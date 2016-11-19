₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,831,511 members, 3,628,394 topics. Date: Friday, 30 June 2017 at 09:25 PM

#fundlautech#: Alumnus Warns Group Against Extortion Of People - Education - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / #fundlautech#: Alumnus Warns Group Against Extortion Of People (2624 Views)

Dika Odu Wins Alumnus Of The Year 2017 Award At Glasgow Caledonian University / Federal University Oye Ekiti Fees For Fresh Students: Extortion Of Students / Parents Protest, Caution Ekiti University Against Extortion (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

#fundlautech#: Alumnus Warns Group Against Extortion Of People by Aminat508(f): 2:28pm






An Alumnus of Ladoke Akintola University (LAUTECH) has warned some Alumni under the initiative tagged #FundLautech# to stop the criminal extortion of unwary people.


The group had opened a website saying they are trying to mobilize the sum of N1 Billion within 90 days to pay probably 2 months salaries in order to convince the staffs of the institution to resume.

The Alumnus Aare Olusola Bishopmoore, in a release, urged the group to desist from dragging the name of the association into party politics.

According to the release which Bishopmoore personally signed and available to Amiloaded in Osogbo he said a crowdfunding initiative was launched in Ibadan the capital of Oyo State by some ALUMNI MEMBERS. The crowdfunding initiative was tagged #FundLautech.

"A website was put up which indicated that LAUTECH, Ogbomoso is in serious danger of going into extinction. The website shows that the institution is in need of a whopping N7 Billion to upset unpaid salaries, gratuities, running cost etc. Though the initiators are looking at just mobilizing the sum of N1 Billion within 90 days to pay probably 2 months salaries in order to convince the staffs to resume.


"The problem of how LAUTECH is to be funded did not just start today or last year. It is on record that this present crisis started since 2013 when the Governor, State of Osun, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola refused to release the subvention when it came to the turn of his state to pay. Since then the institution has been finding it very difficult if not impossible to meet its obligations.

"It’s almost a year now that the students have been shut out of the institution because of the lackadaisical attitude of the owner states. The staff members of the University have been deprived of their monthly income for almost nine months thereby causing their families untold and unnecessary hardships. The students are permanently at the receiving end suffering for a sin they know nothing about. The implications of this crisis are just too enormous to mention.

"We called the National President immediately we saw the crowdfunding initiative on Facebook and other social media in the name of LAUTECH ALUMNI to inquire if he is the brain behind it and his answer was capital NO. Though, he said he was informed 3days before the launching but he is not a party to it. This clearly shows that this idea/initiative was conceived without the knowledge of National Executives of the association that binds us together. It is worrisome to know that a project of this magnitude which should involve all Ladokites does not have the input the National body of the Alumni let alone state chapters that constitute the National Executive Council of the association.

"It’s just unfortunate the state in which Lautech is found today. None the less, it’s more pathetic that people will then take advantage of our predicament to manipulate and confuse people to donate into an unrealistic project.


"We have also read updates by the initiators of the #FundLautech and discovered that most times they’ve resorted into soliciting for funds from the members of public including politicians (mostly opposition).

"We strongly advise the initiators to kindly desist from dragging the name of the association into party politics.

It is highly disturbing to now see some of our members soliciting funds from same politicians who presently sued by the EFCC.


"Where is the integrity embedded in our anthem? Must we because we are hungry dine with the devil? We’ve learnt that the initiators are planning to visit the ADELEKES in Ede for another round of FINE BARA to show support for a particular candidate contesting for the upcoming OSUN WEST SENATORIAL SEAT. How and when did we degenerate to this abysmal level? We urge all well-meaning Ladokites to prevail on the #FundLautech group to desist from this embarrassing act.


"As the situation stands today, payment of of two months salaries cannot even return the workers back to work.

Are the initiators aware that Lautech Management is still owing banks for salary payment? Obviously this crowdfunding approach is like chasing shadows and it surely can’t be a way out of the present crisis either short, medium or long term."


The Alumnus urged National President of the Alumni to address the issue within 48 hours or else it would be seen that he is part of it.


While appealing to the initiators of the crowdfunding to stop making some lazy hands to get fat unnecessarily by collecting money from innocent people, the Bishopmoore urged the body to see to the implementation of the recommendations of the visitation panel which include;


"The owner states should release funds as proposed by the panel in short, medium and long term.

"The Unions on campus should please allow forensic audit to take place in order to know the true financial state of the institution.


"The management should as matter of urgency be more creative in order to increase the IGR generated by the institution other than resorting to increase in tuition fees only."

Source: http://www.amiloaded.com/2017/06/fundlautech-alumnus-warns-group-against.html

1 Like 1 Share

Re: #fundlautech#: Alumnus Warns Group Against Extortion Of People by Adesiji77: 3:58pm
Watching in 4D... cool

3 Likes

Re: #fundlautech#: Alumnus Warns Group Against Extortion Of People by NwaAmaikpe: 8:16pm
shocked


LAUTECH funding... The greatest fraud of the year.

I heard one popular NL zombie; an APC supporter and BMC staff whose name sounds like our corrupt Senate President is an alumnus of this school.

Shebi CROWNWEALTH019? undecided

5 Likes 1 Share

Re: #fundlautech#: Alumnus Warns Group Against Extortion Of People by Hannahyoumg: 8:19pm
Ok
Re: #fundlautech#: Alumnus Warns Group Against Extortion Of People by bamdelarf(m): 8:19pm
lautech 100 level be like fresh fresher freshest ......naija palava..........

4 Likes

Re: #fundlautech#: Alumnus Warns Group Against Extortion Of People by HenryDion: 8:20pm
This shiitttt can only happen in a discombobulated nation like Nigeria. Like seriously? None of my kids will exhaust precious time on this system. I'd rather use that bucks and educate them, not school them.

I just pity for those academic staffs, the hunger they have to pass through all in the name of working for... Lemme gerrehia menh..
Re: #fundlautech#: Alumnus Warns Group Against Extortion Of People by Slimpotter(m): 8:20pm
cool
Re: #fundlautech#: Alumnus Warns Group Against Extortion Of People by itiswellandwell: 8:20pm
Hmmmmm
Re: #fundlautech#: Alumnus Warns Group Against Extortion Of People by adonismuller(m): 8:20pm
IGG......

as if they don't eat bribe themselves....
Re: #fundlautech#: Alumnus Warns Group Against Extortion Of People by Nennyfranzy: 8:21pm
shocked shocked
Re: #fundlautech#: Alumnus Warns Group Against Extortion Of People by whizzyleejr(m): 8:23pm
Make dem no try rubbish with the money being raised is my concern even if they turn it political
Re: #fundlautech#: Alumnus Warns Group Against Extortion Of People by larrypourl(m): 8:24pm
Its well with that school

1 Like

Re: #fundlautech#: Alumnus Warns Group Against Extortion Of People by rheether(f): 8:25pm
Lautech students have moved on. The school can go to hell.
Re: #fundlautech#: Alumnus Warns Group Against Extortion Of People by oshe11(m): 8:25pm
Nigerians n stealing mentality be like.......


Pls help wit the Zuma pix....


Atlst he is useful for somtin grin
Re: #fundlautech#: Alumnus Warns Group Against Extortion Of People by Sisqoman(m): 8:27pm
Lautec Or Yahootech
Re: #fundlautech#: Alumnus Warns Group Against Extortion Of People by camcor(m): 8:27pm
LAUTECH! !!where is thy Glory?
Re: #fundlautech#: Alumnus Warns Group Against Extortion Of People by ksstroud: 8:28pm
This only happened in a failed state...
Even the accuser is not progressive in mind....you highighted all those rubbish and you can't point out a single way forward...
A partisan accusing those that are using the opportunity to rubbish their yeye APC Governors...
Re: #fundlautech#: Alumnus Warns Group Against Extortion Of People by johntaiwo123(m): 8:32pm
smiley

Re: #fundlautech#: Alumnus Warns Group Against Extortion Of People by emmasege: 8:32pm
Thought someone said FG had bought LAUTECH over from the two states. Lol

On a serious note, all LAUTECH students should by now have besieged the two state government houses to demand for an immediate intervention and reopening of their schools.

This is the problem in Nigeria, we want change but none wants to pay the price. Can we all imagine a situation whereby about one quarter of LAUTECH student population (about 10,000) besiege Osun Government House and another 10,000 besiege the Oyo House, and they sustain the pressure until the two governors call back their senses?

It's time LAUTECH students stepped up their campaign to reopen their school because the two governors in question are heartless and selfish.

1 Like

Re: #fundlautech#: Alumnus Warns Group Against Extortion Of People by jummiepearl(f): 8:36pm
Oga oooo
Re: #fundlautech#: Alumnus Warns Group Against Extortion Of People by topeayan(m): 8:37pm
Am not in anyway supporting d two states government but the truth is dat LAUTECH management is epitome of corruption if kwasu,uniosun and Eksu can survive with little input from there state government I wonder why LAUTECH cannot .

1 Like

Re: #fundlautech#: Alumnus Warns Group Against Extortion Of People by CROWNWEALTH019(m): 8:38pm
NwaAmaikpe:
shocked


LAUTECH funding... The greatest fraud of the year.

I heard one popular NL zombie; an APC supporter and BMC staff whose name sounds like our corrupt Senate President is an alumnus of this school.

Shebi CROWNWEALTH019? undecided
Sarrki now


Fish fall on you

Re: #fundlautech#: Alumnus Warns Group Against Extortion Of People by Allylic(f): 8:39pm
Na wa ooo
Re: #fundlautech#: Alumnus Warns Group Against Extortion Of People by Ibrochaka: 8:41pm
am only here to read comments

Re: #fundlautech#: Alumnus Warns Group Against Extortion Of People by adewuyiade: 8:43pm
Re open Lautech
Please
APC GOVERNMENT

1 Like 1 Share

Re: #fundlautech#: Alumnus Warns Group Against Extortion Of People by thoollz: 8:43pm
We all know how useless both governors can be. I wonder how a governor with a conscience can sleep and wake up daily peacefully without thinking about d welfarism of his people.

Something in me tells me 'the constituted authority' is punishing ladokites for d brouhaha that occurred last year.

Set of demons in power.
Re: #fundlautech#: Alumnus Warns Group Against Extortion Of People by icon8: 8:43pm
Nice one, Bishop Moore! Funny how Bayo Adeyinka and his co-travellers believe we are all gullible. Well, 90 days is just a few days away. We shall see.
Re: #fundlautech#: Alumnus Warns Group Against Extortion Of People by adewuyiade: 8:44pm
Re open Lautech
Re: #fundlautech#: Alumnus Warns Group Against Extortion Of People by adewuyiade: 8:45pm
Re open Lautech
APC Government

(0) (1) (Reply)

Lasu School Of Part Time Studies Admission List Is Out. / The Jamb 2011/2012 Is Out: / Pls Nairalanders Help Me Out On This Before I Kill Myself

Viewing this topic: ventoh, sunky13(m), EYIBLESSN(m), Trailii, wuwu(m), olagbemi118(m), hephzibah2015(m), buygala(m), quomo, knowsir, Ayo25, ibadanfinest(m), johncasey1(m), balogz(m), amdoyin82(m), anigbajumo(m), ambs50, pyx, Bmnazazuri, Joybabes, Sobandetobi(m), ungjustice(m), tsmart360(m), courage89(m), JustCurious and 26 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 9
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.