|What's The Funniest Church Name You've Heard? by Mykel4God(m): 6:47pm
|Re: What's The Funniest Church Name You've Heard? by Mykel4God(m): 6:49pm
More............
|Re: What's The Funniest Church Name You've Heard? by Gurumaharaji(m): 6:50pm
God of Now Now Now...Jos, Plateau state
|Re: What's The Funniest Church Name You've Heard? by chiddyok(f): 7:03pm
Gurumaharaji:True that .
|Re: What's The Funniest Church Name You've Heard? by Divay22(f): 9:06pm
....
|Re: What's The Funniest Church Name You've Heard? by Victornezzar(m): 9:06pm
I refuse to remain the same ministry
Don't ask me wer its located
|Re: What's The Funniest Church Name You've Heard? by WiredLeggings(f): 9:07pm
|Re: What's The Funniest Church Name You've Heard? by ScotFree(m): 9:07pm
Lol
|Re: What's The Funniest Church Name You've Heard? by lukotony: 9:07pm
.
|Re: What's The Funniest Church Name You've Heard? by ScotFree(m): 9:07pm
Jesus Christ Remnant Assembly. Lekki, Lagos
|Re: What's The Funniest Church Name You've Heard? by Yuneehk(f): 9:07pm
Jehovah Sharp Sharp
|Re: What's The Funniest Church Name You've Heard? by igbohausayoruba: 9:07pm
I don't fink dat chukwudi & Sons ministry exist
|Re: What's The Funniest Church Name You've Heard? by jchioma: 9:07pm
Refinery Church of Christ... Sapele.
Maybe na money dem wan drill from people pockets..
|Re: What's The Funniest Church Name You've Heard? by smithsydny(m): 9:08pm
Die by fire ministry
|Re: What's The Funniest Church Name You've Heard? by eluquenson(m): 9:08pm
|Re: What's The Funniest Church Name You've Heard? by ERCROSS(m): 9:08pm
church of lucifer
|Re: What's The Funniest Church Name You've Heard? by Category1: 9:08pm
Akadumu ministry academy
|Re: What's The Funniest Church Name You've Heard? by Eastatlantaniqqa(m): 9:08pm
.
|Re: What's The Funniest Church Name You've Heard? by famousroland(m): 9:08pm
operation fire for fire ministry
|Re: What's The Funniest Church Name You've Heard? by jay2pee(m): 9:09pm
I dey come
|Re: What's The Funniest Church Name You've Heard? by hakeem4(m): 9:09pm
Churches dey oo
Winners chapel with chealse celebrating
|Re: What's The Funniest Church Name You've Heard? by whitebeard(m): 9:09pm
oya let's do our own on NL unachukwu and sons ministries
|Re: What's The Funniest Church Name You've Heard? by loverofgoodtins: 9:09pm
Lolzzzz....ministry above all ministry. Ph
|Re: What's The Funniest Church Name You've Heard? by johnlegend01: 9:09pm
I can't fathom what could have inspired such a name...definitely not The Holy Spirit.
"End time Church" what an alias!
The real name is way different from that alias
|Re: What's The Funniest Church Name You've Heard? by Integrityfarms(m): 9:09pm
E De Work Ministry... ABA
|Re: What's The Funniest Church Name You've Heard? by sweetjim(m): 9:10pm
Jesus my bulldozer
|Re: What's The Funniest Church Name You've Heard? by kennygee(f): 9:10pm
All these people that called God and God didn't call them.
|Re: What's The Funniest Church Name You've Heard? by HenryDion: 9:10pm
thou says the lord ministry.. Here in Abia State.. I know the founder himself
|Re: What's The Funniest Church Name You've Heard? by ioreth69(f): 9:10pm
Gurumaharaji:yea
|Re: What's The Funniest Church Name You've Heard? by adetoroamos(m): 9:10pm
eli-harojah spritiual church
|Re: What's The Funniest Church Name You've Heard? by whitebeard(m): 9:10pm
Dab for GOD ministry
|Re: What's The Funniest Church Name You've Heard? by itiswellandwell: 9:11pm
Lol
