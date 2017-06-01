Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Female Nigeria Police Officers In Sokoto (1948 Throwback Photo) (13585 Views)

Source: How time flies!Below is a 1948 throwback photo of women police of the regular unit of the Nigeria Police Force being inspected before patrol in Sokoto, North-West Nigeria.Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/06/see-how-female-nigeria-police-officers.html 4 Likes 3 Shares





Na wa..



So it's not today that sexual molestation in the military began.



See the inspector 'inspecting' and almost grabbing the female officer's boobi.



Dan sanda 1 Like

booked





when bail was free 12 Likes

Why is the man checking out their chest? Was it a prerequisite then to determine whether you are a good officer? 6 Likes

So men don dey inspect booby since 1948? 4 Likes

Police is your friend

Hmm.....Police....





When IGP Idris was in ajanaku private memorial primary school and Mr. Presido in University of Benin When IGP Idris was in ajanaku private memorial primary school and Mr. Presido in University of Benin

I don't understand why the officer has his eyes all over a certain department!



but they look naive but kid happy

Oleku Police Force. 2 Likes

Gallant!

Looks more religious, just like a true deeper life members would do 2 Likes

What style of dress is this? 2 Likes

overdrive:

Dan sanda

More like "Dan Doka" More like "Dan Doka"

Chai.... Atleast better dan todays female police uniforms in Saudi 2 Likes 1 Share

Weh done! Your eye dey only see the unthinkable Weh done! Your eye dey only see the unthinkable 3 Likes 1 Share

That Inspector guy shall be like "what is this thing on your chest"

smartly dressed ... but where do they keep the gun though ....are you thoughting what im thoughting

Buhari must see this. 2 Likes 1 Share

smartty68:

N





More like slay queens







They slay big time More like slay queensThey slay big time

Mgbekes

The colonialists were lucky Islamic fundamentalism had not encroached the country. 2 Likes

This wan nah deeper life police force ni

DaudaAbu:









More like slay queens







They slay big time So I can not book space in peace again So I can not book space in peace again

They don't look combat ready, more like pupils being checked by their single father before school.

The Inspector have Eagle eyes.

wintersnow:

This wan nah deeper life police force ni

That picture of yours about Engineers is impossible. That picture of yours about Engineers is impossible.