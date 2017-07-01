₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Lagos Scraps KAI, Launches LAGESC by exlinklodge: 10:48am
The Lagos State, the Government, in order to achieve improvement in health for residents has scrapped Kick Against Indiscipline (KAI) and has replaced it with Lagos Environmental Sanitation Corps, LAGESC.
The move, according to the State Government, was part of the new environmental management policy encapsulated in the Cleaner Lagos Initiative, CLI, aimed at reforming Solid Waste Management Sector of the State.
Speaking at the launch of CLI held at Agege Stadium, Lagos, the State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, yesterday, said that the development would drive the State to the desired future of achieving clean, hygienic and flood-free environment.
The Governor, who was represented by his Deputy, Mrs. Idiat Adebule, said the initiative was an enduring solution carefully designed to address the shortcomings experienced in managing the State.
“As a result, residential waste collection and processing which is concession to a reputable and competent multinational Waste Services Company is being given a new lease of life with 600 brand new compactors and 900,000 electronically tracked bins, while wastes generated by the commercial sector would be handled by licensed waste management operators (PSP).”
According to Vanguard, the Commissioner for Environment, Mr. Babatunde Adejare, disclosed that 920 LAGESC Corps personnel, marine waste collection facilities and mechanized sweeping, was a dream come true in the implantation of the new environmental initiative, just as he expressed confidence that the development would translate to improved health and quality of life for residents of the State.
He also announced that the State Government would soon role out other components of the CLI such as residential waste collection and processing, commercial, industrial, hazardous and medical waste collection, as well as secondary and tertiary drainage maintenance.
more @ http://www.exlinklodge.com/2017/07/lagos-govt-scraps-kick-against.html
|Re: Lagos Scraps KAI, Launches LAGESC by Gentlevin: 10:53am
Another set of thugs given a brand new name. Lag pple no do mistake piss inside gutter oo cos dem go say your piss na dirty...
6 Likes
|Re: Lagos Scraps KAI, Launches LAGESC by Paperwhite(m): 10:56am
Everyday policy somersault with every strata of government in Nigeria.
2 Likes
|Re: Lagos Scraps KAI, Launches LAGESC by auntysimbiat(f): 11:42am
OK den
|Re: Lagos Scraps KAI, Launches LAGESC by Keneking: 11:44am
Confused APC govt in Lagos
|Re: Lagos Scraps KAI, Launches LAGESC by OBAGADAFFI: 11:46am
Great news,
|Re: Lagos Scraps KAI, Launches LAGESC by Evablizin(f): 11:53am
Good
|Re: Lagos Scraps KAI, Launches LAGESC by three: 12:06pm
Wait for it....
#CleanerLagos
#CleanoutLagosiansPockets
|Re: Lagos Scraps KAI, Launches LAGESC by OrdercityWeb: 12:38pm
Very good very good
|Re: Lagos Scraps KAI, Launches LAGESC by mmsen: 12:40pm
I hope that they have a plan to cover all open storm drains.
And to imprison people who defecate/urinate in public.
1 Like
|Re: Lagos Scraps KAI, Launches LAGESC by Zico5(m): 12:40pm
When are they calling those that did screening and medicals in agege stadium?
1 Like
|Re: Lagos Scraps KAI, Launches LAGESC by klemmy(m): 12:40pm
Sanita sanitatis
|Re: Lagos Scraps KAI, Launches LAGESC by hardeywhale2: 12:40pm
.
|Re: Lagos Scraps KAI, Launches LAGESC by whizzyleejr(m): 12:41pm
The only problem have now is poor drainage system leading to flooding most of the time
|Re: Lagos Scraps KAI, Launches LAGESC by OkoYibo: 12:41pm
Keneking:
You that have focused PDP Governors in your Potopoto Republic are behind Borno state in IGR generation. Even Ebonyi governor said the state is too poor to survive without Abuja allocation.
If you talk nonsense again, I'll tell Hushpuppy to buy the entire Ebonyi state and use it as a piggery.
5 Likes
|Re: Lagos Scraps KAI, Launches LAGESC by CROWNWEALTH019(m): 12:41pm
Evablizin:Banana fall on you
|Re: Lagos Scraps KAI, Launches LAGESC by fatymore(f): 12:41pm
As I was told.. Ambode is trying to erase all traits of fashola in Lagos. Apc is in disarrays than we think
|Re: Lagos Scraps KAI, Launches LAGESC by Dexpro: 12:41pm
Nice move from Ambode.
fatymore:
As you were told.... Via phone call or WhatsApp chat
2 Likes
|Re: Lagos Scraps KAI, Launches LAGESC by VajanahDischaj(f): 12:41pm
:d lol
|Re: Lagos Scraps KAI, Launches LAGESC by Vision2045(m): 12:42pm
Acting Coordinated President.
Acting Ailing Economy...
Acting Disjointed Country....
Acting Suffering Citizens...
Acting Deluded Religious Leaders...
Acting Powerless Youths...
Acting Agitated Ipobs...
Just like a Time Bomb...very soon All the Acting will stop Acting and what we will have left is
Coordinated President.
Ailing Economy...
Disjointed Country....
Suffering Citizens...
Deluded Religious Leaders...
Powerless Youths...
Agitated Ipobs...
*sigh*
1 Like
|Re: Lagos Scraps KAI, Launches LAGESC by Buking1: 12:42pm
Make them give me contract of their kit
|Re: Lagos Scraps KAI, Launches LAGESC by Abfinest007(m): 12:43pm
ambode is coming up with new ideas to make Lagos state one of d best in d world but my governor is looking for new girlfriend
|Re: Lagos Scraps KAI, Launches LAGESC by iamdannyfc(m): 12:45pm
Oowkay..... Hope it has a good impact.
|Re: Lagos Scraps KAI, Launches LAGESC by oluwasegun007(m): 12:45pm
operation scrap and replace fashola's idea....hmmmm
waiting for when this cold war would be over....
|Re: Lagos Scraps KAI, Launches LAGESC by veacea: 12:46pm
Lagos state of Ambode has replaced the KAI policy of Lagos state of Fashola
|Re: Lagos Scraps KAI, Launches LAGESC by mobdroboy(m): 12:46pm
|Re: Lagos Scraps KAI, Launches LAGESC by Wiseandtrue(f): 12:47pm
Ambode you are trying but if you want a cleaner Lagos please work on PSP (Lagos waste management management autority)
These set of waste collectors are passionate about money and not the job!
They were very effective during Fashola's regime. Maybe you can borrow a leaf from him.
I wish you the best.
|Re: Lagos Scraps KAI, Launches LAGESC by Brugo(m): 12:49pm
Welcome development
|Re: Lagos Scraps KAI, Launches LAGESC by fatymore(f): 12:49pm
Dexpro:forget. There is always an atom of truth in every rumor...
