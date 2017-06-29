₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,831,564 members, 3,628,627 topics. Date: Saturday, 01 July 2017 at 12:49 AM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Jay-z Confirms His Mother Is Lesbian On “4:44” Album (7840 Views)
I Go Dye Unveils His Mother's Mansion, Apostle Suleman, Oshiomhole, Bovi Attend / The Look On The Face Of Jide Kosoko's Son As His Mother Is Buried (Photo) / Tiwa Savage’s Mother Is A Witch - Teebillz (See Her Pictures) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Jay-z Confirms His Mother Is Lesbian On “4:44” Album by gistyinka(m): 7:44pm On Jun 30
The album premiered exclusively on Tidal Friday morning and from the lyrics, Jay-Z seems to be apologizing for cheating on Beyonce. He says on “ 4:44 “, while on the track ” Family Fued ”, Beyonce‘s vocals can be heard as well as his daughter Blue Ivy on “Legacy”
On this album, Jay-Z address issues such as Infidelity where he cheated on his wife, confirms that his mother is lesbian, black supremacy, financial freedom, subliminal jabs at Kanye West, Future and others.
And if my children knew, I don’t even know what I would do / If they ain’t look at me the same, I would prolly die with all the shame / You did what with who? What good is a ménage à trois when you have a soulmate, you risked that for Blue?
He also references the popular verse on Beyonce’s “Lemonade” album on his “ Family Feud ” track as Beyonce ends the track with her vocals signalling all is forgiven. He says:
I’ll (expletive) up a good thing if you let me / Let me alone, Becky! / A man who don’t take care of his family can’t be rich / I watched Godfather, I missed that whole (expletive)
On the track “ Smile ”, Jay Z’s mother, Gloria Carter, collaborated with her son and they both seem to be telling the world that Gloria has been a lesbian for years but had to remain in the closet.
American Rap God Jay-Z Drops 13th Studio Album “4:44”, Address Issues of Cheating on His Wife, Confirms that His Mother is Lesbian, Black Supremacy and Others
1 Like
|Re: Jay-z Confirms His Mother Is Lesbian On “4:44” Album by YhubieIsidore(m): 9:22pm On Jun 30
Booked
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Jay-z Confirms His Mother Is Lesbian On “4:44” Album by 2dice01: 11:25pm On Jun 30
Your mother is lesbian but she still had to fvck one black nigga kondo then she begat you
We should fry kunu abi
Jay just wan sell album so e kan make am controversial
Black american with igbo sense
20 Likes
|Re: Jay-z Confirms His Mother Is Lesbian On “4:44” Album by GossipHeart(m): 11:29pm On Jun 30
Jay Z is the best to ever do it
His unreasonable doubt album he released 20 years ago still go hard
He's the smartest person alive, he's the first Rapper to have $1 billion to his name ($800 million net worth + a new $200 touring deal with Live Nation)
This current album is the best album
You will hear maturity in his voice
You're on Instagram holding money to your ear, there's a disconnect, we don't call that money over here
"Do you know what is greater than throwing money in the strip club " ?? Buying investments
I could’ve bought a place in Dumbo before it was Dumbo, for, like $2 million, that same building today is worth $25 million.” You know how i feel
Dumbo is a neighborhood in Brooklyn, he turned down an option to buy a house there for $25 million, today that same property is worth $25 million
This is for Huspuppi and people like him who keeps buying Gucci shoes and Ferragamo belts instead of investing in properties
19 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Jay-z Confirms His Mother Is Lesbian On “4:44” Album by NwaAmaikpe: 11:29pm On Jun 30
He's so lucky,
Lesbians have very good hearts and easy to love.
I wish my mother was one
I love them so much that I wish I could hide my preek and become one.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Jay-z Confirms His Mother Is Lesbian On “4:44” Album by GossipHeart(m): 11:29pm On Jun 30
2dice01:
You're the dumbest person on earth
Maybe circumstances made her be with a man for a short period of time
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Jay-z Confirms His Mother Is Lesbian On “4:44” Album by HenryDion: 11:30pm On Jun 30
Hmmmmmm... this is deep. Lemme just drop my favorite quote and leave.
'I look forward to a day when people will not be judge by their colour, race, sexual orientation or country. I look forward to a day when people are judged by the content of their character '
www.entmirror.com
2 Likes
|Re: Jay-z Confirms His Mother Is Lesbian On “4:44” Album by adorablevic(f): 11:30pm On Jun 30
ehn...
|Re: Jay-z Confirms His Mother Is Lesbian On “4:44” Album by yoruBADboi(m): 11:30pm On Jun 30
Billion love for you jigga
1 Like
|Re: Jay-z Confirms His Mother Is Lesbian On “4:44” Album by orijintv(m): 11:30pm On Jun 30
4:44 is the best shii ive heard this year.. Album oozed class from the beginning "till the end.
|Re: Jay-z Confirms His Mother Is Lesbian On “4:44” Album by idris4r83(m): 11:30pm On Jun 30
Who jay z epp
6 Likes
|Re: Jay-z Confirms His Mother Is Lesbian On “4:44” Album by thenny312(m): 11:30pm On Jun 30
Hmmm
So many gay people are married because of societal pressures
How did she cope all these years
3 Likes
|Re: Jay-z Confirms His Mother Is Lesbian On “4:44” Album by teebankz10(m): 11:31pm On Jun 30
ok,next!!!
|Re: Jay-z Confirms His Mother Is Lesbian On “4:44” Album by alphasperm: 11:31pm On Jun 30
I wonder what d op expected us to do about dis...
4 Likes
|Re: Jay-z Confirms His Mother Is Lesbian On “4:44” Album by kinzubi20: 11:31pm On Jun 30
your mum a lesbian congrat bro.
noted
next topic
5 Likes
|Re: Jay-z Confirms His Mother Is Lesbian On “4:44” Album by Edu3Again: 11:32pm On Jun 30
3 Likes
|Re: Jay-z Confirms His Mother Is Lesbian On “4:44” Album by olusledge: 11:33pm On Jun 30
Jay z cheat on Beyonce Dem fight Dem reconcile but some people na to dress like man go Pekin school
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Jay-z Confirms His Mother Is Lesbian On “4:44” Album by EzigboNwanma(f): 11:33pm On Jun 30
Na wa o. But how does that concern us now?
2 Likes
|Re: Jay-z Confirms His Mother Is Lesbian On “4:44” Album by btcbunker: 11:33pm On Jun 30
how she come take born you ?
4 Likes
|Re: Jay-z Confirms His Mother Is Lesbian On “4:44” Album by botad(m): 11:33pm On Jun 30
Still thinking of what to put down here as comment!
1 Like
|Re: Jay-z Confirms His Mother Is Lesbian On “4:44” Album by cuteme88(f): 11:34pm On Jun 30
She's a Lesbian; and till gave birth to Jay Z?
Abi she gave Birth to JayZ and became Lesbian?
Ooooooor She just sha become Lesbian
Ayaaam not understanding oooooh!
3 Likes
|Re: Jay-z Confirms His Mother Is Lesbian On “4:44” Album by goodyvin02(m): 11:35pm On Jun 30
and he is proud of that??
4 Likes
|Re: Jay-z Confirms His Mother Is Lesbian On “4:44” Album by Appdriod: 11:35pm On Jun 30
Copying Eminem's genre.
Copy copy
|Re: Jay-z Confirms His Mother Is Lesbian On “4:44” Album by mustymatic(m): 11:36pm On Jun 30
Sheeett
1 Like
|Re: Jay-z Confirms His Mother Is Lesbian On “4:44” Album by adonbilivit: 11:36pm On Jun 30
Controversy sells na. E fit be lie
3 Likes
|Re: Jay-z Confirms His Mother Is Lesbian On “4:44” Album by bsideboii(m): 11:36pm On Jun 30
These guys trying so hard to bring homosexuality to the mainstream ,even in cartoons. With time our children will see nothing wrong with a man getting married to a man.God help us all.
12 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Jay-z Confirms His Mother Is Lesbian On “4:44” Album by DrGraveYardz: 11:37pm On Jun 30
If she had practiced her lesbianism 100 percent, then I don't think there would have been Jigga.
Jigga is indeed a LEGEND.
PS: I have this feeling that the sudden support of LGBT+ by Musicians, actors, writers, footballers etc. is simply to appeal to a larger population of the society and for economic gains.
First, gay novels and books are becoming bestsellers.
Secondly, sportsmen are applauded for either coming out as gay or for speaking up for them.
Also, today's music videos and movies are glorifying this act. I won't be surprised to see even a cartoon having gay sex scene(I know it's even wrong for sex scene to be added in children's cartoon)
2 Likes
|Re: Jay-z Confirms His Mother Is Lesbian On “4:44” Album by fatima20(f): 11:38pm On Jun 30
bad of him
1 Like
|Re: Jay-z Confirms His Mother Is Lesbian On “4:44” Album by Dicedpineapple(f): 11:38pm On Jun 30
ok
|Re: Jay-z Confirms His Mother Is Lesbian On “4:44” Album by manikspears: 11:38pm On Jun 30
NwaAmaikpe:
Amen!
2 Likes
|Re: Jay-z Confirms His Mother Is Lesbian On “4:44” Album by NLProblemChild(m): 11:38pm On Jun 30
And so?
1 Like
|Re: Jay-z Confirms His Mother Is Lesbian On “4:44” Album by exlinklodge: 11:38pm On Jun 30
ok no
People Mistake Me For Jay Z (pic) / Spot The Difference! Who Is The Real Rihanna? / EME Crew Plans Christmas Present For Their Fans.
Viewing this topic: Annibiteye(f), dafil22(m), TheEminentLaity, Mitope(f), R0ckefeller, machinegundammy(m), MONITZ, shollay09(m), Totleowi(m), Bitchiamjay(m), olu21ola, Obinna101, NubianX, alpacino2014(m), happney65, braceurself(f), spyy, nanbaljenas(m), donofdons, Realonekingsley(m), 9jatoxin, jayjayjones, starbarchi(m), Emmismith(m), Preshochyx(m), Capableben(m), dubene, just2endowed, midnitestar(m), Goalnaldo(m), MzCorleone(f), DIMGUY, ahkenaten(m), Benuromi, AbiJr, oluwadanie1(m), Lucasbalo(m), Marshalees10(m), AreaFada2, cho25bc(f), mallorca(m), gabinogem(m), wildguy(m), Stanleywaxy(m), yungchief(m), feran15(m), obalukan, joyberry(f), Slahygo(m), Skaylex(m), SteveAjebota, Wapkoshcom(m), cupidhero(m), SKYTREND(m), dabrake(m), Observer25, Rhips, menwongo(m), esmit and 98 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 6