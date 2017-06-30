₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Jibril Playing Talking Drum On Sallah Day (Photos) by Rokaa: 2:12pm
The controversial lawmaker and whistleblower was seen on the street on 25th june 2017 discussing with traditional drummers, later on he collected one of the drums and play along with other drummers.
|Re: Jibril Playing Talking Drum On Sallah Day (Photos) by Oladelson(m): 4:07pm
is okay continu...
FTC
|Re: Jibril Playing Talking Drum On Sallah Day (Photos) by frenzydilz(m): 4:07pm
Nawao...so na from whistle blower to drum beater now
4 Likes
|Re: Jibril Playing Talking Drum On Sallah Day (Photos) by chinex276(m): 4:07pm
fvcks.are hard these days
but i am giving one today
|Re: Jibril Playing Talking Drum On Sallah Day (Photos) by qpapa: 4:08pm
GOOD
|Re: Jibril Playing Talking Drum On Sallah Day (Photos) by HenryDion: 4:08pm
Lol... This just give me a hint lol...
Numerous of my readers have been asking about the kind of business to do.. What about making money through whistle blowing.?
*Running to write the next article www.entmirror.com
|Re: Jibril Playing Talking Drum On Sallah Day (Photos) by femmy2010(m): 4:09pm
Life must go on
|Re: Jibril Playing Talking Drum On Sallah Day (Photos) by ItalianWine(f): 4:09pm
This geriatric hasn't done anything in 2017
Half year gone
Nigeria is paying his medical bills , hotel bills and feeding for aides
1 Like
|Re: Jibril Playing Talking Drum On Sallah Day (Photos) by kinzation(m): 4:09pm
weytin remain ? after he's been suspended na to flex remain abeg e file jare
|Re: Jibril Playing Talking Drum On Sallah Day (Photos) by smithsydny(m): 4:09pm
Chai
|Re: Jibril Playing Talking Drum On Sallah Day (Photos) by madridguy(m): 4:09pm
Ok
|Re: Jibril Playing Talking Drum On Sallah Day (Photos) by miqos02(m): 4:10pm
seen
|Re: Jibril Playing Talking Drum On Sallah Day (Photos) by foolishsouth: 4:11pm
Is this news where is Buhari
|Re: Jibril Playing Talking Drum On Sallah Day (Photos) by pythonkid: 4:11pm
hbhh
|Re: Jibril Playing Talking Drum On Sallah Day (Photos) by pythonkid: 4:12pm
Oladelson:
so for ur mind now u dey among people wey get job... keep deceiving ur dumb self.. calling jibri a jobless person
3 Likes
|Re: Jibril Playing Talking Drum On Sallah Day (Photos) by davodyguy: 4:13pm
Is this man suspended for ever?
Cos it was during the budget passage of 2016 that he blew the whistle and another budget has just passed. What kind of could try is this?
|Re: Jibril Playing Talking Drum On Sallah Day (Photos) by oladeebo: 4:13pm
ItalianWine:italian wine!
what's your burden?
|Re: Jibril Playing Talking Drum On Sallah Day (Photos) by pythonkid: 4:14pm
ItalianWine:
only God knows if he actually contested just for us to pay his medical bills and those shits.. he knows what's he's doing.. he-goat
buhari is a cow
1 Like
|Re: Jibril Playing Talking Drum On Sallah Day (Photos) by bewla(m): 4:15pm
keep playing or b play out
|Re: Jibril Playing Talking Drum On Sallah Day (Photos) by MrImole(m): 4:17pm
I have a singing drum too.
|Re: Jibril Playing Talking Drum On Sallah Day (Photos) by skywalker495: 4:17pm
Drummer boy mugu
|Re: Jibril Playing Talking Drum On Sallah Day (Photos) by Abfinest007(m): 4:19pm
this is d new work he has found at lease he is suspended from d criminals cult
|Re: Jibril Playing Talking Drum On Sallah Day (Photos) by Rokaa: 4:19pm
So my topic made front page.
This is my first day of creating topics and this is my 2nd topic.
Nashigo nairaland da qafar dama Thank you lalasticlala mynd44 seun
|Re: Jibril Playing Talking Drum On Sallah Day (Photos) by oluseyiforjesus(m): 4:21pm
If u eat gbi you will die gbi
|Re: Jibril Playing Talking Drum On Sallah Day (Photos) by brainpulse: 4:21pm
ItalianWine:Maybe you don't know that as formal head of state and every formal head of state, Nigeria is responsible for their health care, not to talk of now President. So do something meaningful with your life, work hard to achieve half of where they have been.
1 Like
|Re: Jibril Playing Talking Drum On Sallah Day (Photos) by zodd(m): 4:23pm
0 given
|Re: Jibril Playing Talking Drum On Sallah Day (Photos) by larrypourl(m): 4:32pm
This man don suffer enough please call him back.
|Re: Jibril Playing Talking Drum On Sallah Day (Photos) by bitcoinvin(m): 4:32pm
|Re: Jibril Playing Talking Drum On Sallah Day (Photos) by Realret70: 4:34pm
brainpulse:Thank you dear some folks here are just doom
|Re: Jibril Playing Talking Drum On Sallah Day (Photos) by Oladelson(m): 4:42pm
pythonkid:
thanks for calling me dumb.
the LORD is yur strength!.
