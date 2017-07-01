Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / PDP Thugs Attack & Brutalise APC Members In Ejigbo,Osun State(pics) (3563 Views)

Thugs Loyal To APC Chairman Brutalise PDP Members During Osun West By-election(p / Thugs Attack & Brutalise Government Officials In Biu,Borno State(pics) / Thugs Attack Don Pedro Obaseki In Edo State (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)





'PDP thugs attacked APC members inside their house around 10:45pm yesterday in Ejigbo and destroyed APC candidate posters.



The thugs was led by one Hammed Adebayo and former councillor Isa Sofoluwe'







Source: According to Tunde,PDP thugs attacked APC members in Ejigbo and also destroyed APC candidate posters.He wrote.....'PDP thugs attacked APC members inside their house around 10:45pm yesterday in Ejigbo and destroyed APC candidate posters.The thugs was led by one Hammed Adebayo and former councillor Isa Sofoluwe'Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/07/pdp-thugs-attack-apc-members-in.html 1 Like

How did the OP know they are PDP thugs? What if they are just criminals? Is APC sensing defeat? 7 Likes 1 Share

tuniski:

How did the OP know they are PDP thugs? What if they are just criminals? Is APC sensing defeat? They have been attacking themselves all in the name of the senatorial by-election coming up in the district.



The PDP senatorial candidate, Ademola Adeleke, was also attacked two weeks ago. They have been attacking themselves all in the name of the senatorial by-election coming up in the district.The PDP senatorial candidate, Ademola Adeleke, was also attacked two weeks ago. 3 Likes

hmmm



FOOLS KEEP ATTACKING EACH OTHER



while their children are over there in abroad, funniest thing their children are friends together



eyin ode omo, oponu 8 Likes 1 Share

Behold, The rise of a new propaganda.





Ademola Adeleke will win!





That first guy self. I believe he joined politics because of Hunger. 2 Likes 1 Share

These APC people can blame and lie for Africa



Tufia!



Tueh! 1 Like 1 Share

The second picture looks like Delta state ex governor. Uduaghan 2 Likes

Are they still Alive?

The thugs write PDP on their heads 1 Like 1 Share

Kill them all

This people think we are idiots.. PDP thugs or APC thugs I don't care. let all the thugs kill themselves 1 Like

ok

APC can actually kill their members just to gain sympathy vote. I know them for that. 2 Likes 2 Shares

fools Keep attacking each other while the candidates children are in a save and secure place enjoy there life... 1 Like 1 Share

Useless political thugs! 1 Like

Let this people quickly kill one another, so will have less insane idiots to deal with in the country.





50 50

Do me I do u



APC started the attacks on Friday



What is the scores now



How many APC thugs have been gunned down



How many PDP thugs have been gunned down 1 Like

They should all die... what a dirty game 1 Like

hmmm but please is there a way to identify PDP thug and APC thug because If there is an attack on APC then it's ascribe to PDP and vice versa I need someone to enlighten me on it.







for those thug they are all mad in fact make dem die

chie8:

According to Tunde,PDP thugs attacked APC members in Ejigbo and also destroyed APC candidate posters.He wrote.....



'PDP thugs attacked APC members inside their house around 10:45pm yesterday in Ejigbo and destroyed APC candidate posters.



The thugs was led by one Hammed Adebayo and former councillor Isa Sofoluwe'







Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/07/pdp-thugs-attack-apc-members-in.html

Who is Tunde?

Is he an APC propagandist?

Is he a policeman?

Why should anyone believe Tunde's story? Who is Tunde?Is he a policeman?Why should anyone believe Tunde's story?

See the handiwork of Buhari and his evil agents on top manipulating fools to kill themselves on their behalf while they are drinking kwunu with foreign milk 1 Like

Naija polithiefcians are irresponsible, they are the one to use thugs, use assasins against each other... 1 Like

NextGovernor:

APC can actually kill their members just to gain sympathy vote. I know them for that.

Go and Die governor on my mind.

How can someone kill his own special assistant for sympathy votes?

Such a fake comrade. Go and Die governor on my mind.How can someone kill his own special assistant for sympathy votes?Such a fake comrade.