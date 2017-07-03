₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Falz And 9ice Have Dinner Together (Photo, Video) by segun400: 9:06pm
Falz has debunked reports of a misunderstanding between himself and 9ice after many felt he was calling out 9ice when he advised musicians, during an interview, to stop glorifying fraudsters with their music.
Falz and 9ice shared same video of themselves about to have lunch on their various Instagram pages.
While Falz captioned the video; "Don't get it twisted. There was never a Falz vs 9ice", 9ice on the other hand captioned it; "settled".
Watch the video after the cut...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=keQ6Dy28bsU
Source: http://www.flexygist.net/2017/07/03/weeks-after-glorification-of-fraud-falz-and-9ice-have-dinner-together-video/
|Re: Falz And 9ice Have Dinner Together (Photo, Video) by MRSoftapples(m): 9:14pm
nice one..
Life is too short to keep malice..
Now i wonder what those fans might be thinking, after wasting their time fighting online for falz and nice..
I've said it that its pointless fighting over celebs..
its better you just go into wrestling and make money from fighting..
|Re: Falz And 9ice Have Dinner Together (Photo, Video) by iaamxavier(m): 10:27pm
Okay we are waiting for phyno and hushPUPPY
|Re: Falz And 9ice Have Dinner Together (Photo, Video) by Caustics: 10:28pm
9ice is looking so uncomfortable. is falz armpit smelling?
|Re: Falz And 9ice Have Dinner Together (Photo, Video) by momodub: 10:28pm
No more beefing
|Re: Falz And 9ice Have Dinner Together (Photo, Video) by Ceccylia(f): 10:29pm
Lol
|Re: Falz And 9ice Have Dinner Together (Photo, Video) by momodub: 10:29pm
Beef settled
|Re: Falz And 9ice Have Dinner Together (Photo, Video) by newacca: 10:29pm
Their problem. Anyway, point has been made.
|Re: Falz And 9ice Have Dinner Together (Photo, Video) by mayorjosh(m): 10:29pm
Next
Nairablog.com
|Re: Falz And 9ice Have Dinner Together (Photo, Video) by iamnicer: 10:30pm
9ICE and FALZ having dinner together , and we call it NEWS , it's okay it's okay !!!!
|Re: Falz And 9ice Have Dinner Together (Photo, Video) by yoruBADboi(m): 10:30pm
Which celebrity is next
Una go dey stage play up and down
|Re: Falz And 9ice Have Dinner Together (Photo, Video) by nototribalist: 10:30pm
Who even get their time?
|Re: Falz And 9ice Have Dinner Together (Photo, Video) by rozayx5(m): 10:30pm
living things legally
|Re: Falz And 9ice Have Dinner Together (Photo, Video) by Fresca(f): 10:30pm
Rubbish people. Who dem two epp? Everything is beef these days. If dem like make dem cook d beef chop..
|Re: Falz And 9ice Have Dinner Together (Photo, Video) by nembuzz: 10:30pm
|Re: Falz And 9ice Have Dinner Together (Photo, Video) by zeusdgrt(m): 10:31pm
And so?
|Re: Falz And 9ice Have Dinner Together (Photo, Video) by Androidvillaz: 10:31pm
People deceiving people
|Re: Falz And 9ice Have Dinner Together (Photo, Video) by KingLennon(m): 10:31pm
And social media users were busying carrying their matter on their heads like Plantain chips...
|Re: Falz And 9ice Have Dinner Together (Photo, Video) by BendDownSelect: 10:31pm
Na wa oh. So the "truth" he said was all about his beef with him.
|Re: Falz And 9ice Have Dinner Together (Photo, Video) by Benekruku(m): 10:32pm
One of them entertains the audience while the other praises scammers
One is far more educated than the other which is visibly seen in there carriage and composure
One is a free man while the other is a cultist-Buccaneer
|Re: Falz And 9ice Have Dinner Together (Photo, Video) by LilSmith55(m): 10:32pm
Oya, where does fans wey don waste deir mb they fight on Social Media upandan
|Re: Falz And 9ice Have Dinner Together (Photo, Video) by Meajor(m): 10:33pm
And where all those rumor mongers, wey been dey wait for new beef...sorry for you all... I really love dis guy falz...guy using his brains since in the 90s
|Re: Falz And 9ice Have Dinner Together (Photo, Video) by auntysimbiat(f): 10:33pm
Nice
|Re: Falz And 9ice Have Dinner Together (Photo, Video) by kagari: 10:33pm
Nice one
|Re: Falz And 9ice Have Dinner Together (Photo, Video) by Inside(m): 10:33pm
By this time, Nairaland never close? ��
|Re: Falz And 9ice Have Dinner Together (Photo, Video) by omobabalawo: 10:33pm
Caustics:
chisos. were did u see phyno there. wait. i jst hope u did this knowingly
|Re: Falz And 9ice Have Dinner Together (Photo, Video) by Sleyanya1(m): 10:34pm
Why will 9ice type "settled" ?
It suggests to me that he was the one assuming a rift between them.
Falz cool guy.
|Re: Falz And 9ice Have Dinner Together (Photo, Video) by Fkforyou(m): 10:34pm
|Re: Falz And 9ice Have Dinner Together (Photo, Video) by omonlaa: 10:35pm
Naija conspiracy theorists would say the beef situation was a publicity stunt.
|Re: Falz And 9ice Have Dinner Together (Photo, Video) by Eastatlantaniqqa(m): 10:35pm
ahn x2 dae don settle their quams ? #NATHEMTHEM AF@#*
|Re: Falz And 9ice Have Dinner Together (Photo, Video) by oshe11(m): 10:35pm
WHY IS THIS NEWs
I ALSO HAD DINNER TODAY
