₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,830,373 members, 3,624,123 topics. Date: Wednesday, 28 June 2017 at 10:24 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Notorious Pickpockets Meet Their Waterloo At The Hands Of Pupils In Lagos.Photos (15427 Views)
4 Robbers Meet Waterloo In Rivers State As Troops Raid Another Den In Bayelsa / One-man Robbery Squad Terrorizing Ekosodin Meets Waterloo. / Abuja Church Robbers Meet Waterloo (pictured) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Notorious Pickpockets Meet Their Waterloo At The Hands Of Pupils In Lagos.Photos by Angelanest: 7:29pm
Taoreed Ashimiyu (24) and Kayode Jolade (34) were two successful pickpocket partners shuttling between Maryland and Mile 12 Markets in buses. Their targets were commuters’ mobile phones and purses. Most times, they work together and share the loot as soon as they felt they have made enough money for the day. They stood at bus stops monitoring commuters with fat and bulging pockets.
They stealthily remove these valuables while commuters rush to board buses. While one did the picking, the other kept the loot till the end of the day’s work.
Unknowingly for the duo, Maryland school pupils who had spotted them in one of the operations had mobilised themselves to lynch them on this fateful day.
As fate would have it, the pupils had all converged at the Maryland bus stop when they spotted them on operation. In their multitude, the pupils launched at Ashimiyu in an attempt to lynch him.
Seeing the surging crowd, Ashimiyu attempted to escape to the other side of the road but ran into an oncoming truck, which knocked him off the road only to be rescued by Rapid Response Squad operatives who were monitoring the unfolding scenery.
His accomplice, Jolade, who equally took to his heels on sensing danger, was similarly arrested by onlookers, who heard they were pickpockets.
Both suspects explained, what happened, their past operations and how they spent their loots among other things.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/06/notorious-pickpockets-meet-waterloo-hands-school-pupils-lagos-photos.html
3 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Notorious Pickpockets Meet Their Waterloo At The Hands Of Pupils In Lagos.Photos by Angelanest: 7:30pm
cc; lalasticlala
|Re: Notorious Pickpockets Meet Their Waterloo At The Hands Of Pupils In Lagos.Photos by SalamRushdie: 7:30pm
Funny
|Re: Notorious Pickpockets Meet Their Waterloo At The Hands Of Pupils In Lagos.Photos by Caustics: 7:36pm
i love seeing thieves getting caught
21 Likes
|Re: Notorious Pickpockets Meet Their Waterloo At The Hands Of Pupils In Lagos.Photos by LionDeLeo: 7:41pm
Very unfortunate.
|Re: Notorious Pickpockets Meet Their Waterloo At The Hands Of Pupils In Lagos.Photos by kocvalour(m): 7:53pm
Afonjas as usually
the other one head be like Davido own
17 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Notorious Pickpockets Meet Their Waterloo At The Hands Of Pupils In Lagos.Photos by psucc(m): 8:18pm
According to one Barr, it is not a crime to steal. The law and the society frown seriously when you are caught.
I hope they commit a serious crime for allowing themselves to be caught.
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Notorious Pickpockets Meet Their Waterloo At The Hands Of Pupils In Lagos.Photos by ELKHALIFAISIS(m): 8:52pm
they are yellowbar demons... do I call name
13 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Notorious Pickpockets Meet Their Waterloo At The Hands Of Pupils In Lagos.Photos by Fadiga24(m): 9:09pm
Yo-rrobbers
17 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Notorious Pickpockets Meet Their Waterloo At The Hands Of Pupils In Lagos.Photos by auntysimbiat(f): 9:09pm
Hmm
|Re: Notorious Pickpockets Meet Their Waterloo At The Hands Of Pupils In Lagos.Photos by BiafraBushBoy(m): 9:10pm
Shoutout to all hustlers out there!!
http://topwritersden.com/diary-of-a-heartbroken-hustler-what-is-love-ongoing-story/
1 Like
|Re: Notorious Pickpockets Meet Their Waterloo At The Hands Of Pupils In Lagos.Photos by Evaberry(f): 9:10pm
...
|Re: Notorious Pickpockets Meet Their Waterloo At The Hands Of Pupils In Lagos.Photos by Edopesin(m): 9:10pm
Tha Fvck!!!! School Pupils!!!!
Their Minds Must Be Real Messed Up Mehn
They Need Therapy
|Re: Notorious Pickpockets Meet Their Waterloo At The Hands Of Pupils In Lagos.Photos by digitalbabalawo(m): 9:10pm
bad guyzez.
|Re: Notorious Pickpockets Meet Their Waterloo At The Hands Of Pupils In Lagos.Photos by digitalbabalawo(m): 9:11pm
see as dem black
1 Like
|Re: Notorious Pickpockets Meet Their Waterloo At The Hands Of Pupils In Lagos.Photos by Profkomolafe(m): 9:11pm
E Don Red.
|Re: Notorious Pickpockets Meet Their Waterloo At The Hands Of Pupils In Lagos.Photos by kiddoiLL(m): 9:11pm
Maryland students?? Lol?? these guys are lucky, I went to Immaculate Heart School there at that Maryland, and that school complex is like an entire estate of schools. Like over 15 high schools naim dey there and I know how those boys could stand and face any fight then. If those schools still have students way craze then These 2 pick pockets should thank their stars say na RSS catch dem. if not they would be dead meat now...UNA GET LUCK O!!
6 Likes
|Re: Notorious Pickpockets Meet Their Waterloo At The Hands Of Pupils In Lagos.Photos by 1Rebel: 9:11pm
12 Likes
|Re: Notorious Pickpockets Meet Their Waterloo At The Hands Of Pupils In Lagos.Photos by imstrong1: 9:12pm
Those pupils have ended their "stealing career"
|Re: Notorious Pickpockets Meet Their Waterloo At The Hands Of Pupils In Lagos.Photos by Evablizin(f): 9:12pm
Good,i will never be tempted to check names i rather leave than check,i surrender
8 Likes
|Re: Notorious Pickpockets Meet Their Waterloo At The Hands Of Pupils In Lagos.Photos by deedondavi(m): 9:12pm
h
|Re: Notorious Pickpockets Meet Their Waterloo At The Hands Of Pupils In Lagos.Photos by Manueleee(m): 9:13pm
|Re: Notorious Pickpockets Meet Their Waterloo At The Hands Of Pupils In Lagos.Photos by Kenbubble(m): 9:13pm
Afo....... Complete it
6 Likes
|Re: Notorious Pickpockets Meet Their Waterloo At The Hands Of Pupils In Lagos.Photos by Merrl(m): 9:13pm
Everyday for the thief one day of owner
|Re: Notorious Pickpockets Meet Their Waterloo At The Hands Of Pupils In Lagos.Photos by KingTom(m): 9:14pm
So na primary school children catch una
|Re: Notorious Pickpockets Meet Their Waterloo At The Hands Of Pupils In Lagos.Photos by Pavore9: 9:15pm
My zone back then!
|Re: Notorious Pickpockets Meet Their Waterloo At The Hands Of Pupils In Lagos.Photos by shorlla(m): 9:15pm
see them like pick pockets
|Re: Notorious Pickpockets Meet Their Waterloo At The Hands Of Pupils In Lagos.Photos by stGabrielo(m): 9:16pm
but when will crime cease in naija sef maybe when the kingdom is at nails cos It's already at hand since 2000 years ago
|Re: Notorious Pickpockets Meet Their Waterloo At The Hands Of Pupils In Lagos.Photos by iamdull(m): 9:16pm
Cone head
1 Like
|Re: Notorious Pickpockets Meet Their Waterloo At The Hands Of Pupils In Lagos.Photos by ymee(m): 9:16pm
Fadiga24:
3 Likes
|Re: Notorious Pickpockets Meet Their Waterloo At The Hands Of Pupils In Lagos.Photos by nogetenemy: 9:17pm
|Re: Notorious Pickpockets Meet Their Waterloo At The Hands Of Pupils In Lagos.Photos by Surestontop(f): 9:18pm
Na by force to stay for Lagos ni?? if una no get clean job do better pack your kaya back to your village. Lazy stupid ugly things
1 Like
Elechi Amadi Defends Aluu Community / Helen Ukpabio. A Heartless Evil Woman / NDLEA Arrests Journalist, 5 Other Suspected Drug Traffickers At MMIA
Viewing this topic: divinevie, Alutadioxide(m), meetadisaonline, Jerryojozy(m), Slimceezy(m), tooltip, Amaka74(f), Simonokeh7(m), eph12(m), EVILFOREST, listenersky, IamNat, Nathan2016, Yukaykarlz(m), xpmode(m), lankieman, lanreabbey(m), OMOLADETITI(f), Igboboy59(m), Adebimpe1(m), Zoharariel(m), itslyrix, oladipojesse(m), iamboody(m), AyamDani(m), emmanuelzi(m), musicayo(m), solar9190(m), Rabbijustice(m), fobiflex(m), iamauxin(m), fbtowner(m), dadamicheal35, Gsmbasics, OfofoLagos1(f), papismalls, Sunbassen, Noblethony(m), aycapri(m), Oziahete(m), pweetybhy(f), Bukfab, Pranxta(m), bhanty01, Pascalville(m), eflintsone(m), Melvinsofty, Malcolmsweet, 4FACEADELEKE(m), soldierboi16(m), AdeOracle(m), DaObserver(m), temmy08, ojotobiloba1(m), wallywest(m), dappyboy, jessyjames100(f), Marcus01, lozanni(m), Dumdumfashion(f), Debraino, larrymoore(m), queenkunta(f), ask4chigozirim(m), ariyavendors, sundayolowo(m), pinkguy(m), BethelD1(m), Itzurboi(m), Scatterscatter(m), deeway200(m), Samadhii(m), MONITZ, robinho4u007(m), MrOdyssey(m), AkinseteK(m), exco90(m) and 106 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 3