:03pm
What is all these bull's hit
|Re: Badoo Attacks Family Of Five In Ikorodu (Photos) by Benekruku(m): 3:04pm
Cant the government just donate Ikorodu to Fulani herdsmen for grazing purpose
Ikorodu is now undisputably the HQ of all social ills
Or probably...An atomic bomb that can be confined withing the area should be dropped over it!
|Re: Badoo Attacks Family Of Five In Ikorodu (Photos) by IgboAmakaa(f): 3:04pm
Is high time the world add these BADOO on Terrorist list
what kind of barbaric tribe is this?
