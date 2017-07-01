₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,832,313 members, 3,631,249 topics. Date: Sunday, 02 July 2017 at 01:13 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / PDP Thugs Attack & Brutalise APC Members In Ejigbo,Osun State(pics) (3563 Views)
Thugs Loyal To APC Chairman Brutalise PDP Members During Osun West By-election(p / Thugs Attack & Brutalise Government Officials In Biu,Borno State(pics) / Thugs Attack Don Pedro Obaseki In Edo State (1) (2) (3) (4)
|PDP Thugs Attack & Brutalise APC Members In Ejigbo,Osun State(pics) by chie8: 5:12am
According to Tunde,PDP thugs attacked APC members in Ejigbo and also destroyed APC candidate posters.He wrote.....
'PDP thugs attacked APC members inside their house around 10:45pm yesterday in Ejigbo and destroyed APC candidate posters.
The thugs was led by one Hammed Adebayo and former councillor Isa Sofoluwe'
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/07/pdp-thugs-attack-apc-members-in.html
1 Like
|Re: PDP Thugs Attack & Brutalise APC Members In Ejigbo,Osun State(pics) by tuniski: 5:53am
How did the OP know they are PDP thugs? What if they are just criminals? Is APC sensing defeat?
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: PDP Thugs Attack & Brutalise APC Members In Ejigbo,Osun State(pics) by Tolexander: 6:06am
tuniski:They have been attacking themselves all in the name of the senatorial by-election coming up in the district.
The PDP senatorial candidate, Ademola Adeleke, was also attacked two weeks ago.
3 Likes
|Re: PDP Thugs Attack & Brutalise APC Members In Ejigbo,Osun State(pics) by Edwardhead(m): 12:05pm
hmmm
FOOLS KEEP ATTACKING EACH OTHER
while their children are over there in abroad, funniest thing their children are friends together
eyin ode omo, oponu
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: PDP Thugs Attack & Brutalise APC Members In Ejigbo,Osun State(pics) by OrestesDante: 12:05pm
Behold, The rise of a new propaganda.
Ademola Adeleke will win!
That first guy self. I believe he joined politics because of Hunger.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: PDP Thugs Attack & Brutalise APC Members In Ejigbo,Osun State(pics) by refreshrate: 12:05pm
These APC people can blame and lie for Africa
Tufia!
Tueh!
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: PDP Thugs Attack & Brutalise APC Members In Ejigbo,Osun State(pics) by gideoN91(m): 12:05pm
The second picture looks like Delta state ex governor. Uduaghan
2 Likes
|Re: PDP Thugs Attack & Brutalise APC Members In Ejigbo,Osun State(pics) by Hemcy(m): 12:06pm
Are they still Alive?
|Re: PDP Thugs Attack & Brutalise APC Members In Ejigbo,Osun State(pics) by oshe11(m): 12:06pm
The thugs write PDP on their heads
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: PDP Thugs Attack & Brutalise APC Members In Ejigbo,Osun State(pics) by ibkgab001: 12:07pm
Kill them all
|Re: PDP Thugs Attack & Brutalise APC Members In Ejigbo,Osun State(pics) by Bashliveon(m): 12:08pm
This people think we are idiots.. PDP thugs or APC thugs I don't care. let all the thugs kill themselves
1 Like
|Re: PDP Thugs Attack & Brutalise APC Members In Ejigbo,Osun State(pics) by slawomir: 12:08pm
ok
|Re: PDP Thugs Attack & Brutalise APC Members In Ejigbo,Osun State(pics) by NextGovernor(m): 12:09pm
APC can actually kill their members just to gain sympathy vote. I know them for that.
2 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: PDP Thugs Attack & Brutalise APC Members In Ejigbo,Osun State(pics) by Yorubaangel(m): 12:09pm
fools Keep attacking each other while the candidates children are in a save and secure place enjoy there life...
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: PDP Thugs Attack & Brutalise APC Members In Ejigbo,Osun State(pics) by SycophanticGoat: 12:11pm
Useless political thugs!
1 Like
|Re: PDP Thugs Attack & Brutalise APC Members In Ejigbo,Osun State(pics) by aadoiza: 12:12pm
Let this people quickly kill one another, so will have less insane idiots to deal with in the country.
|Re: PDP Thugs Attack & Brutalise APC Members In Ejigbo,Osun State(pics) by IllegalMoney: 12:13pm
50 50
Do me I do u
APC started the attacks on Friday
What is the scores now
How many APC thugs have been gunned down
How many PDP thugs have been gunned down
1 Like
|Re: PDP Thugs Attack & Brutalise APC Members In Ejigbo,Osun State(pics) by Teeabod(m): 12:14pm
They should all die... what a dirty game
1 Like
|Re: PDP Thugs Attack & Brutalise APC Members In Ejigbo,Osun State(pics) by personal59(m): 12:17pm
hmmm but please is there a way to identify PDP thug and APC thug because If there is an attack on APC then it's ascribe to PDP and vice versa I need someone to enlighten me on it.
for those thug they are all mad in fact make dem die
|Re: PDP Thugs Attack & Brutalise APC Members In Ejigbo,Osun State(pics) by seguno2: 12:18pm
chie8:
Who is Tunde?
Is he an APC propagandist?
Is he a policeman?
Why should anyone believe Tunde's story?
|Re: PDP Thugs Attack & Brutalise APC Members In Ejigbo,Osun State(pics) by Evablizin(f): 12:19pm
See the handiwork of Buhari and his evil agents on top manipulating fools to kill themselves on their behalf while they are drinking kwunu with foreign milk
1 Like
|Re: PDP Thugs Attack & Brutalise APC Members In Ejigbo,Osun State(pics) by whizzyleejr(m): 12:19pm
Naija polithiefcians are irresponsible, they are the one to use thugs, use assasins against each other...
1 Like
|Re: PDP Thugs Attack & Brutalise APC Members In Ejigbo,Osun State(pics) by seguno2: 12:20pm
NextGovernor:
Go and Die governor on my mind.
How can someone kill his own special assistant for sympathy votes?
Such a fake comrade.
|Re: PDP Thugs Attack & Brutalise APC Members In Ejigbo,Osun State(pics) by shinel(f): 12:46pm
This rubbish election things has started again, as usual APC media deceitful propaganda has started.
I am seriously vexing...
(0) (Reply)
When Are We (nigerians) Going To Wake Up? / If Obasanjo Was Igbo? / Biafra Freedom Fighters
Viewing this topic: sarolad(m), slawomir, Bunnaliz, uridiwan, oshibote1, Johnnyessence, IZZYVARON(m), mojovem, EkeBarry(m), sunmolaq, funb01, Suntemi(m), sayitall(m), medowmight(m), sunjos79, MONITZ, UyaiHarley(m), malcom2x(m), xstry(m), IgboAmakaa(f), proffg and 44 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 13