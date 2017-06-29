Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Andrew Uchendu Declared Senator, Rivers East Senatorial District By Tribunal (11849 Views)

We’ve Won Rivers East, West Senatorial Districts – Wike / Isaac Alfa Wins Kogi East Senatorial Rerun Election / Judith Amaechi Celebrates Wike's Sack By Tribunal (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)





The court ordered that Chief Andrew Uchendu be issued a certificate of return and that of Senator Sekibo withdrawn.



The Judgement was slated to hold by 1pm today being the 28th day of June 2017 but was shifted to 5pm in the evening, and later shifted to 7:30pm due to some reasons withheld.



According to the Judgment, Chief Andrew I. Uchendu OON, is expected to be sworn in to the National Assembly tomorrow as the substantial Senator of Rivers East Senatorial District.



Source: http://www.emmyloaded.com.ng/breaking-chief-andrew-uchendu-declared-senator-rivers-east-senatorial-district-tribunal/ Rivers State National/State Assembly Election Petition Tribunal has declared the candidate of APC in the December 10th rerun election in Rivers East Senatorial District, Chief Andrew Uchendu as the winner of the election.The court ordered that Chief Andrew Uchendu be issued a certificate of return and that of Senator Sekibo withdrawn.The Judgement was slated to hold by 1pm today being the 28th day of June 2017 but was shifted to 5pm in the evening, and later shifted to 7:30pm due to some reasons withheld.According to the Judgment, Chief Andrew I. Uchendu OON, is expected to be sworn in to the National Assembly tomorrow as the substantial Senator of Rivers East Senatorial District.

this tells you alot about ipob.....the same people that said apc can never win a ward in rivers state now the control more dan half of their federal lawmaaker this tells you alot about ipob.....the same people that said apc can never win a ward in rivers state now the control more dan half of their federal lawmaaker 10 Likes

That is a welcome development to democracy, may God continue to bless BUHARI, AMEACHI, TINUBU and APC members 50 Likes

And some people will come and say there are no indigenous Igbo's in Rivers State. Rivers State is 80% Igbo.



Igbos own Port Harcourt (Igwe Ocha), Bonny (Ubani), Opobo (Igwe Nga). Ijaw has some claims in Rivers too but then they are our brothers and we can share. 22 Likes 2 Shares

Is Uchendu Ikwerre name or Igbo?



Asking for my gbegiri friend. 6 Likes

Igbo Jews won't like this.. 4 Likes

Common

Wike asslikers won't like this. 5 Likes

yarimo:

That is a welcome development to democracy, may God continue to bless BUHARI, AMEACHI, TINUBU and APC members So people like this still exist? Waooi So people like this still exist? Waooi 12 Likes

yarimo:

That is a welcome development to democracy, may God continue to bless BUHARI, AMEACHI, TINUBU and APC members

LONG LIVE NIGERIA LONG LIVE NIGERIA 13 Likes

akthedream:

Igbo Jews won't like this.. Uchendu sounds quite Igbo to me. I don't know about you. Uchendu sounds quite Igbo to me. I don't know about you. 6 Likes

In as much I would have loved this news, am beginning to suspect that this judgement was financially induced and will be appealed to the highest level. Wike won't accept this. Besides, every sane ikwerre men knew that Andrew Uchendu has been a failure while in d house of rep, neither is Sen. Sekibo better. Both of them are incompetent leaders 12 Likes

igbodefender:

Uchendu sounds quite Igbo to me. I don't know about you.

Stop feasting on peoples' sweat! He is not Igbo, he is from Elele thereabout.



Why don't the Lagos people claim Rotimi Amaechi is from Lagos? By the way, does Evans not sound Igbo yo you Stop feasting on peoples' sweat! He is not Igbo, he is from Elele thereabout.Why don't the Lagos people claim Rotimi Amaechi is from Lagos? By the way, does Evans not sound Igbo yo you 22 Likes

divicode:





Stop feasting on peoples' sweat! He is not Igbo, he is from Elele thereabout.



Why don't the Lagos people claim Rotimi Amaechi is from Lagos? By the way, does Evans not sound Igbo yo you Hahaha. So Uchendu is no longer an Igbo word!? Ok, please tell us what ethnic group the name comes from. A clue; Elele is not an ethnic group but an area in Igbo Land. We are waiting for your answer o Professor of Igbo Affairs. Hahaha. So Uchendu is no longer an Igbo word!? Ok, please tell us what ethnic group the name comes from. A clue; Elele is not an ethnic group but an area in Igbo Land. We are waiting for your answer o Professor of Igbo Affairs. 15 Likes

Uchendu is an Igbo name, people are really daft and mischievous these days. Elele is an boundary town with Imo state and they speak Igbo. Maybe to some people here it's Ijaw and Yoruba they speak. Let me not talk much before the bais mod ban me again. 6 Likes

I can't understand some people attachment by force mentality.Are there no Frenchmen that are belgians,yorubas in Benin republic and hausas in cameroon,Niger Republic?.Why are they not claiming those places?. 4 Likes

Nice

food is ready. over to u lalasticlacla

igbodefender:

Hahaha. So Uchendu is no longer an Igbo word!? Ok, please tell us what ethnic group the name comes from. A clue; Elele is not an ethnic group but an area in Igbo Land. We are waiting for your answer o Professor of Igbo Affairs.

No, Rotimi is an Ikwerre name! Elele is an ethnic group it is not in Igbo land. Your useless agitation for Biafrauud has blinded your eyes to the truth.

Is Ikwerre Igbo? People like you will say yes No, Rotimi is an Ikwerre name! Elele is an ethnic group it is not in Igbo land. Your useless agitation for Biafrauud has blinded your eyes to the truth.Is Ikwerre Igbo? People like you will say yes 13 Likes

divicode:





No Rotimi is an Ikwerre name! Elele an ethnic group it is not in Igbo land. Your useless agitation for Biafrauud has blinded your eyes to the truth.

Is Ikwerre Igbo? People like you will say yes Yes, Ikwere, one of the tribes of the Igbo ethnic group in Rivers State is Igbo



As for your comment on Rotimi (Chibuike Amaechi's Yoruba name) his parents were probably Zikist nationalists and so gave him the Yoruba name. To add to your misery, be informed that my political father Nnamdi Azikiwe the Zik of Africa (I am a Zikist) gave his eldest son Chukwuma the Yoruba name Bamidele. So, was Bamidele Azikiwe Igbo or not.



Please understand the difference between first names and surnames. If your teachers didn't teach you that, go get a full refund of your school fees and stop disturbing us with ignorant posts. Thank you Sir. Yes, Ikwere, one of the tribes of the Igbo ethnic group in Rivers State is IgboAs for your comment on Rotimi (Chibuike Amaechi's Yoruba name) his parents were probably Zikist nationalists and so gave him the Yoruba name. To add to your misery, be informed that my political father Nnamdi Azikiwe the Zik of Africa (I am a Zikist) gave his eldest son Chukwuma the Yoruba name Bamidele. So, was Bamidele Azikiwe Igbo or not.Please understand the difference between first names and surnames. If your teachers didn't teach you that, go get a full refund of your school fees and stop disturbing us with ignorant posts. Thank you Sir. 9 Likes 1 Share

igbodefender:

Yes, Ikwere, one of the tribes of the Igbo ethnic group in Rivers State is Igbo



As for your comment on Rotimi (Chibuike Amaechi's Yoruba name) his parents were probably Zikist nationalists and so gave him the Yoruba name. To add to your misery, be informed that my political father Nnamdi Azikiwe the Zik of Africa (I am a Zikist) gave his eldest son Chukwuma the Yoruba name Bamidele. So, was Bamidele Azikiwe Igbo or not.



Please understand the difference between first names and surnames. If your teachers didn't teach you that, go get a full refund of your school fees and stop disturbing us with ignorant posts. Thank you Sir.

I think you should remove the toga of your Biafrauud virtual republic from the way you think.



Your myopic thinking is obviously a corruption and injustice to your life. I will obviously not argue with a neophyte. If you call Ikwerres Igbo, I end my discussion with you.



I ask you about Rotimi now you are there telling me "probably" his parents belong to Zik movement. It is only a silly person like you Tha argues what he does not know.



For me, I spit on you flat head and walk out of the thread I think you should remove the toga of your Biafrauud virtual republic from the way you think.Your myopic thinking is obviously a corruption and injustice to your life. I will obviously not argue with a neophyte. If you call Ikwerres Igbo, I end my discussion with you.I ask you about Rotimi now you are there telling me "probably" his parents belong to Zik movement. It is only a silly person like you Tha argues what he does not know.For me, I spit on you flat head and walk out of the thread 8 Likes

divicode:





Stop feasting on peoples' sweat! He is not Igbo, he is from Elele thereabout.



Why don't the Lagos people claim Rotimi Amaechi is from Lagos? By the way, does Evans not sound Igbo yo you mr know it all Andrew uchendu is from Emouha and not Elele mr know it all Andrew uchendu is from Emouha and not Elele 2 Likes

divicode:





You are a blinking mor0nic idi0t! The man is a pure Ikwerre man. Where is Elele that you are claiming it is a boundary town to Imo state?

You sell gala in Ikoyi every evening and write rvbbish about where you don't live. Elele is on the way to Ogoni and not a boundary town to Imo state!

Teenagers everywhere

Point of correction, Andrew Uchendu is from Emohua and not from Elele in Kelga. I've worked for that incompetent rep during his days in House of rep Point of correction, Andrew Uchendu is from Emohua and not from Elele in Kelga. I've worked for that incompetent rep during his days in House of rep 4 Likes 1 Share

donc26:

mr know it all Andrew uchendu is from Emouha and not Elele

Correct jooor! Correct jooor!

divicode:





Stop feasting on peoples' sweat! He is not Igbo, he is from Elele thereabout.



Why don't the Lagos people claim Rotimi Amaechi is from Lagos? By the way, does Evans not sound Igbo yo you your brain needs reset. your brain needs reset.

donc26:

mr know it all Andrew uchendu is from Emouha and not Elele

Mr. Know nothing, does that make him Igbo? Is emuoha a LGA in biafrauud republic? Mr. Know nothing, does that make him Igbo? Is emuoha a LGA in biafrauud republic? 8 Likes

mancanoe:

your brain needs reset.

Say that to your parents at home Say that to your parents at home 2 Likes

) .senator sekibo has been a senator since I was in junior secondary school with his children and now I am a graduate, geogre is still a senator...end of his senate journey. He can now retire to his palatial mansion at ogu.( that mansion though 4 Likes

guys above dont derail this topic.its about the victory of apc senatorial candidate hon andrew uchendu against senator sekibo at the election tribunal.its a great victory for apc in rivers,a victory for amaechi against wicked wike and would reduce wike's reelection bid.earlier this week,senator magnus abbe,hon wihioka and some apc legislators' victories were affirmed by the tribunal which is giving obuah and wiked sleepless nights.i hope the appeal court reaffirms these victories.

anyway,uchendu is an ikwerre man from emohua lga and ikwerre is considered one of the clans or tribes of iboland just like egba and ijesas are to the yorubas.its just recently that ikwerre started igniting their own ethniciting and denying their igboness which is allowed and most of them are against biafra but their ibo origin is clear.finally,elele shares boundary with ohaji-egbema lga of imo state alongside owerelu.anybody coming through imo state must pass through one of these towns.its no on the way to or borders ogoniland like someone earlier said.up apc.up amaechi.down wike 3 Likes 1 Share