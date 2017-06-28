₦airaland Forum

Dambaba Suntai Is Dead by CROWNWEALTH019(m): 4:33pm
SaharaReporters has learnt that a former Governor Dambaba Suntai of Taraba State who survived an air crash at the Yola Airport in Adamawa State in 2012 has died.

Suntai died at home where he was undergoing rehabilitation for brain injuries arising from the plane crash. A former commissioner of information in the state, Emmanuel Bello confirmed the news of his demise to SaharaReporters. He promised to provide further details later.



http://saharareporters.com/2017/06/28/former-taraba-governor-dambaba-suntai-dead

Re: Dambaba Suntai Is Dead by CROWNWEALTH019(m): 4:33pm
Its a painful one and I pray God grant his soul eternal rest cry cry



A warning to buhari, no matter how many billions he is going to spend and he has spent he's going to taste hell


Aminat508 kiss where midolian?


NB: I no pity buhari, he can die for all I care cause I can't be this power drunk. He should kindly resign to take care of his health and stop destroying this country with his vegetable condition

Re: Dambaba Suntai Is Dead by Airforce1(m): 4:34pm
Rip

Life is vanity

Re: Dambaba Suntai Is Dead by sammieguze(m): 4:35pm
Finally finally

Money can nolonger elongate his life despite access to the best Medicare money can buy


May he rest in peace

Re: Dambaba Suntai Is Dead by hucienda: 4:37pm
ehya. He fought and fought after that mishap in the air.

Re: Dambaba Suntai Is Dead by sarrki(m): 4:37pm
I pitied him sososo sad

Re: Dambaba Suntai Is Dead by paBuhari(m): 4:38pm
So the man don kolo? cry RIP

Re: Dambaba Suntai Is Dead by kennygee(f): 4:38pm
Death is better than a life of misery.

Re: Dambaba Suntai Is Dead by otokx(m): 4:38pm
The man really suffered.

Re: Dambaba Suntai Is Dead by Omoluabi16: 4:39pm
Finally. He is resting now. I feel so sorry for him and his family. no one deserves to live life in a vegetative state.

Re: Dambaba Suntai Is Dead by capatainrambo: 4:39pm
rip sire
Re: Dambaba Suntai Is Dead by thesicilian: 4:41pm
Sorry

Re: Dambaba Suntai Is Dead by tomakint: 4:43pm
kennygee:
Death is better than a life of misery.
Ezi okwu..... cry

Re: Dambaba Suntai Is Dead by jieta: 4:48pm
thank God, now who is next to follow.
Re: Dambaba Suntai Is Dead by nnol(m): 4:50pm
painfull

Re: Dambaba Suntai Is Dead by KahlDrogo(m): 4:51pm
Eyaaa.. At last, he finally gets to rest.

God grant his soul eternal rest. Amen.

Re: Dambaba Suntai Is Dead by ikorodureporta: 4:53pm
God bless d dead..... Wish d family quick recovery frm d stress of keeping him til now

Re: Dambaba Suntai Is Dead by Aminat508(f): 4:58pm
CROWNWEALTH019:
Its a painful one and I pray God grant his soul eternal rest cry cry



A warning to buhari, no matter how many billions he is going to spend and he has spent he's going to taste hell


Aminat508 kiss where midolian?
He's fine kiss

Re: Dambaba Suntai Is Dead by CROWNWEALTH019(m): 5:00pm
Aminat508:
He's fine kiss
Say me well to him for me.... Tell him I asked of him he should come online once once

Re: Dambaba Suntai Is Dead by onatisi(m): 5:01pm
Finally the end has come. So sad ,this man didnt enjoy the last years of his life . The number 1 citizen of a state,the governor of a state yet he died as an helpless man.

Re: Dambaba Suntai Is Dead by Keneking: 5:02pm
Jonathan sef angry angry

By now the deceased would have been commuted to Mother Earth in line with Islamic injunction embarassed embarassed embarassed embarassed

PMB would issue a statement of condolences to the family of the deceased.
Re: Dambaba Suntai Is Dead by RealHaute: 5:03pm
RIP

Re: Dambaba Suntai Is Dead by sod09(m): 5:03pm
all his struggles and pain
rip

Re: Dambaba Suntai Is Dead by majekdom2: 5:03pm
Sad he never recovered.

Re: Dambaba Suntai Is Dead by SalamRushdie: 5:03pm
Rip

Re: Dambaba Suntai Is Dead by NwaAmaikpe: 5:04pm
shocked

Shame on him,


He crashed from the sky in a burning plane yet he did not die.

Then he died on a comfortable bed after making sure he had finished eating Sallah food.

He should have saved his family all this emotional torture by dying in that crash; by now they would have stopped mourning him.

Now see what he has put them through.

Re: Dambaba Suntai Is Dead by ADENIKETINA2015(f): 5:04pm
Oh no! May Grace rest on his family members o
NwaAmaikpe:
shocked
Fear dey catch me for the poster above me. I don't want stupidity to fall on me o shocked
cheesy grin

Re: Dambaba Suntai Is Dead by MrMcJay(m): 5:04pm
CROWNWEALTH019:

A warning to buhari, no matter how many billions he is going to spend and he has spent he's going to taste hell.

And you're the Membership Secretary of Hell fire, right?

Re: Dambaba Suntai Is Dead by Evablizin(f): 5:04pm
Rip sir

Re: Dambaba Suntai Is Dead by BigBelleControl(m): 5:04pm
Chai!
Re: Dambaba Suntai Is Dead by ellechrystal(f): 5:05pm
Rip man, it is well with u

Re: Dambaba Suntai Is Dead by hoodedjaystrim(m): 5:05pm
Karma Is A Bitch

