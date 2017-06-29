Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Jay-z Confirms His Mother Is Lesbian On “4:44” Album (7840 Views)

On this album, Jay-Z address issues such as Infidelity where he cheated on his wife, confirms that his mother is lesbian, black supremacy, financial freedom, subliminal jabs at Kanye West, Future and others.



And if my children knew, I don’t even know what I would do / If they ain’t look at me the same, I would prolly die with all the shame / You did what with who? What good is a ménage à trois when you have a soulmate, you risked that for Blue?



He also references the popular verse on Beyonce’s “Lemonade” album on his “ Family Feud ” track as Beyonce ends the track with her vocals signalling all is forgiven. He says:



I’ll (expletive) up a good thing if you let me / Let me alone, Becky! / A man who don’t take care of his family can’t be rich / I watched Godfather, I missed that whole (expletive)



On the track “ Smile ”, Jay Z’s mother, Gloria Carter, collaborated with her son and they both seem to be telling the world that Gloria has been a lesbian for years but had to remain in the closet.



We should fry kunu abi





Jay just wan sell album so e kan make am controversial





Black american with igbo sense Your mother is lesbian but she still had to fvck one black nigga kondo then she begat youWe should fry kunu abi 20 Likes



Jay Z is the best to ever do it



His unreasonable doubt album he released 20 years ago still go hard



He's the smartest person alive, he's the first Rapper to have $1 billion to his name ($800 million net worth + a new $200 touring deal with Live Nation)



This current album is the best album



You will hear maturity in his voice



You're on Instagram holding money to your ear, there's a disconnect, we don't call that money over here



"Do you know what is greater than throwing money in the strip club " ?? Buying investments



I could’ve bought a place in Dumbo before it was Dumbo, for, like $2 million, that same building today is worth $25 million.” You know how i feel



Dumbo is a neighborhood in Brooklyn, he turned down an option to buy a house there for $25 million, today that same property is worth $25 million



This is for Huspuppi and people like him who keeps buying Gucci shoes and Ferragamo belts instead of investing in properties

He's so lucky,



Lesbians have very good hearts and easy to love.

I wish my mother was one





2dice01:

Your mother is lesbian but she still had to fvck one black nigga kondo then she begot you





We should fry kunu abi





Jay just wan sell album so e kan make am controversial



You're the dumbest person on earth



Maybe circumstances made her be with a man for a short period of time 5 Likes 1 Share





'I look forward to a day when people will not be judge by their colour, race, sexual orientation or country. I look forward to a day when people are judged by the content of their character '



ehn...

4:44 is the best shii ive heard this year.. Album oozed class from the beginning "till the end.

Who jay z epp 6 Likes



So many gay people are married because of societal pressures

ok,next!!!





your mum a lesbian congrat bro.





noted



how she come take born you ? 4 Likes

Abi she gave Birth to JayZ and became Lesbian?



Ooooooor She just sha become Lesbian



and he is proud of that?? 4 Likes

Copying Eminem's genre.



Copy copy

These guys trying so hard to bring homosexuality to the mainstream ,even in cartoons. With time our children will see nothing wrong with a man getting married to a man.God help us all. 12 Likes 2 Shares

If she had practiced her lesbianism 100 percent, then I don't think there would have been Jigga.





PS: I have this feeling that the sudden support of LGBT+ by Musicians, actors, writers, footballers etc. is simply to appeal to a larger population of the society and for economic gains.



First, gay novels and books are becoming bestsellers.



Secondly, sportsmen are applauded for either coming out as gay or for speaking up for them.



NwaAmaikpe:





He's so lucky,



Lesbians have very good hearts and easy to love.

I wish my mother was one





I love them so much that I wish I could hide my preek and become one.

