Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / Which Public University Is The Best In Nigeria? (1833 Views)

7 Advantages Of Attending A Public University In Nigeria / Edo University, Iyamo, Most Expensive Public University In Nigeria (Pics / Is FUNAAB, Abeokuta The Most Beautiful Public University Campus In Nigeria? (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

hello fellow nairalanders. which public university in Nigeria is the best.



mine is University of Nigeria Nsukka

say yours 2 Likes 2 Shares

Of what use is this sentimental exercise? 12 Likes

I would have said ABU but Taliban's have taken over and thrown non Taliban's out.



So I would wait for the next commenter to see his view. 1 Like

They are all crap

Unillorn cos they don't go on strike. 4 Likes 1 Share

Why not develop your ability to learn instead of comparing schools.... Nawa o 1 Like

bro it is just for fun

University of uyo 3 Likes

None

Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU).

iRepObaAwonUniversity.

I await the shildren of hate to come and bash my Alma Mata 9 Likes

OSUSTECH.........lol,coman beat me am in my aous

UMYU, Katsina

Do you live in ibadan?



Do you own an office, hotel, office or company in ibadan or close to ibadan and need telecom materials of high quality.



Eddy electronics is there for you.

EDDY ELECTRONICS AND TELEPHONE COMPANY



DEALERS ON TELECOMMUNICATION MATERIALS



C C TV CAMERA MATERIAL



ELECTRICAL WIRING MATERIALS SALES AND MAINTAINANCE



ADDRESS BESIDE SAINT MARY CATHOLIC CHURCH OKEPADI IBADAN



Or call EDDY on 08033174995

what do you mean public?





every university in Nigeria is public 1 Like





UNI-HOME





Nothing like Strike..



1 Like

University of Uyo

FUPRE

UI I guess 1 Like

OAU 1 Like

I haven't studied at all the unis so i can't really help......

When items in a list are poor, the fair one becomes best

Common sense university

FEDERAL UNIVERSITY OF TECHNOLOGY MINNA

University of Ibadan, Nigeria's premier University, the first and the Best.



Greetings from Mellanby Hall, UI. 3 Likes

UNIUYO

ATBU bauchi is the best

Tai_solarin university of education[font=Lucida Sans Unicode][/font][b][/b]

rubbish. Who listing epp?

Harvard University

Unique Uniport

ChijyWills:

hello fellow nairalanders. which public university in Nigeria is the best.



mine is University of Nigeria Nsukka

say yours





Anyone with "SU" is useless. Eg, LASU, OSU DELSU etc Anyone with "SU" is useless. Eg, LASU, OSU DELSU etc