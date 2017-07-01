₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Victoria Kimani And Stanley Obiamalu Unfollow Each Other On Instagram by oluwatoba400: 2:42pm
Barely a year after throwing her a lavish birthday party, Sexy Kenyan musician signed to Chocolate City record label Victoria Kimani and her South African-based Nigerian bae, Stanley Obiamalu unfollow each other on IG.
According to Online reports, Stanley threw Victoria an over the top black tie birthday party attended by close friends in Johannesburg last year.
See below:
Source: http://www.flexygist.net/2017/07/01/singer-victoria-kimani-and-her-nigerian-bae-stanley-obiamalu-unfollow-each-other-on-ig/
|Re: Victoria Kimani And Stanley Obiamalu Unfollow Each Other On Instagram by Uchihaitaci: 2:44pm
oluwatoba400:Okay.when I was 9 I gave a fvck
It was miss used on posts like this
Then dad say me down and told me son
Don't give fvcks carelessly they are precious miniscule attention spots when added up add to the wholesomeness of life
.hence manage this
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Victoria Kimani And Stanley Obiamalu Unfollow Each Other On Instagram by Hotshawarma: 3:41pm
So we should boil ice-cream or what??how is that our business
4 Likes
|Re: Victoria Kimani And Stanley Obiamalu Unfollow Each Other On Instagram by kokomaster4d: 4:27pm
cHA
|Re: Victoria Kimani And Stanley Obiamalu Unfollow Each Other On Instagram by BroZuma: 4:27pm
And that was the birthday that broke the camel's back; our brother has not recovered from it ever since; he can't eat, drink or coordinate himself anymore.
We watched as he literally shutdown every business he had on a daily basis.
That is how our brother was Kimani-ed from the village.
4 Likes
|Re: Victoria Kimani And Stanley Obiamalu Unfollow Each Other On Instagram by deepwater(f): 4:27pm
OoooH really
|Re: Victoria Kimani And Stanley Obiamalu Unfollow Each Other On Instagram by Franzinni: 4:28pm
Allah hu Akbar... Alhamdulilah! Instagram is harram.. That is why I always post strictly on xvideos... (wink)
|Re: Victoria Kimani And Stanley Obiamalu Unfollow Each Other On Instagram by NwaAmaikpe: 4:28pm
Nice one from a wise Igbo boy.
Igbos are trained to go after decent girls not this one whose body count is twice more than the countries in Africa.
I wonder what even attracted him to her in the first place...unless it was just the adventure of dating an ugly and talentless Kenyan lady whose pûssy is the Chocolate City's crew goalpost.
6 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Victoria Kimani And Stanley Obiamalu Unfollow Each Other On Instagram by Divay22(f): 4:28pm
Op Wetin you say make we do na
If all this celeb ain't there,or they decided to keep their life private,it obvious won't have anything to say or post ...
Monitoring agent
|Re: Victoria Kimani And Stanley Obiamalu Unfollow Each Other On Instagram by manmind: 4:28pm
Reason??
|Re: Victoria Kimani And Stanley Obiamalu Unfollow Each Other On Instagram by mjbaba: 4:29pm
Ok. (Yaaaawn)
|Re: Victoria Kimani And Stanley Obiamalu Unfollow Each Other On Instagram by finnestdope(m): 4:29pm
And this is news also... Mtcheeeew
|Re: Victoria Kimani And Stanley Obiamalu Unfollow Each Other On Instagram by NwaNimo1(m): 4:29pm
He should sue her for the refund of monies wasted on her assss.....
|Re: Victoria Kimani And Stanley Obiamalu Unfollow Each Other On Instagram by Debaddest(m): 4:30pm
What's my bizness?
I unfollowed Davido when shaving stick fall on him, and nobody noticed it.
|Re: Victoria Kimani And Stanley Obiamalu Unfollow Each Other On Instagram by braceurself(f): 4:30pm
So ma beg her to add the name abi
|Re: Victoria Kimani And Stanley Obiamalu Unfollow Each Other On Instagram by Pavore9: 4:30pm
The attraction is over.....they both move on to the next.
|Re: Victoria Kimani And Stanley Obiamalu Unfollow Each Other On Instagram by TANKDESTROYER(m): 4:30pm
end time folks
|Re: Victoria Kimani And Stanley Obiamalu Unfollow Each Other On Instagram by googlepikins: 4:31pm
Maybe she couldn't get our Biafran passport. I know I will offend Ewedu people here, just watch.
|Re: Victoria Kimani And Stanley Obiamalu Unfollow Each Other On Instagram by Allylic(f): 4:31pm
Nairaland and yeye....
2 Likes
|Re: Victoria Kimani And Stanley Obiamalu Unfollow Each Other On Instagram by Nofuckgiven: 4:31pm
I give a fu.c.k cos the guy is cute
|Re: Victoria Kimani And Stanley Obiamalu Unfollow Each Other On Instagram by Abfinest007(m): 4:31pm
something is coming break-up I guess
|Re: Victoria Kimani And Stanley Obiamalu Unfollow Each Other On Instagram by vanida6(f): 4:32pm
wetin be my buzness
|Re: Victoria Kimani And Stanley Obiamalu Unfollow Each Other On Instagram by beautyandbrain: 4:32pm
Pls how do I comment?
|Re: Victoria Kimani And Stanley Obiamalu Unfollow Each Other On Instagram by rattlesnake(m): 4:32pm
and una follow them come NL
|Re: Victoria Kimani And Stanley Obiamalu Unfollow Each Other On Instagram by Prettythicksmi(f): 4:33pm
Thank God pple did not react this time,they r minding their bis.Good one.
|Re: Victoria Kimani And Stanley Obiamalu Unfollow Each Other On Instagram by kceewhyte(m): 4:33pm
Who unfollow first
|Re: Victoria Kimani And Stanley Obiamalu Unfollow Each Other On Instagram by Chiefpriest1(m): 4:34pm
Monitoring spirits
|Re: Victoria Kimani And Stanley Obiamalu Unfollow Each Other On Instagram by larrymoore(m): 4:34pm
their business
|Re: Victoria Kimani And Stanley Obiamalu Unfollow Each Other On Instagram by seunny4lif(m): 4:34pm
And?
|Re: Victoria Kimani And Stanley Obiamalu Unfollow Each Other On Instagram by NLProblemChild(m): 4:35pm
Who are this people again
|Re: Victoria Kimani And Stanley Obiamalu Unfollow Each Other On Instagram by NwaAmaikpe: 4:36pm
Franzinni:
"A'uzhu billahi minash shaitanir rajim.
A'uzu billahi min ash shaitani r rajimi Bismi 'llahi 'r-rahmani 'r-rahim"
May your virgins when you get to paradise be plump half-castes because of this wise post.
1 Like 2 Shares
|Re: Victoria Kimani And Stanley Obiamalu Unfollow Each Other On Instagram by zodd(m): 4:36pm
love and its trials
