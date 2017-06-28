Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Health / Photos Of Kano N2.8 Billion Giginyu Hospital & Equipment (11818 Views)

After Paying N2.5m For Son's Rehab In Abuja, Family Discover This...... / Burial Of Lady Who Died During Childbirth In A Lagos Hospital (Photos) / Ganduje Builds Giginyu & Zoo Road Hospitals Abandoned 10 Years Ago (Pics) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Masha Allah, Kudos Baba Ganduje ���



Kano state government has purchased N2.8 billion high-tech equipment for its newly constructed Giginyu Specialist Hospital in the state capital.



The equipment includes a 1. 5 Tesla Magnetic Resonance Imaging, MRI machine, purchased at the cost of about N500 million, first of a kind to be installed in any public hospital in Nigeria. 5 Likes 2 Shares

A Very Highly Epoch~making Effort! Weldone Dattijon Arziki Irin Albarka!

More

More pixs 1 Like

It can never be the first, as at 2012 I went to lasuth with a family friend they got all these equipment there supervised by Indian people... 4 Likes

More equipments still yet to be uploaded or installed 1 Like

Very good news for kanawa. 4 Likes

All I see is an incomplete cat scan machine, an electron microscope and a hospital bed.



@least show the building nah. 7 Likes

Will this still prevent wealthy Nigerians esp the state governor from going abroad for medical check-ups?.. 6 Likes

proudly arewa, proudly kano, proudly nigeria, now ipob will start spying this thread. 15 Likes

Can't wait for 1st of October. Crime in kano will reduce by 80%. 21 Likes 1 Share





Who are the suppliers? All these plasticsWho are the suppliers?

astana1:

Can't wait for 1st of October. Crime in kano will reduce by 80%. lol. See mentally.



Boko haram dropped 3 bombs in a space of 3 days



Nigerian female police officers where kidnapped



A family was slaughtered by boko haram



Fulani village was ransacked leaving 30 dead.



Yet, this man is thinking about igbos...lord have mercy on my race lol. See mentally.Boko haram dropped 3 bombs in a space of 3 daysNigerian female police officers where kidnappedA family was slaughtered by boko haramFulani village was ransacked leaving 30 dead.Yet, this man is thinking about igbos...lord have mercy on my race 43 Likes 4 Shares

raker300:

lol. See mentally.

Boko haram dropped 3 bombs in a space of 3 days

Nigerian female police officers where kidnapped

A family was slaughtered by boko haram

Fulani village was ransacked leaving 30 dead.

Yet, this man is thinking about igbos...lord have mercy on my race did he mention Igbo?



Delusion of Guilt! did he mention Igbo?Delusion of Guilt! 21 Likes 3 Shares

Very good. If only most state governors perform at this level Nigeria will be better off today.

And Lalasticlala what are you waiting for? Must the op add snake to the title. 1 Like 1 Share

Ganduje is trying to show El Rufai what governance is. Judging by el Rufai's stellar performance as minister of FCT (not without cronyism though), I'd bet that Kaduna would be competing with Lagos or Abuja by now. But we're yet to hear of any reasonable achievement so far.

Daviddson:

Ganduje is trying to show El Rufai what governance is. Judging by el Rufai's stellar performance as minister of FCT (not without cronyism though), I'd bet that Kaduna would be competing with Lagos or Abuja by now. But we're yet to hear of any reasonable achievement so far.



You should not use Kano as yardstick to measure other states. Kano o bi mate with any northern state since time memorial. It IGR and allocation is ahead ahead. You should not use Kano as yardstick to measure other states. Kano o bi mate with any northern state since time memorial. It IGR and allocation is ahead ahead.

Buhari shoud return their to continue his treatment 2 Likes

Made in China? sub standard as usual. 1 Like

Federal hospitals could not maintain CT Scan machine, na state hospital go maintain MRI machine? 6 Likes 1 Share

niceee

Northerners Will Spoil It In 3 Months Or Thy Will Be Using It To Charge Their "Ultrasound" Radio 2 Likes













Just last week someone complained about the state of the Warri central hospital in this thread: http://www.nairaland.com/3876672/terrible-state-central-hospital-warri

This is what we call good health care delivery. I wish other states could imbibe this. How to apply for David Oyedepo postgraduate sholaship 2017 http://trendyupdates.com.ng/apply-david-oyedepo-foundation-postgraduate-scholarship-2017/

Hmm

Scam scamming scam 1 Like

victorDanladi:



did he mention Igbo?





Delusion of Guilt! He said October 1st clearly referring to the igbos.

The one deluded here is you. He said October 1st clearly referring to the igbos.The one deluded here is you. 8 Likes 1 Share

Congratulations to the good people of Kano State.

cire80 this is how you measure development, not constructing 5km road. delta state is curse with bad leaders, and okowa is one of those people bringing us backward.