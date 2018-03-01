₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Driver Killed And Burnt To Ashes By Cultists In Akwa Ibom. Graphic Photos by ChangeIsCostant: 9:48am
A 30-year-old commercial driver, Nsikak Udokang, was burnt to ashes, Wednesday, by suspected cultists on Etim Ekpo-Iwukem-Abak Highway in Akwa Ibom State. According to Harrison Essien, the deceased was born in Calabar in 1988 without seeing his father.
He died a painful death and was buried Thursday in Uyo, without any family member or relative at the graveyard to perform the dust to dust and bid him farewell.
His death is coming at a time Nsikak, a driver with Akwa Ibom Transport Company, AKTC, was planning to bury his mother, whose body has been in a mortuary for years, due to lack of funds for burial...
Nsikak's only surviving brother, who was a fisherman, is said to have died in a river in Ikang, Cross River State, some years, with his body not found up till today.
Having lost his entire family and with primary school certificate, life became extremely difficult for Nsikak, but was lucky to have gotten a job as a driver with Akwa Ibom State Company, with the hope that things will get better for him one day.
Wednesday, the 28th of February, 2018, was like every other day for him. He left his house in Uyo without any sign of illness, not knowing that he will not return home alive.
From Aba, he took passengers enroute to Uyo, but midway, few kilometers to the destination, suspected cultists blocked his vehicle and in a bid to escape, the gunmen opened fire and killed him.
An eyewitness account is that “The hoodlums blocked the road and robbed people. The AKTC bus ran into them, but tried to escape. About six cultists shot at it. The bullets ignited fire, which burnt down the bus. When I heard gunshots, I escaped into Edem Akai Primary School with my motorcycle and watched the incident from there.After robbing the passengers, the cultists snatched a Toyota Camry car and escaped with it.
They took the untarred road through Udianga Enem to their hideout at Okoyo village. Others followed the stolen car on their motorcycles. They took away some pretty young ladies passengers inside the bush. The hoodlums robbed nearby shops. Policemen, who usually block Ikot Nya section of the highway, escaped in their van.”
After the dust was settled, the upper part of Nsikak's body, roasted, was discovered with the lower part including the legs, burnt beyond recognition.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/03/driver-killed-burnt-ashes-suspected-cultists-akwa-ibom-graphic-photos.html
Credit; Harrison Essien
|Re: Driver Killed And Burnt To Ashes By Cultists In Akwa Ibom. Graphic Photos by Nukilia: 9:56am
Evil generation!
|Re: Driver Killed And Burnt To Ashes By Cultists In Akwa Ibom. Graphic Photos by Shedrack777(m): 10:15am
OMG
|Re: Driver Killed And Burnt To Ashes By Cultists In Akwa Ibom. Graphic Photos by iHart(m): 10:16am
hmmmm
|Re: Driver Killed And Burnt To Ashes By Cultists In Akwa Ibom. Graphic Photos by JasonScolari: 10:48am
These are some of the many problems driver's of commercial vehicle's do encounter on daily basis.
Life was not fair to him, even death also. How uneven the whole business of living is...
Sleep well bro.
|Re: Driver Killed And Burnt To Ashes By Cultists In Akwa Ibom. Graphic Photos by Sirheny007(m): 12:16pm
This is just gross.
How can a man go to meet his maker in such a charred state?
R.I.P
|Re: Driver Killed And Burnt To Ashes By Cultists In Akwa Ibom. Graphic Photos by drunkpunk(m): 12:17pm
chai...
|Re: Driver Killed And Burnt To Ashes By Cultists In Akwa Ibom. Graphic Photos by ResourceMan(m): 12:18pm
REST IN PEACE, BRO.
|Re: Driver Killed And Burnt To Ashes By Cultists In Akwa Ibom. Graphic Photos by jerflakes(m): 12:18pm
This guy is jinxed
Rip
|Re: Driver Killed And Burnt To Ashes By Cultists In Akwa Ibom. Graphic Photos by Bussyfamm(m): 12:19pm
RIP bro. Nairalander loves u
|Re: Driver Killed And Burnt To Ashes By Cultists In Akwa Ibom. Graphic Photos by Yankee101: 12:19pm
Let the judgement of the Almighty visit them.
|Re: Driver Killed And Burnt To Ashes By Cultists In Akwa Ibom. Graphic Photos by asawanathegreat(m): 12:20pm
Naija and cult tins self.
|Re: Driver Killed And Burnt To Ashes By Cultists In Akwa Ibom. Graphic Photos by lordtim001(m): 12:21pm
Was he burnt to ashes?
Ashes na dust na
He wasn't burnt up to that extent
But he is looking like roasted bushmeat sha
What a painful death!
If I want to die, God, just let me lose my virginity to Juliet Ibrahim or Precious Mimy first
|Re: Driver Killed And Burnt To Ashes By Cultists In Akwa Ibom. Graphic Photos by dingbang(m): 12:22pm
The police stationed on that road block ran away...
|Re: Driver Killed And Burnt To Ashes By Cultists In Akwa Ibom. Graphic Photos by Sweetcollins: 12:23pm
Savages
|Re: Driver Killed And Burnt To Ashes By Cultists In Akwa Ibom. Graphic Photos by Born2Breed(f): 12:25pm
So sad.
|Re: Driver Killed And Burnt To Ashes By Cultists In Akwa Ibom. Graphic Photos by mvem(m): 12:25pm
Then someone will say the South is very peaceful...if not for some religious issues the North still remains the safest place to stay...daylight robbery and cultism is unheard off...Also pity the young ladies they carried
|Re: Driver Killed And Burnt To Ashes By Cultists In Akwa Ibom. Graphic Photos by Temptee101(m): 12:26pm
He is definitely a cultist. Well, he died in active service, he should await his gratuity and pension in hell. One down, many to go.
Shun cultism!
|Re: Driver Killed And Burnt To Ashes By Cultists In Akwa Ibom. Graphic Photos by mvem(m): 12:26pm
asawanathegreat:...southern naija
|Re: Driver Killed And Burnt To Ashes By Cultists In Akwa Ibom. Graphic Photos by 4kDdullard: 12:26pm
Useless and the most wicked place in Nigeria is Akwa Ibom I swear, I don't think if Edo can compete with that state in terms of evil and wicked.Full of dream killers, envious folks, backward and so uncivilized.
|Re: Driver Killed And Burnt To Ashes By Cultists In Akwa Ibom. Graphic Photos by Nathan2016: 12:28pm
RIP..
The only problem I have now is OP labelling them as cultist,
they are ARMED ROBBERS, that is the keyword...
Go punish those armed robbers
|Re: Driver Killed And Burnt To Ashes By Cultists In Akwa Ibom. Graphic Photos by Deo1986(m): 12:28pm
A whole generation lost tragically, mother died in penury and still in the morgue for years now. Brother lost in Calabar river body not found till date. Only surviving one roasted alive. is the family cursed or what? RIP brother.
|Re: Driver Killed And Burnt To Ashes By Cultists In Akwa Ibom. Graphic Photos by comshots(m): 12:29pm
Police is not necessary.
|Re: Driver Killed And Burnt To Ashes By Cultists In Akwa Ibom. Graphic Photos by anytexy: 12:29pm
which one be cult member abi armed robber? was thinking the guy was a cult member.
|Re: Driver Killed And Burnt To Ashes By Cultists In Akwa Ibom. Graphic Photos by asawanathegreat(m): 12:30pm
mvem:what of northern and western naija?
|Re: Driver Killed And Burnt To Ashes By Cultists In Akwa Ibom. Graphic Photos by BrainnewsNg(f): 12:31pm
RIP to him
The robbers will pay for this very soon, theirs will be worst
|Re: Driver Killed And Burnt To Ashes By Cultists In Akwa Ibom. Graphic Photos by Zionista(m): 12:31pm
At this rate, it is safe to conclude that Libya is a safer place than Nigeria.
The policemen escaped in their vans.
Just last week, I witnessed a detachment of policemen running with their tails in between their legs when street urchins around Agege Motor Road showed them their capacity to foment trouble. Armed policemen scampered away from unarmed urchins.
No one is actually safe any longer.
|Re: Driver Killed And Burnt To Ashes By Cultists In Akwa Ibom. Graphic Photos by Ellabae(f): 12:36pm
Policemen run, na to arrest innocent citizens them sabi.
