The new educational curriculum in Nigeria is still generating a lot of heat since it was announced that it includes a new subject, Arabic Studies. This new introduction has seen the collapse of Christian Religious Studies which is to now be studied as only a theme under another subject.



Many notable Nigerians have criticized this move as they see it as a form of Islamization of Nigeria, a secular Nation. Christian leaders like Bishop Oyedepo, Pastor Adeboye, members of PFN and CAN have all added voices against what is seen as an attempt to indoctrinate non-muslims students, especially the Christians.



Many have tried to explain that Arabic is not a religion in itself, but we all know that it is the language in which Muslims say their prayers and in which the Quran is written. This has led to the argument that the Educational board ought to have made Hebrew or Greek, both languages with affiliations to Christianity, an option to Arabic Instead of French, a subject that has few teachers in Nigeria. With few French teachers in Nigeria, schools without one might see students with no option but to study Arabic. The fear most people have is that the Arabic teachers are definitely going to be Muslims with fanatics in their midst.



Well, while surfing the net, I came across a tweet from Tolu Ogunlesi, the Oversee Digital Communications for the Nigeria President. In his tweet, he tried to make 3 things clear. I will shortly address those 3 things to show how shallow they are.



1. CRK has not been removed from the curriculum

Yes, it hasn’t been removed but rendered insignificant since they made it just a theme under another subject. He should note that the subject CRK is one of the reasons why our society is still witnessing a little peace. Imagine what the society will be like in few years time now that the subject that helps instill morality and religiousness in our students is removed.





2. Arabic has not been made compulsory



That’s what we hear for now, but it sounds different from what CAN spoke of when they said Christian students were beaten for rejecting the subject in one of the States that has started implementing the new curriculum.



“We have the names of the victims and their schools with us, including the text message from the parents of such students who were beaten,” Ayokunle said. – the cable







3. Decreeing boycott = Boko Haram



This last statement shouldn’t have come from someone who is a Presidential Aide. Did he make that statement on his own or he simply parroted what his masters in government told him to? Is he trying to tell us that the Nigerian Government will treat CAN, PFN, Pastor Adeboye, Bishop Oyedepo etc the same way they treat Boko Haram just cos they told their Christian faith adherents to boycott an ideology that poses a threat to their faith? On one hand, Tolu Ogunlesi claims Arabic Studies is not compulsory. On the other hand, he calls those that want to exercise their freedom to boycott the subject as Boko Haram.



I’m done with my own opinion, the rest lies in you the reader.



Super story.. Which school will beat a student for refusing to do a subject?.. Even if na English you no do..no one will touch you..you will just fail it..make una lie small nah!!..that said who Arabic study EPP? 5 Likes

A storm is coming.... 2 Likes

babyfaceafrica:

Super story.. Which school will beat a student for refusing to do a subject?.. Even if na English you no do..no one will touch you..you will just fail it..make una lie small nah!!..that said who Arabic study EPP? Did you pass through a government owned school or one of those mushroom 2 classrooms schools? If you had passed through a public school, you will know that students get flogged like criminals for something as little as not doing an assignment, how much more rejecting to offer a subject.



We are yet to study the over 200 languages which are indigenous to Nigeria, yet some shady people in government with an evil agenda want us to start studying Arabic, a language that hasn't benefitted the Arabs themselves.



As for those who have been deceived to think there is no imagination plot, pls think again. It will all move from just the study of Arabic to making Arabic the language franca in Nigeria.



"Oh, it can never happen". But they are already taking the first steps.



No evil agenda against the children of the Living God will succeed. Must as David destroyed the camp of the Philistines, so shall their camp be destroyed. Did you pass through a government owned school or one of those mushroom 2 classrooms schools? If you had passed through a public school, you will know that students get flogged like criminals for something as little as not doing an assignment, how much more rejecting to offer a subject.We are yet to study the over 200 languages which are indigenous to Nigeria, yet some shady people in government with an evil agenda want us to start studying Arabic, a language that hasn't benefitted the Arabs themselves.As for those who have been deceived to think there is no imagination plot, pls think again. It will all move from just the study of Arabic to making Arabic the language franca in Nigeria."Oh, it can never happen". But they are already taking the first steps.No evil agenda against the children of the Living God will succeed. Must as David destroyed the camp of the Philistines, so shall their camp be destroyed. 34 Likes 1 Share

alBHAGDADI:

Did you pass through a government owned school or one of those mushroom 2 classrooms schools? If you had passed through a public school, you will know that students get flogged like criminals for something as little as not doing an assignment, how much more rejecting to offer a subject.



We are yet to study the over 200 languages which are indigenous to Nigeria, yet some shady people in government with an evil agenda want us to start studying Arabic, a language that hasn't benefitted the Arabs themselves.



As for those who have been deceived to think there is no imagination plot, pls think again. It will all move from just the study of Arabic to making Arabic the language franca in Nigeria.



"Oh, it can never happen". But they are already taking the first steps.



No evil agenda against the children of the Living God will succeed. Must as David destroyed the camp of the Philistines, so shall their camp be destroyed. do you have prove that some people were actually flogged for refusing to take Arabic,or it is just a sentimental gesture to wipe up sentiments.. I actually went to a public school and I repeat no one was beaten for refusing to take a subject... You will simply fail and have zero!!!!!..like as said earlier Arabic is as useless as the p in psychology do you have prove that some people were actually flogged for refusing to take Arabic,or it is just a sentimental gesture to wipe up sentiments.. I actually went to a public school and I repeat no one was beaten for refusing to take a subject... You will simply fail and have zero!!!!!..like as said earlier Arabic is as useless as the p in psychology 6 Likes

Tolu is a fool who shouldn't be taken seriously, remember how he advised us to vote for Buhari and today can you see that he was wrong ..Every christian must avoid Arabic 22 Likes 2 Shares

babyfaceafrica:

do you have prove that some people were actually flogged for refusing to take Arabic,or it is just a sentimental gesture to wipe up sentiments.. I actually went to a public school and I repeat no one was beaten for refusing to take a subject... You will simply fai land have zero!!!!!..like as said earlier Arabic is as useless as the p in psychology You mean students didn't get flogged for not doing an assignment in the school you attended?



Your stance make no sense. If students could get flogged for not doing home work, coming to school on time etc how much more will be for a student who boycotts a subject?



If a student refuse to take a subject, he is bound to fail that subject thereby jeopardizing his chances of promotion. Such student will be kicked out. That's likely going to be the fate of Christians who boycott Arabic studies.



Now, if you say Arabic is useless, don't you think you ought to speak against the introduction of a useless subject?



Note that CAN and PFN said they have text messages from parents whose children were flogged amidst other proofs. Now, who are you to say they are lying? You mean students didn't get flogged for not doing an assignment in the school you attended?Your stance make no sense. If students could get flogged for not doing home work, coming to school on time etc how much more will be for a student who boycotts a subject?If a student refuse to take a subject, he is bound to fail that subject thereby jeopardizing his chances of promotion. Such student will be kicked out. That's likely going to be the fate of Christians who boycott Arabic studies.Now, if you say Arabic is useless, don't you think you ought to speak against the introduction of a useless subject?Note that CAN and PFN said they have text messages from parents whose children were flogged amidst other proofs. Now, who are you to say they are lying? 17 Likes

alBHAGDADI:

You mean students didn't get flogged for not doing an assignment in the school you attended?



Your stance make no sense. If students could get flogged for not doing home work, coming to school on time etc how much more will be for a student who boycotts a subject?



If a student refuse to take a subject, he is bound to fail that subject thereby jeopardizing his chances of promotion. Such student will be kicked out. That's likely going to be the fate of Christians who boycott Arabic studies.



Now, if you say Arabic is useless, don't you think you ought to speak against the introduction of a useless subject?



Note that CAN and PFN said they have text messages from parents whose children were flogged amidst other proofs. Now, who are you to say they are lying? oga anybody can lie..so leave that one out abeg....if they like they should introduce Hebrew to our syllabus....doesn't change anything.....can't I have the text message or videos and pictures of the students beaten oga anybody can lie..so leave that one out abeg....if they like they should introduce Hebrew to our syllabus....doesn't change anything.....can't I have the text message or videos and pictures of the students beaten

Must every proponent of the APP government be always be daft.Go to Niger & Kwara states to know what Christian students are passing as regards this issue.What have sycophants of the catastrophic "Sai Baba" done about the senseless killings of Christians in this evil regime? So his concern is for Christians to study the satanic arabic language.Thunder fire you there.Fool. 10 Likes

alBHAGDADI:

You mean students didn't get flogged for not doing an assignment in the school you attended?



Your stance make no sense. If students could get flogged for not doing home work, coming to school on time etc how much more will be for a student who boycotts a subject?



If a student refuse to take a subject, he is bound to fail that subject thereby jeopardizing his chances of promotion. Such student will be kicked out. That's likely going to be the fate of Christians who boycott Arabic studies



Now, if you say Arabic is useless, don't you think you ought to speak against the introduction of a useless subject?



Note that CAN and PFN said they have text messages from parents whose children were flogged amidst other proofs. Now, who are you to say they are lying?

You see, I've to actually restraint my self from flying off the handle because of the sensitive nature of issues like this in the country. You know, there are quite a lot of miscreants on social media who may take what I'm about to say out of context.



You see my friend, particularly at the bold part, I think you are being sentimental and turning facts around to suit your purpose. Come to think of it, has Arabic been made compulsory so much so that any Christian student who fails to take it will be penalised? That's not the case here as far as I know. This singular argument of yours, I'm afraid, portrays you like someone with a biased intention. And as a social commentator, which I suppose you are, you ought to balance your analyse.



By the way, my take on this whole issue is why would government, in the first place, "fix it, when it's not broken"? Why the change, for what purpose?



In my days at MBHs, my friends and I do attend Christian fellowship together, and after collecting their biscuits and sweets, we'll run down to observe jumah service. That was before Nigeria was polarised along every lines you can imagine. But I still maintain, to some extent though, this polarisation, as it where, is mostly on social media, and not in real life.



Good day. You see, I've to actually restraint my self from flying off the handle because of the sensitive nature of issues like this in the country. You know, there are quite a lot of miscreants on social media who may take what I'm about to say out of context.You see my friend, particularly at the bold part, I think you are being sentimental and turning facts around to suit your purpose. Come to think of it, has Arabic been made compulsory so much so that any Christian student who fails to take it will be penalised? That's not the case here as far as I know. This singular argument of yours, I'm afraid, portrays you like someone with a biased intention. And as a social commentator, which I suppose you are, you ought to balance your analyse.By the way, my take on this whole issue is why would government, in the first place, "fix it, when it's not broken"? Why the change, for what purpose?In my days at MBHs, my friends and I do attend Christian fellowship together, and after collecting their biscuits and sweets, we'll run down to observe jumah service. That was before Nigeria was polarised along every lines you can imagine. But I still maintain, to some extent though, this polarisation, as it where, is mostly on social media, and not in real life.Good day. 5 Likes 1 Share

Blackfire:

A storm is coming....





First of all, I thank you for seeing the.syorm prior its arrival...

You guys said you want the Islamic Nation called Nigeria which is an entity registered under IBB with the legal tendency from the treasury of this pseudo-entity worth billions of dollars where Turkey was used as a case study for Nigeria in the 19 century to Islamize all.

here is the proof

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5FhYpKBKusQ First of all, I thank you for seeing the.syorm prior its arrival...You guys said you want the Islamic Nation called Nigeria which is an entity registered under IBB with the legal tendency from the treasury of this pseudo-entity worth billions of dollars where Turkey was used as a case study for Nigeria in the 19 century to Islamize all.here is the proof 2 Likes

http://www.deereporters.com/new-school-curriculum-schools-beat-students-refusing-register-religion-wish-can/





Paperwhite:

Must every proponent of the APP government be always be daft.Go to Niger & Kwara states to know what Christian students are passing as regards this issue.What have sycophants of the catastrophic "Sai Baba" done about the senseless killings of Christians in this evil regime? So his concern is for Christians to study the satanic arabic language.Thunder fire you there.Fool.



...thats a link for those thinking its a fabrication. Same started in Istantinople as a joke....





babyfaceafrica:

oga anybody can lie..so leave that one out abeg....if they like they should introduce Hebrew to our syllabus....doesn't change anything.....can't I have the text message or videos and pictures of the students beaten ...thats a link for those thinking its a fabrication. Same started in Istantinople as a joke.... 1 Like

Hmm

Everything Islam is...



People voted these folks into office, 'pupil'

Sometime si just wonder why we choose to tow the path of tomfoolery. What business does Arabic have been taught in Nigeria. After English and French, the most important languages in the world are Spanish, German, Portugese, Italian and Chinese in not particular order. Why Arabic for christ sake if there isn't an undertoned attempt to colonize us with Arabic and Islam. let's say the truth and shame the devil. 6 Likes

How will learning Arabic add to the development and advancement of this Nation biko? 1 Like

After misleading a lot of Nigerians to vote in Buhari this man is again trying to mislead young Nigerian Christians again by trying to sound politically correct....Make no mistake Arabic is more than just a language it's is a vehicle for the propagation of Islam , Arabic always comes with Islam as a hidden malware so please do not allow our christian children near it 9 Likes

This issue is easy to handle. We say power belongs to the people. How many northerners are educationist? Majority are still Christians if not over 70%. Let all teachers simply go on strike demanding the restoration of CRK as a Subject and also for Arabic studies to be removed as an option to French. Oh too many strikes, someone may want to say. But for an issue like this, I think it is the only way out.



The Satan you refuse to deal with today will become a dragon tomorrow that will crush you. 3 Likes

Ggg

Making French the only option for Arabic studies is not fair and balanced. Well, it is limited to public schools as it can't be enforced in private schools.

Is this an issue? What's all the fuss about?

His tweet didn't address the facts of the matter and his last statements is silly to say the least! 2 Likes

Ok

Latter he will come to deny it that his account was hacked. Isn't this statement a show of crass ignorance and mumuism by Tolu?



How does boycott of Arabic studies equate to Bokoharam? How do they correlate? 1 Like

Someone should tell that baboon to shut up 1 Like

Slai1:

Everything Islam is...



PEACE!!!!!!! PEACE!!!!!!!

Tolu simply fighting for his daily bread.



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Rw-7kGJ_pqA Christians watch and share this video till it gets to fp.... Science has proved JESUS CHRIST the true son of GOD and CHRISTIANITY the true religion ... We will win this war...