Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / Which University Is The Best In Nigeria? (7249 Views)

Which University Is The Most Beautiful In Nigeria? (photos) / Walden University Is On My Neck. / Which Nigerian University Is This? (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply) (Go Down)

Hello,



My Uncle wants to bring their children back to study in Nigeria so that they will feel Nigeria and Nigeria will pass through them since they were born abroad.



I would like to know the best University that i will recommend to him.



Please give me the reason why its the best. Advantage and Disadvantage 3 Likes 3 Shares

Flashmove:

Hello,



My Uncle wants to bring there children back to study in Nigeria so that they will feel Nigeria and Nigeria will pass through them since they were born abroad.



I would like to know the best University that i will recomend to him.



Please give me the reason why its the best. Advantage and Disadvantage Covenant University.. Covenant University.. 40 Likes 3 Shares

university of ibadan, unilag,unilorin,uniben covenant university 25 Likes 1 Share

The five best..



UNIVERSITY OF NIGERIA NSUKKA



uNIVERSITY OF ILLORIN



UNIVERSITY OF BENIN



COVENANT UNIVERSITY



UNIVERSITY OF IBADAN 22 Likes 2 Shares

The best university in Nigeria is Obafemi Awolowo University, OAU. Many people know this but they won't tell you because they judge with sentiments. GREAT IFE! 23 Likes 2 Shares

unilorin.........better by far.............. academy stability 6 Likes 1 Share

Lagos state university 3 Likes 1 Share

Ur uncle is a destiny killer. 87 Likes 6 Shares

Bayero University Kano 12 Likes

Lol lalasticlala

Anyway i believe it is dependent on what you want.

Federal: University of Ibadan

State: Lagos State University

Private: Covenant university 7 Likes 1 Share

Covenant University 2 Likes

ednut1:

Ur uncle is a destiny killer. Let me not talk about CU so ppl don't accuse me of bias. But I hope you know that according to Times Higher education ranking(most reputable ranking in the world) UI is better than 5000 out of 5200 higher institutions in the USA and it Is also amongst the top 5% universities in the world.

Academia in UI is potentially top notch and the only reason my own Almamater, CU would eventually out rank UI in reputable rankings would be because of the financial advantage of CU and excellent corporate governance which is absent in public universities. So bro don't look down on Nigerian universities. Let me not talk about CU so ppl don't accuse me of bias. But I hope you know that according to Times Higher education ranking(most reputable ranking in the world) UI is better than 5000 out of 5200 higher institutions in the USA and it Is also amongst the top 5% universities in the world.Academia in UI is potentially top notch and the only reason my own Almamater, CU would eventually out rank UI in reputable rankings would be because of the financial advantage of CU and excellent corporate governance which is absent in public universities. So bro don't look down on Nigerian universities. 14 Likes 4 Shares

Statsocial:



Let me not talk about CU so ppl don't accuse me of bias. But I hope you know that according to Times Higher education ranking(most reputable ranking in the world) UI is better than 5000 out of 5200 higher institutions in the world and it Is also amongst the top 5% universities in the world. ui wey dey on strike ui wey dey on strike 6 Likes 1 Share

ednut1:

ui wey dey on strike Yea there is that and that is why I would advice the OP to take CU. But save for the problems of Nigeria which it infected our universities with, UI is an excellent university. Yea there is that and that is why I would advice the OP to take CU. But save for the problems of Nigeria which it infected our universities with, UI is an excellent university. 3 Likes

Olamybabs:

The best university in Nigeria is Obafemi Awolowo University, OAU. Many people know this but they won't tell you because they judge with sentiments. GREAT IFE!



Hehehehehehehe, OAU is one of the worst. You dont know when you would graduate. The academic calander is unstable. And this is not tainted with sentiments, im a student there Hehehehehehehe, OAU is one of the worst. You dont know when you would graduate. The academic calander is unstable. And this is not tainted with sentiments, im a student there 3 Likes 1 Share

Statsocial:



Yea there is that and that is why I would advice the OP to take CU. But save for the problems of Nigeria which it infected our universities with, UI is an excellent university. the kids are not stupid they are adults, they wud simply move out of his bloody house. How person go leave abroad come 9ja uni. Nonsense the kids are not stupid they are adults, they wud simply move out of his bloody house. How person go leave abroad come 9ja uni. Nonsense 2 Likes

all universities in Nigeria are the same; substandard. Just choose any. 20 Likes

HeyHey:







Hehehehehehehe, OAU is one of the worst. You dont know when you would graduate. The academic calander is unstable. And this is not tainted with sentiments, im a student there Lol, e be like say dem don get you. Won ti sha e? Lol, e be like say dem don get you. Won ti sha e? 1 Like

ednut1:

Ur uncle is a destiny killer. E be like d tin annoy you as im annoy me E be like d tin annoy you as im annoy me 7 Likes

RoyaleR:



E be like d tin annoy you as im annoy me na yankee na. Hin plan no go work. Wan spoil der life mtcheeew na yankee na. Hin plan no go work. Wan spoil der life mtcheeew 3 Likes

NLProblemChild:

Lagos state university

taa!! don't go there,don't even mention that school taa!! don't go there,don't even mention that school 1 Like

Your uncle wicked o! Nigerian educational system is poor.... if at all he would send then here to study, Convenant Uni is better. 1 Like

hunniebun:







taa!! don't go there,don't even mention that school when post get to FP. You will understand better when post get to FP. You will understand better 2 Likes

Ximenez:

Bayero University Kano pls,are u a student there?



I have some questions to ask about the skul pls,are u a student there?I have some questions to ask about the skul 1 Like

Lol. We will never agree on this. Let's not waste our time

UNIBEN. 6 Likes

Harvard University Lagos 3 Likes

holywahala19:

pls,are u a student there?



I have some questions to ask about the skul Bro Trafford

Recession reach ur syd Bro TraffordRecession reach ur syd

Google is your friend.

Umaru Musa Yar'adua University (UMYU) Katsina 3 Likes