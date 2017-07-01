₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Ahmed Musa And Juliet Ejue’s Traditional Wedding Holds Today In Ogoja (Photos) by conductor1: 1:45pm
Photos: Ahmed Musa and Juliet Ejue’s traditional wedding to hold today in Ogoja, Cross River State
http://somtoo.com/news/photos-ahmed-musa-and-juliet-ejues-traditional-wedding-to-hold-today-in-ogoja-cross-river-state/
|Re: Ahmed Musa And Juliet Ejue’s Traditional Wedding Holds Today In Ogoja (Photos) by conductor1: 1:47pm
Congrats to the duo. They're already dancing to music without the event starting proper.
I'll like to watch their wedding video proper to see how they scattered the dance floor
|Re: Ahmed Musa And Juliet Ejue’s Traditional Wedding Holds Today In Ogoja (Photos) by GavelSlam: 1:54pm
Congratulations to the couple.
|Re: Ahmed Musa And Juliet Ejue’s Traditional Wedding Holds Today In Ogoja (Photos) by pacifichunter(m): 2:09pm
Congrats to u 'Super eagles Okada' May ur union be filled with blessings.
|Re: Ahmed Musa And Juliet Ejue’s Traditional Wedding Holds Today In Ogoja (Photos) by NwaAmaikpe: 2:21pm
Ahmed Musa does not know what he is getting into.
I pity person wey no fear Ogoja slayqueen.
They will run you down sotey your pubic hair go grow daada.
|Re: Ahmed Musa And Juliet Ejue’s Traditional Wedding Holds Today In Ogoja (Photos) by etinanguy(m): 2:21pm
Hmmm
|Re: Ahmed Musa And Juliet Ejue’s Traditional Wedding Holds Today In Ogoja (Photos) by Ihateafonja: 2:21pm
k
|Re: Ahmed Musa And Juliet Ejue’s Traditional Wedding Holds Today In Ogoja (Photos) by engees001(m): 2:21pm
congrats
|Re: Ahmed Musa And Juliet Ejue’s Traditional Wedding Holds Today In Ogoja (Photos) by salbis(m): 2:21pm
Aboki has found what's irresistible. Enjoy!!!!
|Re: Ahmed Musa And Juliet Ejue’s Traditional Wedding Holds Today In Ogoja (Photos) by teamsynergy: 2:21pm
happy ml
|Re: Ahmed Musa And Juliet Ejue’s Traditional Wedding Holds Today In Ogoja (Photos) by letusbepieces: 2:21pm
If he did it to his wife and children, wat do u expect to happen to u?
musa the toto champion. e no dey tire, na footballer...
|Re: Ahmed Musa And Juliet Ejue’s Traditional Wedding Holds Today In Ogoja (Photos) by bukola08: 2:22pm
Really!
|Re: Ahmed Musa And Juliet Ejue’s Traditional Wedding Holds Today In Ogoja (Photos) by verygudbadguy(m): 2:22pm
According to the Yoruba adage; Pasan taafi na iyale, on be lori aja fun Iyawo.
I wish the couple all the best. Let him sha not forget his children because of this new wife.
But wait sef, why e be say wen we men don get money, taste go change. The first wife no go appeal to us again?
Bet wai? Same woman wet being dey shak am like kaikai den come dey like poo to am. It is well
|Re: Ahmed Musa And Juliet Ejue’s Traditional Wedding Holds Today In Ogoja (Photos) by Divay22(f): 2:22pm
Congratulations to them
|Re: Ahmed Musa And Juliet Ejue’s Traditional Wedding Holds Today In Ogoja (Photos) by tyle(m): 2:22pm
Okay, congratulations
|Re: Ahmed Musa And Juliet Ejue’s Traditional Wedding Holds Today In Ogoja (Photos) by eminence866(m): 2:22pm
Congratulations bro...
|Re: Ahmed Musa And Juliet Ejue’s Traditional Wedding Holds Today In Ogoja (Photos) by NwaAmaikpe: 2:22pm
pacifichunter:
Stop patronizing him joo, tell him the truth.
Ahmed Musa, you are in soup....you left your naive Hausa wife who didn't even care about your money for a woman who only cares about your money.
When she is done with you, you will be as worthless as the 50kobo coin.
Mumu!!!
|Re: Ahmed Musa And Juliet Ejue’s Traditional Wedding Holds Today In Ogoja (Photos) by luminouz(m): 2:22pm
I just can't help but wonder how his first wife is feeling right now!!!
|Re: Ahmed Musa And Juliet Ejue’s Traditional Wedding Holds Today In Ogoja (Photos) by Deem: 2:23pm
HML...Its none of your business. Life has to move on
|Re: Ahmed Musa And Juliet Ejue’s Traditional Wedding Holds Today In Ogoja (Photos) by akanni760(m): 2:23pm
Congrats Ahmed omo Musa
|Re: Ahmed Musa And Juliet Ejue’s Traditional Wedding Holds Today In Ogoja (Photos) by majamajic(m): 2:23pm
Ogoja love
|Re: Ahmed Musa And Juliet Ejue’s Traditional Wedding Holds Today In Ogoja (Photos) by Lalas247(f): 2:23pm
They look so happy
Congrats
|Re: Ahmed Musa And Juliet Ejue’s Traditional Wedding Holds Today In Ogoja (Photos) by bukola08: 2:23pm
etinanguy:
verygudbadguy:
salbis:
etinanguy:Una well done
|Re: Ahmed Musa And Juliet Ejue’s Traditional Wedding Holds Today In Ogoja (Photos) by letusbepieces: 2:23pm
luminouz:
next man is comforting her and enjoying musa left over.
life must continue...
|Re: Ahmed Musa And Juliet Ejue’s Traditional Wedding Holds Today In Ogoja (Photos) by luminouz(m): 2:25pm
letusbepieces:I concur!!! His first wife is very pretty!!!!
|Re: Ahmed Musa And Juliet Ejue’s Traditional Wedding Holds Today In Ogoja (Photos) by Pascalville(f): 2:25pm
welldone my man....you discovered that an igbo lady is gonna train ur kid well....nice one
|Re: Ahmed Musa And Juliet Ejue’s Traditional Wedding Holds Today In Ogoja (Photos) by masada: 2:25pm
HML to the latest couple
the first wife is Hausa nah
she shld know beta Musa can have up to 4 wives
based on his religion
and hope the Ogoja chic too wil undastand
when he wants a third
it's him
ride on Musa
|Re: Ahmed Musa And Juliet Ejue’s Traditional Wedding Holds Today In Ogoja (Photos) by salbis(m): 2:26pm
bukola08:
|Re: Ahmed Musa And Juliet Ejue’s Traditional Wedding Holds Today In Ogoja (Photos) by rattlesnake(m): 2:26pm
hahahahahahahahha
|Re: Ahmed Musa And Juliet Ejue’s Traditional Wedding Holds Today In Ogoja (Photos) by pyyxxaro: 2:26pm
Slay Queen a.k.a Husband Snatcher
|Re: Ahmed Musa And Juliet Ejue’s Traditional Wedding Holds Today In Ogoja (Photos) by letusbepieces: 2:27pm
luminouz:
I wouldn't mind giving her shoulder to cry on.
To think Musa would be threatening thunder and Brime stone if that happened earlier.
|Re: Ahmed Musa And Juliet Ejue’s Traditional Wedding Holds Today In Ogoja (Photos) by mirabel001(f): 2:27pm
Congrats juliet my sis
