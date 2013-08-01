



Brickfields OCPD Asst Comm Ruslan Khalid said that the police brought in the deceased's mother, Nurfathiehah Ahmad Rokmar, 28, on June 23.





"She was picked up by the police in Bayan Baru, Penang and will be remanded until June 30," he said in a press conference at the district police headquarters today, Thursday, June 29, adding that they may seek an extension.



CP Ruslan said that Ebeziem (pictured), is Nurfathiehah's boyfriend and is believed to be still in the country.



ACP Ruslan urged the public to contact the Brickfields police at 03-9051 6222 if they have any information on Stephen's whereabouts.



"We believe we can solve the case soon with his assistance," he said.



On June 22, the five-year-old boy died in Hospital Kuala Lumpur (HKL) after falling into a coma.



His parents could not be found after they admitted him at a private hospital in Cheras on June 20, which later transferred the boy to HKL.



It was reported that the father is a foreigner, and both parents have a history of drug use.



His cause of death has been classified by the police as "head injuries due to blunt force trauma".



The case is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.















http://www.blackberrybabes.com/2017/06/nigerian-man-wanted-in-malaysia-for.html



lalasticlala The police are looking for a 31-year-old Nigerian man identified as Ebiziem Ifeanyi Stephen to assist in investigations into the death of a five-year-old boy last Thursday, June 22.Brickfields OCPD Asst Comm Ruslan Khalid said that the police brought in the deceased's mother, Nurfathiehah Ahmad Rokmar, 28, on June 23."She was picked up by the police in Bayan Baru, Penang and will be remanded until June 30," he said in a press conference at the district police headquarters today, Thursday, June 29, adding that they may seek an extension.CP Ruslan said that Ebeziem (pictured), is Nurfathiehah's boyfriend and is believed to be still in the country.ACP Ruslan urged the public to contact the Brickfields police at 03-9051 6222 if they have any information on Stephen's whereabouts."We believe we can solve the case soon with his assistance," he said.On June 22, the five-year-old boy died in Hospital Kuala Lumpur (HKL) after falling into a coma.His parents could not be found after they admitted him at a private hospital in Cheras on June 20, which later transferred the boy to HKL.It was reported that the father is a foreigner, and both parents have a history of drug use.His cause of death has been classified by the police as "head injuries due to blunt force trauma".The case is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.lalasticlala