According to Online reports, Stanley threw Victoria an over the top black tie birthday party attended by close friends in Johannesburg last year.



See below:



oluwatoba400:

Barely a year after throwing her a lavish birthday party, Victoria Kimani and her Nigerian bae, Stanley Obiamalu, unfollow each other on IG Okay.when I was 9 I gave a fvck



It was miss used on posts like this



Then dad say me down and told me son



Don't give fvcks carelessly they are precious miniscule attention spots when added up add to the wholesomeness of life

So we should boil ice-cream or what??how is that our business 4 Likes

cHA





And that was the birthday that broke the camel's back; our brother has not recovered from it ever since; he can't eat, drink or coordinate himself anymore.



We watched as he literally shutdown every business he had on a daily basis.



OoooH really

Allah hu Akbar... Alhamdulilah! Instagram is harram.. That is why I always post strictly on xvideos... (wink)





Nice one from a wise Igbo boy.





Igbos are trained to go after decent girls not this one whose body count is twice more than the countries in Africa.



If all this celeb ain't there,or they decided to keep their life private,it obvious won't have anything to say or post ...



Reason??

Ok. (Yaaaawn)

And this is news also... Mtcheeeew

He should sue her for the refund of monies wasted on her assss.....

What's my bizness?



I unfollowed Davido when shaving stick fall on him, and nobody noticed it.

So ma beg her to add the name abi

The attraction is over.....they both move on to the next.

end time folks

Maybe she couldn't get our Biafran passport. I know I will offend Ewedu people here, just watch.

Nairaland and yeye.... 2 Likes

I give a fu.c.k cos the guy is cute

something is coming break-up I guess

wetin be my buzness

Pls how do I comment?

and una follow them come NL

Thank God pple did not react this time,they r minding their bis.Good one.

Who unfollow first

Monitoring spirits

their business

And?

Who are this people again

Franzinni:

"A'uzhu billahi minash shaitanir rajim.

A'uzu billahi min ash shaitani r rajimi Bismi 'llahi 'r-rahmani 'r-rahim"



