₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,832,540 members, 3,632,083 topics. Date: Sunday, 02 July 2017 at 09:57 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / 3 Badoo Members Burnt To Death In Ikorodu Today (Graphic Pics, Video) (21012 Views)
3 Badoo Members Caught In The Early Hours Of Today In Ikorodu Burnt To Death / Badoo Members Break Mountain Of Fire Pastor’s Head With Mortar In Ikorodu / How A Lady Led Robbers To Attack Banks In Ikorodu Today (1) (2) (3) (4)
(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply) (Go Down)
|3 Badoo Members Burnt To Death In Ikorodu Today (Graphic Pics, Video) by chimere66: 5:52pm
Earlier today,I reported the story of suspected three badoo members caught in the early hours of today in Odogunyan Area of Ikorodu and burnt to death. They were caught in a jeep parked on Oju-Emuren street as our source described, well dressed in suits.
Oil and grinding stone (popular instruments of the badoo gang) and charms were also found in their vehicle.
Angry mob delivered justice on them by killing and burning them along with their jeep.
See their graphic photos below and watch the video
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OmlVklBITJA
cc; Lalasticlala,mynd44
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/07/graphic-photos-and-video-of-suspected-3.html
|Re: 3 Badoo Members Burnt To Death In Ikorodu Today (Graphic Pics, Video) by chimere66: 5:53pm
|Re: 3 Badoo Members Burnt To Death In Ikorodu Today (Graphic Pics, Video) by CROWNWEALTH019(m): 5:53pm
Jungle justice
According to bubu , an attract on badooo is an attack on southern Nigeria ....
11 Likes
|Re: 3 Badoo Members Burnt To Death In Ikorodu Today (Graphic Pics, Video) by OrestesDante: 5:54pm
Have they started the crucify-the-dread policy?
Ikorodu people are currently of Zero chill.
101% Savage.
Every last badoo must be burnt down.
16 Likes
|Re: 3 Badoo Members Burnt To Death In Ikorodu Today (Graphic Pics, Video) by Tolexander: 5:56pm
CROWNWEALTH019:sense not found in this post!
71 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: 3 Badoo Members Burnt To Death In Ikorodu Today (Graphic Pics, Video) by oyatz: 5:58pm
Holy Jesus!
This is too barbaric.
6 Likes
|Re: 3 Badoo Members Burnt To Death In Ikorodu Today (Graphic Pics, Video) by Rtopzy(f): 5:58pm
I don't support jungle justice, but in this case, it should b meted without mercy cos they've ruined a lot of families.
5 Likes
|Re: 3 Badoo Members Burnt To Death In Ikorodu Today (Graphic Pics, Video) by vanbonattel: 5:58pm
Anarchy in a failed country.
31 Likes
|Re: 3 Badoo Members Burnt To Death In Ikorodu Today (Graphic Pics, Video) by sunnysunny69(m): 6:02pm
Look at the guy cutting fellow human in pieces and jubilating. Can't believe this in 21st century in broad daylight facing camera.
20 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: 3 Badoo Members Burnt To Death In Ikorodu Today (Graphic Pics, Video) by quid(m): 6:09pm
that video needs to be flagged ASAP
2 Likes
|Re: 3 Badoo Members Burnt To Death In Ikorodu Today (Graphic Pics, Video) by sonofspada(m): 6:11pm
Are we really not in the zoo?
|Re: 3 Badoo Members Burnt To Death In Ikorodu Today (Graphic Pics, Video) by OrestesDante: 6:11pm
Tolexander:
Are you from Ikorodu?
Cos you gat 0% chill
3 Likes
|Re: 3 Badoo Members Burnt To Death In Ikorodu Today (Graphic Pics, Video) by 1Rebel: 6:12pm
Good thing I left this country. Trying very hard to ditch this nigerian passport.
Barbaric animals. Nigeria is worse than a failed nation
39 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: 3 Badoo Members Burnt To Death In Ikorodu Today (Graphic Pics, Video) by hammer6: 6:13pm
SAVAGES!
U KILL DEM, DEY KILL U.
NOTHING CHANGE.
CYCLE OF VIOLENCE ENDLESS, WITH INNOCENT PEOPLE KILLED ALL THE TIME.
I ALREADY KNOW WAT ODUDUWA REP WILL LOOK LIKE.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bC4olNHF2Eg
2 Likes
|Re: 3 Badoo Members Burnt To Death In Ikorodu Today (Graphic Pics, Video) by Tolexander: 6:15pm
OrestesDante:No o,
I no be badoo o!
Na 2go I be o!
3 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: 3 Badoo Members Burnt To Death In Ikorodu Today (Graphic Pics, Video) by Mynd44: 6:17pm
|Re: 3 Badoo Members Burnt To Death In Ikorodu Today (Graphic Pics, Video) by dessz(m): 6:33pm
Tolexander:
4 Likes
|Re: 3 Badoo Members Burnt To Death In Ikorodu Today (Graphic Pics, Video) by PatriotTemidayo: 6:59pm
When is it gonna be Nigerian Politicians turn?
|Re: 3 Badoo Members Burnt To Death In Ikorodu Today (Graphic Pics, Video) by CandidSeeker(m): 8:13pm
There is need to control this jungle justice menace to avoid innocent people being punished unjustly.
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 3 Badoo Members Burnt To Death In Ikorodu Today (Graphic Pics, Video) by fastgyal(f): 8:27pm
today again??
abegiiii
The number of people they've burnt so far is alarming. I can swear that one or two amongst these people do not actually belong to the said badoo gang.
That's how they won't carry out investigations properly and start killing people.
Well, the police has failed, so I don't blame them.
1 Like
|Re: 3 Badoo Members Burnt To Death In Ikorodu Today (Graphic Pics, Video) by GAZZUZZ(m): 8:28pm
unlike the harams up north, bados have a definite and currently declining number.
Abi will you sign up to join after seeing this video?
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 3 Badoo Members Burnt To Death In Ikorodu Today (Graphic Pics, Video) by Jacksparr0w127: 8:28pm
Jungle justice
|Re: 3 Badoo Members Burnt To Death In Ikorodu Today (Graphic Pics, Video) by emmayayodeji(m): 8:28pm
are they really baddo members?
2 Likes
|Re: 3 Badoo Members Burnt To Death In Ikorodu Today (Graphic Pics, Video) by Bsideboi(m): 8:28pm
hmmm...I can only hope they are the real baddo gang. Even if they are ,this is not how a sane Society behaves.
SAY NO TO JUNGLE JUSTICE!!
1 Like
|Re: 3 Badoo Members Burnt To Death In Ikorodu Today (Graphic Pics, Video) by Beverages: 8:29pm
These people have started burning innocent person naming them badoo gang.
6 Likes
|Re: 3 Badoo Members Burnt To Death In Ikorodu Today (Graphic Pics, Video) by hilroy: 8:29pm
Kaetoh:
Very senseless and stupid comment
3 Likes
|Re: 3 Badoo Members Burnt To Death In Ikorodu Today (Graphic Pics, Video) by ayamAgenius: 8:29pm
This period is a wrong time to be buying oil and grinding stone...
7 Likes
|Re: 3 Badoo Members Burnt To Death In Ikorodu Today (Graphic Pics, Video) by hucienda: 8:29pm
Barbarism
|Re: 3 Badoo Members Burnt To Death In Ikorodu Today (Graphic Pics, Video) by Kennitrust: 8:29pm
for pride, u joined people with no vision
think of what u will gain for all the pains u be going through as a member?
just for power to intimidate others.
a foolish mind have no direction
u re not paid for who are but u die for it.
most foolish act of anybody, is to joint cult.
what do u stand to gain... PAINS and UNTIMELY DEATH.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: 3 Badoo Members Burnt To Death In Ikorodu Today (Graphic Pics, Video) by TulsaOklahoma: 8:29pm
Satan must be smiling now
2 Likes
442 Lagos Bus Drivers Take Cocaine —LASG / Youths Protest Death Of Four People In Taraba (photos) / Children Missing After NNPC Pipeline Explosion
Viewing this topic: FrontPageLawyer(m), mailalaba, fredexfred, Odunayo007(f), dap1234, fxdee, pressplay55, guiddoti, shege45, olafyn(m), EGBAX(m), Majikals(m), holatunde1759(m), abesky(m), mikkyady, cherish44, ebiye55(m), lsoul, xtera27, jiksman3, val68(m), countsparrow, Meritbaba(m), addictedwriter(m), know, tebric, Kingmanny88(m), ykthomas, Dokitadotun, ifeanyimartins(m), burkutu, blackboythink, odunfalodun, tp2dcore, emperorbukky, Afrocentric, telim, bxboss(m), aktab, greatolus, larion, BerryAnny(m), FreddyKruger, waxdude, tunchi014(m), cloudview(m), Phamoxy(m), Nnannakalu, ifevictor, laptopsale(m), GentlemanAyo(m), STIdesyns(m), Cheadexe(m), jahlud, obaeko(m), cococandy(f), jaelz(m), Castle88, uktopux, fidelism, thaotech(m), ifeelgood, mhiztaexpensive(m), Toybreezy, Myeyeoo, TheEastActivist, greeatest, majekdom2, tonero400(m), konny1(m), Hysmady(m), mamajaz(f), BusinessHub1, Megalucky, Tapout(m), chy200(f), rockinrobin, TreasuredGlory, Hectarus, rezzy, ydass(m), Febup, omotayos01(m), brodalikeme(m), Ejos1, shrek4(m), Ebute96, GBOYEBABA, rebirthiix, MrDandy(m), imustsaymymindo, Onechoice(m), leo1717(m), all4Him, damtem92(m), 3Ceagle, yinkaaina13, charlescarlos, salman9032, Bosegelu(m), yakson123, Viola2017, Sciencs(m), brayan(m), Granger, higgs, ABmajor, eliyke(m), moshine20, sheymoni(m), Az1000, Jaymima(f), Akon419(m), blessedgal(f), abnice2004, Somebody514, justwise(m), slimpoppa(m), Emmytrill(m), Jboynokiaphone(m), goodvision12(m), myviews(m), Talkthetalk, omokay80, MarioLope(m), peteredo, juddytee, madridguy(m), Draei, Mhizgracie01(f), Cynergy, Wadraj(m), Jokent(m), Tolluu1, Ihutomi, Henry22(m), Drversatile, docayo, fesboixy94, kthayble(m), cmpunk, Utibiano and 176 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 9