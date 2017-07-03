₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,832,816 members, 3,633,177 topics. Date: Monday, 03 July 2017 at 11:58 AM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Rahama Sadau Shows Off Her Father [PICS] (6198 Views)
Rahama Sadau Flawless In New Makeup Photos / Rahama Sadau Attends Premiere Of "Road To Redemption" With Akon In USA(pics) / Rahama Sadau Meets Akon In USA (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Rahama Sadau Shows Off Her Father [PICS] by NaijaCelebrity: 8:13am
Banned kannywood actress, Rahama Sadau, has made a daring comeback in the same industry that kicked her out with her latest movie, Rariya which is seriously gaining grounds in the cinemas.
The actress has not lacked for support from colleagues and family. Even her dad got introduced to her adoring fans that trooped to the cinemas to purchase tickets from Rahama's popsy.
http://tunezmedia.blogspot.com.ng/2017/07/rahama-sadau-shows-off-her-father-pics.html
|Re: Rahama Sadau Shows Off Her Father [PICS] by praizephoto(m): 10:11am
nice one jare
|Re: Rahama Sadau Shows Off Her Father [PICS] by bbbabes: 10:48am
Some bloggers are so dunce and moronic...someone was expelled last year...must ur title still carry expelled Hausa actress...
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Rahama Sadau Shows Off Her Father [PICS] by veekid(m): 10:48am
and this is news?
|Re: Rahama Sadau Shows Off Her Father [PICS] by NwaAmaikpe: 10:49am
He must have had her at 13.
1 Like
|Re: Rahama Sadau Shows Off Her Father [PICS] by IamPatriotic(m): 10:49am
... and the mum?
|Re: Rahama Sadau Shows Off Her Father [PICS] by sweetetlove(f): 10:49am
Expelled Hausa actress is that her new title?
|Re: Rahama Sadau Shows Off Her Father [PICS] by ezecy: 10:49am
Free Web Design For 50 Persons Today
I will Design A Basic Company Website for 50 people for free. You are not paying me a dime. Its all for free. All you need to ensure is that we handle your hosting and domain. You will also provide your logo, images, banners and content. The Design is exclusively Free and you are not paying a dime for that.
Its a freewill for 50Persons.:
You can call or chat over whatsapp via O8079031474
Design concept will be based on your kind of business and it will be a basic company website just 5Pages (Home,About Us,Services, Clientele/Gallery, Contact Us) and above all it will be highly responsive. Pls if you need a dynamic website or a blog, you will have to pay for it......
|Re: Rahama Sadau Shows Off Her Father [PICS] by nowphils3: 10:50am
ADMISSION IO ON GOING FOR AUGUST/SEPTEMBER
|Re: Rahama Sadau Shows Off Her Father [PICS] by Iseoluwani: 10:50am
|Re: Rahama Sadau Shows Off Her Father [PICS] by Rokaa(m): 10:50am
That's her colleague in the industry, his name is Rabiu Rikadawa.
Not her father.
6 Likes
|Re: Rahama Sadau Shows Off Her Father [PICS] by obo389(m): 10:50am
Life....
One road close, another one open.
Congrats to her
|Re: Rahama Sadau Shows Off Her Father [PICS] by empress101(f): 10:50am
say something nice
|Re: Rahama Sadau Shows Off Her Father [PICS] by phkka1(m): 10:51am
Confused North. Igbo quit notice has left them more confused than ever.
|Re: Rahama Sadau Shows Off Her Father [PICS] by Innobee99(m): 10:51am
Some topics are just not necessary pls!
|Re: Rahama Sadau Shows Off Her Father [PICS] by juman(m): 10:51am
Fine.
Aboki alhaji.
|Re: Rahama Sadau Shows Off Her Father [PICS] by HenryDion: 10:51am
wow... This is inspiring.. When life gets YOU down, you've a choice. To either stay down or to rise up.
|Re: Rahama Sadau Shows Off Her Father [PICS] by burkingx(f): 10:51am
|Re: Rahama Sadau Shows Off Her Father [PICS] by HarkymTheOracle(m): 10:52am
Listen to my new song dedicated to all Nigerian rappers at
|Re: Rahama Sadau Shows Off Her Father [PICS] by pmc01(m): 10:52am
So the moral here is that others should strive to get expelled abi?
|Re: Rahama Sadau Shows Off Her Father [PICS] by salisy: 10:52am
That is not her father. he is also an actor. may be he calls him daddy cos he always play that role
1 Like
|Re: Rahama Sadau Shows Off Her Father [PICS] by jackstine(m): 10:55am
Hahahaha,
|Re: Rahama Sadau Shows Off Her Father [PICS] by Pavore9: 10:56am
phkka1:
What connects the Igbos with this thread?
2 Likes
|Re: Rahama Sadau Shows Off Her Father [PICS] by Desdola(m): 10:58am
Do we care?
|Re: Rahama Sadau Shows Off Her Father [PICS] by JikanBaura: 11:04am
Kai OP this news is fake. they guy is call Rabi'u while her father is sadau. is her colleague not her Father.
|Re: Rahama Sadau Shows Off Her Father [PICS] by Bari22(m): 11:06am
.
|Re: Rahama Sadau Shows Off Her Father [PICS] by mannatech: 11:09am
Useless bloggers can do Anything for traffic and front page.
Copy and paste is all what they can do.
That's a popular Hausa actor
|Re: Rahama Sadau Shows Off Her Father [PICS] by arewatech(m): 11:09am
That is not her father nauu.
Real news fall on you OP
|Re: Rahama Sadau Shows Off Her Father [PICS] by talk2saintify(m): 11:22am
ok bye
|Re: Rahama Sadau Shows Off Her Father [PICS] by enomakos(m): 11:24am
NaijaCelebrity:op that is rabiu a fellow kannywood actor
|Re: Rahama Sadau Shows Off Her Father [PICS] by Memories12411: 11:43am
When a blessing comes from disappointment you will end up as the talk of the town. Some will be celebrating while some will be envying what God done. "When God turned the captivity of Zion they were like dreamers."
(0) (Reply)
Chasity Bono, The Daughter Of CHER soon To Be A Boy / Isha Sesay Of CNN Marries Her Colleague, Leif Coorlim (photos) / Hidden Camera Caught A Doctors Secret Affair Fuc**king A Nurse In The Hospital
Viewing this topic: Lasmoney(m), esti98, sebak(f), biolaowo(m), yassinattah, elnaf(m), TechEnthusiast(m), bamideleafolabi, taheer88(m), dreylistick(m), 4dor, Mzgracie(f), lugado, abdullahI24(m), Jobos(m), chukwuka12, hafs(f), macowaco(m), Kaeyzo(m), Rinsola32(f), ehissi(m), aizakun(m), Dat9jakid(m), thawana(f), traceman, free37, Dream2(m), Temmiethorpeh(f), Icecomrade, ibrahimdoc, pgidex(f) and 65 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 13