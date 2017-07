Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Father Of 3 Trying To Bury Charms At His Ex-Girlfriend's House Caught In Imo (13109 Views)

See photos Of him Stripped Unclad below:



Source: According to the Reports A Father-of-3 from Imo State, was caught trying to bury charms at his ex-girlfriend’s house at Oginigba, Port-Harcourt, River State.See photos Of him Stripped Unclad below:Source: http://www.flexygist.net/2017/07/02/man-caught-trying-to-bury-charms-at-his-ex-gf-house-at-oginigba-port-harcourt/

Stupidity in exhibition by the mob! 10 Likes 1 Share

The educated south. 24 Likes 1 Share

Nothing is hidden under d sun 2 Likes

The wicked has no peace. What shall it profit you to harm a fellow man?



Change your ways for your own good 3 Likes 1 Share

So shall God continually expose all wicked and evil activities in Jesus names. 4 Likes 1 Share

Useless man! He even has a wife with 3 kids yet he wants to end another lady's life with some fetish poo... Mtcheew... 5 Likes 1 Share

I really don't understand why some guys won't let go







Just see how person father dey disgrace himself. 8 Likes 1 Share

Bad legacy for the children. 4 Likes

2 Likes

What is all this,brain recession is very bad,psyco man 1 Like

First, He's a married man.. Stupid pipo everywhere 1 Like

WATCH THE VIDEO





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7TQRMYyD2Ls

It seems this is a year of exposure 2 Likes

No comment. Where's nwaAmaikpe when you need him 1 Like

Probably the girl's boyfriend is amongst the crowd



The man aint got no shame either 2 Likes

See wetin the lost of the flesh and jealousy don cost 1 Like

... It couldn't be far from konjititis

Juju fall on you 4 Likes 1 Share

How does this relate to the post How does this relate to the post 3 Likes

oloshi man just like my useless ex that is so obsessed with me, thank jah I dodged a bullet though it render me booless.

Jungle justice everywhere you go like mtn.



Do you blame these people? This is what you get when the people lose faith in the security.

The educated south. There is no doubt that the south is eons of years ahead of your region. The possibility of your region catching up with south is only and only if the south gives up or halt learning for two millenniums. There is no doubt that the south is eons of years ahead of your region. The possibility of your region catching up with south is only and only if the south gives up or halt learning for two millenniums. 5 Likes