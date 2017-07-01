By readers' nominations and Moderator's Judgement, these are the top 10 stories of the week.

The Nomination was to be in this order:

Name, Link and Summary.

As said in the nomination thread, Nominations with summary and link would be taken seriously than the rest.

Enjoy and encourage these great writers.

The top story would be made sticky for a week( from Monday)

Week1: Bukky Alakara by shewrites

Week2: ANIKE by Rachealfst 1 Like





ANIKE by Rachealfst



Genre: Romance



www.nairaland.com/3787138/anike-story-toyin-taiwo



Anike is a story about a young 19 year old girl. Circumstances of life caused her to make decisions that turned her life around. At 22, she met a wealthy, influential 52years old man who loved her to a fault. She was stuck with a man old enough to be her father. Will she end up marrying him or not? 1.ANIKE by RachealfstGenre: RomanceAnike is a story about a young 19 year old girl. Circumstances of life caused her to make decisions that turned her life around. At 22, she met a wealthy, influential 52years old man who loved her to a fault. She was stuck with a man old enough to be her father. Will she end up marrying him or not? 3 Likes







The Auction by Lleigh



It is a story of betrayal, revenge, deceit, murder and .



LINDA: The biggest runs girl in town, since runs began. She has done some evil things in the past and present in the name of RUNS. She uses strong juju to enslave her men. She has 4 men in her juju enabled clutches. Then she meets the ‘One’ Charles, who turns out to be anything but the ‘one’.

CHARLES: A hedge fund Manager; with a house on Banana Island. He wooed Linda before he turned against her and started torturing her. He knows everything about Linda, but why is he torturing her? Who is he?

LUCIEN: Sounds like Charles, acts like Charles, but does not look like Charles. He also knows everything about Linda. Who is he?

The Auction: There is an Auction coming up, who will be sold and what price will the merchandise go for?

To find out why Linda is now thinking Charles might not be the 'one', please follow the link below.

PS.......Contains scenes some people might find disturbing.



http://www.nairaland.com/3447082/auction 2.The Auction by LleighIt is a story of betrayal, revenge, deceit, murder and .LINDA: The biggest runs girl in town, since runs began. She has done some evil things in the past and present in the name of RUNS. She uses strong juju to enslave her men. She has 4 men in her juju enabled clutches. Then she meets the ‘One’ Charles, who turns out to be anything but the ‘one’.CHARLES: A hedge fund Manager; with a house on Banana Island. He wooed Linda before he turned against her and started torturing her. He knows everything about Linda, but why is he torturing her? Who is he?LUCIEN: Sounds like Charles, acts like Charles, but does not look like Charles. He also knows everything about Linda. Who is he?The Auction: There is an Auction coming up, who will be sold and what price will the merchandise go for?To find out why Linda is now thinking Charles might not be the 'one', please follow the link below.PS.......Contains scenes some people might find disturbing. 2 Likes 1 Share





DECEIT by surestG



www.nairaland.com/3802084/deceit-short-story-amponsem-akosua



A young lady who was being pressurized to get married finally found her heartthrob. Unfortunately, he was not somebody who was worthy of her love. He was not the kind of person she thought he was. She found out a bit late but it's better late than never. DECEIT by surestGA young lady who was being pressurized to get married finally found her heartthrob. Unfortunately, he was not somebody who was worthy of her love. He was not the kind of person she thought he was. She found out a bit late but it's better late than never.







Countless by TheBlessedMan



http://www.nairaland.com/3696077/countless-story-sex-betrayal-vengeance



This is a story of a guy, Darous, whose lust for the opposite sex keeps getting him in trouble but he kept finding one way or the other to escape because he is a genius. But is Darous really going to escape or he would meet his doom one day? Read this interesting rib cracking story to find out 4.Countless by TheBlessedManThis is a story of a guy, Darous, whose lust for the opposite sex keeps getting him in trouble but he kept finding one way or the other to escape because he is a genius. But is Darous really going to escape or he would meet his doom one day? Read this interesting rib cracking story to find out 2 Likes





Last week's Number 6 moves up to number 5





Love Hiccups By Kimberlywest.



http://www.nairaland.com/3831055/love-hiccups





A story about three friends: Nate, Ken and K.C, three rich, cute and chronic playboys.

Despite his father and his stepmother's hatred towards him, Ken eventually fell in love and marries a pretty lady called Victoria, whom he completely adores but as the saying goes ''once a player, always a player''

Will he be able to stay faithful to his wife?

What made his own father hate him?

Nate and K.C didn't believe in the word 'love' nor 'marriage' due to the ugly situations they had both been in, in the past,

Just to avoid nosy family members and friends,who wouldn't let them be with the issue of love and marriage, Nate had to lie about being gay and K.C had to lie about having Chlamydia a Sexually Transmitted Disease, which he claimed, rendered him impotent.

How far will these two go?

Will they ever fall in love?

What have they been through that made them believe that love doesn't exist?

And if and when they eventually fall in love would they be able to cope or withstand all the troubles, Hiccups and problems that comes with being in love?

Read the story and find out. 5.Last week's Number 6 moves up to number 5Love Hiccups By Kimberlywest.A story about three friends: Nate, Ken and K.C, three rich, cute and chronic playboys.Despite his father and his stepmother's hatred towards him, Ken eventually fell in love and marries a pretty lady called Victoria, whom he completely adores but as the saying goes ''once a player, always a player''Will he be able to stay faithful to his wife?What made his own father hate him?Nate and K.C didn't believe in the word 'love' nor 'marriage' due to the ugly situations they had both been in, in the past,Just to avoid nosy family members and friends,who wouldn't let them be with the issue of love and marriage, Nate had to lie about being gay and K.C had to lie about having Chlamydia a Sexually Transmitted Disease, which he claimed, rendered him impotent.How far will these two go?Will they ever fall in love?What have they been through that made them believe that love doesn't exist?And if and when they eventually fall in love would they be able to cope or withstand all the troubles, Hiccups and problems that comes with being in love?Read the story and find out.





Last Week's number 8



Hidden Diamonds By Evajael



http://www.nairaland.com/3769912/hidden-diamonds



A story about two adorable twins; Jason and Jamille, who lived happily with their parent; Brian and Kimberly until one faithful evening.

Things turned sour on their prom night when they lost their mum to Asthma and Brian their father blames Jamille for the death of her mother.

Read to find out why!

Brian develops a strong feeling of hatred towards his daughter for making him loose his wife and his sister, Liz had to take Jamille to live with her in Uyo.

Jamille soon moved on and sooner than expected she found love and her life changed for good again.

But the question is, will it last? Is it for real?

Her dad also got a second chance from love, but is it really with the right person or with a lady on a misson?

Everything is there, read the story to find out. 6.Last Week's number 8Hidden Diamonds By EvajaelA story about two adorable twins; Jason and Jamille, who lived happily with their parent; Brian and Kimberly until one faithful evening.Things turned sour on their prom night when they lost their mum to Asthma and Brian their father blames Jamille for the death of her mother.Read to find out why!Brian develops a strong feeling of hatred towards his daughter for making him loose his wife and his sister, Liz had to take Jamille to live with her in Uyo.Jamille soon moved on and sooner than expected she found love and her life changed for good again.But the question is, will it last? Is it for real?Her dad also got a second chance from love, but is it really with the right person or with a lady on a misson?Everything is there, read the story to find out. 1 Like





Last week's number 9



Meant to be by Marianneada



http://www.nairaland.com/3760470/meant#55880854



A poor young lady named Angela meets and falls in love with Richard, a young, rich and handsome guy, who loves her and at the same time was mummy's pet.



His mum didn't approve of the relationship, which made him deny her constantly in public places.

Angela lost her dad and life became more miserable for her and her family members.

Richard also wasn't finding things funny as he found out that the woman he had always known as his mother, was in reality his stepmother.

The stepmother, a member of a female cult group goes after Angela but fails and when the two love birds eventually ends up together, her next mission is to make sure she ends the life of their new born baby.

Will she succeed?



This isn't your regular story about the rich boy and the poor girl, it's filled with lots of interesting and emotional events.

Read the story to find out about all of this. 7.Last week's number 9Meant to be by MarianneadaA poor young lady named Angela meets and falls in love with Richard, a young, rich and handsome guy, who loves her and at the same time was mummy's pet.His mum didn't approve of the relationship, which made him deny her constantly in public places.Angela lost her dad and life became more miserable for her and her family members.Richard also wasn't finding things funny as he found out that the woman he had always known as his mother, was in reality his stepmother.The stepmother, a member of a female cult group goes after Angela but fails and when the two love birds eventually ends up together, her next mission is to make sure she ends the life of their new born baby.Will she succeed?This isn't your regular story about the rich boy and the poor girl, it's filled with lots of interesting and emotional events.Read the story to find out about all of this.





United in Betrayal by PamelB



http://www.nairaland.com/3687646/united-betrayal#54669768



This is a story of a family, Micheal who obviously isn't patient and thoughtful almost tore his family apart and just when he thought he has gotten his family back, something else sea to be happening, it looks like someone else wants his home broken. Find out who and why? I'm sure you won't want to miss this story. United in Betrayal by PamelBThis is a story of a family, Micheal who obviously isn't patient and thoughtful almost tore his family apart and just when he thought he has gotten his family back, something else sea to be happening, it looks like someone else wants his home broken. Find out who and why? I'm sure you won't want to miss this story. 1 Like





Slaves in the soul by Creeza



http://www.nairaland.com/3533025/slaves-soul-novelette#52157130







This is the story of two cousins, Efua and Izzy who obviously had different view to life and relationship.

Efua lives the innocent decent girl life until one day when she was robbed of her pride. Find out who and why

Izzy is outgoing and social and carefree one, Her relationship with her wealthy boyfriend seems to be going on smoothly until she met Ade who claimed to be a soilder. Is Ade really a soilder? Would things still remain the same between her and her boyfriend? If you are curious like I am, read the story and find out why? 9.Slaves in the soul by CreezaThis is the story of two cousins, Efua and Izzy who obviously had different view to life and relationship.Efua lives the innocent decent girl life until one day when she was robbed of her pride. Find out who and whyIzzy is outgoing and social and carefree one, Her relationship with her wealthy boyfriend seems to be going on smoothly until she met Ade who claimed to be a soilder. Is Ade really a soilder? Would things still remain the same between her and her boyfriend? If you are curious like I am, read the story and find out why?





http://www.nairaland.com/3399566/dark-story-lovebetrayal-survival



Nancy had been living a happy life until the death of her mother and the only one who she could trust and turned to betrayed her with a girl she called he bestfriend. She was left at the mercy of her uncle and his wife who squandered her parents' wealth and maltreated her. Read this beautiful story to read what later becomes of Nancy. In the dark by AngelinasttoNancy had been living a happy life until the death of her mother and the only one who she could trust and turned to betrayed her with a girl she called he bestfriend. She was left at the mercy of her uncle and his wife who squandered her parents' wealth and maltreated her. Read this beautiful story to read what later becomes of Nancy. 1 Like

Divepen1 I'm honored, thanks. God bless you!

Thanks to everyone who nominated my story, God bless you all.

rachealfst:

Divepen1 I'm honored, thanks. God bless you! You're welcome.. Amen You're welcome.. Amen 1 Like

Thank you to everyone who nominated me. I appreciate it.



Divepen1 thank you also.



Do you actually sleep!!

Lleigh:

Thank you to everyone who nominated me. I appreciate it.



Divepen1 thank you also.



Do you actually sleep!! Lol.. I do, a lot at that. Lol.. I do, a lot at that.

Divepen1,i'm in short of words, i really appreciate, thanks so much. I feel honoured....

marianneada:

Divepen1,i'm in short of words, i really appreciate, thanks so much. I feel honoured.... Thank your followers who voted for you. Thank your followers who voted for you.

I wont forget to thank all my fans/followers that nominated me, i feel honoured .... .. I'm in short of words, thank u all,.. Luv u all.... 3 Likes

Divepen1:

Thank your followers who voted for you. sure,....... i've done that,..... sure,....... i've done that,.....

thanks dear

.

good

All na so so romance lovi-lovi story.........



All stories, all songs..........



Na waa o.

Please I need action, adventures, crime or detective stories. All these romance stories ain't working for me.

nice one





many creative people here

Angelinastto:

thanks dear congrats,how have you been congrats,how have you been

Kks 1 Like

Please, which of the lot completed his/her story? They start with constant posts, then they start telling stories 'bout how their eyes hurt from staring at their pc for long... how their fingers are cramped... how they are as sick as a dog... how Maria got pregnant and had Jesus... Bla Bla Blah





Mtcheeeew!

cooleo:

Please I need action, adventures, crime or detective stories. All these romance stories ain't working for me. I am not saying that i perfectly fit your description but my story might be just what you are looking for,why don't you check it out and tell me what you think. I am not saying that i perfectly fit your description but my story might be just what you are looking for,why don't you check it out and tell me what you think.

ObaKlaz:

Please, which of the lot completed his/her story? They start with constant posts, then they start telling stories 'bout how their eyes hurt from staring at their pc for long... how their fingers are cramped... how they are as sick as a dog... how Maria got pregnant and had Jesus... Bla Bla Blah





Mtcheeeew! do remember that you are not paying them for writing this stories,so you should cut them some slacks do remember that you are not paying them for writing this stories,so you should cut them some slacks

cool selectionz soooo on point™™!!!!!