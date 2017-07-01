Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / 3 Badoo Members Burnt To Death In Ikorodu Today (Graphic Pics, Video) (21012 Views)

3 Badoo Members Caught In The Early Hours Of Today In Ikorodu Burnt To Death / Badoo Members Break Mountain Of Fire Pastor’s Head With Mortar In Ikorodu / How A Lady Led Robbers To Attack Banks In Ikorodu Today (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply) (Go Down)





Oil and grinding stone (popular instruments of the badoo gang) and charms were also found in their vehicle.



Angry mob delivered justice on them by killing and burning them along with their jeep.



See their graphic photos below and watch the video





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OmlVklBITJA



cc; Lalasticlala,mynd44



Source: Earlier today,I reported the story of suspected three badoo members caught in the early hours of today in Odogunyan Area of Ikorodu and burnt to death. They were caught in a jeep parked on Oju-Emuren street as our source described, well dressed in suits.Oil and grinding stone (popular instruments of the badoo gang) and charms were also found in their vehicle.Angry mob delivered justice on them by killing and burning them along with their jeep.See their graphic photos below and watch the videocc; Lalasticlala,mynd44Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/07/graphic-photos-and-video-of-suspected-3.html

Jungle justice





According to bubu , an attract on badooo is an attack on southern Nigeria .... 11 Likes





Ikorodu people are currently of Zero chill.





101% Savage.



Every last badoo must be burnt down. Have they started the crucify-the-dread policy?Ikorodu people are currently of Zero chill.101% Savage.Every last badoo must be burnt down. 16 Likes

CROWNWEALTH019:

Jungle justice





According to bubu , an attract on badooo is an attack on southern Nigeria .... sense not found in this post! sense not found in this post! 71 Likes 3 Shares

Holy Jesus!

This is too barbaric. 6 Likes

I don't support jungle justice, but in this case, it should b meted without mercy cos they've ruined a lot of families. 5 Likes

Anarchy in a failed country. 31 Likes

Look at the guy cutting fellow human in pieces and jubilating. Can't believe this in 21st century in broad daylight facing camera. 20 Likes 2 Shares

that video needs to be flagged ASAP 2 Likes

Are we really not in the zoo?

Tolexander:

sense not found in this post!

Are you from Ikorodu?





Cos you gat 0% chill Are you from Ikorodu?Cos you gat 0% chill 3 Likes

Good thing I left this country. Trying very hard to ditch this nigerian passport.



Barbaric animals. Nigeria is worse than a failed nation 39 Likes 2 Shares





U KILL DEM, DEY KILL U.



NOTHING CHANGE.



CYCLE OF VIOLENCE ENDLESS, WITH INNOCENT PEOPLE KILLED ALL THE TIME.



I ALREADY KNOW WAT ODUDUWA REP WILL LOOK LIKE.







https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bC4olNHF2Eg SAVAGES!U KILL DEM, DEY KILL U.NOTHING CHANGE.CYCLE OF VIOLENCE ENDLESS, WITH INNOCENT PEOPLE KILLED ALL THE TIME.I ALREADY KNOW WAT ODUDUWA REP WILL LOOK LIKE. 2 Likes

OrestesDante:





Are you from Ikorodu?





Cos you gat 0% chill No o,



I no be badoo o!



Na 2go I be o! No o,I no be badoo o!Na 2go I be o! 3 Likes 2 Shares

Tolexander:

sense not found in this post! 4 Likes





When is it gonna be Nigerian Politicians turn?

There is need to control this jungle justice menace to avoid innocent people being punished unjustly. 6 Likes 1 Share

today again??

abegiiii

The number of people they've burnt so far is alarming. I can swear that one or two amongst these people do not actually belong to the said badoo gang.

That's how they won't carry out investigations properly and start killing people.

Well, the police has failed, so I don't blame them. 1 Like





Abi will you sign up to join after seeing this video? unlike the harams up north, bados have a definite and currently declining number.Abi will you sign up to join after seeing this video? 4 Likes 1 Share

Jungle justice

are they really baddo members? 2 Likes

hmmm...I can only hope they are the real baddo gang. Even if they are ,this is not how a sane Society behaves.

SAY NO TO JUNGLE JUSTICE!! 1 Like

These people have started burning innocent person naming them badoo gang. 6 Likes

Kaetoh:

3 useless afonjas wasted just like that

Very senseless and stupid comment Very senseless and stupid comment 3 Likes

This period is a wrong time to be buying oil and grinding stone... 7 Likes

Barbarism

for pride, u joined people with no vision



think of what u will gain for all the pains u be going through as a member?



just for power to intimidate others.



a foolish mind have no direction



u re not paid for who are but u die for it.





most foolish act of anybody, is to joint cult.



what do u stand to gain... PAINS and UNTIMELY DEATH. 1 Like 1 Share