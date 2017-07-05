₦airaland Forum

Nigerians Attack Saraki, Senate Over Osinbajo - Daily Trust by farem: 9:44pm On Jul 04
Hundreds of Nigerians today on Facebook pilloried Senate President Bukola Saraki and the entire red chamber for asking Acting President Yemi Osinbajo to respect rejections of nominees.


The Senate had also on Tuesday suspended all issues relation to the confirmation of nominees and urged Osinbajo to respect the constitution and laws as they relate to nominees' confirmation

The Presidency is yet to react to the development as Osinbajo's spokesman, Laolu Akande, neither answered phone calls nor replied a text message sent to him by our correspondent.

The social media frenzy was sparked by Saraki's explanation in his Facebook post that the Senate's resolutions were meant to "ensure that the rule of law and the doctrine of separation of powers is upheld in Nigeria...It is important that we build a society wherein all laws, not just some laws are obeyed. We must build a nation of laws, not a nation of men. Hence, it is not for us to choose which laws to obey, and which laws not to obey."

Commenting on Saraki's post, Eni Olorunfe said: "You guys are toying with fire in the National Assembly. You are suspending confirmation of nomination on what basis? You now see yourselves above national interest abi? You guys will soon have a lifetime unforgettable experience in the hands of angry Nigerians."

Auwal Umar, in his post, said: "Only people of integrity can say this not the Senate under your fraud leadership. The biggest joke in this country is Saraki we are watching and very angry. This your prayer is as useless as the Senate you are leading."


Anyaegbu Wisdom posted: "You and your group are on revenge mission on the presidency for appealing against you .That's where I miss OBJ. I blame the executive arm for treating you all with kid gloves .What is democracy with people who feel above the law? What type of democracy that the legislature wants to check other arms but do not want other arms to check balance them? The legislative arm will be stupid to cut short their tenure by provoking the Nigerian masses against themselves at this period of numerous agitations. For attempting to impeach the president and Vice, No security agency will protect you against violent attacks from the masses if it sets in."

Michael Ogua commented thus: "If the senate can be this lawless, then where lies our hope? Cant you approach the Supreme Court for adjudication? Why are you all shameless and full of selfishness? Don't try our might if not revolution is in the offing and you and your cohorts will be the first victims."

For Megbeach Ernest, "When Buhari was around, did you senators adopt those prayers?The games that senators are playing won't help our democracy grow oo."


Chika Maduka said: "Every legislator ought to quietly bring his or her personal ego right under the public interest and make sure the Legislature does not tacitly become a clog on the wheel of the State. What ever personal interest of anyone irrespective of office, Public interest of the Nigerian citizenry should override such personal interest."

Fadilat Amanesi posted: "Did you ever think of death at all?..God is watching you..."

Adegbohungbe Adewale wrote: "Saraki Evans, the executive has veto power over all arms of government. It is like this assembly wants to hijack government. Wants to turn d executive to dummy. The decision of d presidency remains d supreme.... Magu as a case study, doesn't need confirmation, he's covered by d constitution, to renewing his term in acting capacity, that doesn't in anyway offend separation of power. Only shows supremacy of the executive."


Abdulrahman Bello queried: "Do you obey all the laws laid to you by your creator? Had it been you did, you won't come up with these laws that will favor only you and your colleagues with quationable characters... You guys are laughing stocks... Keep introducing these laws and GOD will introduce you into the hell fire if you continue like this.... GOD is watching. There is a day of reckoning!"

Hassan Cissey said: "It baffles me most often seeing those who are law themselves trying to create ambiguity in law. The constitution of our nation is very clear without or with little ambiguities and I think on the issue of the little ambiguities, the national assembly can provide permanent solutions to them and with this, the laws of our land can be obeyed...."

Certa Kara said: "But in the event the law is used to cover up for your atrocities, I think the law should be disregarded in such instance. You knew confirming Magu spells doom for you and your fellow thieving colleagues. The people of Nigeria that made u senator want Magu; is the law more powerful than the will of the people the law is meant to protect and guide? We are wiser, Mr Saraki... trumpeting the rule of law to cover for your insecerity and corruption is unacceptable. I support the executive on the issues of people nominated to serve in this government."


https://www.dailytrust.com.ng/news/general/nigerians-attack-saraki-senate-over-osinbajo/204178.html

Re: Nigerians Attack Saraki, Senate Over Osinbajo - Daily Trust by CROWNWEALTH019(m): 9:48pm On Jul 04
Only miscreants would kick against the senate headed by our incorruptible saraki

Saraki is the reason we still in democracy cause left to buhari he's ready to destroy the country


Why blame saraki for buharis inactions?

Re: Nigerians Attack Saraki, Senate Over Osinbajo - Daily Trust by madridguy(m): 9:50pm On Jul 04
Re: Nigerians Attack Saraki, Senate Over Osinbajo - Daily Trust by Bari22(m): 9:55pm On Jul 04
Re: Nigerians Attack Saraki, Senate Over Osinbajo - Daily Trust by doublewisdom: 9:57pm On Jul 04
The Senate was right on this.

Re: Nigerians Attack Saraki, Senate Over Osinbajo - Daily Trust by seunmsg(m): 10:11pm On Jul 04
Saraki and the other clowns in the senate will be served in due time. For now, let them continue to enjoy their moment of triumph.

This is not the time for any presidency vs senate fight. The acting president should continue to work towards calming down the tension in the country and ignore the provocations coming from the Senate. Wisdom and diplomacy is what he needs now and not another public fight with a set of people who are hell bent on creating confusion.

Re: Nigerians Attack Saraki, Senate Over Osinbajo - Daily Trust by samkay3g(m): 10:15pm On Jul 04
wia is the vegetable
Re: Nigerians Attack Saraki, Senate Over Osinbajo - Daily Trust by Vision4God: 10:18pm On Jul 04
Nigeria u must obey d voice of God.
It is well
Re: Nigerians Attack Saraki, Senate Over Osinbajo - Daily Trust by mightyhazell: 10:20pm On Jul 04
Osinbanjo really needs 2 assert himself more now,..
Re: Nigerians Attack Saraki, Senate Over Osinbajo - Daily Trust by baby124: 10:21pm On Jul 04
Osinbajo should just order Inec to review the electoral votes and documentaof those senators and watch them become meek like a house rat. All of them go cool down o.

Re: Nigerians Attack Saraki, Senate Over Osinbajo - Daily Trust by ShobayoEmma(m): 10:57pm On Jul 04
Nigerians are as shameless and corrupt as our politicians. Remember leaders of a country is defined by its people.

Re: Nigerians Attack Saraki, Senate Over Osinbajo - Daily Trust by quiverfull(m): 12:21am
Saraki thinks his marabout's spells will be powerful enough to keep Nigerians from revolting. No, it won't happen...Not as long as God has a remnant in this land.

Re: Nigerians Attack Saraki, Senate Over Osinbajo - Daily Trust by quiverfull(m): 12:23am
Saraki thinks his marabouts's spells will be powerful enough to keep Nigerians from revolting if he tries to snatch power. No, it won't happen...Not as long as God has a remnant in this land.

Re: Nigerians Attack Saraki, Senate Over Osinbajo - Daily Trust by Paperwhite(m): 2:57am
The audacity of Saraki as well as some APC's henchmen tells that something have happen to the president.They are just buying time.God save us now.

Re: Nigerians Attack Saraki, Senate Over Osinbajo - Daily Trust by Day169: 3:27am
To Nigerians. .. "are you are"! (in Chief Zebrudaya's voice).

Re: Nigerians Attack Saraki, Senate Over Osinbajo - Daily Trust by policy12: 5:50am
Hmmm...the same attitude from our Legislooters, everyday nothing new.

Re: Nigerians Attack Saraki, Senate Over Osinbajo - Daily Trust by vedaxcool(m): 6:08am
CROWNWEALTH019:
Only miscreants would kick against the senate headed by our incorruptible saraki



Mothers are great no matter how their children turn out to be either a fool at forty or a success they still accept their children. But nairalanders should be applauded for being supportive to the many fools at forty in our midst.

Re: Nigerians Attack Saraki, Senate Over Osinbajo - Daily Trust by haqueurate(m): 6:58am
CROWNWEALTH019:
Only miscreants would kick against the senate headed by our incorruptible saraki
please go back to biafra thread. this is above ur intelligence

Re: Nigerians Attack Saraki, Senate Over Osinbajo - Daily Trust by nototribalist: 7:59am
Guys don't mind Afonjas, they're pained because saraki and Dino meleye defeated thiefnubuu the Cocaine dealer.

Thiefnubuu is now hiding in Lagos, waiting for osibande to be thrown out too from aso rock.

Afonjas leave saraki alone your god thiefnubuu have failed. Go and drink your toilet broom soup it might make you maggots high this morning.

Re: Nigerians Attack Saraki, Senate Over Osinbajo - Daily Trust by TINALETC3(f): 8:00am
Dey shud stop beating abt d bush, d president is no more, dat shud b dia utmost consine and nt dragging position

Re: Nigerians Attack Saraki, Senate Over Osinbajo - Daily Trust by Kathmandu(f): 8:00am
The rascality of both arms of government is what we are seeing today

Re: Nigerians Attack Saraki, Senate Over Osinbajo - Daily Trust by jchioma: 8:00am
Adegbohungbe Adewale wrote: "Saraki Evans, the executive has veto power over all arms of government. It is like this assembly wants to hijack government. Wants to turn d executive to dummy. The decision of d presidency remains d supreme.... Magu as a case study, doesn't need confirmation, he's covered by d constitution, to renewing his term in acting capacity, that doesn't in anyway offend separation of power. Only shows supremacy of the executive."

Nigerians de vex!

Re: Nigerians Attack Saraki, Senate Over Osinbajo - Daily Trust by NwaAmaikpe: 8:00am
shocked
Re: Nigerians Attack Saraki, Senate Over Osinbajo - Daily Trust by rattlesnake(m): 8:00am
Useless nation

Re: Nigerians Attack Saraki, Senate Over Osinbajo - Daily Trust by seXytOhbAd(m): 8:00am
ZOO

Re: Nigerians Attack Saraki, Senate Over Osinbajo - Daily Trust by Akinz0126(m): 8:02am
Make we divide sef ojare else we'll continue to go in circle

