₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,831,564 members, 3,628,627 topics. Date: Saturday, 01 July 2017 at 12:49 AM

Jay-z Confirms His Mother Is Lesbian On “4:44” Album - Celebrities - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Jay-z Confirms His Mother Is Lesbian On “4:44” Album (7840 Views)

I Go Dye Unveils His Mother's Mansion, Apostle Suleman, Oshiomhole, Bovi Attend / The Look On The Face Of Jide Kosoko's Son As His Mother Is Buried (Photo) / Tiwa Savage’s Mother Is A Witch - Teebillz (See Her Pictures) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)

Jay-z Confirms His Mother Is Lesbian On “4:44” Album by gistyinka(m): 7:44pm On Jun 30
The album premiered exclusively on Tidal Friday morning and from the lyrics, Jay-Z seems to be apologizing for cheating on Beyonce. He says on “ 4:44 “, while on the track ” Family Fued ”, Beyonce‘s vocals can be heard as well as his daughter Blue Ivy on “Legacy”

On this album, Jay-Z address issues such as Infidelity where he cheated on his wife, confirms that his mother is lesbian, black supremacy, financial freedom, subliminal jabs at Kanye West, Future and others.

And if my children knew, I don’t even know what I would do / If they ain’t look at me the same, I would prolly die with all the shame / You did what with who? What good is a ménage à trois when you have a soulmate, you risked that for Blue?

He also references the popular verse on Beyonce’s “Lemonade” album on his “ Family Feud ” track as Beyonce ends the track with her vocals signalling all is forgiven. He says:

I’ll (expletive) up a good thing if you let me / Let me alone, Becky! / A man who don’t take care of his family can’t be rich / I watched Godfather, I missed that whole (expletive)

On the track “ Smile ”, Jay Z’s mother, Gloria Carter, collaborated with her son and they both seem to be telling the world that Gloria has been a lesbian for years but had to remain in the closet.

American Rap God Jay-Z Drops 13th Studio Album “4:44”, Address Issues of Cheating on His Wife, Confirms that His Mother is Lesbian, Black Supremacy and Others

1 Like

Re: Jay-z Confirms His Mother Is Lesbian On “4:44” Album by YhubieIsidore(m): 9:22pm On Jun 30
Booked

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: Jay-z Confirms His Mother Is Lesbian On “4:44” Album by 2dice01: 11:25pm On Jun 30
Your mother is lesbian but she still had to fvck one black nigga kondo then she begat you


We should fry kunu abi grin


Jay just wan sell album so e kan make am controversial


Black american with igbo sense cheesy

20 Likes

Re: Jay-z Confirms His Mother Is Lesbian On “4:44” Album by GossipHeart(m): 11:29pm On Jun 30

Jay Z is the best to ever do it

His unreasonable doubt album he released 20 years ago still go hard

He's the smartest person alive, he's the first Rapper to have $1 billion to his name ($800 million net worth + a new $200 touring deal with Live Nation)

This current album is the best album

You will hear maturity in his voice

You're on Instagram holding money to your ear, there's a disconnect, we don't call that money over here

"Do you know what is greater than throwing money in the strip club " ?? Buying investments

I could’ve bought a place in Dumbo before it was Dumbo, for, like $2 million, that same building today is worth $25 million.” You know how i feel

Dumbo is a neighborhood in Brooklyn, he turned down an option to buy a house there for $25 million, today that same property is worth $25 million

This is for Huspuppi and people like him who keeps buying Gucci shoes and Ferragamo belts instead of investing in properties

19 Likes 1 Share

Re: Jay-z Confirms His Mother Is Lesbian On “4:44” Album by NwaAmaikpe: 11:29pm On Jun 30
shocked

He's so lucky,

Lesbians have very good hearts and easy to love.
I wish my mother was one


I love them so much that I wish I could hide my preek and become one.

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: Jay-z Confirms His Mother Is Lesbian On “4:44” Album by GossipHeart(m): 11:29pm On Jun 30
2dice01:
Your mother is lesbian but she still had to fvck one black nigga kondo then she begot you


We should fry kunu abi grin


Jay just wan sell album so e kan make am controversial


You're the dumbest person on earth

Maybe circumstances made her be with a man for a short period of time

5 Likes 1 Share

Re: Jay-z Confirms His Mother Is Lesbian On “4:44” Album by HenryDion: 11:30pm On Jun 30
Hmmmmmm... this is deep. Lemme just drop my favorite quote and leave.

'I look forward to a day when people will not be judge by their colour, race, sexual orientation or country. I look forward to a day when people are judged by the content of their character '

www.entmirror.com

2 Likes

Re: Jay-z Confirms His Mother Is Lesbian On “4:44” Album by adorablevic(f): 11:30pm On Jun 30
ehn...
Re: Jay-z Confirms His Mother Is Lesbian On “4:44” Album by yoruBADboi(m): 11:30pm On Jun 30
Billion love for you jigga

1 Like

Re: Jay-z Confirms His Mother Is Lesbian On “4:44” Album by orijintv(m): 11:30pm On Jun 30
4:44 is the best shii ive heard this year.. Album oozed class from the beginning "till the end.

Re: Jay-z Confirms His Mother Is Lesbian On “4:44” Album by idris4r83(m): 11:30pm On Jun 30
Who jay z epp

6 Likes

Re: Jay-z Confirms His Mother Is Lesbian On “4:44” Album by thenny312(m): 11:30pm On Jun 30
Hmmm
So many gay people are married because of societal pressures
How did she cope all these years cry

3 Likes

Re: Jay-z Confirms His Mother Is Lesbian On “4:44” Album by teebankz10(m): 11:31pm On Jun 30
ok,next!!!
Re: Jay-z Confirms His Mother Is Lesbian On “4:44” Album by alphasperm: 11:31pm On Jun 30
cry

I wonder what d op expected us to do about dis...

4 Likes

Re: Jay-z Confirms His Mother Is Lesbian On “4:44” Album by kinzubi20: 11:31pm On Jun 30
your mum a lesbian congrat bro.


noted

next topic

5 Likes

Re: Jay-z Confirms His Mother Is Lesbian On “4:44” Album by Edu3Again: 11:32pm On Jun 30

3 Likes

Re: Jay-z Confirms His Mother Is Lesbian On “4:44” Album by olusledge: 11:33pm On Jun 30
Jay z cheat on Beyonce Dem fight Dem reconcile but some people na to dress like man go Pekin school

5 Likes 1 Share

Re: Jay-z Confirms His Mother Is Lesbian On “4:44” Album by EzigboNwanma(f): 11:33pm On Jun 30
Na wa o. But how does that concern us now? angry

2 Likes

Re: Jay-z Confirms His Mother Is Lesbian On “4:44” Album by btcbunker: 11:33pm On Jun 30
how she come take born you ?

4 Likes

Re: Jay-z Confirms His Mother Is Lesbian On “4:44” Album by botad(m): 11:33pm On Jun 30
Still thinking of what to put down here as comment!

1 Like

Re: Jay-z Confirms His Mother Is Lesbian On “4:44” Album by cuteme88(f): 11:34pm On Jun 30
She's a Lesbian; and till gave birth to Jay Z?

Abi she gave Birth to JayZ and became Lesbian?

Ooooooor grin grin She just sha become Lesbian wink

Ayaaam not understanding oooooh!

3 Likes

Re: Jay-z Confirms His Mother Is Lesbian On “4:44” Album by goodyvin02(m): 11:35pm On Jun 30
and he is proud of that??

4 Likes

Re: Jay-z Confirms His Mother Is Lesbian On “4:44” Album by Appdriod: 11:35pm On Jun 30
Copying Eminem's genre.

Copy copy
Re: Jay-z Confirms His Mother Is Lesbian On “4:44” Album by mustymatic(m): 11:36pm On Jun 30
Sheeett

1 Like

Re: Jay-z Confirms His Mother Is Lesbian On “4:44” Album by adonbilivit: 11:36pm On Jun 30
Controversy sells na. E fit be lie

3 Likes

Re: Jay-z Confirms His Mother Is Lesbian On “4:44” Album by bsideboii(m): 11:36pm On Jun 30
These guys trying so hard to bring homosexuality to the mainstream ,even in cartoons. With time our children will see nothing wrong with a man getting married to a man.God help us all.

12 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Jay-z Confirms His Mother Is Lesbian On “4:44” Album by DrGraveYardz: 11:37pm On Jun 30
If she had practiced her lesbianism 100 percent, then I don't think there would have been Jigga.


Jigga is indeed a LEGEND.






PS: I have this feeling that the sudden support of LGBT+ by Musicians, actors, writers, footballers etc. is simply to appeal to a larger population of the society and for economic gains.

First, gay novels and books are becoming bestsellers.

Secondly, sportsmen are applauded for either coming out as gay or for speaking up for them.

Also, today's music videos and movies are glorifying this act. I won't be surprised to see even a cartoon having gay sex scene(I know it's even wrong for sex scene to be added in children's cartoon)

2 Likes

Re: Jay-z Confirms His Mother Is Lesbian On “4:44” Album by fatima20(f): 11:38pm On Jun 30
bad of him

1 Like

Re: Jay-z Confirms His Mother Is Lesbian On “4:44” Album by Dicedpineapple(f): 11:38pm On Jun 30
ok
Re: Jay-z Confirms His Mother Is Lesbian On “4:44” Album by manikspears: 11:38pm On Jun 30
NwaAmaikpe:
shocked

He's so lucky,

Lesbians have very good hearts and easy to love.
I wish my mother was one


I love them so much that I wish I could hide my preek and become one.

Amen!

2 Likes

Re: Jay-z Confirms His Mother Is Lesbian On “4:44” Album by NLProblemChild(m): 11:38pm On Jun 30
And so?

1 Like

Re: Jay-z Confirms His Mother Is Lesbian On “4:44” Album by exlinklodge: 11:38pm On Jun 30
ok no

(0) (1) (2) (Reply)

People Mistake Me For Jay Z (pic) / Spot The Difference! Who Is The Real Rihanna? / EME Crew Plans Christmas Present For Their Fans.

Viewing this topic: Annibiteye(f), dafil22(m), TheEminentLaity, Mitope(f), R0ckefeller, machinegundammy(m), MONITZ, shollay09(m), Totleowi(m), Bitchiamjay(m), olu21ola, Obinna101, NubianX, alpacino2014(m), happney65, braceurself(f), spyy, nanbaljenas(m), donofdons, Realonekingsley(m), 9jatoxin, jayjayjones, starbarchi(m), Emmismith(m), Preshochyx(m), Capableben(m), dubene, just2endowed, midnitestar(m), Goalnaldo(m), MzCorleone(f), DIMGUY, ahkenaten(m), Benuromi, AbiJr, oluwadanie1(m), Lucasbalo(m), Marshalees10(m), AreaFada2, cho25bc(f), mallorca(m), gabinogem(m), wildguy(m), Stanleywaxy(m), yungchief(m), feran15(m), obalukan, joyberry(f), Slahygo(m), Skaylex(m), SteveAjebota, Wapkoshcom(m), cupidhero(m), SKYTREND(m), dabrake(m), Observer25, Rhips, menwongo(m), esmit and 98 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 6
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.