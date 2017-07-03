₦airaland Forum

Falz And 9ice Have Dinner Together (Photo, Video) by segun400: 9:06pm
Falz has debunked reports of a misunderstanding between himself and 9ice after many felt he was calling out 9ice when he advised musicians, during an interview, to stop glorifying fraudsters with their music.

Falz and 9ice shared same video of themselves about to have lunch on their various Instagram pages.

While Falz captioned the video; "Don't get it twisted. There was never a Falz vs 9ice", 9ice on the other hand captioned it; "settled".



Watch the video after the cut...


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=keQ6Dy28bsU


Source: http://www.flexygist.net/2017/07/03/weeks-after-glorification-of-fraud-falz-and-9ice-have-dinner-together-video/

1 Like

Re: Falz And 9ice Have Dinner Together (Photo, Video) by MRSoftapples(m): 9:14pm
nice one..
Life is too short to keep malice..
Now i wonder what those fans might be thinking, after wasting their time fighting online for falz and nice..
I've said it that its pointless fighting over celebs..
its better you just go into wrestling and make money from fighting..

20 Likes

Re: Falz And 9ice Have Dinner Together (Photo, Video) by iaamxavier(m): 10:27pm
Okay we are waiting for phyno and hushPUPPY grin

26 Likes 1 Share

Re: Falz And 9ice Have Dinner Together (Photo, Video) by Caustics: 10:28pm
sad 9ice is looking so uncomfortable. is falz armpit smelling?

5 Likes 3 Shares

Re: Falz And 9ice Have Dinner Together (Photo, Video) by momodub: 10:28pm
No more beefing

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Falz And 9ice Have Dinner Together (Photo, Video) by Ceccylia(f): 10:29pm
Lol

1 Like

Re: Falz And 9ice Have Dinner Together (Photo, Video) by momodub: 10:29pm
Beef settled

1 Like

Re: Falz And 9ice Have Dinner Together (Photo, Video) by newacca: 10:29pm
Their problem. Anyway, point has been made.
Re: Falz And 9ice Have Dinner Together (Photo, Video) by mayorjosh(m): 10:29pm
Next undecided

Nairablog.com undecided
Re: Falz And 9ice Have Dinner Together (Photo, Video) by iamnicer: 10:30pm
9ICE and FALZ having dinner together , and we call it NEWS , it's okay it's okay !!!!

3 Likes

Re: Falz And 9ice Have Dinner Together (Photo, Video) by yoruBADboi(m): 10:30pm
Which celebrity is next
Una go dey stage play up and down
Re: Falz And 9ice Have Dinner Together (Photo, Video) by nototribalist: 10:30pm
Who even get their time?

1 Like

Re: Falz And 9ice Have Dinner Together (Photo, Video) by rozayx5(m): 10:30pm
cheesy cheesy

living things legally

cheesy
Re: Falz And 9ice Have Dinner Together (Photo, Video) by Fresca(f): 10:30pm
Rubbish people. Who dem two epp? Everything is beef these days. If dem like make dem cook d beef chop..

3 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Falz And 9ice Have Dinner Together (Photo, Video) by nembuzz: 10:30pm
Re: Falz And 9ice Have Dinner Together (Photo, Video) by zeusdgrt(m): 10:31pm
And so?
Re: Falz And 9ice Have Dinner Together (Photo, Video) by Androidvillaz: 10:31pm
People deceiving people
Re: Falz And 9ice Have Dinner Together (Photo, Video) by KingLennon(m): 10:31pm
And social media users were busying carrying their matter on their heads like Plantain chips...grin

1 Like

Re: Falz And 9ice Have Dinner Together (Photo, Video) by BendDownSelect: 10:31pm
Na wa oh. So the "truth" he said was all about his beef with him. undecided
Re: Falz And 9ice Have Dinner Together (Photo, Video) by Benekruku(m): 10:32pm
One of them entertains the audience while the other praises scammers

One is far more educated than the other which is visibly seen in there carriage and composure


One is a free man while the other is a cultist-Buccaneer
Re: Falz And 9ice Have Dinner Together (Photo, Video) by LilSmith55(m): 10:32pm
Oya, where does fans wey don waste deir mb they fight on Social Media upandan
Re: Falz And 9ice Have Dinner Together (Photo, Video) by Meajor(m): 10:33pm
And where all those rumor mongers, wey been dey wait for new beef...sorry for you all... I really love dis guy falz...guy using his brains since in the 90s
Re: Falz And 9ice Have Dinner Together (Photo, Video) by auntysimbiat(f): 10:33pm
Nice
Re: Falz And 9ice Have Dinner Together (Photo, Video) by kagari: 10:33pm
Nice one
Re: Falz And 9ice Have Dinner Together (Photo, Video) by Inside(m): 10:33pm
By this time, Nairaland never close? ��
Re: Falz And 9ice Have Dinner Together (Photo, Video) by omobabalawo: 10:33pm
Caustics:
sad phyno is looking so uncomfortable. is falz armpit smelling?

chisos. were did u see phyno there. wait. i jst hope u did this knowingly shocked

2 Likes

Re: Falz And 9ice Have Dinner Together (Photo, Video) by Sleyanya1(m): 10:34pm
Why will 9ice type "settled" ?

It suggests to me that he was the one assuming a rift between them.

Falz cool guy.
Re: Falz And 9ice Have Dinner Together (Photo, Video) by Fkforyou(m): 10:34pm
grin
Re: Falz And 9ice Have Dinner Together (Photo, Video) by omonlaa: 10:35pm
Naija conspiracy theorists would say the beef situation was a publicity stunt.
Re: Falz And 9ice Have Dinner Together (Photo, Video) by Eastatlantaniqqa(m): 10:35pm
ahn x2 dae don settle their quams ? #NATHEMTHEM AF@#*

Re: Falz And 9ice Have Dinner Together (Photo, Video) by oshe11(m): 10:35pm
WHY IS THIS NEWs




I ALSO HAD DINNER TODAY undecided

