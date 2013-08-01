Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Properties / Land Or Car...which Is More Important? (3083 Views)

Do You Want To Buy Land Or Rent An Apartment In Owerri? / Should I Buy Some Plots Of Land Or Put the Money In a Fixed Deposit Account? / Carport, Outdoor Shads Or Car Packs (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)

Advices are needed... Egunmogaji.. and co



Both are Important It all depends on your current situation...Both are Important 4 Likes

praxisnetworks:

Advices are needed... Egunmogaji.. and co

It depends on your investment strategy.



If I were to choose then land hands down. The way I think and my uniqueness then I can probably do both. I will buy cheap land in a not ready to inhabit areas for the future and buy a rolling bucket of bolts car that I can manage. But I'm at an age and exposure where I don't need to impress anyone It depends on your investment strategy.If I were to choose then land hands down. The way I think and my uniqueness then I can probably do both. I will buy cheap land in a not ready to inhabit areas for the future and buy a rolling bucket of bolts car that I can manage. But I'm at an age and exposure where I don't need to impress anyone 6 Likes 1 Share

Atiku2019:

It all depends on your current situation...



Both are Important My current situation... I am about to make a decision...zero sum one.

Based on the discussions so far... I will go for the land... and get a car I can pay for in instalments.... Now Audi A4 B6 ....or Sienna/Previa what do you guys advice? My current situation... I am about to make a decision...zero sum one.Based on the discussions so far... I will go for the land... and get a car I can pay for in instalments.... Now Audi A4 B6 ....or Sienna/Previa what do you guys advice?

EgunMogaji:





It depends on your investment strategy.



If I were to choose then land hands down. The way I think and my uniqueness then I can probably do both. I will buy cheap land in a not ready to inhabit areas for the future and buy a rolling bucket of bolts car that I can manage. But I'm at an age and exposure where I don't need to impress anyone



Maybe I should do a Toyota instead of Audi. But the issue is the Audi is payable in instalments... Toyota lump sum... What do you advise? Maybe I should do a Toyota instead of Audi. But the issue is the Audi is payable in instalments... Toyota lump sum... What do you advise?

praxisnetworks:



Maybe I should do a Toyota instead of Audi. But the issue is the Audi is payable in instalments... Toyota lump sum... What do you advise?

Or a Kia?



Seriously. Or a Kia?Seriously.

EgunMogaji:





Or a Kia?



Seriously. Kia? No. I have opportunity for either an A4 or a Sienna... Or previa all in topgrade situations. Kia? No. I have opportunity for either an A4 or a Sienna... Or previa all in topgrade situations.





But if the land investment is important to you, then you can forgo the temporary satisfaction of owning a car to secure the investment. This is why only you can answer the question, op.



People say a car is a liability but I disagree. If your car puts money in your pockets or saves you money, then it's an asset.



That's my own 2 cents on the matter.





If you want to learn how to build your own blog and make money doing it, I'm offering a FREE online course. Sign up here: It depends on your current situation and what each of them does for you. Do you need the car for your business or for your family and kids? If yes, it makes little sense to me to buy a land and keep, and then have your children trekking everywhere.But if the land investment is important to you, then you can forgo the temporary satisfaction of owning a car to secure the investment. This is why only you can answer the question, op.People say a car is a liability but I disagree. If your car puts money in your pockets or saves you money, then it's an asset.That's my own 2 cents on the matter.If you want to learn how to build your own blog and make money doing it, I'm offering a FREE online course. Sign up here: http://www.nextnaijaentrepreneur.com/goto/course





Na wa,





A car is more important, nobody ordinarily will give you one if you can't afford it.





But even if you don't have a land or can't afford one; there'd always be land to bury you in Na wa,A car is more important, nobody ordinarily will give you one if you can't afford it.But even if you don't have a land or can't afford one; there'd always be land to bury you in 8 Likes 1 Share

if think it depends on the nature of ur job. if your job cares more about your physical prestige then get a car first. eg: if you are a celeb u need a car seriously because it won't be nice keeping a plot of land somewhere and u take taxi to shows.

you can get a car if the car would bring more money to cater for the car and get land later on

if u don't have enuf money bro don't buy car, if the car wud stop people that are helping u to stop rendering assistance don't go near car coz ull regret it.

it can be offered as generalization that land is better but it all depends on the above factors and some more. thanks 1 Like 1 Share

Individual preference oh.

Like for Moi a car is far more pressing than land. In Abuja you gotta be mobile else taxis will suck you dry. 1 Like

Land appreciates...... cars depreciate...... do the Maths, 9 Likes 1 Share

Not an easy decision now that young men want to get a ride to show they have arrived.



But if I have the finance for one, it will be channeled to getting a land. The benefits are numerous in the long-run. 4 Likes

both. One is an asset which appreciates with time (Land) while the other can be an asset which depreciates with time or Liability as the case may be

It depends on the motive. Mobility is as important, yet more pressing than owning a Land. Buying a car for the sake of utility and not luxury should come before owning a land. Investing reasonably in mobility would save you money and stress on the long run. Owning a luxurious car should however, only come after owning real estate. 7 Likes 2 Shares

It depends on why you need it.

Both...

praxisnetworks:

Advices are needed... Egunmogaji.. and co Land ooo oooo. Nigerians attach more importance to surface wealth just to keep up with the Jones. My brother buy land, buy plenty sef, let them laf at ur leggedes Benz.

They've got nothing on you Land ooo oooo. Nigerians attach more importance to surface wealth just to keep up with the Jones. My brother buy land, buy plenty sef, let them laf at ur leggedes Benz.They've got nothing on you 4 Likes

OP, I understand where you are coming from, truth be told a car is a necessity not a luxury, but when you start getting a ride that is utterly luxurious then it means that you are really comfortable to a point. While land appreciates, and it is an asset. Just do whatever is in your heart to do, you've already a decision, you are just bringing this up for us to affirm your decision. Wow, see question.OP, I understand where you are coming from, truth be told a car is a necessity not a luxury, but when you start getting a ride that is utterly luxurious then it means that you are really comfortable to a point. While land appreciates, and it is an asset. Just do whatever is in your heart to do, you've already a decision, you are just bringing this up for us to affirm your decision. 1 Like

Get a land and stop making your landlord envious of your car if its better than his. 1 Like

Both are important. If you have a growing family or the car is likely to add value to the kind of job you do, then car may be necessary.



But if it's just for luxury, then a piece of land is your best bet. Many people work offshore , sometimes three weeks in water and one week on land.



If your job is like that and you are still struggling economically, a car might not be necessary for now.

Land is an asset



Car is a liability



Except you really NEED the car, buy a land first 4 Likes

Land, because it value keep increasing every day

land

Buy the land and take the Audi. Since the arrangement allows you to pay in instalments. As long as you have the financial wherewithal to sustain such an arrangement. My 2 cents

in the eyes of an average Nigerian, it is a car.

but in reality, logic, and everything.

a land is more important than a car.

NwaAmaikpe:





Na wa,





A car is more important, nobody ordinarily will give you one if you can't afford it.





But even if you don't have a land or can't afford one; there'd always be land to bury you in





Land for longterm



Car for short term

LAND o, happy Sunday all

land, land appreciates

Well it depends... But I will rather advice you to get a land first, then if you still have some change left, keep the change and still keep working hard to save then you can get a car.



A wise man once said " Don't spend all your money on liabilities because the money you spent on liabilities is an asset to someone "