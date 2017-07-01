₦airaland Forum

Which University Is The Best In Nigeria? by Flashmove: 12:07pm
Hello,

My Uncle wants to bring their children back to study in Nigeria so that they will feel Nigeria and Nigeria will pass through them since they were born abroad.

I would like to know the best University that i will recommend to him.

Please give me the reason why its the best. Advantage and Disadvantage

Re: Which University Is The Best In Nigeria? by olatunji21(m): 4:02pm
Flashmove:
Hello,

My Uncle wants to bring there children back to study in Nigeria so that they will feel Nigeria and Nigeria will pass through them since they were born abroad.

I would like to know the best University that i will recomend to him.

Please give me the reason why its the best. Advantage and Disadvantage
Covenant University..

Re: Which University Is The Best In Nigeria? by Skappy44: 4:07pm
university of ibadan, unilag,unilorin,uniben covenant university

Re: Which University Is The Best In Nigeria? by hunniebun: 4:07pm
The five best..

UNIVERSITY OF NIGERIA NSUKKA

uNIVERSITY OF ILLORIN

UNIVERSITY OF BENIN

COVENANT UNIVERSITY

UNIVERSITY OF IBADAN

Re: Which University Is The Best In Nigeria? by Olamybabs(m): 5:06pm
The best university in Nigeria is Obafemi Awolowo University, OAU. Many people know this but they won't tell you because they judge with sentiments. GREAT IFE!

Re: Which University Is The Best In Nigeria? by Kamelot77(m): 5:27pm
unilorin.........better by far.............. academy stability

Re: Which University Is The Best In Nigeria? by NLProblemChild(m): 6:01pm
Lagos state university

Re: Which University Is The Best In Nigeria? by ednut1(m): 6:17pm
Ur uncle is a destiny killer.

Re: Which University Is The Best In Nigeria? by Ximenez(m): 6:24pm
Bayero University Kano

Re: Which University Is The Best In Nigeria? by Statsocial: 6:39pm
Lol lalasticlala
Anyway i believe it is dependent on what you want.
Federal: University of Ibadan
State: Lagos State University
Private: Covenant university

Re: Which University Is The Best In Nigeria? by skillful01: 6:41pm
Covenant University

Re: Which University Is The Best In Nigeria? by Statsocial: 6:43pm
ednut1:
Ur uncle is a destiny killer.
Let me not talk about CU so ppl don't accuse me of bias. But I hope you know that according to Times Higher education ranking(most reputable ranking in the world) UI is better than 5000 out of 5200 higher institutions in the USA and it Is also amongst the top 5% universities in the world.
Academia in UI is potentially top notch and the only reason my own Almamater, CU would eventually out rank UI in reputable rankings would be because of the financial advantage of CU and excellent corporate governance which is absent in public universities. So bro don't look down on Nigerian universities.

Re: Which University Is The Best In Nigeria? by ednut1(m): 6:49pm
Statsocial:

Let me not talk about CU so ppl don't accuse me of bias. But I hope you know that according to Times Higher education ranking(most reputable ranking in the world) UI is better than 5000 out of 5200 higher institutions in the world and it Is also amongst the top 5% universities in the world.
ui wey dey on strike undecided

Re: Which University Is The Best In Nigeria? by Statsocial: 6:53pm
ednut1:
ui wey dey on strike undecided
Yea there is that and that is why I would advice the OP to take CU. But save for the problems of Nigeria which it infected our universities with, UI is an excellent university.

Re: Which University Is The Best In Nigeria? by HeyHey(f): 6:54pm
Olamybabs:
The best university in Nigeria is Obafemi Awolowo University, OAU. Many people know this but they won't tell you because they judge with sentiments. GREAT IFE!


Hehehehehehehe, OAU is one of the worst. You dont know when you would graduate. The academic calander is unstable. And this is not tainted with sentiments, im a student there

Re: Which University Is The Best In Nigeria? by ednut1(m): 6:57pm
Statsocial:

Yea there is that and that is why I would advice the OP to take CU. But save for the problems of Nigeria which it infected our universities with, UI is an excellent university.
the kids are not stupid they are adults, they wud simply move out of his bloody house. How person go leave abroad come 9ja uni. Nonsense

Re: Which University Is The Best In Nigeria? by Deyvid123(m): 7:01pm
all universities in Nigeria are the same; substandard. Just choose any.

Re: Which University Is The Best In Nigeria? by Olamybabs(m): 7:01pm
HeyHey:



Hehehehehehehe, OAU is one of the worst. You dont know when you would graduate. The academic calander is unstable. And this is not tainted with sentiments, im a student there
Lol, e be like say dem don get you. Won ti sha e?

Re: Which University Is The Best In Nigeria? by RoyaleR(m): 7:08pm
ednut1:
Ur uncle is a destiny killer.
E be like d tin annoy you as im annoy me

Re: Which University Is The Best In Nigeria? by ednut1(m): 7:14pm
RoyaleR:

E be like d tin annoy you as im annoy me
na yankee na. Hin plan no go work. Wan spoil der life mtcheeew

Re: Which University Is The Best In Nigeria? by hunniebun: 7:26pm
NLProblemChild:
Lagos state university

taa!! don't go there,don't even mention that school

Re: Which University Is The Best In Nigeria? by FagsamPHP(m): 8:18pm
Your uncle wicked o! Nigerian educational system is poor.... if at all he would send then here to study, Convenant Uni is better.

Re: Which University Is The Best In Nigeria? by NLProblemChild(m): 8:42pm
hunniebun:



taa!! don't go there,don't even mention that school
when post get to FP. You will understand better

Re: Which University Is The Best In Nigeria? by holywahala19(m): 8:51pm
Ximenez:
Bayero University Kano
pls,are u a student there?

I have some questions to ask about the skul

Re: Which University Is The Best In Nigeria? by Chiefpriest1(m): 10:11pm
Lol. We will never agree on this. Let's not waste our time
Re: Which University Is The Best In Nigeria? by lafflaff123(m): 10:11pm
UNIBEN.

Re: Which University Is The Best In Nigeria? by Mbamally(m): 10:11pm
Harvard University Lagos cool

Re: Which University Is The Best In Nigeria? by Victornezzar(m): 10:12pm
holywahala19:
pls,are u a student there?

I have some questions to ask about the skul
Bro Trafford
Recession reach ur syd grin
Re: Which University Is The Best In Nigeria? by dedons: 10:12pm
Google is your friend.
Re: Which University Is The Best In Nigeria? by abdulbnyusuf(m): 10:12pm
Umaru Musa Yar'adua University (UMYU) Katsina

Re: Which University Is The Best In Nigeria? by auntysimbiat(f): 10:12pm
Futa

Re: Which University Is The Best In Nigeria? by Heromaniaa: 10:12pm

