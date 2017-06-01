Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Badoo Attacks Family Of Five In Ikorodu (Photos) (13886 Views)

Source; This is very unfortunate. The notorious Badoo gang has struck again – attacking a family of five at Olopomeji, Odogunyan area of Ikorodu. According to report, the dreaded cult group killed the husband and wife including their children with grinding stone as two were rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

And police?

watch the video





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ETi2qfH4IUs

afonja this is the problem you should be worried over and not biafra! This baddo retards ain't doing Yoruba land any good yet some good for nothing yorubas will b having sleepless nights over biafra.



This badoo shi.t is skull mining redefined! rip to the dead. The rich are not talking because it has not started affecting them. 58 Likes 4 Shares

God.



I can't wait to have enough money and leave ikorodu environs. 5 Likes

And God will still forgive and accept this wicked souls if and when they repent...





God, please do not let me and my loved ones(even my enemies) be victims of evil circumstances 11 Likes

Can't the state govt declare state of imagency on ikorodu again? Is it because activities of those idiots is limited to ikorodu alone & did not extend to ikeja? 5 Likes

What's all this killing all about 2 Likes

Youths with no direction 2 Likes

These people are never tired...







Ambode please do something before it gets out of hand... 1 Like

Useless ACCOMMODATORS... They will accommodate you and kill for rituals or out of envy.



Yoruba land is no longer safe for human habitation. 11 Likes 1 Share

DjAndroid:

And police? police wey go first hide like.. police wey go first hide like.. 5 Likes 1 Share

What sort of rubbish nd heartlessness is this na.

These guys are just brutal nd barbaric.

Can't they all be arrested nd executed once nd for all.

Let the residents come together nd defend themselves cos obviously, these guys live in the same community with them.

Graphic photos

God have mercy. 2 Likes



How long will this continue

How many lives will be gruesomely killed before an end will be put to it

Where is Fatai Owoseni, Lagos Commissioner of Police

Where is the Akinwunmi Ambode, Lagos State Governor This is patheticHow long will this continueHow many lives will be gruesomely killed before an end will be put to itWhere is Fatai Owoseni, Lagos Commissioner of PoliceWhere is the Akinwunmi Ambode, Lagos State Governor 2 Likes



How long will this continue

How many lives will be gruesomely killed before an end will be put to it

Where is Fatai Owoseni, Lagos Commissioner of Police

God will keep me and my family.

Lalasticlala come and see snake.





At least the government will pay for their burial....and give their extended family members some compensation At least the government will pay for their burial....and give their extended family members some compensation 1 Like 2 Shares

Jesus

jesu aiye mi...

Lagos state govt is trying but I'm surprised at their silence regarding the happenings in Ikorodu....



Can we push this until it gets to the Governors ears that urgent emergency needs to be declared in Ikorodu....



This guys are like a mini boko haram 5 Likes 1 Share

The oba should place traditional curses and invoke the powers of sango against this cult group as a matter of urgency.

what do dey want

this is occultic

why always kill wit grinding stone

it's so pathetic

what is th gang trying to prove

so many questions begging for answers 2 Likes

With the way that young man died on the chair it's show they must have been stunned into shock by either drug or charms before they were killed

What is all these bull's hit

Cant the government just donate Ikorodu to Fulani herdsmen for grazing purpose



Ikorodu is now undisputably the HQ of all social ills





Or probably...An atomic bomb that can be confined withing the area should be dropped over it! 2 Likes