₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,832,313 members, 3,631,249 topics. Date: Sunday, 02 July 2017 at 01:13 PM

PDP Thugs Attack & Brutalise APC Members In Ejigbo,Osun State(pics) - Politics - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / PDP Thugs Attack & Brutalise APC Members In Ejigbo,Osun State(pics) (3563 Views)

Thugs Loyal To APC Chairman Brutalise PDP Members During Osun West By-election(p / Thugs Attack & Brutalise Government Officials In Biu,Borno State(pics) / Thugs Attack Don Pedro Obaseki In Edo State (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)

PDP Thugs Attack & Brutalise APC Members In Ejigbo,Osun State(pics) by chie8: 5:12am
According to Tunde,PDP thugs attacked APC members in Ejigbo and also destroyed APC candidate posters.He wrote.....

'PDP thugs attacked APC members inside their house around 10:45pm yesterday in Ejigbo and destroyed APC candidate posters.

The thugs was led by one Hammed Adebayo and former councillor Isa Sofoluwe'



Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/07/pdp-thugs-attack-apc-members-in.html

1 Like

Re: PDP Thugs Attack & Brutalise APC Members In Ejigbo,Osun State(pics) by tuniski: 5:53am
How did the OP know they are PDP thugs? What if they are just criminals? Is APC sensing defeat?

7 Likes 1 Share

Re: PDP Thugs Attack & Brutalise APC Members In Ejigbo,Osun State(pics) by Tolexander: 6:06am
tuniski:
How did the OP know they are PDP thugs? What if they are just criminals? Is APC sensing defeat?
They have been attacking themselves all in the name of the senatorial by-election coming up in the district.

The PDP senatorial candidate, Ademola Adeleke, was also attacked two weeks ago.

3 Likes

Re: PDP Thugs Attack & Brutalise APC Members In Ejigbo,Osun State(pics) by Edwardhead(m): 12:05pm
hmmm

FOOLS KEEP ATTACKING EACH OTHER

while their children are over there in abroad, funniest thing their children are friends together

eyin ode omo, oponu

8 Likes 1 Share

Re: PDP Thugs Attack & Brutalise APC Members In Ejigbo,Osun State(pics) by OrestesDante: 12:05pm
Behold, The rise of a new propaganda.


Ademola Adeleke will win!


That first guy self. I believe he joined politics because of Hunger.

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: PDP Thugs Attack & Brutalise APC Members In Ejigbo,Osun State(pics) by refreshrate: 12:05pm
These APC people can blame and lie for Africa

Tufia!

Tueh!

1 Like 1 Share

Re: PDP Thugs Attack & Brutalise APC Members In Ejigbo,Osun State(pics) by gideoN91(m): 12:05pm
The second picture looks like Delta state ex governor. Uduaghan

2 Likes

Re: PDP Thugs Attack & Brutalise APC Members In Ejigbo,Osun State(pics) by Hemcy(m): 12:06pm
Are they still Alive? cry
Re: PDP Thugs Attack & Brutalise APC Members In Ejigbo,Osun State(pics) by oshe11(m): 12:06pm
The thugs write PDP on their heads

1 Like 1 Share

Re: PDP Thugs Attack & Brutalise APC Members In Ejigbo,Osun State(pics) by ibkgab001: 12:07pm
Kill them all
Re: PDP Thugs Attack & Brutalise APC Members In Ejigbo,Osun State(pics) by Bashliveon(m): 12:08pm
This people think we are idiots.. PDP thugs or APC thugs I don't care. let all the thugs kill themselves

1 Like

Re: PDP Thugs Attack & Brutalise APC Members In Ejigbo,Osun State(pics) by slawomir: 12:08pm
ok
Re: PDP Thugs Attack & Brutalise APC Members In Ejigbo,Osun State(pics) by NextGovernor(m): 12:09pm
APC can actually kill their members just to gain sympathy vote. I know them for that.

2 Likes 2 Shares

Re: PDP Thugs Attack & Brutalise APC Members In Ejigbo,Osun State(pics) by Yorubaangel(m): 12:09pm
fools Keep attacking each other while the candidates children are in a save and secure place enjoy there life...

1 Like 1 Share

Re: PDP Thugs Attack & Brutalise APC Members In Ejigbo,Osun State(pics) by SycophanticGoat: 12:11pm
Useless political thugs!

1 Like

Re: PDP Thugs Attack & Brutalise APC Members In Ejigbo,Osun State(pics) by aadoiza: 12:12pm
Let this people quickly kill one another, so will have less insane idiots to deal with in the country. angry
Re: PDP Thugs Attack & Brutalise APC Members In Ejigbo,Osun State(pics) by IllegalMoney: 12:13pm
grin

50 50
Do me I do u

APC started the attacks on Friday

What is the scores now

How many APC thugs have been gunned down

How many PDP thugs have been gunned down

1 Like

Re: PDP Thugs Attack & Brutalise APC Members In Ejigbo,Osun State(pics) by Teeabod(m): 12:14pm
They should all die... what a dirty game

1 Like

Re: PDP Thugs Attack & Brutalise APC Members In Ejigbo,Osun State(pics) by personal59(m): 12:17pm
hmmm but please is there a way to identify PDP thug and APC thug because If there is an attack on APC then it's ascribe to PDP and vice versa I need someone to enlighten me on it.



for those thug they are all mad in fact make dem die
Re: PDP Thugs Attack & Brutalise APC Members In Ejigbo,Osun State(pics) by seguno2: 12:18pm
chie8:
According to Tunde,PDP thugs attacked APC members in Ejigbo and also destroyed APC candidate posters.He wrote.....

'PDP thugs attacked APC members inside their house around 10:45pm yesterday in Ejigbo and destroyed APC candidate posters.

The thugs was led by one Hammed Adebayo and former councillor Isa Sofoluwe'



Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/07/pdp-thugs-attack-apc-members-in.html

Who is Tunde?
Is he an APC propagandist?
Is he a policeman?
Why should anyone believe Tunde's story?
Re: PDP Thugs Attack & Brutalise APC Members In Ejigbo,Osun State(pics) by Evablizin(f): 12:19pm
See the handiwork of Buhari and his evil agents on top manipulating fools to kill themselves on their behalf while they are drinking kwunu with foreign milk

1 Like

Re: PDP Thugs Attack & Brutalise APC Members In Ejigbo,Osun State(pics) by whizzyleejr(m): 12:19pm
Naija polithiefcians are irresponsible, they are the one to use thugs, use assasins against each other... sadsadsadsadsad

1 Like

Re: PDP Thugs Attack & Brutalise APC Members In Ejigbo,Osun State(pics) by seguno2: 12:20pm
NextGovernor:
APC can actually kill their members just to gain sympathy vote. I know them for that.

Go and Die governor on my mind.
How can someone kill his own special assistant for sympathy votes?
Such a fake comrade.
Re: PDP Thugs Attack & Brutalise APC Members In Ejigbo,Osun State(pics) by shinel(f): 12:46pm
This rubbish election things has started again, as usual APC media deceitful propaganda has started.

I am seriously vexing...

(0) (Reply)

When Are We (nigerians) Going To Wake Up? / If Obasanjo Was Igbo? / Biafra Freedom Fighters

Viewing this topic: sarolad(m), slawomir, Bunnaliz, uridiwan, oshibote1, Johnnyessence, IZZYVARON(m), mojovem, EkeBarry(m), sunmolaq, funb01, Suntemi(m), sayitall(m), medowmight(m), sunjos79, MONITZ, UyaiHarley(m), malcom2x(m), xstry(m), IgboAmakaa(f), proffg and 44 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 13
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.