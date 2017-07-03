₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Inec's Inability To Conduct Fair Elections Is The Biggest Threat To Unity - Wike by aminulive: 1:45am
Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has declared that the inability of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to conduct free and fair elections is the most potent threat to the unity of Nigeria.
The governor also declared that the repeated use of the security agencies to rig elections will endanger the unity of the country more than the agitations of different ethnic groups.
"The most dangerous threat to the unity of the country is not the agitations by different ethnic groups, but the inability of INEC to conduct free and fair elections.
"Unless security agencies agree for free and fair elections to hold, the unity of the country may come under severe threat. "
He, however, declared that Rivers people believe in the unity of the country.
He charged Ikwerre people across the globe to rise up and resist every attempt by treacherous Ikwerre politicians bent on truncating the political ascendancy of the Ikwerre Ethnic Nationality in the politics of Rivers State and Nigeria.
In a keynote address at the 20th National Convention of the Ogbakor Ikwerre USA at the Crowne Palace Atlanta Hotel in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday afternoon, Governor Wike said: “As 2019 approaches, we must eschew politics of hatred, bigotry and acrimony, bloodletting, blackmail and falsehood and allow our genuine leaders to take us in the direction that best serves our collective interest.
”Most importantly, we must resist every attempt by any Judas among us to truncate our ascendancy and make us play second fiddle in the evolving politics of the State and the nation because of their selfish interest.”
The governor explained that the state is effectively on the path of growth after his administration revived critical sectors of the economy and governance structure despite inheriting a state without basic infrastructure as the immediate past administration failed after eight years in office.
He said: “For eight years the government was clearly wasteful, purposeless and irresponsible. Under their watch, our economy crumbled and public infrastructure, such as roads, schools, hospitals and sporting facilities were in their worst and horrible state of disrepair. The economy deteriorated to a point that the government was no longer meeting its financial obligations to civil servants, contractors and international donor agencies.”
The governor said that his administration came into government prepared, hence it confronted the developmental challenges it inherited by kick-starting an unprecedented statewide development process in the state.
According to the governor: “ Two years down the line we are happy to report that our State is substantially back on track and progressing in the right direction; our economy is reasonably strong and growing; while lives and property are relatively more secure and safe.
“Under our watch all the three arms of government are functioning effectively and working harmoniously towards the common good of our people and for the first time in a long while our people are now enjoying the positive effects of having a government that listens, cares, and consults with the people through their representatives before taking any steps. In terms of the tangibles, we have substantially delivered on our campaign promises to the State and our people. We have a pan-Rivers mandate. And so we are bound to spread development to all parts of the State. This is what we are doing to foster balanced development.
“ We have spent over 140 billion naira in the last two years under our strategic infrastructure development plan to deliver several roads, bridges and jetties in not less than 15 local government areas across the three senatorial districts of the State.
The governor added: “For the first time in our history, rural roads are receiving considerable attention. Indeed, our unprecedented investments in infrastructure have invigorated growth and created thousands of jobs in the economy.We have also directed resources towards improving education and healthcare delivery. Part of our plan in this direction is to reintroduce boarding system in public schools. Accordingly, we are reconstruction and equipping a number of secondary schools across the three senatorial districts to pilot this programme.
“ In the same vein, we are supporting and repositioning our universities to produce 21st-century graduates with appropriate skills, innovation and creativity. Accordingly, academic infrastructures are being upgraded in all the State’s tertiary institutions. We have also upgraded the College of Arts and Science, Rumuola to a full-fledged Polytechnic as well as introduced faculty of medical science in the Rivers State University. When we came in secondary healthcare had virtually broken but we are gradually reversing the situation. As we speak, we have completed the renovation of 13 General Hospitals across the State, which we shall soon furnish, equip and commission.”
He informed the Ikwerre in diaspora that his administration is improving facilities at the Braithwaite Memorial Specialist Hospital, while an International Specialist Hospital will be constructed. He also stated that his administration has completed the Port Harcourt Pleasure Park, the State Ecumenical Centre and the Rumuokoro Market and Park.
“Within two years we have transformed our judiciary to be one of the best in the country in terms of leadership, infrastructure and quality of service. We are also getting closer towards realising our policy of making Port Harcourt a regional judicial hub with our interventions in upgrading federal judicial structures located in the State.For us, business is the foundation of prosperity. We have therefore reformed our fiscal, commercial and land policies to improve the cost and ease of doing business in the State,” the governor said.
The governor fielded questions from the Ikwerre professionals in the United States and Canada, assuring them of his commitment to developing all the communities of the state. He commended the Ogbakor Ikwerre USA for their roles in the development of Ikwerre homeland, saying that remittances to Nigeria have been beneficial to many families.
President of Ogbakor Ikwerre USA, Dr Fortune Worlugbum praised the governor for his developmental projects, assuring him that the association will partner with his administration for the rapid development of the state.
Also in attendance at the Ogbakor Ikwerre USA National Convention were: Former Rivers State Governor, Sir Celestine Omehia, Former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Austin Opara, President General of Ogbakor Ikwerre Worldwide, Professor Simeon Achinewhu, Chairman of Ikwerre Chiefs and Elders Forum, Prince Wonodi, Former Chief of Staff, Government House, Chief Emeh Glory Emeh, Chief Tom Aliezi and other notable Ikwerre Leaders.
|Re: Inec's Inability To Conduct Fair Elections Is The Biggest Threat To Unity - Wike by opalu: 2:45am
They gave you victory. Yet you say they can't conduct free and fair election! Was yours not free and fair?
|Re: Inec's Inability To Conduct Fair Elections Is The Biggest Threat To Unity - Wike by Paperwhite(m): 4:30am
No Mr.Governor-it's rather the over-dominance of the Hausa-Fulani with their born-to-rule and the winner-takes-it-all mentality.Ask them why're they always holding Nigeria to ransom whenever they felt threatened?
|Re: Inec's Inability To Conduct Fair Elections Is The Biggest Threat To Unity - Wike by Jabioro: 4:35am
Wike is on wrong track, power of rig INEC election bring you in or better still gave you victory..
|Re: Inec's Inability To Conduct Fair Elections Is The Biggest Threat To Unity - Wike by tesppidd: 5:55am
150 billion spent, over 50 billion borrowed! In this same rivers? Rivers people mumu O!
|Re: Inec's Inability To Conduct Fair Elections Is The Biggest Threat To Unity - Wike by sarrki(m): 5:58am
Politicians only care about self alone
|Re: Inec's Inability To Conduct Fair Elections Is The Biggest Threat To Unity - Wike by Evablizin(f): 6:13am
Na so,INEC,Politians and Rigging Election are in a close relationship like ABC,free and fair election will happen when we buy another country and start afresh
|Re: Inec's Inability To Conduct Fair Elections Is The Biggest Threat To Unity - Wike by Benjom(m): 7:03am
Excuse me sir...?
|Re: Inec's Inability To Conduct Fair Elections Is The Biggest Threat To Unity - Wike by zombieHUNTER: 7:51am
Why didnt he say that when he carried all rivers traditional rulers to meet the sultan..... Stupid politicians
|Re: Inec's Inability To Conduct Fair Elections Is The Biggest Threat To Unity - Wike by veekid(m): 9:18am
Ain't you the winner of the Mago Mago election? So what again are you insinuating?
|Re: Inec's Inability To Conduct Fair Elections Is The Biggest Threat To Unity - Wike by ignis: 9:18am
The Wise man has spoken.
|Re: Inec's Inability To Conduct Fair Elections Is The Biggest Threat To Unity - Wike by DRAGNETISGAY: 9:20am
Because people like Wike, are the ones sending account juicy bribes......
|Re: Inec's Inability To Conduct Fair Elections Is The Biggest Threat To Unity - Wike by DonHummer(m): 9:21am
True talk...
APC no de do election , Na pure senior rigging.
Don't be surprised if obiano loses the forth coming election in Anambra state,don't just be surprised I said.
|Re: Inec's Inability To Conduct Fair Elections Is The Biggest Threat To Unity - Wike by cosby02(m): 9:21am
All we can do is identify problems, we have no idea on how to solve them.
Anyway those who gave a Bleep are over there.smh
|Re: Inec's Inability To Conduct Fair Elections Is The Biggest Threat To Unity - Wike by slawomir: 9:22am
ok
|Re: Inec's Inability To Conduct Fair Elections Is The Biggest Threat To Unity - Wike by Proudlyngwa(m): 9:22am
Inec has the ability to conduct free and fair elections.
Do you have the ability to see election as not a do or does affair.
|Re: Inec's Inability To Conduct Fair Elections Is The Biggest Threat To Unity - Wike by ionsman: 9:25am
Lmao...Is this one normal at all?
|Re: Inec's Inability To Conduct Fair Elections Is The Biggest Threat To Unity - Wike by 6pax: 9:27am
haHAHHAAA FIRST BOOK OF LAMENTATION
|Re: Inec's Inability To Conduct Fair Elections Is The Biggest Threat To Unity - Wike by Freiden(m): 9:29am
Says a tout
|Re: Inec's Inability To Conduct Fair Elections Is The Biggest Threat To Unity - Wike by prof1990(m): 9:30am
True.
Look at the Elections in the north and without mincing words we saw how well you rigged the Rivers election but
|Re: Inec's Inability To Conduct Fair Elections Is The Biggest Threat To Unity - Wike by HopeAtHand: 9:32am
Wike is stupid, for taking us all for granted.
Imagine Wike saying Amaechi govt was purposeless. SMH
Again, I do not pity Riverians in all this, they voted Wike, so they should enjoy his pettiness and mediocrity.
|Re: Inec's Inability To Conduct Fair Elections Is The Biggest Threat To Unity - Wike by lonecatt: 9:33am
politicians are rouges ,even if inec is ready to conduct a free and fair elections they will still manipulate them with money
|Re: Inec's Inability To Conduct Fair Elections Is The Biggest Threat To Unity - Wike by jaylister(m): 9:34am
|Re: Inec's Inability To Conduct Fair Elections Is The Biggest Threat To Unity - Wike by demolinka(m): 9:36am
I think it is more of your refusal to allow INEC conduct free and fair election, Mr Governor
|Re: Inec's Inability To Conduct Fair Elections Is The Biggest Threat To Unity - Wike by Tajbol4splend(m): 9:36am
opalu:
So far that he won the election through malpractice doesn't make his points invalid, he's dead right to me
|Re: Inec's Inability To Conduct Fair Elections Is The Biggest Threat To Unity - Wike by legislatively: 9:36am
Wike is now crying because he is no longer in control of inec, you all are rougues abeg
|Re: Inec's Inability To Conduct Fair Elections Is The Biggest Threat To Unity - Wike by Solomonudofia(m): 9:37am
just wondering when NIgeria Election will be compared to that of US.... just see how theirs are being done.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=q5TIw_H39eQ
|Re: Inec's Inability To Conduct Fair Elections Is The Biggest Threat To Unity - Wike by GenBuhari(m): 9:40am
Gov. Wicked has just implied that the election that got him elected were not fair since INEC conducted it also.
|Re: Inec's Inability To Conduct Fair Elections Is The Biggest Threat To Unity - Wike by Omexonomy: 9:42am
sarrki:like tinubu and buhari
|Re: Inec's Inability To Conduct Fair Elections Is The Biggest Threat To Unity - Wike by Jamida5: 9:46am
Yes
|Re: Inec's Inability To Conduct Fair Elections Is The Biggest Threat To Unity - Wike by 6pax: 9:48am
CRY ME A RIVER RIVERS NOW IS TWO APC SENATORS
2019 GOVERNORSHIP ELECTION LOADING
