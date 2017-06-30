₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Davido Celebrating Cristiano Ronaldo's Gesture: A Big Achievement - Sammyramires by Sammyramires(m): 10:39pm On Jun 29
There is a twist to the ongoing feud between the two of the African best Hip Hop artists Davido and Wizkid in continuation of their long time rivalry.
The two of the best African Acts were once inseparable as they attends shows and performed on stages together, not until a time around July, 2016 that a high scale beef erupted between the two music act which led to the duo throwing tantrum and insulting words on social media.
Few weeks back Wizkid went on his Twitter page calling out Davido, he wrote "you can't hate on someone doing better than u on what u failed at! learn and appreciate! Free your mind from hate young kids.
The game is only for the real! Catch up or stay local! Don't blame anyone for your failures! Pray and work hard kids!
And remember kids! Drink more water!!
Without waiting to verify if it was actually Wizkid that spewed such, Davido went straight to his handle and uploaded a video of him singing for a white couple on their wedding day and wrote "Local champion ….. I love it ! Congrats to the beautiful couple The groom is Nigerian Right? WANKOLO NO DE GAME"
However, the newest chapter to the series of their beefing started when Davido announced to his over 4.3 Million Instagram followers that he had just been followed on IG by the current World Best Footballer Christiano Ronaldo. A feat many considers an achievement while some sections of online users faulted Davido for celebrating it.
However, many who faulted Davido while celebrating the recognition given to him by Christiano Ronaldo on Instagram were reminded that the achievement wouldn't have been possible if not for the impact of Davido's newest Jamz titled "FALL", which had Ronaldo's name mentioned on its chorus.
While the euphoria was growing like wildfire the BET Award took place in Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles and “Best International Act: Africa” 2017 BET Awards was given to Wizkid. After the presentation of Awards to the winners "Wizkid and FUTURE" went to the backstage and took pictures.
Wizkid uploaded the picture and gushed over it.
Meanwhile, the antagonist fans who never see anything good in Wizkid jumped on his handle comment section and reminded him that while he's there taking pictures with Future, Davido is being followed on IG by World Best Footballer.
What started like a child's play escalated into a brewing fight as the two superstars comes out on each other with full impact like a Wrestlemania fight in the WWE.
Wizkid who has over time shown that he's got no love for Davido by removing him on his Instagram handle sometime this year went to Twitter and wrote *"The FUTURE you see is better than the Footballer you don't see".
Without saying Jackrobinson Davido went all out with killer blow and snipper as he wrote on his Twitter handle "The footballer that follows you and you don't see, is better than the Drake that never Came Closer".
Carefully looking at Davido's misile reply, it originated from the ridicule Wizkid was subjected to by music fans when Drake went AWOL on Wizkid's "Come Closer" video shoot.
We wonder who will break a truce between the duo on this latest chapter of "Beef Chronicle"
WHY DAVIDO DESERVES TO CELEBRATE CHRISTIANO RONALDO'S ACKNOWLEDGEMENT:
CHRISTIANO Ronaldo is no doubt the Best Footballer on planet Earth at the moment and no doubt one of the most influential and richest sportman.
A quick glance on his Instagram account show's Christiano Ronaldo has over 105 Million people following him. Out of the over 105 Million people following him, Ronaldo only follows the meagre 376 accounts and these accounts consist of great people that cut across different professions.
It will interest an inquisitive minds that out of the 376 accounts that Christiano Ronaldo follows just 5 of these accounts can be traced to African personalities and Davido is one on the list.
AFRICANS CHRISTIANO RONALDO FOLLOWS ON INSTAGRAM
1) Davido - @davidooficial (Musician)
2) Seyi Adebayo - @e_adebayor (Footballer)
3) Didier Drogba - @didierdrogba (Footballer)
4) Felix Obi - @felix_o_ (Athlete)
5) Anthony Joshua - @anthony_joshua (Boxer).
While Christiano Ronaldo's Account remains the 4th Most Followed Accounts on Instagram Top 50 in the World, it will interest one to note that Davido been followed by Ronaldo is not a coincidental action but a result of who Davido has grown to be in Africa and World Music Map.
THE EFFECTS OF RONALDO FOLLOWING DAVIDO ON INSTAGRAM
1) It will increase Davido's fan base as more people following Ronaldo will want to know about him by following him.
2) It will improve his acceptability in World Music map as more people will consider him to be a more superstar than he is.
3) It will spur him to put more energy into his music as he now believes more in himself.
Presently, while @davidooficial boast of 4.3 Million followers on Instagram, @wizkidayo only had 3.7 Million people following him.
Would You Celebrate It If Ronaldo Follows You On Social Media?
Written by Sammyramires✍�
27 Likes 6 Shares
Re: Davido Celebrating Cristiano Ronaldo's Gesture: A Big Achievement - Sammyramires by Sammyramires(m): 10:41pm On Jun 29
Front page material Cc Lalasticlala
@sammyramires
3 Likes
Re: Davido Celebrating Cristiano Ronaldo's Gesture: A Big Achievement - Sammyramires by makydebbie(f): 10:44pm On Jun 29
All I know is, that Davido's reply was epic.
72 Likes 3 Shares
Re: Davido Celebrating Cristiano Ronaldo's Gesture: A Big Achievement - Sammyramires by Oyindidi(f): 10:49pm On Jun 29
Re: Davido Celebrating Cristiano Ronaldo's Gesture: A Big Achievement - Sammyramires by divinehand2003(m): 10:51pm On Jun 29
Abeg make una sing better songs with good lyrics that we go fit sing and dance along to joor.
Footballers kor, future ni.........
1 Like 1 Share
Re: Davido Celebrating Cristiano Ronaldo's Gesture: A Big Achievement - Sammyramires by fernandoc(m): 10:53pm On Jun 29
Dust
3 Likes 1 Share
Re: Davido Celebrating Cristiano Ronaldo's Gesture: A Big Achievement - Sammyramires by Hotshawarma: 10:58pm On Jun 29
unnecessary epistle
9 Likes
Re: Davido Celebrating Cristiano Ronaldo's Gesture: A Big Achievement - Sammyramires by kocvalour(m): 11:02pm On Jun 29
kids
no time for sshiiit
1 Like
Re: Davido Celebrating Cristiano Ronaldo's Gesture: A Big Achievement - Sammyramires by Dotwillis1(m): 11:11pm On Jun 29
low self esteem+ childishness ..... shiior
Him celebrating the follow means he thinks he ain't worth been followed by Ronaldo even tho both of them are celebrities
10 Likes
Re: Davido Celebrating Cristiano Ronaldo's Gesture: A Big Achievement - Sammyramires by Came: 5:01am
Davido get mouth ooooo. See as he finish Wizkid with jabiz.
2 Likes
Re: Davido Celebrating Cristiano Ronaldo's Gesture: A Big Achievement - Sammyramires by adegeye38(m): 7:33am
"The drake that never came closer"
77 Likes 7 Shares
Re: Davido Celebrating Cristiano Ronaldo's Gesture: A Big Achievement - Sammyramires by Arian11(m): 9:52am
that poo was photoshopped i mean come on guys
2 Likes
Re: Davido Celebrating Cristiano Ronaldo's Gesture: A Big Achievement - Sammyramires by Akshow: 9:52am
Sighs!!!!
1 Like
Re: Davido Celebrating Cristiano Ronaldo's Gesture: A Big Achievement - Sammyramires by Obilla: 9:53am
Fanbiys
2 Likes
Re: Davido Celebrating Cristiano Ronaldo's Gesture: A Big Achievement - Sammyramires by nzepaula41: 9:53am
I totally agree with the 3.
Ronaldo likely followed him because he added "all.my friends call.me Cristiano" in his song which was a hit. (Maybe, or Cristiano just loves his song)
BUT
Remember, Ronaldo isn't a musician
The effect of Justin Bieber who also has about 90million followers will be greater than that of Ronaldo.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hImzDfoONI4
1 Like
Re: Davido Celebrating Cristiano Ronaldo's Gesture: A Big Achievement - Sammyramires by Talkingboy: 9:53am
,
Re: Davido Celebrating Cristiano Ronaldo's Gesture: A Big Achievement - Sammyramires by Aburi001: 9:53am
MATURITY is not by age or achievements. Davido just proved it
2 Likes 1 Share
Re: Davido Celebrating Cristiano Ronaldo's Gesture: A Big Achievement - Sammyramires by NwaAmaikpe: 9:53am
Na wa...
CR7 is folllwing a failure like Davido
And the only notable person following me is a relative to that gay Bisi Alimi
1 Like 1 Share
Re: Davido Celebrating Cristiano Ronaldo's Gesture: A Big Achievement - Sammyramires by Inioluwa01(m): 9:54am
I am not a fan of either of them but truth be told, Davido finished this guy...savagery at its cruelest.
9 Likes
Re: Davido Celebrating Cristiano Ronaldo's Gesture: A Big Achievement - Sammyramires by vikeyz(m): 9:54am
Ok o, check my signature for free food
Re: Davido Celebrating Cristiano Ronaldo's Gesture: A Big Achievement - Sammyramires by agarawu23(m): 9:54am
Who knows if davido worked it out before the guy follow am
Re: Davido Celebrating Cristiano Ronaldo's Gesture: A Big Achievement - Sammyramires by ije00: 9:55am
Too early abeg
Re: Davido Celebrating Cristiano Ronaldo's Gesture: A Big Achievement - Sammyramires by Yuji: 9:55am
They are the perfect definition of childish adults so it is expected
2 Likes
Re: Davido Celebrating Cristiano Ronaldo's Gesture: A Big Achievement - Sammyramires by lonelydora(m): 9:55am
Children everywhere. Meanwhile, this Hushpuppi is really a big boy oooo. Na only designers he dey wear.
Re: Davido Celebrating Cristiano Ronaldo's Gesture: A Big Achievement - Sammyramires by bercarray(m): 9:55am
soo, ronaldo followed adebayo, soo he followed Anthony Joshua, we no hear am? why is that when he followed davido that is when he didn't let us rest for God'sake.
well Ronaldo following Davido is an achievement now and will do those 3 things to davido, wait lemme ask you this first, Ronaldo followed Adebayor right? how has it helped his career?, he followed Anthony Joshua does that make him the greatest boxer ever? if no, then i am afraid, these your claims might not be true o, I stand corrected but if you quote me to say I'm hating on davido, then thunder awaits you.
my point is if God says you reach somewhere, even if nobody follows you u will get there, did Bill Gates followed anyone before he reached that height?
"drake that never came closer" David adeleke savage is ur new name since tiwa is no longer using it she don replace am with balogun I dash you.
Wiz kid be like, "is it because of that small thing i said you finished me like this"
3 Likes
Re: Davido Celebrating Cristiano Ronaldo's Gesture: A Big Achievement - Sammyramires by orijintv(m): 9:55am
This is thrash.. Wizkid And Davido Did Not Drop This Tweets.. It was photoshopped by haters and trust gullible nigerians to take up a fight that involves this two witout even confirming if it was real or not. The person that photoshopped this just wanted a fight and he got it..
N/B: Davidos Handle om twitter is @Iam_davido not @davidoofficial.
Nd Seun You Need To Sack This Mods That Dont Verify Informations Before Bringin Them To Frontpage.
5 Likes
Re: Davido Celebrating Cristiano Ronaldo's Gesture: A Big Achievement - Sammyramires by pkems: 9:55am
Tatty Billion for the akant ooo.... Plot twist: Wizkid performs at Lionel Messi wedding
Re: Davido Celebrating Cristiano Ronaldo's Gesture: A Big Achievement - Sammyramires by Ogashub(m): 9:56am
Re: Davido Celebrating Cristiano Ronaldo's Gesture: A Big Achievement - Sammyramires by Badgers14: 9:57am
Re: Davido Celebrating Cristiano Ronaldo's Gesture: A Big Achievement - Sammyramires by IffaCatchYouEhn: 9:57am
Ronaldo followed Davido and he's celebrating
If Jesus con follow ham nko ??
1 Like
Re: Davido Celebrating Cristiano Ronaldo's Gesture: A Big Achievement - Sammyramires by Chuknovski(m): 9:57am
banana fall on you.......trailer fall on my enemies
Re: Davido Celebrating Cristiano Ronaldo's Gesture: A Big Achievement - Sammyramires by edeXede: 9:57am
Am l the only one who thinks Linda Ikeji is the winner in all these charade??
first, kemi is serving time and linda bailed her once
second, Jim Iyke came to beg her
third, Davido and Wizkid have started turning on each other after they collabo against Linda ikeji.
fourth, the Don jazzy is loving up..
Your enemies shall bow before you. Amen
1 Like
