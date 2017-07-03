Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Rahama Sadau Shows Off Her Father [PICS] (6198 Views)

The actress has not lacked for support from colleagues and family. Even her dad got introduced to her adoring fans that trooped to the cinemas to purchase tickets from Rahama's popsy.



nice one jare

Some bloggers are so dunce and moronic...someone was expelled last year...must ur title still carry expelled Hausa actress... 8 Likes 1 Share

and this is news?





He must have had her at 13. He must have had her at 13. 1 Like

... and the mum?

Expelled Hausa actress is that her new title?

That's her colleague in the industry, his name is Rabiu Rikadawa.



Not her father. 6 Likes



One road close, another one open.

Congrats to her Life....One road close, another one open.Congrats to her

say something nice say something nice

Confused North. Igbo quit notice has left them more confused than ever.

Some topics are just not necessary pls!





Aboki alhaji.



Fine.Aboki alhaji.

wow... This is inspiring.. When life gets YOU down, you've a choice. To either stay down or to rise up.

So the moral here is that others should strive to get expelled abi?

That is not her father. he is also an actor. may be he calls him daddy cos he always play that role 1 Like

Hahahaha,

phkka1:

Confused North. Igbo quit notice has left them more confused than ever.

What connects the Igbos with this thread? What connects the Igbos with this thread? 2 Likes

Do we care?

Kai OP this news is fake. they guy is call Rabi'u while her father is sadau. is her colleague not her Father. Kai OP this news is fake. they guy is call Rabi'u while her father is sadau. is her colleague not her Father.

.

Useless bloggers can do Anything for traffic and front page.

Copy and paste is all what they can do.



That's a popular Hausa actor

That is not her father nauu.



Real news fall on you OP

ok bye

op that is rabiu a fellow kannywood actor op that is rabiu a fellow kannywood actor