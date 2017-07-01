



The move, according to the State Government, was part of the new environmental management policy encapsulated in the Cleaner Lagos Initiative, CLI, aimed at reforming Solid Waste Management Sector of the State.



Speaking at the launch of CLI held at Agege Stadium, Lagos, the State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, yesterday, said that the development would drive the State to the desired future of achieving clean, hygienic and flood-free environment.



The Governor, who was represented by his Deputy, Mrs. Idiat Adebule, said the initiative was an enduring solution carefully designed to address the shortcomings experienced in managing the State.



“As a result, residential waste collection and processing which is concession to a reputable and competent multinational Waste Services Company is being given a new lease of life with 600 brand new compactors and 900,000 electronically tracked bins, while wastes generated by the commercial sector would be handled by licensed waste management operators (PSP).”



According to Vanguard, the Commissioner for Environment, Mr. Babatunde Adejare, disclosed that 920 LAGESC Corps personnel, marine waste collection facilities and mechanized sweeping, was a dream come true in the implantation of the new environmental initiative, just as he expressed confidence that the development would translate to improved health and quality of life for residents of the State.



He also announced that the State Government would soon role out other components of the CLI such as residential waste collection and processing, commercial, industrial, hazardous and medical waste collection, as well as secondary and tertiary drainage maintenance.





