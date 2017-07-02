₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Father Of 3 Trying To Bury Charms At His Ex-Girlfriend's House Caught In Imo by tosin400: 6:06pm
According to the Reports A Father-of-3 from Imo State, was caught trying to bury charms at his ex-girlfriend’s house at Oginigba, Port-Harcourt, River State.
See photos Of him Stripped Unclad below:
Source: http://www.flexygist.net/2017/07/02/man-caught-trying-to-bury-charms-at-his-ex-gf-house-at-oginigba-port-harcourt/
|Re: Father Of 3 Trying To Bury Charms At His Ex-Girlfriend's House Caught In Imo by Tolexander: 6:18pm
Stupidity in exhibition by the mob!
|Re: Father Of 3 Trying To Bury Charms At His Ex-Girlfriend's House Caught In Imo by Rokaa: 6:26pm
The educated south.
|Re: Father Of 3 Trying To Bury Charms At His Ex-Girlfriend's House Caught In Imo by vanbonattel: 6:28pm
Abi
|Re: Father Of 3 Trying To Bury Charms At His Ex-Girlfriend's House Caught In Imo by Vision4God: 6:30pm
Nothing is hidden under d sun
|Re: Father Of 3 Trying To Bury Charms At His Ex-Girlfriend's House Caught In Imo by mybestlove(m): 6:30pm
The wicked has no peace. What shall it profit you to harm a fellow man?
Change your ways for your own good
|Re: Father Of 3 Trying To Bury Charms At His Ex-Girlfriend's House Caught In Imo by Vision4God: 6:33pm
So shall God continually expose all wicked and evil activities in Jesus names.
|Re: Father Of 3 Trying To Bury Charms At His Ex-Girlfriend's House Caught In Imo by drberry(m): 6:42pm
Useless man! He even has a wife with 3 kids yet he wants to end another lady's life with some fetish poo... Mtcheew...
|Re: Father Of 3 Trying To Bury Charms At His Ex-Girlfriend's House Caught In Imo by CplusJason(m): 7:12pm
I really don't understand why some guys won't let go
Just see how person father dey disgrace himself.
|Re: Father Of 3 Trying To Bury Charms At His Ex-Girlfriend's House Caught In Imo by OrestesDante: 7:14pm
Bad legacy for the children.
|Re: Father Of 3 Trying To Bury Charms At His Ex-Girlfriend's House Caught In Imo by Saintsquare(m): 7:16pm
|Re: Father Of 3 Trying To Bury Charms At His Ex-Girlfriend's House Caught In Imo by Evablizin(f): 7:17pm
What is all this,brain recession is very bad,psyco man
|Re: Father Of 3 Trying To Bury Charms At His Ex-Girlfriend's House Caught In Imo by ahhdah(f): 7:18pm
First, He's a married man.. Stupid pipo everywhere
|Re: Father Of 3 Trying To Bury Charms At His Ex-Girlfriend's House Caught In Imo by sonofLuci(m): 7:18pm
Bwuahahahaha
|Re: Father Of 3 Trying To Bury Charms At His Ex-Girlfriend's House Caught In Imo by josephine123: 7:18pm
WATCH THE VIDEO
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7TQRMYyD2Ls
|Re: Father Of 3 Trying To Bury Charms At His Ex-Girlfriend's House Caught In Imo by Bsc(m): 7:18pm
It seems this is a year of exposure
|Re: Father Of 3 Trying To Bury Charms At His Ex-Girlfriend's House Caught In Imo by DanseMacabre(m): 7:18pm
No comment. Where's nwaAmaikpe when you need him
|Re: Father Of 3 Trying To Bury Charms At His Ex-Girlfriend's House Caught In Imo by SexyNairalander(m): 7:18pm
booked
|Re: Father Of 3 Trying To Bury Charms At His Ex-Girlfriend's House Caught In Imo by Kenzico(m): 7:18pm
Probably the girl's boyfriend is amongst the crowd
The man aint got no shame either
|Re: Father Of 3 Trying To Bury Charms At His Ex-Girlfriend's House Caught In Imo by columbus007(m): 7:19pm
See wetin the lost of the flesh and jealousy don cost
|Re: Father Of 3 Trying To Bury Charms At His Ex-Girlfriend's House Caught In Imo by Integrityfarms(m): 7:19pm
... It couldn't be far from konjititis
|Re: Father Of 3 Trying To Bury Charms At His Ex-Girlfriend's House Caught In Imo by kingjabz(m): 7:20pm
Juju fall on you
|Re: Father Of 3 Trying To Bury Charms At His Ex-Girlfriend's House Caught In Imo by DanseMacabre(m): 7:20pm
Rokaa:
How does this relate to the post
|Re: Father Of 3 Trying To Bury Charms At His Ex-Girlfriend's House Caught In Imo by Urdreamgirl(f): 7:20pm
oloshi man just like my useless ex that is so obsessed with me, thank jah I dodged a bullet though it render me booless.
|Re: Father Of 3 Trying To Bury Charms At His Ex-Girlfriend's House Caught In Imo by nerodenero: 7:20pm
Jungle justice everywhere you go like mtn.
Do you blame these people? This is what you get when the people lose faith in the security.
|Re: Father Of 3 Trying To Bury Charms At His Ex-Girlfriend's House Caught In Imo by MadCow1: 7:21pm
Imo State. ..
|Re: Father Of 3 Trying To Bury Charms At His Ex-Girlfriend's House Caught In Imo by itsIYKE(m): 7:21pm
V
|Re: Father Of 3 Trying To Bury Charms At His Ex-Girlfriend's House Caught In Imo by chrisxxx(m): 7:22pm
Rokaa:There is no doubt that the south is eons of years ahead of your region. The possibility of your region catching up with south is only and only if the south gives up or halt learning for two millenniums.
|Re: Father Of 3 Trying To Bury Charms At His Ex-Girlfriend's House Caught In Imo by Alitair(m): 7:23pm
Buhari caught in Kano, disguised as a cattle nomad, stripped unclad and paraded..!
