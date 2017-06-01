Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / Cristiano Ronaldo Cuddles His Twin Babies As He Unveils Them Online. Photo (14750 Views)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7TbHhouBiPw



And just hours after Portugal were defeated by Chile in the semi-final of the Confederations Cup in Russia, he brightened his mood by announcing the birth of his children as he shared a photo of him cuddling them few minutes ago on Facebook.



He posted the photo below an wrote; So happy to be able to hold the two new loves of my life



https://www.instagram.com/p/BV7m0IZFj_p/?hl=en



Ronaldo is so blessed, gush 10 Likes 1 Share

Very selfish of him... Bringing forth children without a recognised mother.

Surrogate my foot...in future,you would start seeing maladjusted footballers behaving like Mario Balotelli.

Congrats to him. 19 Likes 1 Share





Well done sir you no get time for time.



Another baby mama things. Na there naimTiwa and Tonto use their own take do their fans and ACs long throat for donkey yearsWell done sir you no get time for time.Another baby mama things.

eezeribe:

Very selfish of him... Bringing forth children without a recognised mother.

Surrogate my foot...in future,you would start seeing maladjusted footballers behaving like Mario Balotelli.

Congrats to him.

Sadly that's what gay men do, while hanging with the best of women out there to hide their tutti frutti true lifestyle Sadly that's what gay men do, while hanging with the best of women out there to hide their tutti frutti true lifestyle 3 Likes

Welcome Cristiano Jnr2 and Jnr 3

MrBrownJay1:





Sadly that's what gay men do, while hanging with the best of women out there to hide their tutti frutti true lifestyle Don't be too quick to judge bro.He sure have his reasons. Don't be too quick to judge bro.He sure have his reasons. 3 Likes

Congrat #CR7 2 Likes

Not suprise scorin brace and hat trick is an everyday thing.. Congrat cr7 2 Likes

folba:

Don't be too quick to judge bro.He sure have his reasons.

And what do you think the reasons would be for an able bodied man (surrounded by fine babes) to decide PAY in order to self-service in a cup and have children via a surrogate mother?! And what do you think the reasons would be for an able bodied man (surrounded by fine babes) to decide PAY in order to self-service in a cup and have children via a surrogate mother?! 6 Likes 1 Share









I guess you know why. He will definitely name them "Leo" and "Messi"I guess you know why. 2 Likes







https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7TbHhouBiPw Congrats to CR7. See the video

papa u be C7 then dino b C8 and this once b C9 and C10 1 Like

Children without mothers. The children will ask for their mothers one day. 1 Like

Nice one bro

Sweet babies

ThankYouGod:

Children without mothers. The children will ask for their mothers one day.

"Children without mother".... where are you from? "Children without mother".... where are you from? 7 Likes

Congrats to you







Olodo op Still searching for the 'cuddles'Olodo op 2 Likes

Cr7 get a wife... and stop this nonsense... be responsible now.... Even as you'd win the next ballon d'or.... 1 Like

Me too need twinz, ishilove, twins dey yr lineage?

I join you to celebrate with the twins and loved ones may I also be give sets of twins oh Lord 3 Likes

Me when I hear Rolando now has a girlfriend

make una read well and wide my people cr7 has a girlfriend pregnant right now

this ronaldo just dey score goals anywhere hole dey...now see the result of the ball he shoot 9months ago which teared the net....na wa o! 1 Like

If i were Ronaldo i would do the same. There is every possibility that he might not have a smooth marriage evident of other crashed celebrity marriages of which could lead to divorce. And what happens next in court? He loses half his wealth to the woman. And who knows if the woman married him just to have his money after filing for divorce. So in a nutshell Daddy Ronaldo doesn't want to fall victim of scammers claiming love thru marriage. My opinion though. 8 Likes





Shame on him..





His fans would have preferred him clutching the Confederation cup and medal



Instead of these ugly test-tube babies. Shame on him..His fans would have preferred him clutching the Confederation cup and medalInstead of these ugly test-tube babies. 4 Likes 2 Shares

Pls what's the difference btw surrogate and baby mama

It not only in Nigeria that we have baby mama we have baby mama all over the world......