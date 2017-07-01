Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / Ahmed Musa And Juliet Ejue’s Traditional Wedding Holds Today In Ogoja (Photos) (15931 Views)

Photos: Ahmed Musa and Juliet Ejue’s traditional wedding to hold today in Ogoja, Cross River State



Ahmed Musa and Juliet Ejue's traditional wedding to hold today in Ogoja, Cross River State

Nigeria football international, Ahmed Musa is set to marry Juliet Ejue traditionally today in Ogoja local government area of Cross River State.

The pacey Leicester City football club of England forward is currently in Juliet’s village, Idum Mbube community in Ogoja, where the traditional marriage ceremony is scheduled to take place. See photos from their bachelor/hen party. And also photos from the wedding venue after the cut…



Photos: Ahmed Musa and Juliet Ejue's traditional wedding to hold today in Ogoja, Cross River State

I'll like to watch their wedding video proper to see how they scattered the dance floor

Congratulations to the couple.

Congrats to u 'Super eagles Okada' May ur union be filled with blessings.





Ahmed Musa does not know what he is getting into.

I pity person wey no fear Ogoja slayqueen.





Ahmed Musa does not know what he is getting into.

I pity person wey no fear Ogoja slayqueen.

They will run you down sotey your pubic hair go grow daada.

Hmmm 4 Likes 1 Share

Aboki has found what's irresistible. Enjoy!!!!

musa the toto champion. e no dey tire, na footballer...

According to the Yoruba adage; Pasan taafi na iyale, on be lori aja fun Iyawo.



I wish the couple all the best. Let him sha not forget his children because of this new wife.



But wait sef, why e be say wen we men don get money, taste go change. The first wife no go appeal to us again?



Bet wai? Same woman wet being dey shak am like kaikai den come dey like poo to am. It is well 3 Likes

Congrats to u 'Super eagles Okada' May ur union be filled with blessings.





Stop patronizing him joo, tell him the truth.



Ahmed Musa, you are in soup....you left your naive Hausa wife who didn't even care about your money for a woman who only cares about your money.





When she is done with you, you will be as worthless as the 50kobo coin.



Stop patronizing him joo, tell him the truth.

Ahmed Musa, you are in soup....you left your naive Hausa wife who didn't even care about your money for a woman who only cares about your money.

When she is done with you, you will be as worthless as the 50kobo coin.

Mumu!!!

I just can't help but wonder how his first wife is feeling right now!!! 6 Likes

Congrats They look so happy

I just can't help but wonder how his first wife is feeling right now!!!

next man is comforting her and enjoying musa left over.



next man is comforting her and enjoying musa left over.

life must continue...

letusbepieces:





next man is comforting her and enjoying musa left over.



I concur!!! His first wife is very pretty!!!!

welldone my man....you discovered that an igbo lady is gonna train ur kid well....nice one





the first wife is Hausa nah

she shld know beta Musa can have up to 4 wives

based on his religion

and hope the Ogoja chic too wil undastand

when he wants a third

it's him

the first wife is Hausa nah

she shld know beta Musa can have up to 4 wives

based on his religion

and hope the Ogoja chic too wil undastand

when he wants a third

it's him

ride on Musa HML to the latest couple

Slay Queen a.k.a Husband Snatcher

luminouz:



I concur!!! His first wife is very pretty!!!!

I wouldn't mind giving her shoulder to cry on.



I wouldn't mind giving her shoulder to cry on.

To think Musa would be threatening thunder and Brime stone if that happened earlier.