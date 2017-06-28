Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Dambaba Suntai Is Dead (16592 Views)

Suntai died at home where he was undergoing rehabilitation for brain injuries arising from the plane crash. A former commissioner of information in the state, Emmanuel Bello confirmed the news of his demise to SaharaReporters. He promised to provide further details later.







SaharaReporters has learnt that a former Governor Dambaba Suntai of Taraba State who survived an air crash at the Yola Airport in Adamawa State in 2012 has died.

Suntai died at home where he was undergoing rehabilitation for brain injuries arising from the plane crash. A former commissioner of information in the state, Emmanuel Bello confirmed the news of his demise to SaharaReporters. He promised to provide further details later.









A warning to buhari, no matter how many billions he is going to spend and he has spent he's going to taste hell





Aminat508 where midolian?





Rip



Life is vanity 10 Likes

Finally finally



Money can nolonger elongate his life despite access to the best Medicare money can buy





May he rest in peace 5 Likes

ehya. He fought and fought after that mishap in the air. 19 Likes 1 Share

I pitied him sososo sad 2 Likes

RIP So the man don kolo?RIP 2 Likes 1 Share

Death is better than a life of misery. 22 Likes

The man really suffered. 6 Likes

Finally. He is resting now. I feel so sorry for him and his family. no one deserves to live life in a vegetative state. 15 Likes

rip sire

Sorry 1 Like

kennygee:

Death is better than a life of misery. Ezi okwu..... Ezi okwu..... 3 Likes

thank God, now who is next to follow.

painfull 1 Like

Eyaaa.. At last, he finally gets to rest.



God grant his soul eternal rest. Amen. 6 Likes

God bless d dead..... Wish d family quick recovery frm d stress of keeping him til now 2 Likes

CROWNWEALTH019:

Its a painful one and I pray God grant his soul eternal rest







A warning to buhari, no matter how many billions he is going to spend and he has spent he's going to taste hell





Aminat508 where midolian? He's fine He's fine 1 Like

Aminat508:

He's fine Say me well to him for me.... Tell him I asked of him he should come online once once Say me well to him for me.... Tell him I asked of him he should come online once once 1 Like

Finally the end has come. So sad ,this man didnt enjoy the last years of his life . The number 1 citizen of a state,the governor of a state yet he died as an helpless man. 4 Likes





By now the deceased would have been commuted to Mother Earth in line with Islamic injunction



RIP 1 Like

all his struggles and pain

rip 1 Like

Sad he never recovered. 3 Likes

Rip 1 Like





Shame on him,





He crashed from the sky in a burning plane yet he did not die.



Then he died on a comfortable bed after making sure he had finished eating Sallah food.



He should have saved his family all this emotional torture by dying in that crash; by now they would have stopped mourning him.



NwaAmaikpe:

Fear dey catch me for the poster above me. I don't want stupidity to fall on me o

Oh no! May Grace rest on his family members oFear dey catch me for the poster above me. I don't want stupidity to fall on me o 8 Likes

CROWNWEALTH019:



A warning to buhari, no matter how many billions he is going to spend and he has spent he's going to taste hell.



And you're the Membership Secretary of Hell fire, right? And you're the Membership Secretary of Hell fire, right? 5 Likes

Rip sir 1 Like

Chai!

Rip man, it is well with u 1 Like