Falz and 9ice shared same video of themselves about to have lunch on their various Instagram pages.



While Falz captioned the video; "Don't get it twisted. There was never a Falz vs 9ice", 9ice on the other hand captioned it; "settled".







https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=keQ6Dy28bsU





nice one..

Life is too short to keep malice..

Now i wonder what those fans might be thinking, after wasting their time fighting online for falz and nice..

I've said it that its pointless fighting over celebs..

its better you just go into wrestling and make money from fighting.. 20 Likes

Okay we are waiting for phyno and hushPUPPY 26 Likes 1 Share

9ice is looking so uncomfortable. is falz armpit smelling? 9ice is looking so uncomfortable. is falz armpit smelling? 5 Likes 3 Shares

No more beefing 1 Like 1 Share

Lol 1 Like

Beef settled 1 Like

Their problem. Anyway, point has been made.





9ICE and FALZ having dinner together , and we call it NEWS , it's okay it's okay !!!! 3 Likes

Which celebrity is next

Una go dey stage play up and down

Who even get their time? 1 Like





living things legally



living things legally

Rubbish people. Who dem two epp? Everything is beef these days. If dem like make dem cook d beef chop.. 3 Likes 2 Shares

And so?

People deceiving people

And social media users were busying carrying their matter on their heads like Plantain chips... 1 Like

Na wa oh. So the "truth" he said was all about his beef with him.

One of them entertains the audience while the other praises scammers



One is far more educated than the other which is visibly seen in there carriage and composure





One is a free man while the other is a cultist-Buccaneer

Oya, where does fans wey don waste deir mb they fight on Social Media upandan

And where all those rumor mongers, wey been dey wait for new beef...sorry for you all... I really love dis guy falz...guy using his brains since in the 90s

Nice

Nice one

By this time, Nairaland never close? ��

Caustics:

phyno is looking so uncomfortable. is falz armpit smelling?

chisos. were did u see phyno there. wait. i jst hope u did this knowingly chisos. were did u see phyno there. wait. i jst hope u did this knowingly 2 Likes

Why will 9ice type "settled" ?



It suggests to me that he was the one assuming a rift between them.



Falz cool guy.

Naija conspiracy theorists would say the beef situation was a publicity stunt.

ahn x2 dae don settle their quams ? #NATHEMTHEM AF@#*