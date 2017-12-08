₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Pastor Adeboye Ambushed At RCCG Holy Ghost Congress by dammy13(m): 7:55am
Pastor Enoch Adeboye, general overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) was ambushed during an early morning prayer walk on Wednesday.
The story, narrated by him on Wednesday night, was one of the many highlights of the third day of Congress, holding at the Redemption Camp of the church, along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.
According to the pastor, he was trying to look for a quiet place in the Camp, which is fast becoming a big town, at about 4am, when some people ambushed him for blessing.
The high demand for meeting the pastor has often denied him privacy.
“If you see a man of over 75 years old walking alone at night, you must know that he is doing that on a purpose, but the people won’t let me,” he recounted. “I tried to veer along a path into the bush, and was relieved to be alone to pray, but they traced me there.”
He said finally, he was able to be alone with God, who assured him during the Wednesday programme every yoke of bondage would be broken.
He did not explain how he was able to free himself from the people who were following him, but the deliverance service later that day and early Thursday, was attended by millions of people.
Another major highlight of the day was the demographics of attendance, which confirmed the spread of the church around the world – now in 196 countries- and the popularity of the Congress.
There were delegates from several African countries and many representatives from the Europe and the Americas.
The congregation shouted with joy when representatives from countries like Mongolia, Macao, Bangladesh, Thailand, Bahrain, and Peru were announced.
So also was the congregation excited by the recognition and praises of RCCG by some of the foreign delegates and representatives.
Pastor Mensah Otabil, a renowned Bible teacher, whose powerful ministration was another highpoint of the night, described Pastor Adeboye as, “the foremost Christian influence in the world at the moment,” and praised for his integrity, holiness and leadership qualities.
Much later, the Senior Pastor of the Family of God Church in Indonesia, who led a delegation of 21 from that country to the Congress, said through an interpreter that God directed them to come and see the great work he is doing in RCCG, which he described as the “people’s church of the world.”
He hopes to “catch the annointing of Pastor Adeboye and the church that makes the impossible, possible.”
In another goodwill message, Apostle Omobude, leader of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, congratulated RCCG for the Congress and its other achievements.
Mr. Otabil, noted for the depth of his messages, was cheered by the congregation as mounted the pulpit. Ministering, he said the greatest restorer is Jesus Christ, who like in the example of Zachaeus, does not only save a person but also restore that which was lost.
He explained that what one loses in the sinful world is the glory of God, which Jesus came to restore. Glory, he said, has weight, it is the presence of God and the manisfestion of his power.
Then citing the incidence on the Mount of Transfiguration , where the glory of God so transformed Jesus, that Peter and John could not look at him, he glory brightness the individual, even his clothes and his environment.
He made the point that before the cruxifiction of Jesus, he was able to transfer the glory he carried to others, such that anyone who worshipped and obeyed God could receive His glory.
The deliverance
Pastor Adeboye’s turn, the last of the day, which is also the highest point came after testimonies by people who had been blessed by God.
A youngman, John Odega, fulfilled his promise to God by rolling seven times on the stage over the cure of prostate cancer, after he sat on a bed Pastor Adeboye had used which is on display at the Open Heavens International at the Camp.
Many couple testified about how God blessed them with babies after many years of waiting.
Pastor Adeboye described his session as a serious one because people were going to fight for their freedom from bondage. He explains that fighting the devil, who attacks at many points, is complicated by the fact he is an invisible enemy, who could even deceive an individual into thinking that they are invincible, while he (the devil) attacks the persons relations.
He likened life in bondage to a person with hands and legs bound in prison, a situation which restricts his coast and limits his progress.
But he said with deliverance, God’s glory with all its power is restored for a turnaround and progress; enemies become disappointed , some disappear and some others become servants.
He listed seven reasons why he believed people were going be delivered that night.
After that he made an altar call to enable sinners in the congregation to receive salvation before leading a prayer session he described as warfare, which was preceded with praise singing for God to arise.
The session ended at about 12.40 am, as people went away singing songs of victory.
|Re: Pastor Adeboye Ambushed At RCCG Holy Ghost Congress by beewhy009(m): 8:04am
May the name of the Lord be praised
|Re: Pastor Adeboye Ambushed At RCCG Holy Ghost Congress by Fxmanager(m): 8:15am
Okay.
|Re: Pastor Adeboye Ambushed At RCCG Holy Ghost Congress by justino57(m): 2:23pm
Hmmmmmmm
|Re: Pastor Adeboye Ambushed At RCCG Holy Ghost Congress by hotboz: 2:23pm
Only God can do what no man can do
|Re: Pastor Adeboye Ambushed At RCCG Holy Ghost Congress by Keneking: 2:23pm
Ok..story incomplete
|Re: Pastor Adeboye Ambushed At RCCG Holy Ghost Congress by justino57(m): 2:24pm
Nexxt
|Re: Pastor Adeboye Ambushed At RCCG Holy Ghost Congress by donblade85555(m): 2:24pm
I love dis man and oyedepo
|Re: Pastor Adeboye Ambushed At RCCG Holy Ghost Congress by deeLima86(m): 2:25pm
May His name alone be praise!
|Re: Pastor Adeboye Ambushed At RCCG Holy Ghost Congress by lacoach: 2:25pm
Good to know .
|Re: Pastor Adeboye Ambushed At RCCG Holy Ghost Congress by kajsa08(f): 2:25pm
|Re: Pastor Adeboye Ambushed At RCCG Holy Ghost Congress by MhizzAJ(f): 2:25pm
Can't people pray on their own
Must they see a man of God
|Re: Pastor Adeboye Ambushed At RCCG Holy Ghost Congress by Yeligray(m): 2:25pm
Click like if you thought it was another kind of ambush and click share if you are relieved after reading the passage
|Re: Pastor Adeboye Ambushed At RCCG Holy Ghost Congress by enemyofprogress: 2:26pm
justino57:stop ejaculating
|Re: Pastor Adeboye Ambushed At RCCG Holy Ghost Congress by tosyne2much(m): 2:26pm
That's good of baba.
I thought baba has handed over to a pastor to perform nationwide duties but the pastor he handed over to is not even recognized at all
|Re: Pastor Adeboye Ambushed At RCCG Holy Ghost Congress by kingxsamz(m): 2:26pm
Kul
|Re: Pastor Adeboye Ambushed At RCCG Holy Ghost Congress by Naughtytboy: 2:26pm
If u no no God,, Abeg hide ur face
|Re: Pastor Adeboye Ambushed At RCCG Holy Ghost Congress by kay29000(m): 2:26pm
Okay. Cool. Please who knows when the program will end? I want to travel to Lagos from Ibadan tomorrow or Sunday, and just want to know if the program is ending tonight.
|Re: Pastor Adeboye Ambushed At RCCG Holy Ghost Congress by enemyofprogress: 2:26pm
MhizzAJ:don't mind them. Is the snake pepper soup ready?
|Re: Pastor Adeboye Ambushed At RCCG Holy Ghost Congress by blaze1916(m): 2:27pm
The second pix though...
|Re: Pastor Adeboye Ambushed At RCCG Holy Ghost Congress by simonlee(m): 2:27pm
Wasn't expecting RCCG to be holding a major Congress when Shiloh was going on. They should have both come to an understanding, holding it in separate weeks so members of both commissions can attend both
|Re: Pastor Adeboye Ambushed At RCCG Holy Ghost Congress by harrysterol(m): 2:27pm
This bloggers sef, i thought it was real ambush with guns.
The headline is misleading
|Re: Pastor Adeboye Ambushed At RCCG Holy Ghost Congress by Bankyb10(m): 2:27pm
|Re: Pastor Adeboye Ambushed At RCCG Holy Ghost Congress by Austinoiz(m): 2:27pm
Oga Adeboye, wetin u dey find for bush for 4a.m, u be skull miner?
|Re: Pastor Adeboye Ambushed At RCCG Holy Ghost Congress by MhizzAJ(f): 2:28pm
enemyofprogress:LMAO
|Re: Pastor Adeboye Ambushed At RCCG Holy Ghost Congress by ORACLE1975(m): 2:28pm
What?
|Re: Pastor Adeboye Ambushed At RCCG Holy Ghost Congress by NubiLove(m): 2:28pm
scammer.
|Re: Pastor Adeboye Ambushed At RCCG Holy Ghost Congress by ovieigho(m): 2:28pm
Glory
|Re: Pastor Adeboye Ambushed At RCCG Holy Ghost Congress by Realhommie(m): 2:28pm
He's a great man..
|Re: Pastor Adeboye Ambushed At RCCG Holy Ghost Congress by FaniDan(f): 2:28pm
Haters will not like this, but the Church of God will match forward
|Re: Pastor Adeboye Ambushed At RCCG Holy Ghost Congress by Naughtytboy: 2:28pm
MhizzAJ:why cant you read ur books at home why going to school?
|Re: Pastor Adeboye Ambushed At RCCG Holy Ghost Congress by LukeLook: 2:29pm
Lies and truth are the same
