|See The Snake Our Security Guards Killed At Night by andymofia(m): 12:31pm
The chief guard said he has been hunting the snake for some days as he has seen the trail. I later saw them enjoying a nice fresh snake peppersoup
|Re: See The Snake Our Security Guards Killed At Night by andymofia(m): 12:32pm
the head
|Re: See The Snake Our Security Guards Killed At Night by liljaydee(m): 12:33pm
|Re: See The Snake Our Security Guards Killed At Night by MirJay: 12:41pm
Kill any Snake killable. Tis better we have more rats than more snakes.
|Re: See The Snake Our Security Guards Killed At Night by ITbomb(m): 12:50pm
I know where this is going
|Re: See The Snake Our Security Guards Killed At Night by odiereke(m): 12:50pm
Thank God pepper soup is about to be ready
|Re: See The Snake Our Security Guards Killed At Night by Freewoman(f): 12:51pm
snake be thief wey dey say you secure?
|Re: See The Snake Our Security Guards Killed At Night by andymofia(m): 12:53pm
MirJay:
lol, why are you angry? Calm down brotherman
|Re: See The Snake Our Security Guards Killed At Night by basictutor: 12:57pm
Pls OP is the snake soup still available? I need some for my belly.
|Re: See The Snake Our Security Guards Killed At Night by OliviaYolanda: 1:00pm
|Re: See The Snake Our Security Guards Killed At Night by realestniggah: 1:50pm
|Re: See The Snake Our Security Guards Killed At Night by BroZuma: 1:50pm
This post made FP because the OP writes so well...
|Re: See The Snake Our Security Guards Killed At Night by jseRIKI(m): 1:50pm
My people
|Re: See The Snake Our Security Guards Killed At Night by noeloge82(m): 1:50pm
Must snake stories be seen
Why is it that other animal stories are not heard
Or maybe someone maybe doing this............,
|Re: See The Snake Our Security Guards Killed At Night by NwaAmaikpe: 1:50pm
Looks like an adder.
Its fat and long.
If it is dried well, it could serve as a dildô
|Re: See The Snake Our Security Guards Killed At Night by chukwukahenry(m): 1:51pm
Lala & snake == 5&6
|Re: See The Snake Our Security Guards Killed At Night by adonismuller(m): 1:51pm
98% of nairalanders use 3*10^-6 which is the speed of light to comment on any thing concerning snake...cz they definitely know the assistant managing director of nairaland is a snake ambassador.....
If you see any post involving....
Evans
Tonto Dike
Davido
Snake.....and u don't rush to comment..that means u don't like fp.
Now say thanks to me for the expo.
|Re: See The Snake Our Security Guards Killed At Night by goldenarrow: 1:51pm
O setti go.
|Re: See The Snake Our Security Guards Killed At Night by tanjesl: 1:51pm
Eat it
|Re: See The Snake Our Security Guards Killed At Night by igbohausayoruba: 1:51pm
|Re: See The Snake Our Security Guards Killed At Night by helphelp: 1:51pm
Abeg make una dey send coordinate, make person for feature inside the pepper soup na
|Re: See The Snake Our Security Guards Killed At Night by dbynonetwork: 1:52pm
Nice meat for peppersoup..
|Re: See The Snake Our Security Guards Killed At Night by samzzycash(m): 1:52pm
See the speed this post take reach frontal..
When lala sees a snake post he be like
|Re: See The Snake Our Security Guards Killed At Night by bigfather(m): 1:53pm
andymofia:
This is a VIPER. I wonder why the man dey open the snake mouth. The poison is as potent as the snake being alive !
|Re: See The Snake Our Security Guards Killed At Night by luvlymabel: 1:53pm
nairaland and snake be like Evans and kidnapping, Tonto dike and churchii, hahaha
|Re: See The Snake Our Security Guards Killed At Night by Anijay1212(m): 1:54pm
I hate snakes with passion,even if nah 4 inside peppersoup i see am i go still run.
Smh 4 Lala,snake n fp sha.
|Re: See The Snake Our Security Guards Killed At Night by dbynonetwork: 1:54pm
MirJay:
Man of little faith why did you modify your initial post?.
Na so u go take miss heaven...
|Re: See The Snake Our Security Guards Killed At Night by imitateMe(m): 1:54pm
Sexy snake
|Re: See The Snake Our Security Guards Killed At Night by peacemara54(m): 1:55pm
|Re: See The Snake Our Security Guards Killed At Night by whizzyleejr(m): 1:56pm
The snake big o
|Re: See The Snake Our Security Guards Killed At Night by adewumiopeyemi(m): 1:57pm
Lala were u dey obe ti so....
