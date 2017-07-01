₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Tecno Hosts Winner Of Father's Day Competition by Queentito(f): 3:37pm
Tecno Kept To Their Promise
I was one of the participants of the tecno Father's Day competition and luckily for me I was picked as one the winners. Yesterday, tecno treated me and my dad to the best evening ever at Renaissance hotel ikeja, from the food to the band, the staffs, the relaxed ambience of the restaurant ,everything was top notch! Tecno surpassed my expectations to be honest and they gave my dad a brand new camon cx air. To the doubting Thomas who said tecno never deliver what they promise, this is for you. You all should be on the lookout for their next contest, who knows you might be the next lucky winner.
See pictures below. #ThankYouTecnoMobile #TecnoFathersDay
|Re: Tecno Hosts Winner Of Father's Day Competition by appswift: 3:57pm
Nice one Tecno Mobile.
|Re: Tecno Hosts Winner Of Father's Day Competition by MizMyColi(f): 4:06pm
cooool
Your Dad is a Youngie Ol Man
|Re: Tecno Hosts Winner Of Father's Day Competition by Queentito(f): 4:14pm
MizMyColi:
Lol, very young old man
|Re: Tecno Hosts Winner Of Father's Day Competition by Ejadike(m): 4:17pm
Wow. Mental! Cool pictures. Kudos to Tecno. E pain me say them no choose me sha but it's all good though
|Re: Tecno Hosts Winner Of Father's Day Competition by lekjons(m): 4:17pm
well, I was among their #tecnofuture me competition winners about a year ago..
I never heard anything from them, I contacted them, they ignored me..
treating you and your dad well doesn't make them good or something, they might have disappointed a lot of others..
|Re: Tecno Hosts Winner Of Father's Day Competition by Shadedtee: 4:34pm
Awww! You and your dad look so good,nice one tecno
|Re: Tecno Hosts Winner Of Father's Day Competition by tolexy007(m): 4:39pm
|Re: Tecno Hosts Winner Of Father's Day Competition by Queentito(f): 5:31pm
Ejadike:
Be on the lookout for next contest, e for be you o
|Re: Tecno Hosts Winner Of Father's Day Competition by Queentito(f): 5:32pm
lekjons:
This is very strange though, I know people who won contests from tecno and they all get what they were promised. Maybe you should chat them up on twitter, they respond swiftly there
|Re: Tecno Hosts Winner Of Father's Day Competition by pheranme9(m): 5:33pm
tecno....well done...if u no give or do anything we no fi come beat una..but 4 doing something well done!
|Re: Tecno Hosts Winner Of Father's Day Competition by Queentito(f): 5:36pm
Shadedtee:
Thanks hun, the pictures were taken with the almighty tecno cx
|Re: Tecno Hosts Winner Of Father's Day Competition by Queentito(f): 5:37pm
pheranme9:
Dem do well
|Re: Tecno Hosts Winner Of Father's Day Competition by OVA200(m): 5:37pm
Tecno give me my own oo or else ........
|Re: Tecno Hosts Winner Of Father's Day Competition by percyshelu(m): 5:52pm
Queentito:were those pictures taken with d tecno cx air??
|Re: Tecno Hosts Winner Of Father's Day Competition by braimeddy: 6:36pm
Wow! That's nice of Tecno. U really took ur dad's looks. Guess u re d eldest in the family cos ur dad is still very young.
Lalasticlala dis deserve fp
|Re: Tecno Hosts Winner Of Father's Day Competition by Rapsowdee01(m): 7:53pm
Like say no be you go still use the phone last last
|Re: Tecno Hosts Winner Of Father's Day Competition by Abiodunspectre: 8:18pm
Chaiiiii
Your dad go Sabi rock the CAMON CX Air so??
|Re: Tecno Hosts Winner Of Father's Day Competition by Opistorincos(m): 8:54pm
Your smile tho, it's contagious
|Re: Tecno Hosts Winner Of Father's Day Competition by NLProblemChild(m): 9:02pm
How to place ads
|Re: Tecno Hosts Winner Of Father's Day Competition by klassykute(m): 9:03pm
No disrespect buh nice bobby girl portable
|Re: Tecno Hosts Winner Of Father's Day Competition by omobabalawo: 9:03pm
in the pic the african dad is lyk. hello guy abeg e get one camon cx dem dash me. i wan sell am sharply. help me set the compass. wetin i wan use fone of over 50K do.i sabi there ways
|Re: Tecno Hosts Winner Of Father's Day Competition by GogetterMD(m): 9:04pm
Doesn't mean they won't stop making crappy phones
|Re: Tecno Hosts Winner Of Father's Day Competition by Gros84(f): 9:04pm
Ejadike:Tekno will just be changing lives
|Re: Tecno Hosts Winner Of Father's Day Competition by itiswellandwell: 9:05pm
Good
|Re: Tecno Hosts Winner Of Father's Day Competition by Tajbol4splend(m): 9:05pm
Queentito:
Op is that you?
|Re: Tecno Hosts Winner Of Father's Day Competition by Lanre4uonly(m): 9:06pm
That's nice.
Kudos to Tecno.
|Re: Tecno Hosts Winner Of Father's Day Competition by lovingyouhun: 9:06pm
Nice one
|Re: Tecno Hosts Winner Of Father's Day Competition by dayleke(m): 9:07pm
You got ya papa's eyes....
|Re: Tecno Hosts Winner Of Father's Day Competition by slayking(m): 9:07pm
I wonder how this thread is relevant to 99.9% of Nairalanders or maybe one of the supermods got paid to promote this.
|Re: Tecno Hosts Winner Of Father's Day Competition by Pebcak: 9:08pm
|Re: Tecno Hosts Winner Of Father's Day Competition by Tajbol4splend(m): 9:10pm
Opistorincos:
Oya slap yourself.
