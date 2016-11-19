₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
#fundlautech#: Alumnus Warns Group Against Extortion Of People by Aminat508(f): 2:28pm
Re: #fundlautech#: Alumnus Warns Group Against Extortion Of People by Adesiji77: 3:58pm
Re: #fundlautech#: Alumnus Warns Group Against Extortion Of People by NwaAmaikpe: 8:16pm
LAUTECH funding... The greatest fraud of the year.
I heard one popular NL zombie; an APC supporter and BMC staff whose name sounds like our corrupt Senate President is an alumnus of this school.
Shebi CROWNWEALTH019?
Re: #fundlautech#: Alumnus Warns Group Against Extortion Of People by Hannahyoumg: 8:19pm
Re: #fundlautech#: Alumnus Warns Group Against Extortion Of People by bamdelarf(m): 8:19pm
lautech 100 level be like fresh fresher freshest ......naija palava..........
Re: #fundlautech#: Alumnus Warns Group Against Extortion Of People by HenryDion: 8:20pm
This shiitttt can only happen in a discombobulated nation like Nigeria. Like seriously? None of my kids will exhaust precious time on this system. I'd rather use that bucks and educate them, not school them.
I just pity for those academic staffs, the hunger they have to pass through all in the name of working for... Lemme gerrehia menh..
Re: #fundlautech#: Alumnus Warns Group Against Extortion Of People by Slimpotter(m): 8:20pm
Re: #fundlautech#: Alumnus Warns Group Against Extortion Of People by itiswellandwell: 8:20pm
Re: #fundlautech#: Alumnus Warns Group Against Extortion Of People by adonismuller(m): 8:20pm
Re: #fundlautech#: Alumnus Warns Group Against Extortion Of People by Nennyfranzy: 8:21pm
Re: #fundlautech#: Alumnus Warns Group Against Extortion Of People by whizzyleejr(m): 8:23pm
Make dem no try rubbish with the money being raised is my concern even if they turn it political
Re: #fundlautech#: Alumnus Warns Group Against Extortion Of People by larrypourl(m): 8:24pm
Its well with that school
Re: #fundlautech#: Alumnus Warns Group Against Extortion Of People by rheether(f): 8:25pm
Lautech students have moved on. The school can go to hell.
Re: #fundlautech#: Alumnus Warns Group Against Extortion Of People by oshe11(m): 8:25pm
Nigerians n stealing mentality be like.......
Re: #fundlautech#: Alumnus Warns Group Against Extortion Of People by Sisqoman(m): 8:27pm
Lautec Or Yahootech
Re: #fundlautech#: Alumnus Warns Group Against Extortion Of People by camcor(m): 8:27pm
LAUTECH! !!where is thy Glory?
Re: #fundlautech#: Alumnus Warns Group Against Extortion Of People by ksstroud: 8:28pm
This only happened in a failed state...
Even the accuser is not progressive in mind....you highighted all those rubbish and you can't point out a single way forward...
A partisan accusing those that are using the opportunity to rubbish their yeye APC Governors...
Re: #fundlautech#: Alumnus Warns Group Against Extortion Of People by johntaiwo123(m): 8:32pm
Thought someone said FG had bought LAUTECH over from the two states. Lol
On a serious note, all LAUTECH students should by now have besieged the two state government houses to demand for an immediate intervention and reopening of their schools.
This is the problem in Nigeria, we want change but none wants to pay the price. Can we all imagine a situation whereby about one quarter of LAUTECH student population (about 10,000) besiege Osun Government House and another 10,000 besiege the Oyo House, and they sustain the pressure until the two governors call back their senses?
It's time LAUTECH students stepped up their campaign to reopen their school because the two governors in question are heartless and selfish.
Re: #fundlautech#: Alumnus Warns Group Against Extortion Of People by jummiepearl(f): 8:36pm
Re: #fundlautech#: Alumnus Warns Group Against Extortion Of People by topeayan(m): 8:37pm
Am not in anyway supporting d two states government but the truth is dat LAUTECH management is epitome of corruption if kwasu,uniosun and Eksu can survive with little input from there state government I wonder why LAUTECH cannot .
Re: #fundlautech#: Alumnus Warns Group Against Extortion Of People by CROWNWEALTH019(m): 8:38pm
Re: #fundlautech#: Alumnus Warns Group Against Extortion Of People by Allylic(f): 8:39pm
Re: #fundlautech#: Alumnus Warns Group Against Extortion Of People by Ibrochaka: 8:41pm
Re: #fundlautech#: Alumnus Warns Group Against Extortion Of People by adewuyiade: 8:43pm
Re open Lautech
Please
APC GOVERNMENT
Re: #fundlautech#: Alumnus Warns Group Against Extortion Of People by thoollz: 8:43pm
We all know how useless both governors can be. I wonder how a governor with a conscience can sleep and wake up daily peacefully without thinking about d welfarism of his people.
Something in me tells me 'the constituted authority' is punishing ladokites for d brouhaha that occurred last year.
Set of demons in power.
Re: #fundlautech#: Alumnus Warns Group Against Extortion Of People by icon8: 8:43pm
Nice one, Bishop Moore! Funny how Bayo Adeyinka and his co-travellers believe we are all gullible. Well, 90 days is just a few days away. We shall see.
Re: #fundlautech#: Alumnus Warns Group Against Extortion Of People by adewuyiade: 8:44pm
Re open Lautech
Re: #fundlautech#: Alumnus Warns Group Against Extortion Of People by adewuyiade: 8:45pm
Re open Lautech
APC Government
