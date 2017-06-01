₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,830,960 members, 3,626,198 topics. Date: Thursday, 29 June 2017 at 09:09 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / Cristiano Ronaldo Cuddles His Twin Babies As He Unveils Them Online. Photo (14750 Views)
Daniel Amokachi Visits His Twin Sons In Turkey Ahead Of Their Club Debut. Photos / Mikel Obi's Babymama, Olga, Shares New Photo Of Him Carrying Their Twin Babies / Oliseh & His Foreign Assistant Coach As NFF Unveils Them (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Cristiano Ronaldo Cuddles His Twin Babies As He Unveils Them Online. Photo by PrettyCrystal: 6:26pm
Cristiano Ronaldo has broken his silence and officially confirmed he has welcomed twins. It was rumoured in the Portuguese press that Ronaldo had become dad to twins – a boy and a girl – from a surrogate mother in the US earlier this month.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7TbHhouBiPw
And just hours after Portugal were defeated by Chile in the semi-final of the Confederations Cup in Russia, he brightened his mood by announcing the birth of his children as he shared a photo of him cuddling them few minutes ago on Facebook.
He posted the photo below an wrote; So happy to be able to hold the two new loves of my life
https://www.instagram.com/p/BV7m0IZFj_p/?hl=en
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/06/cristiano-ronaldo-shares-photo-of-his-twins.html
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Cristiano Ronaldo Cuddles His Twin Babies As He Unveils Them Online. Photo by PrettyCrystal: 6:26pm
cc; lalasticlala
1 Like
|Re: Cristiano Ronaldo Cuddles His Twin Babies As He Unveils Them Online. Photo by Adaowerri111: 6:27pm
Ronaldo is so blessed, gush
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Cristiano Ronaldo Cuddles His Twin Babies As He Unveils Them Online. Photo by eezeribe(m): 6:27pm
Very selfish of him... Bringing forth children without a recognised mother.
Surrogate my foot...in future,you would start seeing maladjusted footballers behaving like Mario Balotelli.
Congrats to him.
19 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Cristiano Ronaldo Cuddles His Twin Babies As He Unveils Them Online. Photo by delishpot: 6:28pm
Na there naimTiwa and Tonto use their own take do their fans and ACs long throat for donkey years
Well done sir you no get time for time.
Another baby mama things.
|Re: Cristiano Ronaldo Cuddles His Twin Babies As He Unveils Them Online. Photo by MrBrownJay1(m): 6:34pm
eezeribe:
Sadly that's what gay men do, while hanging with the best of women out there to hide their tutti frutti true lifestyle
3 Likes
|Re: Cristiano Ronaldo Cuddles His Twin Babies As He Unveils Them Online. Photo by Young03(m): 6:38pm
ok
good
|Re: Cristiano Ronaldo Cuddles His Twin Babies As He Unveils Them Online. Photo by folba(m): 6:41pm
Welcome Cristiano Jnr2 and Jnr 3
|Re: Cristiano Ronaldo Cuddles His Twin Babies As He Unveils Them Online. Photo by folba(m): 6:44pm
MrBrownJay1:Don't be too quick to judge bro.He sure have his reasons.
3 Likes
|Re: Cristiano Ronaldo Cuddles His Twin Babies As He Unveils Them Online. Photo by Micheezy7(m): 6:44pm
Congrat #CR7
2 Likes
|Re: Cristiano Ronaldo Cuddles His Twin Babies As He Unveils Them Online. Photo by dollarcoolcat(m): 7:05pm
Not suprise scorin brace and hat trick is an everyday thing.. Congrat cr7
2 Likes
|Re: Cristiano Ronaldo Cuddles His Twin Babies As He Unveils Them Online. Photo by MrBrownJay1(m): 7:06pm
folba:
And what do you think the reasons would be for an able bodied man (surrounded by fine babes) to decide PAY in order to self-service in a cup and have children via a surrogate mother?!
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Cristiano Ronaldo Cuddles His Twin Babies As He Unveils Them Online. Photo by CplusJason(m): 7:07pm
He will definitely name them "Leo" and "Messi"
I guess you know why.
2 Likes
|Re: Cristiano Ronaldo Cuddles His Twin Babies As He Unveils Them Online. Photo by Specialspesh: 7:08pm
Congrats to CR7. See the video
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7TbHhouBiPw
|Re: Cristiano Ronaldo Cuddles His Twin Babies As He Unveils Them Online. Photo by bewla(m): 7:09pm
papa u be C7 then dino b C8 and this once b C9 and C10
1 Like
|Re: Cristiano Ronaldo Cuddles His Twin Babies As He Unveils Them Online. Photo by ThankYouGod: 7:24pm
Children without mothers. The children will ask for their mothers one day.
1 Like
|Re: Cristiano Ronaldo Cuddles His Twin Babies As He Unveils Them Online. Photo by emmymdk(m): 7:51pm
Nice one bro
|Re: Cristiano Ronaldo Cuddles His Twin Babies As He Unveils Them Online. Photo by Hannahyoumg: 7:51pm
Sweet babies
|Re: Cristiano Ronaldo Cuddles His Twin Babies As He Unveils Them Online. Photo by emmymdk(m): 7:52pm
ThankYouGod:
"Children without mother".... where are you from?
7 Likes
|Re: Cristiano Ronaldo Cuddles His Twin Babies As He Unveils Them Online. Photo by G0dsent: 7:52pm
Congrats to you
I have for sale or share unlimited smtp via cpanel for out going mail s.
Contact on Whatsapp check my profile for number
Thank you
|Re: Cristiano Ronaldo Cuddles His Twin Babies As He Unveils Them Online. Photo by BigBrother9ja: 7:53pm
Still searching for the 'cuddles'
Olodo op
2 Likes
|Re: Cristiano Ronaldo Cuddles His Twin Babies As He Unveils Them Online. Photo by obonujoker(m): 7:53pm
Cr7 get a wife... and stop this nonsense... be responsible now.... Even as you'd win the next ballon d'or....
1 Like
|Re: Cristiano Ronaldo Cuddles His Twin Babies As He Unveils Them Online. Photo by ikorodureporta: 7:53pm
Me too need twinz, ishilove, twins dey yr lineage?
|Re: Cristiano Ronaldo Cuddles His Twin Babies As He Unveils Them Online. Photo by oheni(f): 7:53pm
I join you to celebrate with the twins and loved ones may I also be give sets of twins oh Lord
3 Likes
|Re: Cristiano Ronaldo Cuddles His Twin Babies As He Unveils Them Online. Photo by wildcatter23(m): 7:54pm
Me when I hear Rolando now has a girlfriend
|Re: Cristiano Ronaldo Cuddles His Twin Babies As He Unveils Them Online. Photo by adajiboyy(m): 7:54pm
make una read well and wide my people cr7 has a girlfriend pregnant right now
|Re: Cristiano Ronaldo Cuddles His Twin Babies As He Unveils Them Online. Photo by engola(m): 7:54pm
this ronaldo just dey score goals anywhere hole dey...now see the result of the ball he shoot 9months ago which teared the net....na wa o!
1 Like
|Re: Cristiano Ronaldo Cuddles His Twin Babies As He Unveils Them Online. Photo by Viccur(m): 7:55pm
If i were Ronaldo i would do the same. There is every possibility that he might not have a smooth marriage evident of other crashed celebrity marriages of which could lead to divorce. And what happens next in court? He loses half his wealth to the woman. And who knows if the woman married him just to have his money after filing for divorce. So in a nutshell Daddy Ronaldo doesn't want to fall victim of scammers claiming love thru marriage. My opinion though.
8 Likes
|Re: Cristiano Ronaldo Cuddles His Twin Babies As He Unveils Them Online. Photo by NwaAmaikpe: 7:55pm
Shame on him..
His fans would have preferred him clutching the Confederation cup and medal
Instead of these ugly test-tube babies.
4 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Cristiano Ronaldo Cuddles His Twin Babies As He Unveils Them Online. Photo by OrestesDante: 7:55pm
Pls what's the difference btw surrogate and baby mama
|Re: Cristiano Ronaldo Cuddles His Twin Babies As He Unveils Them Online. Photo by mosho2good: 7:56pm
It not only in Nigeria that we have baby mama we have baby mama all over the world......
|Re: Cristiano Ronaldo Cuddles His Twin Babies As He Unveils Them Online. Photo by hok4u(m): 7:57pm
That's why Davido dey follow him for snapchat Abi na instagram ,kini iyato won,awon Omo irolé aiye. . .
1 Like 1 Share
Chinese Grandma Is A Sensational Basketball Player At 76 Years(pix) / Who Or Whom Among The Nigerian Ex Players Do You Miss Most? / Abedi Pele's Football Club Nania Win 31 - 0
Viewing this topic: Misterdhee1(m), Trustluv(f), Emekamex(m), eztop, emusbyz(m), texas1(m), lanrecious(m), osasighalo(m), iamluceo(m), LilSmith55(m), ogunsbanjul(m), juman(m), Gloria007(f), Climax11, HU507, ramalan87, ehis05(m), saxtaiwo, Bishop000(m), oheni(f), ninnomedia, kckings250, Urukpe, tonyboy199, nelsonroyalty(m), kingteaser619(m), biggie1o2(m), Albert0011(m), Hermionegranger(f), Obagoblog(m), imarrpopson, presh654(m), Macdawid(m), emmy02(m), rotimex, Volatee90, rossey09(f), BalogunAbdul, Olusegunkay, pedestal82(m), Infoay, Lilchilz(m), charlesm91(m), pharmadek, Loveskid(m), deardevil, Ayodejewel, Adex7004(m), siegfried99(m), Koskio(m), adekorlar(m), mankan2k7(m), Israel25, donanadave(m), iyayip, Akeelahtunez(m), Meta4element(m), oladayo63(m), isotopy(m), bigsholly(f), Lawalemi(m), Asolistic(m), cornel00(m), Vilshow(m), horlartayor(m), sirfamous1(m), MiddleDimension, barackosama(m), Banter1, opeasho(f), mankind101(m), jonili(m), ardedapor, ofiko123(m), Alexomania, emmyjaysnr(m), Neldrizzy(m), MrBrownJay1(m), Iykefirm(m), VinoCent(m), Davincil, Gbengadaniel12, sunneskiano, Bombastik, professorchuks(m), Slimceezy(m), Saintabey, refiner(f), BlackAfrican, Msn4barca(m), ideologies(m), dante101, maximuss(m), shugasofttouch, marxist88, Donyswit, kennyok(m) and 124 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 15