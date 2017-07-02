₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Top 5 Smartphones Below 30K by Techm8: 1:07pm On Jul 01
Tecno L8 Lite (N29, 000)
The Tecno L8 lite is a solid smartphone for its N29,000 price tag. The 5-inch L8 lite features dual-SIM support,a quad-core1.3GHz processor, a 4000mAh battery(which isn’t common among sub 30k Smartphones), 1GB of RAM, and 16GB of internal storage (which is upgradeable up to 32GB). Impressively, the phone also features an 8MP rear-facing camera and a 2MP rear-facing camera.
specs Overview
Display: 5.0 Inch IPS screen
Resolution: 720 x 1280 pixels
OS: Android 6.0 Lollipop
Internal Memory: 16GB, 1GB RAM
CPU: 1.3GHz Quad-Core
Camera: 8MP Primary Camera, up to 3264 x 2448-pixel pictures, HDR, autofocus; 2MP Front Camera
Operating System: Android v 6.0
Battery Capacity: 4000mAh Li-Ion
Lenovo Vibe C (N27,990)
The Lenovo vibe c is one of the best cheap phone you can buy right now. It has some incredible spec and it’s all packed into an attractive package that looks like a premium phone that many won’t even realise is a cheaper device.
You won’t find the fastest processor inside, but for the price it is up there with the best value for money Smartphone currently in Nigeria. The camera takes beautiful shots, the vibe UI is a genuinely thoughtful enhancement of the stock Android experience.
Specs Overview
Network: 2G, 3G, 4G LTE
Dimensions: 136.1 x 67.8 x 9.9 mm (5.36 x 2.67 x 0.39 in)
Weight: 128 g (4.52 oz)
SIM: Dual SIM (Micro-SIM, dual stand-by)
Display: 5.0 inches (~69.8% screen-to-body ratio)
Resolution: 720 x 1280 pixels (~294 ppi pixel density
OS: Android OS, v5.1.1 (Lollipop)
Chipset: Qualcomm MSM8909 Snapdragon 210
CPU: Quad-core 1.1 GHz Cortex-A7
GPU: Adreno 304
Card slot: microSD, up to 32 GB (dedicated slot)
Internal: 16 GB, 1 GB RAM
Primary: 5 MP, f/2.2, autofocus, LED flash
Secondary: 2 MP
Type: Removable Li-Po 2300 mAh
|Re: Top 5 Smartphones Below 30K by Techm8: 1:09pm On Jul 01
Tecno W3 (N24,900)
The Tecno W series largely began the trend of affordable yet capable smartphones. While its far from a powerhouse, with pricing as low as N24,900 you get a solid device that is powered by a 1.3GHz quadcore processor with 1GB RAM. Other key specs include a 5-inch qHD display, an 5MP rear camera, 2MP selfie cam with flash and a removable 2500mAh battery.
Specs Overview
Screen: 5 inch IPS 480 x 854
Dimensions: 143 x 72 x 8.65 mm
Memory: 1GB RAM, 8GB ROM
CPU: 1.3GHz Quad Core
Operating System: Android 6.0 Marshmallow(HiOS)
Camera: 5MP Rear Camera with Dual Flash, 2MP Front Camera
Battery: 2500mAh capacity
Sensors: Accelerometer, light and proximity
Lenovo A2016 (N22,900)
The Lenovo A2016 can be had for N22,900 and is a good budget phone, with LTE support, a mediatek MT6735m 1.0GHz quadcore processor. The phone features a 4.5-inch screen with 854 x 480 resolution, and it has 16GB of memory, plus dual SIM card slots, a 2,000mAh replaceable battery, a 5MP rear-facing camera, and a 2MP front-facing camera.The device’s display spots a noticeably lower-resolution than what you’d get with pricier models, but if you only need a smartphone for texting, email, and some light app usage, the Lenovo A2016 will be fine.
Specs Overview
Display: 4.5-Inch (854 x 480) TN LCD
Memory: 1GB RAM, 8GB; Card slot: microSD, up to 32 GB
CPU: MediaTek Cortex-A53 MT6735M Quad Core
Camera: Back: 5MP, Front: 2 MP
Battery: Removable Li-ion 2000 mAh
Dual-SIM: Yes
WLAN: Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, hotspot
Network: 2G, 3G, 4G
|Re: Top 5 Smartphones Below 30K by Techm8: 1:11pm On Jul 01
Huawei Y3 II (N18,000)
Huawei Y3II 4G LTE smartphone has a neat metal brush finish and looks quite good. It sports a 4.5-inch screen for all your multimedia needs with a resolution of 480 pixels by 854 pixels. The Phone runs on Android 5.1(Lollipop) laced with Emotion User Interface (EMUI) 3.1. The Huawei Y3 II is powered by 1.3GHz quad-core processor and it comes with 1GB of RAM. The phone packs 8GB of internal storage that can be expanded via a microSD card.The Huawei Y3 II packs a 5-megapixel primary camera on the rear and a 2-megapixel front shooter for selfies. With a 2100 mAh Li-Po battery, the Huawei Y3 II has enough power to run apps and games and last for several hours when fully charged.
Specs Overview
Display: 4.5 inch FWVGA (854 x 480)
CPU: MT6735M, 1.0 GHz (Quad-Core)
OS: Android 5.1
Memory: 1GB RAM, 8GB ROM
Network: FDD-LTE
Connectivity: WiFi 2.4GHz 802.11 b/g/n
Bluetooth: BT 4.0 +LE
Sensors: G-Sensor, L-Sensor, Proximity Sensor (Electronic)
Camera: Front: 2MP
Back: 5MP
Audio: AAC, AMR-NB, and PCM
Video: MP4, H.264, H.263
Emotion: EMUI 3.1 Lite
Battery: 2100mAh Li-Poly battery
|Re: Top 5 Smartphones Below 30K by shiftback: 1:18pm On Jul 01
Wow...so we can still get a decent smartphone for under 30k. Nice
|Re: Top 5 Smartphones Below 30K by funmyade(f): 1:19pm On Jul 01
Nice one. Those specs are not bad.
|Re: Top 5 Smartphones Below 30K by Ennyholar(m): 1:20pm On Jul 01
This is a perfect guide to people that are on low budget and want a smartphone. Nice one OP
|Re: Top 5 Smartphones Below 30K by Techm8: 1:25pm On Jul 01
shiftback:Yes we can. The specs are ok for the price.
|Re: Top 5 Smartphones Below 30K by Techm8: 1:27pm On Jul 01
Ennyholar:True...A lot of people have no idea what kind of smartphone 30k can get them.
|Re: Top 5 Smartphones Below 30K by Abdstrakt(m): 2:36pm On Jul 01
That Teccno L8 lite and the Huawei y3 II are both bargains.
|Re: Top 5 Smartphones Below 30K by Chimaritoponcho: 4:54pm On Jul 01
Abdstrakt:Cold bottle of orijin fall on you.ororo dey ur head
|Re: Top 5 Smartphones Below 30K by stonemind(m): 5:03pm On Jul 01
Tecno l8 lite all the way
|Re: Top 5 Smartphones Below 30K by realtem(m): 5:13pm On Jul 01
That huawei Y3II on jumia works with only mtn sim(it's like when you buy a t-mobile s8; lesser price but carrier locked).
Dont know if it can be unlocked sha.
|Re: Top 5 Smartphones Below 30K by Hhenryy: 9:13pm On Jul 01
Techm8:
L8 lite is more than 30k on jumia, now imagine the price when you get to retail stores
|Re: Top 5 Smartphones Below 30K by Techm8: 9:25pm On Jul 01
Hhenryy:There are different merchants on jumia. You can find the L8 lite for 29k following that link.
|Re: Top 5 Smartphones Below 30K by sicily4u: 9:53pm On Jul 01
Op u should add itel s11/31
|Re: Top 5 Smartphones Below 30K by Homeboiy(m): 10:27pm On Jul 01
Say I no see second hand Infinix note 2 LTE buy
I can't remember the last time I bought a new phone with carton
in fact I never use up to 20k buy phone for my life
and I use phones whorth 50k
|Re: Top 5 Smartphones Below 30K by paolokonqueror(m): 12:11am
Lenovo Vibe looks very classy, the specs aren't that impressive tho. Based on specs, L8 Lite.
|Re: Top 5 Smartphones Below 30K by paolokonqueror(m): 12:12am
If I had not seen this post I wouldn't have known tbh, and the phones aren't bad
Techm8:
|Re: Top 5 Smartphones Below 30K by dejiWEST: 12:17am
Unreal Bliss mannnn! Who would have thought one could get a good smartphone below 30k, madddd.
|Re: Top 5 Smartphones Below 30K by dejiWEST: 12:18am
You have a point
paolokonqueror:
|Re: Top 5 Smartphones Below 30K by Josephnice: 1:58am
Techm8:
I'm currently using techno l8 lite I bought from slot 3months ago. How it slope down from 36k to 29k is what I can't understand right now
|Re: Top 5 Smartphones Below 30K by Josephnice: 2:07am
Homeboiy:
O boy remember say awuf dey run belle o. Just pray u dare not buy stolen phone or phone of a kidnapped victim then u will understand why we scratch our body upward
|Re: Top 5 Smartphones Below 30K by EzePromoe: 6:29am
OP, don't tell me nonsense. Tecno L8 lite is N35,500.
|Re: Top 5 Smartphones Below 30K by kittykollinxx(m): 7:28am
OP are you sure about techno L8 lite?
|Re: Top 5 Smartphones Below 30K by Homeboiy(m): 7:28am
Josephnice:
OK its because iam into phone business sha
|Re: Top 5 Smartphones Below 30K by Dutchey(m): 7:29am
g
|Re: Top 5 Smartphones Below 30K by itiswellandwell: 7:30am
Nice one. While you are planning to get an affordable yet quality phone. Think of getting an affordable yet quality powerbank as well.
Check my signature for your full capacity powerbank.
|Re: Top 5 Smartphones Below 30K by Slurity(m): 7:34am
Hhenryy:From my personal experience Jumia price is far higher than standard retail store. for instance I bought Tecno W4 for my wife last week at 24,500 from retail store here in Lagos and Jumia instist on 33,000 for same phone.
|Re: Top 5 Smartphones Below 30K by point5: 7:35am
Making sense
|Re: Top 5 Smartphones Below 30K by izzy4shizzy(m): 7:36am
I d come for una
|Re: Top 5 Smartphones Below 30K by HenryDion: 7:36am
I bought Tecno 7C pad last month for 35k.. By now, the phone has made me over N200,000.
If you haven't started making money with your phone.. If your phone is a liability and not an asset. my brother, you've a long way to go. I know how much I spend on bundle data, but my gains is what consoles me. At least, I'm not losing.
|Re: Top 5 Smartphones Below 30K by Slurity(m): 7:36am
EzePromoe:stop buying phone online. they are thieves. Go to standard phone store
