Pictures are amazing. They remind us what great things God has done. And how he can make small things suddenly blossom.



It doesn't take God anything to blossom whatever he has called you to do. Be it ministry, business or whatever. He is always faithful and if you trust him enough he would take you to heights not attained



Look at Adeboye's wonderful and cheerful smile. You could tell he loved doing this! So love doing whatever you find yourself doing no matter how small it is!



"Seest thou a man diligent in his work he shall stand before kings and not mere men." 28 Likes 8 Shares

yes o. and we claim it 9 Likes

Daddy G.O....!!!! Maximum respect baba.. 14 Likes

HALLELUJAH TO THE KING OF KINGS 4 Likes

Amazing Grace 4 Likes

Where was freeze? Probably about entering secondary school..



Great things start small. Eyes av not seen nor ears heard wat great things the Lord has in store for dey dat love Him nd faithfully serve him. Growth is a process.. D men giving the church bad names today are those young ministers who aren't ready to go tru d growth process 48 Likes 3 Shares

The little beginning of the scam. Scammers don't become rich overnight into the pastoring business. It takes time, hardwork and diligence to make it by milking the sheeples. 28 Likes 1 Share

Freeze nah agent of darkness. Anything/ man dat stand against the gospel shall be broken 2 Likes

The little beginning of the scam. Scammers don't become rich overnight into the pastoring business. It takes time, hardwork and diligence to make it by milking the sheeples.

Sharrap. Sharrap. 41 Likes 5 Shares

Where was freeze? Probably about entering secondary school..



Great things start small. Eyes av not seen nor ears heard wat great things the Lord has in store for dey dat love Him nd faithfully serve him. Growth is a process.. D men giving the church bad names today are those young ministers who aren't ready to go tru d growth process

no matter how anyone started does not justify a wrong doctrine.As long as there is no scriptural basis for tithing in the church.It will remain wrong.Even Evans the kidnapper could also show you his throwback picture and use it to justify his crimes no matter how anyone started does not justify a wrong doctrine.As long as there is no scriptural basis for tithing in the church.It will remain wrong.Even Evans the kidnapper could also show you his throwback picture and use it to justify his crimes 23 Likes 1 Share

no matter how anyone started does not justify a wrong doctrine.As long as there is no scriptural basis for tithing in the church.It will remain wrong.Even Evans the kidnapper could also show you his throwback picture and use it to justify his crimes

so much hate. Eeya. No wonder u dat teach a good doctrine spend all ur day hating on Nairaland nd u probably still pastor one backyard church. The blessing of God makes rich bro nd adds no sorrow so stop hating..

so much hate. Eeya. No wonder u dat teach a good doctrine spend all ur day hating on Nairaland nd u probably still pastor one backyard church. The blessing of God makes rich bro nd adds no sorrow so stop hating..

where is the hate coming from? Am I the one who introduced the tithe debate into this? I am only stating the fact.What is wrong is wrong irrespective of what it has achieved.Unless there is a scriptural basis for tithing.It would remain wrong where is the hate coming from? Am I the one who introduced the tithe debate into this? I am only stating the fact.What is wrong is wrong irrespective of what it has achieved.Unless there is a scriptural basis for tithing.It would remain wrong 11 Likes 1 Share

where is the hate coming from? Am I the one who introduced the tithe debate into this? I am only stating the fact.What is wrong is wrong irrespective of what it has achieved.Unless there is a scriptural basis for tithing.It would remain wrong

u r seeing a thread about humble beginning and all u can remember is tithe because d word tithe has been haunting u.... Am sure if u hear the name of any of these men of God u hyperventilate... They are succeeding in winning many souls to God wch is the last mandate Jesus gave the church before leaving. U can keep arguing about 10% while ppl are giving their all to see the church of Christ is moving forward

where is the hate coming from? Am I the one who introduced the tithe debate into this? I am only stating the fact.What is wrong is wrong irrespective of what it has achieved.Unless there is a scriptural basis for tithing.It would remain wrong Unless there is a scriptural reference which states clearly NOT TO TITHE then keep quiet. The last we heard of Tithe, Jesus commended the practice!



As it is, there is Scriptural evidence from Abraham, Moses and Jesus to TITHE but there is not one single verse that says DON'T TITHE. Jesus even though living during the era of the Law corrected all he needed to correct but never talked down on the Tithe. Don't make assumptions for God, DON'T TITHE cannot be proved from scripture hence you can't call anyone who preaches tithing criminal.



Unless there is a scriptural reference which states clearly NOT TO TITHE then keep quiet. The last we heard of Tithe, Jesus commended the practice!

As it is, there is Scriptural evidence from Abraham, Moses and Jesus to TITHE but there is not one single verse that says DON'T TITHE. Jesus even though living during the era of the Law corrected all he needed to correct but never talked down on the Tithe. Don't make assumptions for God, DON'T TITHE cannot be proved from scripture hence you can't call anyone who preaches tithing criminal.

I repeat Tithing is Scriptural from Abraham to Jesus. To say it is no longer scriptural would require you to bring proofs from scripture where it is explicitly said that DON'T TITHE. If you can't find that scripture then you are a liar and you are manipulating the word of God.

Unless there is a scriptural reference which state clearly NOT TO TITHE then keep quiet. The last we heard of Tithe Jesus commended the practice!



As it is there is Scriptural evidence from Abraham, Moses and Jesus to TITHE but there is not one single verse that says DON'T TITHE. Jesus even though living during the era of the Law corrected all he needed to correct but never talked down on Tithe. Don't make assumptions for God, DON'T TITHE cannot be proved from scripture hence you can't call anyone who does so criminal.





there are also scriptural basis foe stoning people to death for violating the sabath.Scriptural basis also exist for animal sacrifices etc there are also scriptural basis foe stoning people to death for violating the sabath.Scriptural basis also exist for animal sacrifices etc 2 Likes

u r seeing a thread about humble beginning and all u can remember is tithe because d word tithe has been haunting u.... Am sure if u hear the name of any of these men of God u hyperventilate... They are succeeding in winning many souls to God wch is the last mandate Jesus gave the church before leaving. U can keep arguing about 10% while ppl are giving their all to see the church of Christ is moving forward

you are the one who brought tithe into this thread when you called out Daddy Freeze.You are the one hyperventilating not me you are the one who brought tithe into this thread when you called out Daddy Freeze.You are the one hyperventilating not me 1 Like

the name freeze is synonyms with anti-private jet, anti-securty for d pastors, anti-tithe, anti-tongue, anti-donation for expansion .. Why single out tithe is not dat u are so jealous dat even though u don't collect tithe, ur church is still scanty hence u rather stay on Nairaland nd hate every successful pastor

there are also scriptural basis foe stoning people to death for violating the sabath.Scriptural basis also exist for animal sacrifices etc Lol you should have known I was setting this trap for you



There are scriptural references to stoning people but Jesus made sure he negated it through scripture. He also played down on Sabbath just like the Apostles did. Hence those ones can no longer stand.



However every mention of tithe in scripture was in support of the practice from old to new testament.



Lol you should have known I was setting this trap for you

There are scriptural references to stoning people but Jesus made sure he negated it through scripture. He also played down on Sabbath just like the Apostles did. Hence those ones can no longer stand.

However every mention of tithe in scripture was in support of the practice from old to new testament.

You think it is just an oversight that punishment by death, Circumcison, Sabbath were all debunked by Jesus and his Apostles and Tithing was left alone all through scriptures.

Lol you should have known I was setting this trap for you lol



There are scriptural references to stoning people but Jesus made sure he negated it through scripture. He also played down on Sabbath just like the Apostles did. Hence those ones can no longer stand.



However every mention of tithe in scripture was in support of the practice from old to new testament.

Trap for me? I suppose you meant for youself.I am actually busy.There are over 600 laws of the ancient and now abolished mosaic laws and Jesus did not even personally speak on up to 10% of them.If you want I can go and dig them all up and you will tell me what Jesus said about all of them and why you are not practising them Trap for me? I suppose you meant for youself.I am actually busy.There are over 600 laws of the ancient and now abolished mosaic laws and Jesus did not even personally speak on up to 10% of them.If you want I can go and dig them all up and you will tell me what Jesus said about all of them and why you are not practising them

PaChuwudi44 what I am saying is that any person can proof Circumcision, Sabbath are no longer necessary because NT said so. But can you show me where NT said DON'T TITHE.

the name freeze is synonyms with anti-private jet, anti-securty for d pastors, anti-tithe, anti-tongue, anti-donation for expansion .. Why single out tithe is not dat u are so jealous dat even though u don't collect tithe, ur church is still scanty hence u rather stay on Nairaland nd hate every successful pastor

Daddy Freeze has been talking about Tithe.That has been the main focus of his message.My choice is scanty? lol even if you add up RCCG+Winners+Christ embassy and multiply them 50.It will still not be up to the population of my church Daddy Freeze has been talking about Tithe.That has been the main focus of his message.My choice is scanty? lol even if you add up RCCG+Winners+Christ embassy and multiply them 50.It will still not be up to the population of my church 1 Like

PaChuwudi44 what I am saying is that any person can proof Circumcision, Sabbath are no longer necessary because NT said so. But can you show me where NT said DON'T TITHE. the jewish laws was much more than just tithe,sabath and circumcision.Dont make me laugh too much please.You are either mischievous or astounishly ignorant about the scriptures.In fact these portiojns are not even up to 10% of the law the jewish laws was much more than just tithe,sabath and circumcision.Dont make me laugh too much please.You are either mischievous or astounishly ignorant about the scriptures.In fact these portiojns are not even up to 10% of the law

Trap for me? I suppose you meant for youself.I am actually busy.There are over 600 laws of the ancient and now abolished mosaic laws and Jesus did not even personally speak on up to 10% of them.If you want I can go and dig them all up and you will tell me what Jesus said about all of them and why you are not practising them No need to go dig for the laws of moses. By law of first mention the Tithe was first mentioned during Abraham's era, because it was incorporated into law can't make it outdated since it didn't come by the law. Else even offerings would be outlawed since it was also incorporated into law. No need to go dig for the laws of moses. By law of first mention the Tithe was first mentioned during Abraham's era, because it was incorporated into law can't make it outdated since it didn't come by the law. Else even offerings would be outlawed since it was also incorporated into law.

lol. Tell us the name of ur Church.. If u are pastor over a 50member church u wont even av the time to argue tithe on Nairaland

No need to go dig for the laws of moses. By law of first mention the Tithe was first mentioned during Abraham's era, because it was incorporated into law can't make it outdated since it didn't come by the law. Else even offerings would be outlawed since it was also incorporated into law.

likewise circumcision yet it was severely condemned in the entire book of Galatians.Besides the tithe Abraham paid was voluntary and the one pastors preach are the jewish law of tithe(by quoting malachi) likewise circumcision yet it was severely condemned in the entire book of Galatians.Besides the tithe Abraham paid was voluntary and the one pastors preach are the jewish law of tithe(by quoting malachi)

lol. Tell us the name of ur Church.. If u are pastor over a 50member church u wont even av the time to argue tithe on Nairaland

I am a member of the 1.3 billion catholic church.I cannot be jealous of a 5m-10m church.I condemn compulsory tithing wherever I find it I am a member of the 1.3 billion catholic church.I cannot be jealous of a 5m-10m church.I condemn compulsory tithing wherever I find it

I am a member of the 1.3 billion catholic church.I cannot be jealous of a 5m-10m church.I condemn compulsory tithing wherever I find it hahahahahaha.. No wonder.

hahahahahaha.. No wonder.

So the new testament also abolished "thou shall not bow down before graven image"... I see

hahahahahaha.. No wonder.

So the new testament also abolished "thou shall not bow down before graven image"... I see

the bible asked you not to make graven images.It only asked you not to make idols.Even the man through whom God gave the commandments also made graven images.Likewise Solomon.Even the holies of holies in the ancient temple and the ark of the covenant had graven images. the bible asked you not to make graven images.It only asked you not to make idols.Even the man through whom God gave the commandments also made graven images.Likewise Solomon.Even the holies of holies in the ancient temple and the ark of the covenant had graven images. 1 Like

the bible asked you not to make graven images.It only asked you not to make idols.Even the man through whom God gave the commandments also made graven images.Likewise Solomon.Even the holies of holies in the ancient temple and the ark of the covenant had graven images.



Jesus blessed savior . i tot u just said Jesus abolished the law? How come u r referring to the ark of covenant wch contained d tables of stones wch is the symbol of the law?

Please tell us where Jesus or an apostle bowed down before a graven image.



Jesus blessed savior. i tot u just said Jesus abolished the law? How come u r referring to the ark of covenant wch contained d tables of stones wch is the symbol of the law?

Please tell us where Jesus or an apostle bowed down before a graven image.

This is how God will be exposing all Nairaland anti-tithers one by one

Jesus blessed savior . i tot u just said Jesus abolished the law? How come u r referring to the ark of covenant wch contained d tables of stones wch is the symbol of the law?

Please tell us where Jesus or an apostle bowed down before a graven image.



This is how God will be exposing all Nairaland anti-tithers one by one

hiaaaa!!!!! Did I ask you to go and worship with the ark of the covenant? You quoted a bible passage for me from the OT and I responded that even the people you quoted did what you accusing me and you are going bananas? has anyone told you that it is compulsory to use images or that your life will be tight if you use graven images?



Using of images in worship is not forbidden by any portions of the scripture.Neither is it mandated that every Christian [b] MUST [/b]use images in worship



BTW the ark of the covenant and the holies of holies in the ancient temple contained graven images of the cherubims.Mind you this was the holiest sites in Judaism.



hiaaaa!!!!! Did I ask you to go and worship with the ark of the covenant? You quoted a bible passage for me from the OT and I responded that even the people you quoted did what you accusing me and you are going bananas? has anyone told you that it is compulsory to use images or that your life will be tight if you use graven images?

Using of images in worship is not forbidden by any portions of the scripture.Neither is it mandated that every Christian MUST use images in worship

BTW the ark of the covenant and the holies of holies in the ancient temple contained graven images of the cherubims.Mind you this was the holiest sites in Judaism.

BTW Did Jesus use internet in the bible?

hiaaaa!!!!! Did I ask you to go and worship with the ark of the covenant? You quoted a bible passage for me from the OT and I responded that even the people you quoted did what you accusing me and you are going bananas? has anyone told you that it is compulsory to use images or that your life will be tight if you use graven images?



Using of images in worship is not forbidden by any portions of the scripture.Neither is it mandated that every Christian [b] MUST [/b]use images in worship



BTW the ark of the covenant and the holies of holies in the ancient temple contained graven images of the cherubims.Mind you this was the holiest sites in Judaism.



mr Man, u claim we shouldn't tithe because d scripture didn't record Jesus collecting tithe. Tell us where Jesus or any of his disciples bowed down before an image.. If u can't accept any old testament scripture to support tithing, please don't tell me about the Holies of holies or moses rod of serpent. Tell me where Jesus bowed or any of his followers bowed down before graven image