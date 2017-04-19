₦airaland Forum

See The Snake Our Security Guards Killed At Night by andymofia(m): 12:31pm
The chief guard said he has been hunting the snake for some days as he has seen the trail. I later saw them enjoying a nice fresh snake peppersoup

Re: See The Snake Our Security Guards Killed At Night by andymofia(m): 12:32pm
the head

Re: See The Snake Our Security Guards Killed At Night by liljaydee(m): 12:33pm
Re: See The Snake Our Security Guards Killed At Night by MirJay: 12:41pm
Kill any Snake killable. Tis better we have more rats than more snakes.

Re: See The Snake Our Security Guards Killed At Night by ITbomb(m): 12:50pm
Re: See The Snake Our Security Guards Killed At Night by odiereke(m): 12:50pm
Thank God pepper soup is about to be ready
Re: See The Snake Our Security Guards Killed At Night by Freewoman(f): 12:51pm
snake be thief wey dey say you secure?
Re: See The Snake Our Security Guards Killed At Night by andymofia(m): 12:53pm
MirJay:
Space not for sale. I will be back in a jiffy and if this gets to the front page am surely gonna deactivate my account. Mtchew

lol, why are you angry? Calm down brotherman
Re: See The Snake Our Security Guards Killed At Night by basictutor: 12:57pm
Pls OP is the snake soup still available? I need some for my belly.
Re: See The Snake Our Security Guards Killed At Night by OliviaYolanda: 1:00pm
land bought trespassers will be
Re: See The Snake Our Security Guards Killed At Night by realestniggah: 1:50pm
Re: See The Snake Our Security Guards Killed At Night by BroZuma: 1:50pm
This post made FP because the OP writes so well...

Re: See The Snake Our Security Guards Killed At Night by jseRIKI(m): 1:50pm
My people

Re: See The Snake Our Security Guards Killed At Night by noeloge82(m): 1:50pm
Must snake stories be seen
Why is it that other animal stories are not heard

Or maybe someone maybe doing this............,

Re: See The Snake Our Security Guards Killed At Night by NwaAmaikpe: 1:50pm
Looks like an adder.


Its fat and long.
If it is dried well, it could serve as a dildô

Re: See The Snake Our Security Guards Killed At Night by chukwukahenry(m): 1:51pm
Lala &amp; snake == 5&amp;6
Re: See The Snake Our Security Guards Killed At Night by adonismuller(m): 1:51pm
98% of nairalanders use 3*10^-6 which is the speed of light to comment on any thing concerning snake...cz they definitely know the assistant managing director of nairaland is a snake ambassador.....


If you see any post involving....

Evans

Tonto Dike

Davido

Snake.....and u don't rush to comment..that means u don't like fp.


Now say thanks to me for the expo.

Re: See The Snake Our Security Guards Killed At Night by goldenarrow: 1:51pm
O setti go.
Re: See The Snake Our Security Guards Killed At Night by tanjesl: 1:51pm
Eat it
Re: See The Snake Our Security Guards Killed At Night by igbohausayoruba: 1:51pm
Re: See The Snake Our Security Guards Killed At Night by helphelp: 1:51pm
Abeg make una dey send coordinate, make person for feature inside the pepper soup na
Re: See The Snake Our Security Guards Killed At Night by dbynonetwork: 1:52pm
Nice meat for peppersoup..
Re: See The Snake Our Security Guards Killed At Night by samzzycash(m): 1:52pm
See the speed this post take reach frontal..
When lala sees a snake post he be like

Re: See The Snake Our Security Guards Killed At Night by bigfather(m): 1:53pm
andymofia:
The chief guard said he has been hunting the snake for some days as he has seen the trail. I later saw them enjoying a nice fresh snake peppersoup


This is a VIPER. I wonder why the man dey open the snake mouth. The poison is as potent as the snake being alive !

Re: See The Snake Our Security Guards Killed At Night by luvlymabel: 1:53pm
nairaland and snake be like Evans and kidnapping, Tonto dike and churchii, hahaha
Re: See The Snake Our Security Guards Killed At Night by Anijay1212(m): 1:54pm
I hate snakes with passion,even if nah 4 inside peppersoup i see am i go still run.
Smh 4 Lala,snake n fp sha.
Re: See The Snake Our Security Guards Killed At Night by dbynonetwork: 1:54pm
MirJay:
undecided

Kill any Snake killable. Tis better we have more rats than more snakes.

This space is not for sale beware of 419

Man of little faith why did you modify your initial post?.
Na so u go take miss heaven...
Re: See The Snake Our Security Guards Killed At Night by imitateMe(m): 1:54pm
Sexy snake
Re: See The Snake Our Security Guards Killed At Night by peacemara54(m): 1:55pm
Re: See The Snake Our Security Guards Killed At Night by whizzyleejr(m): 1:56pm
The snake big o
Re: See The Snake Our Security Guards Killed At Night by adewumiopeyemi(m): 1:57pm
Lala were u dey obe ti so.... grin wink
