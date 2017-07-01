Nairaland Forum / Science/Technology / Phones / Tecno Hosts Winner Of Father's Day Competition (8331 Views)

Tecno Kept To Their Promise



I was one of the participants of the tecno Father's Day competition and luckily for me I was picked as one the winners. Yesterday, tecno treated me and my dad to the best evening ever at Renaissance hotel ikeja, from the food to the band, the staffs, the relaxed ambience of the restaurant ,everything was top notch! Tecno surpassed my expectations to be honest and they gave my dad a brand new camon cx air. To the doubting Thomas who said tecno never deliver what they promise, this is for you. You all should be on the lookout for their next contest, who knows you might be the next lucky winner.



See pictures below. #ThankYouTecnoMobile #TecnoFathersDay 7 Likes 1 Share

Nice one Tecno Mobile. 1 Like

cooool



Your Dad is a Youngie Ol Man 5 Likes

cooool



Your Dad is a Youngie Ol Man

Lol, very young old man Lol, very young old man 4 Likes

Wow. Mental! Cool pictures. Kudos to Tecno. E pain me say them no choose me sha but it's all good though 2 Likes

well, I was among their #tecnofuture me competition winners about a year ago..





I never heard anything from them, I contacted them, they ignored me..



treating you and your dad well doesn't make them good or something, they might have disappointed a lot of others.. 1 Like

Awww! You and your dad look so good,nice one tecno 5 Likes

Wow. Mental! Cool pictures. Kudos to Tecno. E pain me say them no choose me sha but it's all good though

Be on the lookout for next contest, e for be you o Be on the lookout for next contest, e for be you o

well, I was among their #tecnofuture me competition winners about a year ago..





I never heard anything from them, I contacted them, they ignored me..



treating you and your dad well doesn't make them good or something, they might have disappointed a lot of others..

This is very strange though, I know people who won contests from tecno and they all get what they were promised. Maybe you should chat them up on twitter, they respond swiftly there This is very strange though, I know people who won contests from tecno and they all get what they were promised. Maybe you should chat them up on twitter, they respond swiftly there

tecno....well done...if u no give or do anything we no fi come beat una..but 4 doing something well done! 1 Like

Awww! You and your dad look so good,nice one tecno

Thanks hun, the pictures were taken with the almighty tecno cx Thanks hun, the pictures were taken with the almighty tecno cx

tecno....well done...if u no give or do anything we no fi come beat una..but 4 doing something well done!

Dem do well Dem do well

Tecno give me my own oo or else ........ 1 Like 1 Share

were those pictures taken with d tecno cx air??

Wow! That's nice of Tecno. U really took ur dad's looks. Guess u re d eldest in the family cos ur dad is still very young.



Lalasticlala dis deserve fp

Like say no be you go still use the phone last last 5 Likes 1 Share

Chaiiiii

Your dad go Sabi rock the CAMON CX Air so?? 4 Likes

Your smile tho, it's contagious 1 Like

How to place ads 1 Like 1 Share

No disrespect buh nice bobby girl portable 1 Like

in the pic the african dad is lyk. hello guy abeg e get one camon cx dem dash me. i wan sell am sharply. help me set the compass. wetin i wan use fone of over 50K do.i sabi there ways 1 Like

Doesn't mean they won't stop making crappy phones

Tekno will just be changing lives

Good

Tecno Kept To Their Promise



I was one of the participants of the tecno Father's Day competition and luckily for me I was picked as one the winners. Yesterday, tecno treated me and my dad to the best evening ever at Renaissance hotel ikeja, from the food to the band, the staffs, the relaxed ambience of the restaurant ,everything was top notch! Tecno surpassed my expectations to be honest and they gave my dad a brand new camon cx air. To the doubting Thomas who said tecno never deliver what they promise, this is for you. You all should be on the lookout for their next contest, who knows you might be the next lucky winner.



See pictures below. #ThankYouTecnoMobile #TecnoFathersDay



Op is that you?

That's nice.

Kudos to Tecno.

Nice one

You got ya papa's eyes....

I wonder how this thread is relevant to 99.9% of Nairalanders or maybe one of the supermods got paid to promote this.