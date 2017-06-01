₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Female Nigeria Police Officers In Sokoto (1948 Throwback Photo) by chie8: 8:26am
How time flies!Below is a 1948 throwback photo of women police of the regular unit of the Nigeria Police Force being inspected before patrol in Sokoto, North-West Nigeria.
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/06/see-how-female-nigeria-police-officers.html
|Re: Female Nigeria Police Officers In Sokoto (1948 Throwback Photo) by NwaAmaikpe: 8:27am
Na wa..
So it's not today that sexual molestation in the military began.
See the inspector 'inspecting' and almost grabbing the female officer's boobi.
This is why female security personnels are not professional and extremely promiscuous...because they have been brainwashed to believe that all they have going for them is their body.
|Re: Female Nigeria Police Officers In Sokoto (1948 Throwback Photo) by overdrive(m): 8:29am
Dan sanda
|Re: Female Nigeria Police Officers In Sokoto (1948 Throwback Photo) by SexyNairalander(m): 8:30am
booked
when bail was free
|Re: Female Nigeria Police Officers In Sokoto (1948 Throwback Photo) by daamazing(m): 8:31am
Why is the man checking out their chest? Was it a prerequisite then to determine whether you are a good officer?
|Re: Female Nigeria Police Officers In Sokoto (1948 Throwback Photo) by seunmsg(m): 8:32am
So men don dey inspect booby since 1948?
|Re: Female Nigeria Police Officers In Sokoto (1948 Throwback Photo) by teewai3(m): 8:32am
Police is your friend
|Re: Female Nigeria Police Officers In Sokoto (1948 Throwback Photo) by 9jakohai(m): 8:32am
Hmm.....Police....
|Re: Female Nigeria Police Officers In Sokoto (1948 Throwback Photo) by abumeinben(m): 8:32am
When IGP Idris was in ajanaku private memorial primary school and Mr. Presido in University of Benin
|Re: Female Nigeria Police Officers In Sokoto (1948 Throwback Photo) by DWJOBScom(m): 8:32am
I don't understand why the officer has his eyes all over a certain department!
but they look naive but kid happy
|Re: Female Nigeria Police Officers In Sokoto (1948 Throwback Photo) by SuperS1Panther: 8:32am
Oleku Police Force.
|Re: Female Nigeria Police Officers In Sokoto (1948 Throwback Photo) by ElSherriff: 8:32am
Gallant!
|Re: Female Nigeria Police Officers In Sokoto (1948 Throwback Photo) by smartty68(m): 8:33am
Looks more religious, just like a true deeper life members would do
|Re: Female Nigeria Police Officers In Sokoto (1948 Throwback Photo) by Naturallyme: 8:33am
What style of dress is this?
|Re: Female Nigeria Police Officers In Sokoto (1948 Throwback Photo) by DaudaAbu(m): 8:33am
overdrive:
More like "Dan Doka"
|Re: Female Nigeria Police Officers In Sokoto (1948 Throwback Photo) by Alphafeezay(m): 8:33am
Chai.... Atleast better dan todays female police uniforms in Saudi
|Re: Female Nigeria Police Officers In Sokoto (1948 Throwback Photo) by smartty68(m): 8:33am
NwaAmaikpe:Weh done! Your eye dey only see the unthinkable
|Re: Female Nigeria Police Officers In Sokoto (1948 Throwback Photo) by eliteweb(m): 8:34am
That Inspector guy shall be like "what is this thing on your chest"
|Re: Female Nigeria Police Officers In Sokoto (1948 Throwback Photo) by Arian11(m): 8:34am
smartly dressed ... but where do they keep the gun though ....are you thoughting what im thoughting
|Re: Female Nigeria Police Officers In Sokoto (1948 Throwback Photo) by whitering: 8:34am
Buhari must see this.
|Re: Female Nigeria Police Officers In Sokoto (1948 Throwback Photo) by DaudaAbu(m): 8:34am
smartty68:
More like slay queens
They slay big time
|Re: Female Nigeria Police Officers In Sokoto (1948 Throwback Photo) by Chiefpriest1(m): 8:35am
Mgbekes
|Re: Female Nigeria Police Officers In Sokoto (1948 Throwback Photo) by stonemasonn(m): 8:35am
The colonialists were lucky Islamic fundamentalism had not encroached the country.
|Re: Female Nigeria Police Officers In Sokoto (1948 Throwback Photo) by wintersnow(m): 8:35am
This wan nah deeper life police force ni
|Re: Female Nigeria Police Officers In Sokoto (1948 Throwback Photo) by smartty68(m): 8:35am
DaudaAbu:So I can not book space in peace again
|Re: Female Nigeria Police Officers In Sokoto (1948 Throwback Photo) by Deseo(f): 8:36am
They don't look combat ready, more like pupils being checked by their single father before school.
|Re: Female Nigeria Police Officers In Sokoto (1948 Throwback Photo) by tyle(m): 8:36am
The Inspector have Eagle eyes.
|Re: Female Nigeria Police Officers In Sokoto (1948 Throwback Photo) by Deseo(f): 8:37am
wintersnow:
That picture of yours about Engineers is impossible.
|Re: Female Nigeria Police Officers In Sokoto (1948 Throwback Photo) by bumi10: 8:37am
up naija
