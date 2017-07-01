



Online Application commences from July 10th, 2017- August 12th, 2017.

1.0 STEPS FOR 2017/2018 DIRECT ENTRY REGISTRATION AND APPLICATION DOCUMENTS

2.0 JAMB Pin Vending Procedures & List Of Authorized Banks For Sales Of Form



i. Each candidate must have personal e-mail address and mobile phone number .

ii. Each candidate is to use his/her functional and valid personal e-mail address. The system would reject at the point of registration any already used e-mail address.

iii. Each candidate must personally create a JAMB profile on the JAMB portal through JAMB Mobile App available on Android, Windows and iOS platforms OR visit a Bank, NIPOST to create his/her JAMB profile on the JAMB portal:

Name,

iv . Payment for JAMB's E-PIN-registration and the recommended reading text is done at

the banks and NIPOST . Banks have also agreed to make these services available at CBT centres and JAMB State Offices.

v . Each Candidate should visit any accredited CBT centre (the list of accredited CBT centres are on our website i.e. with his/her personal details, the

vi. The CBT centre or JAMB State Office, supplies, at no extra cost, the prescribed reading text and the CD containing:

a) e-brochure showing guidelines on admission detailing list of tertiary institutions and available programmes of study .

b) Step by step guide on completing the application form.

viii. At the CBT centre, Candidate's ten fingers biometric and image will be captured and uploaded.

ix. O/L and/or A/L grades are to be provided by candidates. Candidates who are awaiting result should supply the result online as soon as the results are available on JAMB'S portal.

No recommendations from any Institution will be considered by JAMB if the candidate has not supplied his/her O/L result on the portal of JAMB.

x. Each Candidate is to collect his e-slip at the end of registration as evidence of registration.

There will be no offline registration, as all the accredited CBT centres have been empowered for real life online registration. No candidate should register at any centre other than the accredited CBT centre and JAMB State office. Any candidate who is registered outside approved centres will be identified and disqualified.

2.0 GENERAL ENTRY REQUIREMENTS

1.0 The general entry requirements for admission into the First Degree, National Diploma (ND), Natinal Innovation Diploma (NID) and Nigeria Certificate in Education (NCE) programmes in Universities, other Degree-Awarding Insitutionns, Monotechnics, Polytechnics, Innovation Enterprise Institutes and Colleges of Education are available in the e- Brochure which would be given to each Candidate at the accredited CBT centres and JAMB state offices or

2.0 Candidates with one of the following qualification may be considered for admission by Direct Entry:

(a) A minimum of five (5) GCE/WASCE credits at not more than two sittngs with at least two Principal or Advanced level G.C.E. and the others.

(b) Two passes at the IJMB Advanced Level Examination, Cambridge moderated Schools of Basic Studies Terminal Examination, JUPEB or Institute of Baccalaureate from recognised institutions with SSCE/GCE, NTS/NBC credits equivalent in three other subjects (SUBJECT TO UNIVERSITY REQUIREMENTS).

(c) Passes in two major subjects in the NCE with S.S.C.E., NTC/NBC credits or equivalents in

THREE other subjects (mainly for Education Courses) and ND. Education may be accepted as a third A' Level subject for those taking courses in Education.

(d) Minimum of lower credit grade in National Diploma or NaƟonal Innovation Diploma including the O'Level requirements.

(e) Candidates are to note that they will be required to provide their JAMB registration

number which they used in gaining admission to NCE, Diploma etc for Direct Entry

admission.

3.0 ORDER OF CHOICE OF INSTITUTIONS

1.0 On the 2017 registration platform, Candidates are to note that their 2 choice can be a College of Education, University , Innovative Enterprise Instittutes, Polytechnics/Monotechnics, NDA (Nigerian Defence Academy) or Nigeria Police Academy .

4.0 DATE AND VENUE FOR THE 2017 DIRECT ENTRY EXAMINATION

This is to inform all Direct Entry Applicants that there will be no examination conducted by the board for them, The School of Choice choosen during registration are in-charge of any examination or screening process.



5.0 REGISTRATION FEE

1.0 Registration fee for the 2017/2018 Direct Entry is Five Thousand Naira (₦5,000) only.



Candidates are also, as usual, to pay Five Hundred Naira (₦500) only to obtain the reading text- ''The Last Days at Forcados High School'' for Direct Entry Candidates.



2.0 Candidates should note that e-PINS being purchased are tied to individual profile and are not transferable.



3.0 Candidates are advised to keep as confidential their security details such as registration numbers, password/numbers of A TM Cards, e-mail addresses and E-Pins.

6.0 REGISTRATION CENTRES

1.0 In line with the Board's regulated registration exercise, only the accredited Computer Based Test Centres and JAMB States and FCT Offices will be allowed to register candidates.



This is to avoid exploitation, off-line registration, mismatch of candidates' particulars and other registration-irregularites.

7.0 GENERAL INFORMATION

1.0 The registration fee, once paid is non-refundable.

1.1 Registration for Direct Entry is available at the CBT centres and JAMB Offices Nationwide. The accredited centres have been empowered to assist in this regard.



1.2 As it is the practice, centres are allowed to charge not more than Seven Hundred Naira (₦700) only as registration fee. Any centre that charges more than Seven Hundred Naira (₦700) should be reported to JAMB for appropriate sanctions.



1.3 All CBT centres have been mandated to select any of the participating banks.

These banks are to be present in their premises for the purposes of collecting all fees. No centre-staff is allowed to conduct cash transaction with the candidates.



1.4 Candidates are advised to read and understand the guidelines on admission

and instructions on how to complete the online registration before commencing the process of registration.



1.5 Multiple registrations are not allowed. Candidates who register more than once will be identified and disqualified.



1.6 Candidates should note that their uploaded image or photograph will be embossed on their result slips and admission letters.



1.7 Candidates are to note that irrespective of their choice of course of study or method of testing, they will also be tested on a general text: “The Last Days at Forcados High School” by A.H. Mohammed for Direct Entry Candidates.



1.8 Candidates are warned that the Board has not authorized or solicited the services of ANY establishment/group or individual other than the accredited CBT centres for this registration exercise.



ccc: lalasticlala



http://www.elitesportal.com.ng/2017/07/jamb-20172018-direct-entry-admission.html This is to inform the General Public and all interested applicants that the Joint Admission Matriculation Board [JAMB] has officially announced the 2017/18 registration guidelines for Direct Entry Candidates [Nigerians and Foreign Students] and all approved Registration Centers.Online Application commences from July 10th, 2017- August 12th, 2017.1.0 STEPS FOR 2017/2018 DIRECT ENTRY REGISTRATION AND APPLICATION DOCUMENTS2.0 JAMB Pin Vending Procedures & List Of Authorized Banks For Sales Of Formi. Each candidate must have personal e-mail address and mobile phone number .ii. Each candidate is to use his/her functional and valid personal e-mail address. The system would reject at the point of registration any already used e-mail address.iii. Each candidate must personally create a JAMB profile on the JAMB portal through JAMB Mobile App available on Android, Windows and iOS platforms OR visit a Bank, NIPOST to create his/her JAMB profile on the JAMB portal:Name, www.jamb.org.ng date of birth, personal e-mail address and place of origin are required to create the profile.iv . Payment for JAMB's E-PIN-registration and the recommended reading text is done atthe banks and NIPOST . Banks have also agreed to make these services available at CBT centres and JAMB State Offices.v . Each Candidate should visit any accredited CBT centre (the list of accredited CBT centres are on our website i.e. with his/her personal details, the www.jamb.gov.ng profile and evidence of payment.vi. The CBT centre or JAMB State Office, supplies, at no extra cost, the prescribed reading text and the CD containing:a) e-brochure showing guidelines on admission detailing list of tertiary institutions and available programmes of study .b) Step by step guide on completing the application form.viii. At the CBT centre, Candidate's ten fingers biometric and image will be captured and uploaded.ix. O/L and/or A/L grades are to be provided by candidates. Candidates who are awaiting result should supply the result online as soon as the results are available on JAMB'S portal.No recommendations from any Institution will be considered by JAMB if the candidate has not supplied his/her O/L result on the portal of JAMB.x. Each Candidate is to collect his e-slip at the end of registration as evidence of registration.There will be no offline registration, as all the accredited CBT centres have been empowered for real life online registration. No candidate should register at any centre other than the accredited CBT centre and JAMB State office. Any candidate who is registered outside approved centres will be identified and disqualified.2.0 GENERAL ENTRY REQUIREMENTS1.0 The general entry requirements for admission into the First Degree, National Diploma (ND), Natinal Innovation Diploma (NID) and Nigeria Certificate in Education (NCE) programmes in Universities, other Degree-Awarding Insitutionns, Monotechnics, Polytechnics, Innovation Enterprise Institutes and Colleges of Education are available in the e- Brochure which would be given to each Candidate at the accredited CBT centres and JAMB state offices or2.0 Candidates with one of the following qualification may be considered for admission by Direct Entry:(a) A minimum of five (5) GCE/WASCE credits at not more than two sittngs with at least two Principal or Advanced level G.C.E. and the others.(b) Two passes at the IJMB Advanced Level Examination, Cambridge moderated Schools of Basic Studies Terminal Examination, JUPEB or Institute of Baccalaureate from recognised institutions with SSCE/GCE, NTS/NBC credits equivalent in three other subjects (SUBJECT TO UNIVERSITY REQUIREMENTS).(c) Passes in two major subjects in the NCE with S.S.C.E., NTC/NBC credits or equivalents inTHREE other subjects (mainly for Education Courses) and ND. Education may be accepted as a third A' Level subject for those taking courses in Education.(d) Minimum of lower credit grade in National Diploma or NaƟonal Innovation Diploma including the O'Level requirements.(e) Candidates are to note that they will be required to provide their JAMB registrationnumber which they used in gaining admission to NCE, Diploma etc for Direct Entryadmission.3.0 ORDER OF CHOICE OF INSTITUTIONS1.0 On the 2017 registration platform, Candidates are to note that their 2 choice can be a College of Education, University , Innovative Enterprise Instittutes, Polytechnics/Monotechnics, NDA (Nigerian Defence Academy) or Nigeria Police Academy .4.0 DATE AND VENUE FOR THE 2017 DIRECT ENTRY EXAMINATIONThis is to inform all Direct Entry Applicants that there will be no examination conducted by the board for them, The School of Choice choosen during registration are in-charge of any examination or screening process.5.0 REGISTRATION FEE1.0 Registration fee for the 2017/2018 Direct Entry is Five Thousand Naira (₦5,000) only.Candidates are also, as usual, to pay Five Hundred Naira (₦500) only to obtain the reading text- ''The Last Days at Forcados High School'' for Direct Entry Candidates.2.0 Candidates should note that e-PINS being purchased are tied to individual profile and are not transferable.3.0 Candidates are advised to keep as confidential their security details such as registration numbers, password/numbers of A TM Cards, e-mail addresses and E-Pins.6.0 REGISTRATION CENTRES1.0 In line with the Board's regulated registration exercise, only the accredited Computer Based Test Centres and JAMB States and FCT Offices will be allowed to register candidates.This is to avoid exploitation, off-line registration, mismatch of candidates' particulars and other registration-irregularites.7.0 GENERAL INFORMATION1.0 The registration fee, once paid is non-refundable.1.1 Registration for Direct Entry is available at the CBT centres and JAMB Offices Nationwide. The accredited centres have been empowered to assist in this regard.1.2 As it is the practice, centres are allowed to charge not more than Seven Hundred Naira (₦700) only as registration fee. Any centre that charges more than Seven Hundred Naira (₦700) should be reported to JAMB for appropriate sanctions.1.3 All CBT centres have been mandated to select any of the participating banks.These banks are to be present in their premises for the purposes of collecting all fees. No centre-staff is allowed to conduct cash transaction with the candidates.1.4 Candidates are advised to read and understand the guidelines on admissionand instructions on how to complete the online registration before commencing the process of registration.1.5 Multiple registrations are not allowed. Candidates who register more than once will be identified and disqualified.1.6 Candidates should note that their uploaded image or photograph will be embossed on their result slips and admission letters.1.7 Candidates are to note that irrespective of their choice of course of study or method of testing, they will also be tested on a general text: “The Last Days at Forcados High School” by A.H. Mohammed for Direct Entry Candidates.1.8 Candidates are warned that the Board has not authorized or solicited the services of ANY establishment/group or individual other than the accredited CBT centres for this registration exercise.ccc: lalasticlala 1 Share