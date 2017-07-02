Nairaland Forum / Science/Technology / Phones / Top 5 Smartphones Below 30K (7561 Views)

Tecno L8 Lite (N29, 000)



The Tecno L8 lite is a solid smartphone for its N29,000 price tag. The 5-inch L8 lite features dual-SIM support,a quad-core1.3GHz processor, a 4000mAh battery(which isn’t common among sub 30k Smartphones), 1GB of RAM, and 16GB of internal storage (which is upgradeable up to 32GB). Impressively, the phone also features an 8MP rear-facing camera and a 2MP rear-facing camera.



specs Overview



Display: 5.0 Inch IPS screen

Resolution: 720 x 1280 pixels

OS: Android 6.0 Lollipop

Internal Memory: 16GB, 1GB RAM

CPU: 1.3GHz Quad-Core

Camera: 8MP Primary Camera, up to 3264 x 2448-pixel pictures, HDR, autofocus; 2MP Front Camera

Operating System: Android v 6.0

Battery Capacity: 4000mAh Li-Ion









Lenovo Vibe C (N27,990)



The Lenovo vibe c is one of the best cheap phone you can buy right now. It has some incredible spec and it’s all packed into an attractive package that looks like a premium phone that many won’t even realise is a cheaper device.

You won’t find the fastest processor inside, but for the price it is up there with the best value for money Smartphone currently in Nigeria. The camera takes beautiful shots, the vibe UI is a genuinely thoughtful enhancement of the stock Android experience.



Specs Overview



Network: 2G, 3G, 4G LTE

Dimensions: 136.1 x 67.8 x 9.9 mm (5.36 x 2.67 x 0.39 in)

Weight: 128 g (4.52 oz)

SIM: Dual SIM (Micro-SIM, dual stand-by)

Display: 5.0 inches (~69.8% screen-to-body ratio)

Resolution: 720 x 1280 pixels (~294 ppi pixel density

OS: Android OS, v5.1.1 (Lollipop)

Chipset: Qualcomm MSM8909 Snapdragon 210

CPU: Quad-core 1.1 GHz Cortex-A7

GPU: Adreno 304

Card slot: microSD, up to 32 GB (dedicated slot)

Internal: 16 GB, 1 GB RAM

Primary: 5 MP, f/2.2, autofocus, LED flash

Secondary: 2 MP

Type: Removable Li-Po 2300 mAh





Source>>>

Tecno W3 (N24,900)



The Tecno W series largely began the trend of affordable yet capable smartphones. While its far from a powerhouse, with pricing as low as N24,900 you get a solid device that is powered by a 1.3GHz quadcore processor with 1GB RAM. Other key specs include a 5-inch qHD display, an 5MP rear camera, 2MP selfie cam with flash and a removable 2500mAh battery.



Specs Overview



Screen: 5 inch IPS 480 x 854

Dimensions: 143 x 72 x 8.65 mm

Memory: 1GB RAM, 8GB ROM

CPU: 1.3GHz Quad Core

Operating System: Android 6.0 Marshmallow(HiOS)

Camera: 5MP Rear Camera with Dual Flash, 2MP Front Camera

Battery: 2500mAh capacity

Sensors: Accelerometer, light and proximity





Lenovo A2016 (N22,900)



The Lenovo A2016 can be had for N22,900 and is a good budget phone, with LTE support, a mediatek MT6735m 1.0GHz quadcore processor. The phone features a 4.5-inch screen with 854 x 480 resolution, and it has 16GB of memory, plus dual SIM card slots, a 2,000mAh replaceable battery, a 5MP rear-facing camera, and a 2MP front-facing camera.The device’s display spots a noticeably lower-resolution than what you’d get with pricier models, but if you only need a smartphone for texting, email, and some light app usage, the Lenovo A2016 will be fine.



Specs Overview



Display: 4.5-Inch (854 x 480) TN LCD

Memory: 1GB RAM, 8GB; Card slot: microSD, up to 32 GB

CPU: MediaTek Cortex-A53 MT6735M Quad Core

Camera: Back: 5MP, Front: 2 MP

Battery: Removable Li-ion 2000 mAh

Dual-SIM: Yes

WLAN: Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, hotspot

Network: 2G, 3G, 4G

Huawei Y3 II (N18,000)



Huawei Y3II 4G LTE smartphone has a neat metal brush finish and looks quite good. It sports a 4.5-inch screen for all your multimedia needs with a resolution of 480 pixels by 854 pixels. The Phone runs on Android 5.1(Lollipop) laced with Emotion User Interface (EMUI) 3.1. The Huawei Y3 II is powered by 1.3GHz quad-core processor and it comes with 1GB of RAM. The phone packs 8GB of internal storage that can be expanded via a microSD card.The Huawei Y3 II packs a 5-megapixel primary camera on the rear and a 2-megapixel front shooter for selfies. With a 2100 mAh Li-Po battery, the Huawei Y3 II has enough power to run apps and games and last for several hours when fully charged.



Specs Overview



Display: 4.5 inch FWVGA (854 x 480)

CPU: MT6735M, 1.0 GHz (Quad-Core)

OS: Android 5.1

Memory: 1GB RAM, 8GB ROM

Network: FDD-LTE​

Connectivity: WiFi 2.4GHz 802.11 b/g/n

Bluetooth: BT 4.0 +LE

Sensors: G-Sensor, L-Sensor, Proximity Sensor (Electronic)

Camera: Front: 2MP

Back: 5MP

Audio: AAC, AMR-NB, and PCM

Video: MP4, H.264, H.263

Emotion: EMUI 3.1 Lite

Battery: 2100mAh Li-Poly battery



Source>>>

Wow...so we can still get a decent smartphone for​ under 30k. Nice 4 Likes

Nice one. Those specs are not bad. 1 Like

This is a perfect guide to people that are on low budget and want a smartphone. Nice one OP 3 Likes

shiftback:

Wow...so we can still get a decent smartphone for​ under 30k. Nice Yes we can. The specs are ok for the price. Yes we can. The specs are ok for the price.

Ennyholar:

This is a perfect guide to people that are on low budget and want a smartphone. Nice one OP True...A lot of people have no idea what kind of smartphone 30k can get them. True...A lot of people have no idea what kind of smartphone 30k can get them. 2 Likes

That Teccno L8 lite and the Huawei y3 II are both bargains. 1 Like

Abdstrakt:

That Teccno L8 lite and the Huawei y3 II are both bargains. Cold bottle of orijin fall on you.ororo dey ur head Cold bottle of orijin fall on you.ororo dey ur head 7 Likes

Tecno l8 lite all the way

That huawei Y3II on jumia works with only mtn sim(it's like when you buy a t-mobile s8; lesser price but carrier locked).

Dont know if it can be unlocked sha. 1 Like

Techm8:

L8 lite is more than 30k on jumia, now imagine the price when you get to retail stores L8 lite is more than 30k on jumia, now imagine the price when you get to retail stores

Hhenryy:





L8 lite is more than 30k on jumia, now imagine the price when you get to retail stores There are different merchants on jumia. You can find the L8 lite for 29k following that link. There are different merchants on jumia. You can find the L8 lite for 29k following that link. 3 Likes

Op u should add itel s11/31

Say I no see second hand Infinix note 2 LTE buy



I can't remember the last time I bought a new phone with carton



in fact I never use up to 20k buy phone for my life

and I use phones whorth 50k

Lenovo Vibe looks very classy, the specs aren't that impressive tho. Based on specs, L8 Lite.

Techm8:



True...A lot of people have no idea what kind of smartphone 30k can get them. If I had not seen this post I wouldn't have known tbh, and the phones aren't bad

Unreal Bliss mannnn! Who would have thought one could get a good smartphone below 30k, madddd.

paolokonqueror:

Lenovo Vibe looks very classy, the specs aren't that impressive tho. Based on specs, L8 Lite. You have a point

Techm8:



There are different merchants on jumia. You can find the L8 lite for 29k following that link.

I'm currently using techno l8 lite I bought from slot 3months ago. How it slope down from 36k to 29k is what I can't understand right now I'm currently using techno l8 lite I bought from slot 3months ago. How it slope down from 36k to 29k is what I can't understand right now

Homeboiy:

Say I no see second hand Infinix note 2 LTE buy





I can't remember the last time I bought a new phone with carton





in fact I never use up to 20k buy phone for my life



and I use phones whorth 50k

O boy remember say awuf dey run belle o. Just pray u dare not buy stolen phone or phone of a kidnapped victim then u will understand why we scratch our body upward O boy remember say awuf dey run belle o. Just pray u dare not buy stolen phone or phone of a kidnapped victim then u will understand why we scratch our body upward 6 Likes

OP, don't tell me nonsense. Tecno L8 lite is N35,500. 1 Like

OP are you sure about techno L8 lite?

Josephnice:





O boy remember say awuf dey run belle o. Just pray u dare not buy stolen phone or phone of a kidnapped victim then u will understand why we scratch our body upward



OK its because iam into phone business sha OK its because iam into phone business sha

g

Hhenryy:





L8 lite is more than 30k on jumia, now imagine the price when you get to retail stores From my personal experience Jumia price is far higher than standard retail store. for instance I bought Tecno W4 for my wife last week at 24,500 from retail store here in Lagos and Jumia instist on 33,000 for same phone. From my personal experience Jumia price is far higher than standard retail store. for instance I bought Tecno W4 for my wife last week at 24,500 from retail store here in Lagos and Jumia instist on 33,000 for same phone. 5 Likes

Making sense

I d come for una

