











An Alumnus of Ladoke Akintola University (LAUTECH) has warned some Alumni under the initiative tagged #FundLautech# to stop the criminal extortion of unwary people.





The group had opened a website saying they are trying to mobilize the sum of N1 Billion within 90 days to pay probably 2 months salaries in order to convince the staffs of the institution to resume.



The Alumnus Aare Olusola Bishopmoore, in a release, urged the group to desist from dragging the name of the association into party politics.



According to the release which Bishopmoore personally signed and available to Amiloaded in Osogbo he said a crowdfunding initiative was launched in Ibadan the capital of Oyo State by some ALUMNI MEMBERS. The crowdfunding initiative was tagged #FundLautech.



"A website was put up which indicated that LAUTECH, Ogbomoso is in serious danger of going into extinction. The website shows that the institution is in need of a whopping N7 Billion to upset unpaid salaries, gratuities, running cost etc. Though the initiators are looking at just mobilizing the sum of N1 Billion within 90 days to pay probably 2 months salaries in order to convince the staffs to resume.





"The problem of how LAUTECH is to be funded did not just start today or last year. It is on record that this present crisis started since 2013 when the Governor, State of Osun, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola refused to release the subvention when it came to the turn of his state to pay. Since then the institution has been finding it very difficult if not impossible to meet its obligations.



"It’s almost a year now that the students have been shut out of the institution because of the lackadaisical attitude of the owner states. The staff members of the University have been deprived of their monthly income for almost nine months thereby causing their families untold and unnecessary hardships. The students are permanently at the receiving end suffering for a sin they know nothing about. The implications of this crisis are just too enormous to mention.



"We called the National President immediately we saw the crowdfunding initiative on Facebook and other social media in the name of LAUTECH ALUMNI to inquire if he is the brain behind it and his answer was capital NO. Though, he said he was informed 3days before the launching but he is not a party to it. This clearly shows that this idea/initiative was conceived without the knowledge of National Executives of the association that binds us together. It is worrisome to know that a project of this magnitude which should involve all Ladokites does not have the input the National body of the Alumni let alone state chapters that constitute the National Executive Council of the association.



"It’s just unfortunate the state in which Lautech is found today. None the less, it’s more pathetic that people will then take advantage of our predicament to manipulate and confuse people to donate into an unrealistic project.





"We have also read updates by the initiators of the #FundLautech and discovered that most times they’ve resorted into soliciting for funds from the members of public including politicians (mostly opposition).



"We strongly advise the initiators to kindly desist from dragging the name of the association into party politics.



It is highly disturbing to now see some of our members soliciting funds from same politicians who presently sued by the EFCC.





"Where is the integrity embedded in our anthem? Must we because we are hungry dine with the devil? We’ve learnt that the initiators are planning to visit the ADELEKES in Ede for another round of FINE BARA to show support for a particular candidate contesting for the upcoming OSUN WEST SENATORIAL SEAT. How and when did we degenerate to this abysmal level? We urge all well-meaning Ladokites to prevail on the #FundLautech group to desist from this embarrassing act.





"As the situation stands today, payment of of two months salaries cannot even return the workers back to work.



Are the initiators aware that Lautech Management is still owing banks for salary payment? Obviously this crowdfunding approach is like chasing shadows and it surely can’t be a way out of the present crisis either short, medium or long term."





The Alumnus urged National President of the Alumni to address the issue within 48 hours or else it would be seen that he is part of it.





While appealing to the initiators of the crowdfunding to stop making some lazy hands to get fat unnecessarily by collecting money from innocent people, the Bishopmoore urged the body to see to the implementation of the recommendations of the visitation panel which include;





"The owner states should release funds as proposed by the panel in short, medium and long term.



"The Unions on campus should please allow forensic audit to take place in order to know the true financial state of the institution.





"The management should as matter of urgency be more creative in order to increase the IGR generated by the institution other than resorting to increase in tuition fees only."

