|Which Public University Is The Best In Nigeria? by ChijyWills(m): 11:03am
hello fellow nairalanders. which public university in Nigeria is the best.
mine is University of Nigeria Nsukka
say yours
|Re: Which Public University Is The Best In Nigeria? by thesicilian: 11:04am
Of what use is this sentimental exercise?
|Re: Which Public University Is The Best In Nigeria? by Nutase(f): 11:15am
I would have said ABU but Taliban's have taken over and thrown non Taliban's out.
So I would wait for the next commenter to see his view.
|Re: Which Public University Is The Best In Nigeria? by d4guy: 3:07pm
They are all crap
|Re: Which Public University Is The Best In Nigeria? by Sabrina18(f): 3:22pm
Unillorn cos they don't go on strike.
|Re: Which Public University Is The Best In Nigeria? by Zyzman: 3:25pm
Why not develop your ability to learn instead of comparing schools.... Nawa o
|Re: Which Public University Is The Best In Nigeria? by ChijyWills(m): 4:57pm
bro it is just for fun
|Re: Which Public University Is The Best In Nigeria? by Dearestme(f): 5:01pm
University of uyo
|Re: Which Public University Is The Best In Nigeria? by seunny4lif(m): 5:01pm
None
|Re: Which Public University Is The Best In Nigeria? by Florblu(f): 5:01pm
Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU).
iRepObaAwonUniversity.
I await the shildren of hate to come and bash my Alma Mata
|Re: Which Public University Is The Best In Nigeria? by topedopechef(m): 5:01pm
OSUSTECH.........lol,coman beat me am in my aous
|Re: Which Public University Is The Best In Nigeria? by Hadone(m): 5:01pm
UMYU, Katsina
|Re: Which Public University Is The Best In Nigeria? by morereb10: 5:02pm
what do you mean public?
every university in Nigeria is public
|Re: Which Public University Is The Best In Nigeria? by Narldon(f): 5:02pm
UNI-HOME
Nothing like Strike..
|Re: Which Public University Is The Best In Nigeria? by MasterRahl(m): 5:02pm
University of Uyo
|Re: Which Public University Is The Best In Nigeria? by IamLEGEND1: 5:02pm
FUPRE
|Re: Which Public University Is The Best In Nigeria? by ritababe(f): 5:02pm
UI I guess
|Re: Which Public University Is The Best In Nigeria? by ABBkelvin(m): 5:02pm
OAU
|Re: Which Public University Is The Best In Nigeria? by blackbelt(m): 5:02pm
I haven't studied at all the unis so i can't really help......
|Re: Which Public University Is The Best In Nigeria? by ayufun: 5:02pm
When items in a list are poor, the fair one becomes best
|Re: Which Public University Is The Best In Nigeria? by Teadavid23(m): 5:03pm
Common sense university
|Re: Which Public University Is The Best In Nigeria? by Samhaa: 5:03pm
FEDERAL UNIVERSITY OF TECHNOLOGY MINNA
|Re: Which Public University Is The Best In Nigeria? by horpeyemmi66(m): 5:03pm
University of Ibadan, Nigeria's premier University, the first and the Best.
Greetings from Mellanby Hall, UI.
|Re: Which Public University Is The Best In Nigeria? by Pascakkonsult(m): 5:03pm
UNIUYO
|Re: Which Public University Is The Best In Nigeria? by tunexdavo(m): 5:03pm
ATBU bauchi is the best
|Re: Which Public University Is The Best In Nigeria? by ayindekehinde: 5:03pm
Tai_solarin university of education[font=Lucida Sans Unicode][/font][b][/b]
|Re: Which Public University Is The Best In Nigeria? by OrestesDante(m): 5:03pm
rubbish. Who listing epp?
|Re: Which Public University Is The Best In Nigeria? by Piiko(m): 5:03pm
Harvard University
|Re: Which Public University Is The Best In Nigeria? by awillabo: 5:03pm
Unique Uniport
|Re: Which Public University Is The Best In Nigeria? by Maximus85(m): 5:04pm
ChijyWills:
Anyone with "SU" is useless. Eg, LASU, OSU DELSU etc
|Re: Which Public University Is The Best In Nigeria? by SNOWCREAM(m): 5:04pm
MAYBE AAUA
