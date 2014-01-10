₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Apostle Suleman Ministers In Sierra Leone's Largest Gathering by robosky02(m): 11:35am
In what is regarded as the largest ever gathering in the history of Sierra Leone, renowned Evangelist and Preacher, Apostle Johnson Suleman of Omega Fire Ministry Int’l, gathered over 60,000 persons inside the Sierra Leone National stadium, Freetown.
The stadium which has a seating capacity of about 45,000 had to be locked at some point to prevent others from entering in a bid not to overstretch the facilities of the stadium.
But the turn out is an indication of the wide acceptance of the ministry of Apostle Johnson Suleman whose previous meetings in the country over the years had also witnessed similar large attendance.
The meetings were characterised with Word Depth, Accurate Prophetic Encounters, Raw Manifestations of the Power of God, Infallible Miracles and Deliverance for the possessed and oppressed.
The crusade was attended by key Political figures in the Country including ministers of God from all regions of Sierra Leone led by Bishop Abu Koroma.
The Sierra Leone crusade is not isolated as similar crusades in Cameroon, Ghana, Kenya, USA, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Malaysia and many more has had mind blowing attendance from all and sundry.
http://9jaflaver.com/apostle-suleman-ministers-to-over-60000-persons-in-freetown-sierra-leone/
Re: Apostle Suleman Ministers In Sierra Leone's Largest Gathering by auntysimbiat(f): 11:35am
good for him
Re: Apostle Suleman Ministers In Sierra Leone's Largest Gathering by Kingjay5(m): 11:36am
auntysimbiat:you com take my place
|Re: Apostle Suleman Ministers In Sierra Leone's Largest Gathering by robosky02(m): 11:39am
video of Apostle Suleiman in the stadium live in sierra Leone
cc: OAM4J
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qJiY0a-riDo
Re: Apostle Suleman Ministers In Sierra Leone's Largest Gathering by Deicide: 12:31pm
When Africans go wake up abeg? If 2 + 2 = 5, you can get rid of mathematics and embrace magic instead. “Magic” is what Abrahamism truly is. It has no connection with science, philosophy, mathematics, reason or logic. If you are a believer, you are saying that magic is more important and truer than reason. That makes you a dangerous lunatic.
Re: Apostle Suleman Ministers In Sierra Leone's Largest Gathering by asuustrike2009: 12:37pm
robosky02:Udeme
Re: Apostle Suleman Ministers In Sierra Leone's Largest Gathering by Vision4God: 1:00pm
Praise God
Re: Apostle Suleman Ministers In Sierra Leone's Largest Gathering by felixomor: 1:07pm
Deicide:
Are you african?
I hope not.
Re: Apostle Suleman Ministers In Sierra Leone's Largest Gathering by Deicide: 1:23pm
felixomor:See watin we day talk about abi?
Re: Apostle Suleman Ministers In Sierra Leone's Largest Gathering by felixomor: 1:26pm
Deicide:
I thought u just spoke about africans?
Re: Apostle Suleman Ministers In Sierra Leone's Largest Gathering by hoodedjaystrim(m): 2:14pm
wait make i fly fence
Re: Apostle Suleman Ministers In Sierra Leone's Largest Gathering by 2shure: 2:14pm
Scam is scamming the scam now a days
Re: Apostle Suleman Ministers In Sierra Leone's Largest Gathering by Nonybb: 2:14pm
I think Stephanie Otobo saga catapulted this man. Before I don't even know him
Re: Apostle Suleman Ministers In Sierra Leone's Largest Gathering by burkingx(f): 2:15pm
Re: Apostle Suleman Ministers In Sierra Leone's Largest Gathering by Deicide: 2:15pm
felixomor:Why me
Re: Apostle Suleman Ministers In Sierra Leone's Largest Gathering by smithsydny(m): 2:15pm
Wonder full 3some
Re: Apostle Suleman Ministers In Sierra Leone's Largest Gathering by robosky02(m): 2:15pm
ok
Re: Apostle Suleman Ministers In Sierra Leone's Largest Gathering by menwongo(m): 2:16pm
Some folks won't like this.
Who are we to question God. A day is like a year also, a year is like a day in His eyes.
At the same time they will carry your work and throw you out on the judgment day.
On the judgment day, when the Lord shall come. Many people will be disappointed. Some will be dancing, some will be crying.....
O Lord I know!
Re: Apostle Suleman Ministers In Sierra Leone's Largest Gathering by ademidedavid(m): 2:16pm
Many are called but few are choosen.........time will soon tell whom the true worshippers are!!!!!
Re: Apostle Suleman Ministers In Sierra Leone's Largest Gathering by Kennitrust: 2:16pm
blessed is ye who cometh in the name of the Lord
when they think it's over
I jumped over
Re: Apostle Suleman Ministers In Sierra Leone's Largest Gathering by KingsoBabaTips(m): 2:16pm
This Kind of Over Hyping News cant Qualify him as a Heavenly candidate /////
Re: Apostle Suleman Ministers In Sierra Leone's Largest Gathering by henryobinna(m): 2:18pm
Deicide:And who told you Americans and Europeans don't go to church in theit thousands?
do you ever watch any foreig gospel movies and sometimes tv channels?
if you have little or no idea of something don'tmake silly statements ababout it.
or even silly comparisons..
Re: Apostle Suleman Ministers In Sierra Leone's Largest Gathering by Ogashub(m): 2:18pm
Re: Apostle Suleman Ministers In Sierra Leone's Largest Gathering by naijaboiy: 2:18pm
Interesting
Re: Apostle Suleman Ministers In Sierra Leone's Largest Gathering by EntMirror: 2:19pm
hmmm...pastorprenuers
Re: Apostle Suleman Ministers In Sierra Leone's Largest Gathering by SirGoldEjike(m): 2:20pm
There is no stopping This Man of God! The worst men can do is to condemn and criticize him!
Cant imagine the number of Sinners in their thousands that got converted! Cant imagine the Joy in heaven and in Jesus's heart!
Re: Apostle Suleman Ministers In Sierra Leone's Largest Gathering by 1acre: 2:20pm
Unlce Suley.............. ndewo Sir !!! You won oh ,
Re: Apostle Suleman Ministers In Sierra Leone's Largest Gathering by Brandmanager(m): 2:22pm
naso
Re: Apostle Suleman Ministers In Sierra Leone's Largest Gathering by aisosa101(m): 2:22pm
Deicide:u wen wake up how ur life be
Re: Apostle Suleman Ministers In Sierra Leone's Largest Gathering by Deicide: 2:23pm
henryobinna:but its only in arica you see things like this.........
[img][/img]
My statement has noting to do with what you took it as
Re: Apostle Suleman Ministers In Sierra Leone's Largest Gathering by Deicide: 2:24pm
aisosa101:Fine thank you
Re: Apostle Suleman Ministers In Sierra Leone's Largest Gathering by maberry(m): 2:26pm
This man is going places and doing things o
Truely The church of God is moving and the gate of hell cannot prevail against it
