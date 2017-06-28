₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Photos Of Kano N2.8 Billion Giginyu Hospital & Equipment by NafeesaAA(f): 3:48pm
Masha Allah, Kudos Baba Ganduje ���
Kano state government has purchased N2.8 billion high-tech equipment for its newly constructed Giginyu Specialist Hospital in the state capital.
The equipment includes a 1. 5 Tesla Magnetic Resonance Imaging, MRI machine, purchased at the cost of about N500 million, first of a kind to be installed in any public hospital in Nigeria.
|Re: Photos Of Kano N2.8 Billion Giginyu Hospital & Equipment by NafeesaAA(f): 3:49pm
A Very Highly Epoch~making Effort! Weldone Dattijon Arziki Irin Albarka!
|Re: Photos Of Kano N2.8 Billion Giginyu Hospital & Equipment by NafeesaAA(f): 3:50pm
|Re: Photos Of Kano N2.8 Billion Giginyu Hospital & Equipment by NafeesaAA(f): 3:52pm
More
|Re: Photos Of Kano N2.8 Billion Giginyu Hospital & Equipment by NafeesaAA(f): 3:54pm
More pixs
|Re: Photos Of Kano N2.8 Billion Giginyu Hospital & Equipment by CROWNWEALTH019(m): 3:57pm
It can never be the first, as at 2012 I went to lasuth with a family friend they got all these equipment there supervised by Indian people...
|Re: Photos Of Kano N2.8 Billion Giginyu Hospital & Equipment by NafeesaAA(f): 3:58pm
More equipments still yet to be uploaded or installed
|Re: Photos Of Kano N2.8 Billion Giginyu Hospital & Equipment by astana1: 4:00pm
Very good news for kanawa.
|Re: Photos Of Kano N2.8 Billion Giginyu Hospital & Equipment by raker300: 4:01pm
All I see is an incomplete cat scan machine, an electron microscope and a hospital bed.
@least show the building nah.
|Re: Photos Of Kano N2.8 Billion Giginyu Hospital & Equipment by MONITZ: 4:01pm
Will this still prevent wealthy Nigerians esp the state governor from going abroad for medical check-ups?..
|Re: Photos Of Kano N2.8 Billion Giginyu Hospital & Equipment by mujaya1(m): 4:01pm
proudly arewa, proudly kano, proudly nigeria, now ipob will start spying this thread.
|Re: Photos Of Kano N2.8 Billion Giginyu Hospital & Equipment by astana1: 4:03pm
Can't wait for 1st of October. Crime in kano will reduce by 80%.
|Re: Photos Of Kano N2.8 Billion Giginyu Hospital & Equipment by Keneking: 4:06pm
All these plastics
Who are the suppliers?
|Re: Photos Of Kano N2.8 Billion Giginyu Hospital & Equipment by raker300: 4:08pm
astana1:lol. See mentally.
Boko haram dropped 3 bombs in a space of 3 days
Nigerian female police officers where kidnapped
A family was slaughtered by boko haram
Fulani village was ransacked leaving 30 dead.
Yet, this man is thinking about igbos...lord have mercy on my race
|Re: Photos Of Kano N2.8 Billion Giginyu Hospital & Equipment by victorDanladi: 6:05pm
raker300:did he mention Igbo?
Delusion of Guilt!
|Re: Photos Of Kano N2.8 Billion Giginyu Hospital & Equipment by vedaxcool(m): 7:09pm
Very good. If only most state governors perform at this level Nigeria will be better off today.
|Re: Photos Of Kano N2.8 Billion Giginyu Hospital & Equipment by FriendNG: 7:10pm
And Lalasticlala what are you waiting for? Must the op add snake to the title.
|Re: Photos Of Kano N2.8 Billion Giginyu Hospital & Equipment by Daviddson(m): 7:18pm
Ganduje is trying to show El Rufai what governance is. Judging by el Rufai's stellar performance as minister of FCT (not without cronyism though), I'd bet that Kaduna would be competing with Lagos or Abuja by now. But we're yet to hear of any reasonable achievement so far.
|Re: Photos Of Kano N2.8 Billion Giginyu Hospital & Equipment by FriendNG: 7:50pm
Daviddson:
You should not use Kano as yardstick to measure other states. Kano o bi mate with any northern state since time memorial. It IGR and allocation is ahead ahead.
|Re: Photos Of Kano N2.8 Billion Giginyu Hospital & Equipment by DieBuhari: 7:54pm
Buhari shoud return their to continue his treatment
|Re: Photos Of Kano N2.8 Billion Giginyu Hospital & Equipment by NwaNimo1(m): 8:21pm
Made in China? sub standard as usual.
|Re: Photos Of Kano N2.8 Billion Giginyu Hospital & Equipment by EmeeNaka: 8:43pm
Federal hospitals could not maintain CT Scan machine, na state hospital go maintain MRI machine?
|Re: Photos Of Kano N2.8 Billion Giginyu Hospital & Equipment by Curdlebug(m): 8:58pm
niceee
|Re: Photos Of Kano N2.8 Billion Giginyu Hospital & Equipment by Edopesin(m): 8:58pm
Northerners Will Spoil It In 3 Months Or Thy Will Be Using It To Charge Their "Ultrasound" Radio
|Re: Photos Of Kano N2.8 Billion Giginyu Hospital & Equipment by majorbravo: 9:00pm
Just last week someone complained about the state of the Warri central hospital in this thread: http://www.nairaland.com/3876672/terrible-state-central-hospital-warri
|Re: Photos Of Kano N2.8 Billion Giginyu Hospital & Equipment by lific: 9:02pm
This is what we call good health care delivery. I wish other states could imbibe this.
|Re: Photos Of Kano N2.8 Billion Giginyu Hospital & Equipment by auntysimbiat(f): 9:02pm
Hmm
|Re: Photos Of Kano N2.8 Billion Giginyu Hospital & Equipment by donkenny(m): 9:02pm
Scam scamming scam
|Re: Photos Of Kano N2.8 Billion Giginyu Hospital & Equipment by Fadiga24(m): 9:03pm
victorDanladi:He said October 1st clearly referring to the igbos.
The one deluded here is you.
|Re: Photos Of Kano N2.8 Billion Giginyu Hospital & Equipment by herkeym001(m): 9:03pm
Congratulations to the good people of Kano State.
|Re: Photos Of Kano N2.8 Billion Giginyu Hospital & Equipment by jieta: 9:03pm
cire80 this is how you measure development, not constructing 5km road. delta state is curse with bad leaders, and okowa is one of those people bringing us backward.
|Re: Photos Of Kano N2.8 Billion Giginyu Hospital & Equipment by mischievous(m): 9:04pm
it ain't about just d buying n installation but the maintenance and proper use than it lying in d store
