₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,831,414 members, 3,628,002 topics. Date: Friday, 30 June 2017 at 05:14 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Genevieve Nnaji In Cleavage-Baring Pose In New Photo (13239 Views)
Genevieve Nnaji's Look To Oba Of Benin Coronation / Genevieve Nnaji Looks Like A Teenager Instead Of A 36 Yr Old Woman In New Photo / Genevieve Nnaji Looks Dashing In New Instagram Photo (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Genevieve Nnaji In Cleavage-Baring Pose In New Photo by Jeus(m): 2:04pm
Nollywood Actress, Genevieve Nnaji shares a new photo where she looks as beautiful as ever.
Genevieve took a selfie lying on the bed with her eyes on the camera.
NEWS VIA: http://www.jamienaija.com/2017/06/genevieve-nnaji-looks-tempting-in-new.html
1 Like
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji In Cleavage-Baring Pose In New Photo by sunnysunny69(m): 2:11pm
Sexy as ever but the orange kind of getting smaller.
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji In Cleavage-Baring Pose In New Photo by darioNaharis: 2:11pm
Good afternoon to all the ladies out there that are beautiful without the use of EXCESSIVE makeup
The rest of you can collect yours from bobrisky
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji In Cleavage-Baring Pose In New Photo by KingsoBabaTips(m): 2:11pm
Op whats tempting about the Photo ?? you must be high on something ...Onye Giko... Just messing up with the minds of Vaseline Crew !!!!!
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji In Cleavage-Baring Pose In New Photo by CplusJason(m): 2:17pm
Indeed, black is beautiful.......
One of the most beautiful woman in the world.
Stephanie comes next.
3 Likes
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji In Cleavage-Baring Pose In New Photo by Jostico: 2:18pm
Gush wish she existed during my prime. now 12 before I think of her in my 18^s she would already be a grand ma
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji In Cleavage-Baring Pose In New Photo by praizephoto(m): 2:40pm
mama d mama
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji In Cleavage-Baring Pose In New Photo by NairalandCS(m): 3:52pm
praizephoto:
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji In Cleavage-Baring Pose In New Photo by megrimor(m): 4:02pm
Those are not boobs but ogbono seed
7 Likes
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji In Cleavage-Baring Pose In New Photo by bukjossy(m): 4:03pm
Wow...my crush
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji In Cleavage-Baring Pose In New Photo by auntysimbiat(f): 4:03pm
chei
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji In Cleavage-Baring Pose In New Photo by Evablizin(f): 4:03pm
Ok pretty aunty genny,slaymama you are beauriful,op iyam not seeing any cleavage
2 Likes
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji In Cleavage-Baring Pose In New Photo by dlondonbadboy: 4:03pm
Chaii...how can somebody be fine like this?
1 Like
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji In Cleavage-Baring Pose In New Photo by SmartMugu: 4:04pm
This woman no wan gree old o. She's even finer than most young girls of nowadays.
1 Like
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji In Cleavage-Baring Pose In New Photo by sandland: 4:04pm
No see any cleavage.
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji In Cleavage-Baring Pose In New Photo by toxxnoni(m): 4:04pm
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji In Cleavage-Baring Pose In New Photo by steppins: 4:05pm
The kind of support wey go hold that breast, go strong pass the one Buhari got in the 2015 elections
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji In Cleavage-Baring Pose In New Photo by Olalekan95(m): 4:05pm
nonsense....
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji In Cleavage-Baring Pose In New Photo by Jennifer89(f): 4:05pm
Always looking freshhhhhhhhhhh
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji In Cleavage-Baring Pose In New Photo by OVA200(m): 4:05pm
Op is the the cleavage you tell me to come see heeeen, Op you are a perv..
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji In Cleavage-Baring Pose In New Photo by frenzydilz(m): 4:05pm
Jostico:Lol
People wey fine pass am dey now for your prime. How manage?
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji In Cleavage-Baring Pose In New Photo by bunchyproject(m): 4:05pm
Jeus:
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji In Cleavage-Baring Pose In New Photo by foolishsouth: 4:06pm
Op, where is the cleavage
4 Likes
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji In Cleavage-Baring Pose In New Photo by Jacksparr0w127: 4:06pm
Where is the cleavage?
1 Like
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji In Cleavage-Baring Pose In New Photo by klassykute(m): 4:06pm
Massive clevage indeed....
3 Likes
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji In Cleavage-Baring Pose In New Photo by Koolking(m): 4:07pm
We are talking about Anambra denouncing Biafra as the trending subject, the op is here wasting our time with useless front page material. When will these Nairaland Ops move with trends?
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji In Cleavage-Baring Pose In New Photo by Zane2point4(m): 4:07pm
Forget packaging with iron bra, loose am naa u go see something wey resemble 10yr old girl boobs.
The last time una decieve me was in jss3, i have grown to look beyond all these nonsense,unless na jew men.
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji In Cleavage-Baring Pose In New Photo by Tolams16: 4:07pm
Yes i like genevieve but.....Wait am coming lemme...
1 Like
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji In Cleavage-Baring Pose In New Photo by Ask4bigneyo(m): 4:07pm
At what age?
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji In Cleavage-Baring Pose In New Photo by goldedprince: 4:08pm
so person no fit snap picture again peacefully?
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji In Cleavage-Baring Pose In New Photo by absool(m): 4:08pm
Chai see sweet orange like rihanna í ½í¸
Olusegun Obasanjo And His Sons Davido And Sina Rambo In London(pics) / Did Ronaldo Dribble Jay Jay Okocha Or Otherwise PHOTO / Nollywood Actress Ebube Nwagbo In A Secret Lesbian Affair With Oge Okoye
Viewing this topic: preshinno, darex1, nonso84(m), sucess001(m), CallofDuty(m), superior1, dermmy, henryhemon(m), isholaayomide, kenya10(m), joshkke(m), sirugos(m), Goldfaze1, raysville(m), seyijobi(m), olarwarleh(m), Prestoex(m), LastSurvivor11, kingzjay(m), curatorX, Alexxing, samuelgogo, Maj196(m), Emmysky(m), MisterDin(m), slim19(m), obonujoker(m), en1gma12, Cessa0(f), Edikraftdeco(m), donseyi27(m), Adeoluwa7070(m), serege(m), TomjoTM(m), CoolestSam and 93 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 6