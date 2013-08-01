Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Career / Chinese Company In Ogun Compensates Worker Crippled By His Boss’ Kung-fu Kicks (12252 Views)

27-year-old Ekanem whose face-off wit his boss, Master Wan was sparked when he refused to show his Boss the content of the bag containing foodstuffs he had bought on the premises of the company sometime in April 2017, was paid Ekanem N3m.



This is coming after Ekanem was taken to Beachland Specialist Hospital, Arepo, before he was admitted to Divine Touch Hospital, Ibafo.



According to Punchng, the company held a meeting on Wednesday with Ekanem, his lawyer and a human rights group, during which it agreed to pay N3m as damages.



With the development, the earlier scheduled meeting among representatives of the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment, the Chinese company and the major actors in the incident was called off.



A source said, “A cheque has been issued in Ekanem’s name. With the development, the lawyer called the ministry to call off the meeting, which would no longer be necessary.”



Not enough.

Question: is he truly crippled?

Is 3million enough for his abused rights?

Is the 3 million a substitute for implementing our laws concerning the matter? 21 Likes

if you cripple me my brother won't cripple you. he will track you down and kill you.



i'll do same if you do this to him



















without blinking 41 Likes 1 Share

praxisnetworks:

Not enough.

Question: is he truly crippled?

Is 3million enough for his abused rights?

Is the 3 million a substitute for implementing our laws concerning the matter?

Bro, that guy is even lucky to get N3mil.







Master Wan is the biological father of Jet Li and Jackie Chan. Bro, that guy is even lucky to get N3mil.Master Wan is the biological father of Jet Li and Jackie Chan. 41 Likes 2 Shares

dem go cripple 9ja taya anoda wey to make money for getto

How much is 3m with this our spoilt economy 7 Likes

Only 3m? I guess the lawyer sef Na charge and bail lawyer. 7 Likes

Three million in present day Nigerian economy is nothing considering the fact that these expatriate are paid in dollars.



I still remember a lady impregnated by a Chinese guy in one of these Chinese companies in Lagos. The lady gave birth to twins and the Chinese guy paid her some undisclosed amount with the agreement that he won't have any attachment to the children. Today, the girl is even poorer than before. 12 Likes

collect the 3million n plan ur next move for wan



Arrange Evans to kidnap him 8 Likes

all these yeye smelly chunkos sef



the naija guy self fvck up.

u see say person dey do him wooshaa,hishaaan,ready to fight u no ho find better plank flog am,u sabi Chinese fight mtcheeew 18 Likes 3 Shares

3 Million?? Just 3million....



You crippled a young man and you think 3 Million is cool.



I weep for this country!



His Yeye lawyer need some ass-whooping. I wonder how he negotiated for just 3 Million. Probably is chinco don bribe everybody involved.



I just Taya for this country. Try this in the US and your generation won't be able to pay the compensation 6 Likes 1 Share

3m for kung fuu kick I for see lots of Nigerians provoking Chinese people and patiently wait for d kick 4 Likes 1 Share





sha quick recovery ...but the money is small how would you want to fight karate with someone named master wan tori oloun isnt that like a name straight from drunken mastersha quick recovery ...but the money is small 2 Likes

3million naira is not commensurate with the condition this guy is now in. We are talking about being CRIPPLED FOR LIFE!



And the 3million naira sef, he will still settle some key people who helped fight for it, such as the lawyers, human rights activitists, etc



The Chinese man should serve some jail sentence for some months and, if possible, years too, so that it will serve as a deterrent to other prospective abusers.



How wil the money restore his spinal cord 2 Likes

From the 3m compensation paid to him. He should also give him spiritual kung-fu too, thank God the victim is residing in Ogun state, right place at the right time for him to do the needful.

.. whats 3mil



I hope this is a joke..w 3M naira for crippling him.. whats 3milI hope this is a joke..w 1 Like

pafestula:

H Festus no spacebooking Festus no spacebooking

Kai omoh which kind kunfu kick be this nah,abegi that man don use his spinal cord and legs do chinese juju before this year runs out he will recover the 3M 1 Like

praxisnetworks:

Not enough. Question: is he truly crippled? Is 3million enough for his abused rights? Is the 3 million a substitute for implementing our laws concerning the matter? Good question ... Good question ... 3 Likes

BigBelleControl:

Three million in present day Nigerian economy is nothing considering the fact that these expatriate are paid in dollars.



I still remember a lady impregnated by a Chinese guy in one of these Chinese companies in Lagos. The lady gave birth to twins and the Chinese guy paid her some undisclosed amount with the agreement that he won't have any attachment to the children. Today, the girl is even poorer than before.

So she carries chinese looking children all around? So she carries chinese looking children all around? 2 Likes

Africans humiliated everywhere in the world even in their own country. 2 Likes

Just 3m. Abi na dollars





Am sure he wasn't crippled. It's an extortion ploy. 1 Like

He only used the guy to knw if his kick are reliable or not Dem call person master Wang wetin una expect from amHe only used the guy to knw if his kick are reliable or not 1 Like

The guy took on Bruce Lee's nephew and came off worse. lol!





Think about this: politicians paid you 5k and balls of akara to cause things like these to us. Think about this: politicians paid you 5k and balls of akara to cause things like these to us.

Homeboiy:

A bird at hand...



collect the 3million n plan ur next move for wan



Arrange Evans to kidnap him great idea let's call master Evans lols great idea let's call master Evans lols