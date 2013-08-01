₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Police Declare Nigerian Man Wanted In Malaysia For The Death Of A 5 Year Old Boy by EmagNig(m): 9:12am
The police are looking for a 31-year-old Nigerian man identified as Ebiziem Ifeanyi Stephen to assist in investigations into the death of a five-year-old boy last Thursday, June 22.
Brickfields OCPD Asst Comm Ruslan Khalid said that the police brought in the deceased's mother, Nurfathiehah Ahmad Rokmar, 28, on June 23.
"She was picked up by the police in Bayan Baru, Penang and will be remanded until June 30," he said in a press conference at the district police headquarters today, Thursday, June 29, adding that they may seek an extension.
CP Ruslan said that Ebeziem (pictured), is Nurfathiehah's boyfriend and is believed to be still in the country.
ACP Ruslan urged the public to contact the Brickfields police at 03-9051 6222 if they have any information on Stephen's whereabouts.
"We believe we can solve the case soon with his assistance," he said.
On June 22, the five-year-old boy died in Hospital Kuala Lumpur (HKL) after falling into a coma.
His parents could not be found after they admitted him at a private hospital in Cheras on June 20, which later transferred the boy to HKL.
It was reported that the father is a foreigner, and both parents have a history of drug use.
His cause of death has been classified by the police as "head injuries due to blunt force trauma".
The case is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.
http://www.blackberrybabes.com/2017/06/nigerian-man-wanted-in-malaysia-for.html
lalasticlala
|Re: Police Declare Nigerian Man Wanted In Malaysia For The Death Of A 5 Year Old Boy by praxisnetworks: 9:15am
Na dem dem....
NCAN CHAIRMAN BIODE-OJOTA BUS STOP CHAPTER
31 Likes
|Re: Police Declare Nigerian Man Wanted In Malaysia For The Death Of A 5 Year Old Boy by wizzakosh(m): 9:17am
I no talk am. Crime and these people are inseparable.
20 Likes
|Re: Police Declare Nigerian Man Wanted In Malaysia For The Death Of A 5 Year Old Boy by Paulpaulpaul(m): 9:26am
What is it with these chest beaters and international crime?
Must you spoil this country before going to your country build on potopoto?
YAM LEGS
34 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Police Declare Nigerian Man Wanted In Malaysia For The Death Of A 5 Year Old Boy by Angelb4: 12:22pm
I won't bother about the name, but i am very sure he's our brother from across Naija bridge.
16 Likes
|Re: Police Declare Nigerian Man Wanted In Malaysia For The Death Of A 5 Year Old Boy by NwaAmaikpe: 12:22pm
Enough of the media trial.
Catch him and convict him.
This must be another Asian set-up
|Re: Police Declare Nigerian Man Wanted In Malaysia For The Death Of A 5 Year Old Boy by adewumiopeyemi(m): 12:23pm
Ncan. Food don show.... na dem the hardworking people... any time any day.. u go see them dere.. the devoloper
6 Likes
|Re: Police Declare Nigerian Man Wanted In Malaysia For The Death Of A 5 Year Old Boy by Benjom(m): 12:23pm
They'll get him.
|Re: Police Declare Nigerian Man Wanted In Malaysia For The Death Of A 5 Year Old Boy by scarletkinq(m): 12:23pm
Shame
|Re: Police Declare Nigerian Man Wanted In Malaysia For The Death Of A 5 Year Old Boy by MDsambo: 12:23pm
Ebiziem Ifeanyi Stephen
1 Like
|Re: Police Declare Nigerian Man Wanted In Malaysia For The Death Of A 5 Year Old Boy by MadCow1: 12:24pm
12 Likes
|Re: Police Declare Nigerian Man Wanted In Malaysia For The Death Of A 5 Year Old Boy by themonk: 12:24pm
Elnino4ladies:sharap, crimes knows no tribe else tell me your tribe let me start calling criminals from there
5 Likes
|Re: Police Declare Nigerian Man Wanted In Malaysia For The Death Of A 5 Year Old Boy by 1stCitizen: 12:24pm
.
|Re: Police Declare Nigerian Man Wanted In Malaysia For The Death Of A 5 Year Old Boy by anonymuz(m): 12:24pm
NCAN members will not be dissapointed.
2 Likes
|Re: Police Declare Nigerian Man Wanted In Malaysia For The Death Of A 5 Year Old Boy by notoriousbabe: 12:24pm
His name is Ebiziem Ifeanyi Stephen
1 Like
|Re: Police Declare Nigerian Man Wanted In Malaysia For The Death Of A 5 Year Old Boy by emazy10(m): 12:24pm
|Re: Police Declare Nigerian Man Wanted In Malaysia For The Death Of A 5 Year Old Boy by liftedhigh: 12:25pm
Wawuuuu
|Re: Police Declare Nigerian Man Wanted In Malaysia For The Death Of A 5 Year Old Boy by notoriousbabe: 12:25pm
themonk:Ebiziem Ifeanyi Stephen
1 Like
|Re: Police Declare Nigerian Man Wanted In Malaysia For The Death Of A 5 Year Old Boy by NLPsychologist: 12:25pm
wow
|Re: Police Declare Nigerian Man Wanted In Malaysia For The Death Of A 5 Year Old Boy by sod09(m): 12:25pm
flatinos
2 Likes
|Re: Police Declare Nigerian Man Wanted In Malaysia For The Death Of A 5 Year Old Boy by notoriousbabe: 12:26pm
themonk:Ebiziem Ifeanyi Stephen
3 Likes
|Re: Police Declare Nigerian Man Wanted In Malaysia For The Death Of A 5 Year Old Boy by Abfinest007(m): 12:26pm
the food when ona Cook don done but ona go chop am inside prison
|Re: Police Declare Nigerian Man Wanted In Malaysia For The Death Of A 5 Year Old Boy by yemmight(m): 12:26pm
Ebiziem Ifeanyi Stephen
I no talk am, na them. Later dem go come here dey talk say na Buhari coz their problem. High level of desperation and aggressiveness in their land.
2 Likes
|Re: Police Declare Nigerian Man Wanted In Malaysia For The Death Of A 5 Year Old Boy by MistadeRegal(m): 12:26pm
But.. Are we really sure all these crimes are committed by Nigerians in diapora?
Hope some criminals are not just using Nigerian name in their passports?
Because I don't seem to get it anymore!
2 Likes
|Re: Police Declare Nigerian Man Wanted In Malaysia For The Death Of A 5 Year Old Boy by Funjosh(m): 12:26pm
|Re: Police Declare Nigerian Man Wanted In Malaysia For The Death Of A 5 Year Old Boy by edo3(m): 12:26pm
.
|Re: Police Declare Nigerian Man Wanted In Malaysia For The Death Of A 5 Year Old Boy by Benekruku(m): 12:26pm
Ebiziem Ifeanyi Stephen
Developing the world at all cost....
6 Likes
|Re: Police Declare Nigerian Man Wanted In Malaysia For The Death Of A 5 Year Old Boy by whizzyleejr(m): 12:26pm
The bobo wan use oyinbo do ritual so the money go plenty wela
|Re: Police Declare Nigerian Man Wanted In Malaysia For The Death Of A 5 Year Old Boy by themonk: 12:27pm
notoriousbabe:your brain matter cannot eject anything other than fvckery, buffonery and acute stupidity?
3 Likes
