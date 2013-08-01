₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,831,199 members, 3,627,130 topics. Date: Friday, 30 June 2017 at 10:48 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Career / Chinese Company In Ogun Compensates Worker Crippled By His Boss’ Kung-fu Kicks (12252 Views)
Police Beats Man For Asking For His 2 Months Salary From His Boss(video+pics) / What Would You Do If You Were His Boss? See Photos / He Is Crippled But Works As A Cobbler: Very Inspiring (photo) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Chinese Company In Ogun Compensates Worker Crippled By His Boss’ Kung-fu Kicks by nazanwannem: 6:48am
A staff of Bedmate Furniture Company, Magboro, Ogun State, William Ekanem, who was crippled by his boss' kung-fu kicks, has been compensated after he threatened to sue the his boss.
27-year-old Ekanem whose face-off wit his boss, Master Wan was sparked when he refused to show his Boss the content of the bag containing foodstuffs he had bought on the premises of the company sometime in April 2017, was paid Ekanem N3m.
This is coming after Ekanem was taken to Beachland Specialist Hospital, Arepo, before he was admitted to Divine Touch Hospital, Ibafo.
According to Punchng, the company held a meeting on Wednesday with Ekanem, his lawyer and a human rights group, during which it agreed to pay N3m as damages.
With the development, the earlier scheduled meeting among representatives of the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment, the Chinese company and the major actors in the incident was called off.
A source said, “A cheque has been issued in Ekanem’s name. With the development, the lawyer called the ministry to call off the meeting, which would no longer be necessary.”
http://www.lailasblog.com/2017/06/chinese-company-ogun-state-compensates-worker-crippled-boss-kung-fu-kicks.html
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Chinese Company In Ogun Compensates Worker Crippled By His Boss’ Kung-fu Kicks by praxisnetworks: 6:48am
Not enough.
Question: is he truly crippled?
Is 3million enough for his abused rights?
Is the 3 million a substitute for implementing our laws concerning the matter?
21 Likes
|Re: Chinese Company In Ogun Compensates Worker Crippled By His Boss’ Kung-fu Kicks by olisa4(m): 6:49am
Okay o
|Re: Chinese Company In Ogun Compensates Worker Crippled By His Boss’ Kung-fu Kicks by capatainrambo: 6:56am
if you cripple me my brother won't cripple you. he will track you down and kill you.
i'll do same if you do this to him
without blinking
41 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Chinese Company In Ogun Compensates Worker Crippled By His Boss’ Kung-fu Kicks by CplusJason(m): 6:56am
praxisnetworks:Bro, that guy is even lucky to get N3mil.
Master Wan is the biological father of Jet Li and Jackie Chan.
41 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Chinese Company In Ogun Compensates Worker Crippled By His Boss’ Kung-fu Kicks by dechar(m): 7:02am
dem go cripple 9ja taya anoda wey to make money for getto
|Re: Chinese Company In Ogun Compensates Worker Crippled By His Boss’ Kung-fu Kicks by tyson99(m): 7:07am
How much is 3m with this our spoilt economy
7 Likes
|Re: Chinese Company In Ogun Compensates Worker Crippled By His Boss’ Kung-fu Kicks by calmbabadee(m): 7:11am
Hiaaaan!!!
Baby you know say my love for you Na Jackie Chan............
Dia father.
Only 3m? I guess the lawyer sef Na charge and bail lawyer.
7 Likes
|Re: Chinese Company In Ogun Compensates Worker Crippled By His Boss’ Kung-fu Kicks by BigBelleControl(m): 7:12am
Three million in present day Nigerian economy is nothing considering the fact that these expatriate are paid in dollars.
I still remember a lady impregnated by a Chinese guy in one of these Chinese companies in Lagos. The lady gave birth to twins and the Chinese guy paid her some undisclosed amount with the agreement that he won't have any attachment to the children. Today, the girl is even poorer than before.
12 Likes
|Re: Chinese Company In Ogun Compensates Worker Crippled By His Boss’ Kung-fu Kicks by Homeboiy(m): 7:32am
A bird at hand...
collect the 3million n plan ur next move for wan
Arrange Evans to kidnap him
8 Likes
|Re: Chinese Company In Ogun Compensates Worker Crippled By His Boss’ Kung-fu Kicks by Khd95(m): 7:36am
all these yeye smelly chunkos sef
the naija guy self fvck up.
u see say person dey do him wooshaa,hishaaan,ready to fight u no ho find better plank flog am,u sabi Chinese fight mtcheeew
18 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Chinese Company In Ogun Compensates Worker Crippled By His Boss’ Kung-fu Kicks by Freiden(m): 7:37am
3 Million?? Just 3million....
You crippled a young man and you think 3 Million is cool.
I weep for this country!
His Yeye lawyer need some ass-whooping. I wonder how he negotiated for just 3 Million. Probably is chinco don bribe everybody involved.
I just Taya for this country. Try this in the US and your generation won't be able to pay the compensation
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Chinese Company In Ogun Compensates Worker Crippled By His Boss’ Kung-fu Kicks by gwmlogistic: 8:07am
3m for kung fuu kick I for see lots of Nigerians provoking Chinese people and patiently wait for d kick
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Chinese Company In Ogun Compensates Worker Crippled By His Boss’ Kung-fu Kicks by Arian11(m): 9:44am
how would you want to fight karate with someone named master wan tori oloun isnt that like a name straight from drunken master
sha quick recovery ...but the money is small
2 Likes
|Re: Chinese Company In Ogun Compensates Worker Crippled By His Boss’ Kung-fu Kicks by odimbannamdi(m): 9:45am
3million naira is not commensurate with the condition this guy is now in. We are talking about being CRIPPLED FOR LIFE!
And the 3million naira sef, he will still settle some key people who helped fight for it, such as the lawyers, human rights activitists, etc
The Chinese man should serve some jail sentence for some months and, if possible, years too, so that it will serve as a deterrent to other prospective abusers.
It is well.
Meanwhile, i have got the suede and leather kind of this beautiful men loafers for sale at just 8,000naira. Check my signature...
2 Likes
|Re: Chinese Company In Ogun Compensates Worker Crippled By His Boss’ Kung-fu Kicks by whizzyleejr(m): 9:46am
How wil the money restore his spinal cord
2 Likes
|Re: Chinese Company In Ogun Compensates Worker Crippled By His Boss’ Kung-fu Kicks by pafestula(m): 9:46am
From the 3m compensation paid to him. He should also give him spiritual kung-fu too, thank God the victim is residing in Ogun state, right place at the right time for him to do the needful.
|Re: Chinese Company In Ogun Compensates Worker Crippled By His Boss’ Kung-fu Kicks by LecciGucci: 9:48am
3M naira for crippling him .. whats 3mil
I hope this is a joke..w
1 Like
|Re: Chinese Company In Ogun Compensates Worker Crippled By His Boss’ Kung-fu Kicks by praxisnetworks: 9:48am
pafestula:Festus no spacebooking
|Re: Chinese Company In Ogun Compensates Worker Crippled By His Boss’ Kung-fu Kicks by Evablizin(f): 9:48am
Kai omoh which kind kunfu kick be this nah,abegi that man don use his spinal cord and legs do chinese juju before this year runs out he will recover the 3M
1 Like
|Re: Chinese Company In Ogun Compensates Worker Crippled By His Boss’ Kung-fu Kicks by cthia(f): 9:48am
praxisnetworks:Good question ...
3 Likes
|Re: Chinese Company In Ogun Compensates Worker Crippled By His Boss’ Kung-fu Kicks by Weselion(m): 9:48am
Choi... It is well
|Re: Chinese Company In Ogun Compensates Worker Crippled By His Boss’ Kung-fu Kicks by Ajgal10(f): 9:48am
BigBelleControl:
So she carries chinese looking children all around?
2 Likes
|Re: Chinese Company In Ogun Compensates Worker Crippled By His Boss’ Kung-fu Kicks by Iseoluwani: 9:49am
1 Like
|Re: Chinese Company In Ogun Compensates Worker Crippled By His Boss’ Kung-fu Kicks by pkems: 9:49am
It is well ooo
|Re: Chinese Company In Ogun Compensates Worker Crippled By His Boss’ Kung-fu Kicks by mickyeddi(m): 9:50am
Africans humiliated everywhere in the world even in their own country.
2 Likes
|Re: Chinese Company In Ogun Compensates Worker Crippled By His Boss’ Kung-fu Kicks by armadeo(m): 9:50am
Just 3m. Abi na dollars
Am sure he wasn't crippled. It's an extortion ploy.
1 Like
|Re: Chinese Company In Ogun Compensates Worker Crippled By His Boss’ Kung-fu Kicks by crazyABO(m): 9:51am
Dem call person master Wang wetin una expect from am He only used the guy to knw if his kick are reliable or not
1 Like
|Re: Chinese Company In Ogun Compensates Worker Crippled By His Boss’ Kung-fu Kicks by mickyeddi(m): 9:51am
The guy took on Bruce Lee's nephew and came off worse. lol!
|Re: Chinese Company In Ogun Compensates Worker Crippled By His Boss’ Kung-fu Kicks by abumeinben(m): 9:51am
Think about this: politicians paid you 5k and balls of akara to cause things like these to us.
|Re: Chinese Company In Ogun Compensates Worker Crippled By His Boss’ Kung-fu Kicks by Chuknovski(m): 9:53am
Homeboiy:great idea let's call master Evans lols
|Re: Chinese Company In Ogun Compensates Worker Crippled By His Boss’ Kung-fu Kicks by Prince4mic: 9:54am
just negedu
1 Share
What Yardstick Would You Use To Measure Success In Your Career / Managing Job Stress: Strategies For Coping And Thriving At Work / 400 Disengaged Diamond Bank Staff Protest Non-payment Of Severance Pay
Viewing this topic: suigeneris(m), simplexity(m), jubor(m), Rebuke, iamokrazy, Zizicardo(f), holocron, Shuaibltf(m), neyop85(m), kingreign, laseni, elvisdaniels(m), fuckerstard, Tingles(m), mayana(m), mosedgreat(m), johnbosco5050(m), masties2(f), Tgold1(m), battleaxe, microlincoln, Murainah1(m), chyzoo4u(m), nopains, tripleking64(m), blaze612(m), femi4wonders, Princelyod(m), raystanley(m), Trut(m), niyogeol(m), ogalawyer(m), PropertyAdverts, wasiuk2(m), afm4ever(m), Onedibe1, Obadar(m), hulkmandaza, heartbitmi, stitcheD(m), Perfect6(m), pato405, thebosstrevor, orenteasa(f), JustCalMeDBoss(m), lasisi69(m), maigida511(m), Deen112, jossy404, aluko360(m), adeakeem(m), Captain1Nigeria(m), simi4me(m), mclaaro(f), Swaycater(m), CHIZZYCHEALSEA, 14teenK(m), agog, turmindey(m), evilgenie, stefanweeks, 7Alexander(m), Npumpy, Liveair, MOONYIH(m), Abdeeyoungboss(m), Jaydeehena, kachoski007(m), MrMoney007, Pilapyne231(m), mohisd(m), kokomilala(m), Donbabajay12(m), Helpfromabove(m), tiger28, JustmcKay(m), Mishaelonye(m), Ladybluecash(f), SAMTOBIJU(m), Yul025, AAinEqGuinea, Donzex, darmiee1(m), ElSherriff, Omeny, khalids, Johnayoola(m), abeybaba(m), dj4tolex, Seyeah23(m), topzee007, excelway(m), kolaeurope(m), fabgrachi(f), iavGod, fuckingAyaya(m), ryder77 and 123 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 37