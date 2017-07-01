₦airaland Forum

Ahmed Musa And Juliet Ejue’s Traditional Wedding Holds Today In Ogoja (Photos) by conductor1: 1:45pm
Nigeria football international, Ahmed Musa is set to marry Juliet Ejue traditionally today in Ogoja local government area of Cross River State.
The pacey Leicester City football club of England forward is currently in Juliet’s village, Idum Mbube community in Ogoja, where the traditional marriage ceremony is scheduled to take place. See photos from their bachelor/hen party. And also photos from the wedding venue after the cut…

Re: Ahmed Musa And Juliet Ejue’s Traditional Wedding Holds Today In Ogoja (Photos) by conductor1: 1:47pm
Congrats to the duo. They're already dancing to music without the event starting proper.
I'll like to watch their wedding video proper to see how they scattered the dance floor wink
Re: Ahmed Musa And Juliet Ejue’s Traditional Wedding Holds Today In Ogoja (Photos) by GavelSlam: 1:54pm
Congratulations to the couple.
Re: Ahmed Musa And Juliet Ejue’s Traditional Wedding Holds Today In Ogoja (Photos) by pacifichunter(m): 2:09pm
Congrats to u 'Super eagles Okada' May ur union be filled with blessings.

Re: Ahmed Musa And Juliet Ejue’s Traditional Wedding Holds Today In Ogoja (Photos) by NwaAmaikpe: 2:21pm
shocked

Ahmed Musa does not know what he is getting into.
I pity person wey no fear Ogoja slayqueen.


They will run you down sotey your pubic hair go grow daada.

Re: Ahmed Musa And Juliet Ejue’s Traditional Wedding Holds Today In Ogoja (Photos) by etinanguy(m): 2:21pm
Hmmm

Re: Ahmed Musa And Juliet Ejue’s Traditional Wedding Holds Today In Ogoja (Photos) by Ihateafonja: 2:21pm
k
Re: Ahmed Musa And Juliet Ejue’s Traditional Wedding Holds Today In Ogoja (Photos) by engees001(m): 2:21pm
congrats
Re: Ahmed Musa And Juliet Ejue’s Traditional Wedding Holds Today In Ogoja (Photos) by salbis(m): 2:21pm
Aboki has found what's irresistible. Enjoy!!!!
Re: Ahmed Musa And Juliet Ejue’s Traditional Wedding Holds Today In Ogoja (Photos) by teamsynergy: 2:21pm
happy ml
Re: Ahmed Musa And Juliet Ejue’s Traditional Wedding Holds Today In Ogoja (Photos) by letusbepieces: 2:21pm
If he did it to his wife and children, wat do u expect to happen to u? grin

musa the toto champion. e no dey tire, na footballer... cheesy cheesy

Re: Ahmed Musa And Juliet Ejue’s Traditional Wedding Holds Today In Ogoja (Photos) by bukola08: 2:22pm
Really!
Re: Ahmed Musa And Juliet Ejue’s Traditional Wedding Holds Today In Ogoja (Photos) by verygudbadguy(m): 2:22pm
According to the Yoruba adage; Pasan taafi na iyale, on be lori aja fun Iyawo.

I wish the couple all the best. Let him sha not forget his children because of this new wife.

But wait sef, why e be say wen we men don get money, taste go change. The first wife no go appeal to us again?

Bet wai? Same woman wet being dey shak am like kaikai den come dey like poo to am. It is well

Re: Ahmed Musa And Juliet Ejue’s Traditional Wedding Holds Today In Ogoja (Photos) by Divay22(f): 2:22pm
Congratulations to them
Re: Ahmed Musa And Juliet Ejue’s Traditional Wedding Holds Today In Ogoja (Photos) by tyle(m): 2:22pm
Okay, congratulations
Re: Ahmed Musa And Juliet Ejue’s Traditional Wedding Holds Today In Ogoja (Photos) by eminence866(m): 2:22pm
Congratulations bro...
Re: Ahmed Musa And Juliet Ejue’s Traditional Wedding Holds Today In Ogoja (Photos) by NwaAmaikpe: 2:22pm
pacifichunter:
Congrats to u 'Super eagles Okada' May ur union be filled with blessings.

shocked

Stop patronizing him joo, tell him the truth.

Ahmed Musa, you are in soup....you left your naive Hausa wife who didn't even care about your money for a woman who only cares about your money.


When she is done with you, you will be as worthless as the 50kobo coin.

Mumu!!!

Re: Ahmed Musa And Juliet Ejue’s Traditional Wedding Holds Today In Ogoja (Photos) by luminouz(m): 2:22pm
I just can't help but wonder how his first wife is feeling right now!!!

Re: Ahmed Musa And Juliet Ejue’s Traditional Wedding Holds Today In Ogoja (Photos) by Deem: 2:23pm
HML...Its none of your business. Life has to move on

Re: Ahmed Musa And Juliet Ejue’s Traditional Wedding Holds Today In Ogoja (Photos) by akanni760(m): 2:23pm
Congrats Ahmed omo Musa
Re: Ahmed Musa And Juliet Ejue’s Traditional Wedding Holds Today In Ogoja (Photos) by majamajic(m): 2:23pm
Ogoja love grin grin
Re: Ahmed Musa And Juliet Ejue’s Traditional Wedding Holds Today In Ogoja (Photos) by Lalas247(f): 2:23pm
They look so happy cheesy
Congrats
Re: Ahmed Musa And Juliet Ejue’s Traditional Wedding Holds Today In Ogoja (Photos) by bukola08: 2:23pm
etinanguy:
G
verygudbadguy:
Dat
salbis:
k
etinanguy:
G
Una well done

Re: Ahmed Musa And Juliet Ejue’s Traditional Wedding Holds Today In Ogoja (Photos) by letusbepieces: 2:23pm
luminouz:
I just can't help but wonder how his first wife is feeling right now!!!

next man is comforting her and enjoying musa left over. cool

life must continue...

Re: Ahmed Musa And Juliet Ejue’s Traditional Wedding Holds Today In Ogoja (Photos) by luminouz(m): 2:25pm
letusbepieces:


next man is comforting her and enjoying musa left over. cool

life must continue...
I concur!!! His first wife is very pretty!!!!

Re: Ahmed Musa And Juliet Ejue’s Traditional Wedding Holds Today In Ogoja (Photos) by Pascalville(f): 2:25pm
welldone my man....you discovered that an igbo lady is gonna train ur kid well....nice one
Re: Ahmed Musa And Juliet Ejue’s Traditional Wedding Holds Today In Ogoja (Photos) by masada: 2:25pm
HML to the latest couple

the first wife is Hausa nah
she shld know beta Musa can have up to 4 wives
based on his religion
and hope the Ogoja chic too wil undastand
when he wants a third smiley
it's him
ride on Musa grin

Re: Ahmed Musa And Juliet Ejue’s Traditional Wedding Holds Today In Ogoja (Photos) by salbis(m): 2:26pm
bukola08:
Una well done
grin tongue
Re: Ahmed Musa And Juliet Ejue’s Traditional Wedding Holds Today In Ogoja (Photos) by rattlesnake(m): 2:26pm
hahahahahahahahha
Re: Ahmed Musa And Juliet Ejue’s Traditional Wedding Holds Today In Ogoja (Photos) by pyyxxaro: 2:26pm
Slay Queen a.k.a Husband Snatcher grin
Re: Ahmed Musa And Juliet Ejue’s Traditional Wedding Holds Today In Ogoja (Photos) by letusbepieces: 2:27pm
luminouz:

I concur!!! His first wife is very pretty!!!!

I wouldn't mind giving her shoulder to cry on. grin grin cheesy grin cheesy

To think Musa would be threatening thunder and Brime stone if that happened earlier. grin grin grin

Re: Ahmed Musa And Juliet Ejue’s Traditional Wedding Holds Today In Ogoja (Photos) by mirabel001(f): 2:27pm
Congrats juliet my sis

