|Nigerians Attack Saraki, Senate Over Osinbajo - Daily Trust by farem: 9:44pm On Jul 04
Hundreds of Nigerians today on Facebook pilloried Senate President Bukola Saraki and the entire red chamber for asking Acting President Yemi Osinbajo to respect rejections of nominees.
https://www.dailytrust.com.ng/news/general/nigerians-attack-saraki-senate-over-osinbajo/204178.html
|Re: Nigerians Attack Saraki, Senate Over Osinbajo - Daily Trust by CROWNWEALTH019(m): 9:48pm On Jul 04
Only miscreants would kick against the senate headed by our incorruptible saraki
Saraki is the reason we still in democracy cause left to buhari he's ready to destroy the country
Why blame saraki for buharis inactions?
|Re: Nigerians Attack Saraki, Senate Over Osinbajo - Daily Trust by madridguy(m): 9:50pm On Jul 04
|Re: Nigerians Attack Saraki, Senate Over Osinbajo - Daily Trust by CROWNWEALTH019(m): 9:53pm On Jul 04
Kyase:
|Re: Nigerians Attack Saraki, Senate Over Osinbajo - Daily Trust by Bari22(m): 9:55pm On Jul 04
.
|Re: Nigerians Attack Saraki, Senate Over Osinbajo - Daily Trust by doublewisdom: 9:57pm On Jul 04
The Senate was right on this.
|Re: Nigerians Attack Saraki, Senate Over Osinbajo - Daily Trust by seunmsg(m): 10:11pm On Jul 04
Saraki and the other clowns in the senate will be served in due time. For now, let them continue to enjoy their moment of triumph.
This is not the time for any presidency vs senate fight. The acting president should continue to work towards calming down the tension in the country and ignore the provocations coming from the Senate. Wisdom and diplomacy is what he needs now and not another public fight with a set of people who are hell bent on creating confusion.
|Re: Nigerians Attack Saraki, Senate Over Osinbajo - Daily Trust by samkay3g(m): 10:15pm On Jul 04
wia is the vegetable
|Re: Nigerians Attack Saraki, Senate Over Osinbajo - Daily Trust by Vision4God: 10:18pm On Jul 04
Nigeria u must obey d voice of God.
It is well
|Re: Nigerians Attack Saraki, Senate Over Osinbajo - Daily Trust by mightyhazell: 10:20pm On Jul 04
Osinbanjo really needs 2 assert himself more now,..
|Re: Nigerians Attack Saraki, Senate Over Osinbajo - Daily Trust by baby124: 10:21pm On Jul 04
Osinbajo should just order Inec to review the electoral votes and documentaof those senators and watch them become meek like a house rat. All of them go cool down o.
|Re: Nigerians Attack Saraki, Senate Over Osinbajo - Daily Trust by ShobayoEmma(m): 10:57pm On Jul 04
Nigerians are as shameless and corrupt as our politicians. Remember leaders of a country is defined by its people.
|Re: Nigerians Attack Saraki, Senate Over Osinbajo - Daily Trust by quiverfull(m): 12:21am
Saraki thinks his marabout's spells will be powerful enough to keep Nigerians from revolting. No, it won't happen...Not as long as God has a remnant in this land.
|Re: Nigerians Attack Saraki, Senate Over Osinbajo - Daily Trust by quiverfull(m): 12:23am
Saraki thinks his marabouts's spells will be powerful enough to keep Nigerians from revolting if he tries to snatch power. No, it won't happen...Not as long as God has a remnant in this land.
|Re: Nigerians Attack Saraki, Senate Over Osinbajo - Daily Trust by Paperwhite(m): 2:57am
The audacity of Saraki as well as some APC's henchmen tells that something have happen to the president.They are just buying time.God save us now.
|Re: Nigerians Attack Saraki, Senate Over Osinbajo - Daily Trust by Day169: 3:27am
To Nigerians. .. "are you are"! (in Chief Zebrudaya's voice).
|Re: Nigerians Attack Saraki, Senate Over Osinbajo - Daily Trust by policy12: 5:50am
Hmmm...the same attitude from our Legislooters, everyday nothing new.
|Re: Nigerians Attack Saraki, Senate Over Osinbajo - Daily Trust by vedaxcool(m): 6:08am
CROWNWEALTH019:
Mothers are great no matter how their children turn out to be either a fool at forty or a success they still accept their children. But nairalanders should be applauded for being supportive to the many fools at forty in our midst.
|Re: Nigerians Attack Saraki, Senate Over Osinbajo - Daily Trust by haqueurate(m): 6:58am
CROWNWEALTH019:please go back to biafra thread. this is above ur intelligence
|Re: Nigerians Attack Saraki, Senate Over Osinbajo - Daily Trust by nototribalist: 7:59am
Guys don't mind Afonjas, they're pained because saraki and Dino meleye defeated thiefnubuu the Cocaine dealer.
Thiefnubuu is now hiding in Lagos, waiting for osibande to be thrown out too from aso rock.
Afonjas leave saraki alone your god thiefnubuu have failed. Go and drink your toilet broom soup it might make you maggots high this morning.
|Re: Nigerians Attack Saraki, Senate Over Osinbajo - Daily Trust by TINALETC3(f): 8:00am
Dey shud stop beating abt d bush, d president is no more, dat shud b dia utmost consine and nt dragging position
|Re: Nigerians Attack Saraki, Senate Over Osinbajo - Daily Trust by Kathmandu(f): 8:00am
The rascality of both arms of government is what we are seeing today
|Re: Nigerians Attack Saraki, Senate Over Osinbajo - Daily Trust by jchioma: 8:00am
Adegbohungbe Adewale wrote: "Saraki Evans, the executive has veto power over all arms of government. It is like this assembly wants to hijack government. Wants to turn d executive to dummy. The decision of d presidency remains d supreme.... Magu as a case study, doesn't need confirmation, he's covered by d constitution, to renewing his term in acting capacity, that doesn't in anyway offend separation of power. Only shows supremacy of the executive."
Nigerians de vex!
|Re: Nigerians Attack Saraki, Senate Over Osinbajo - Daily Trust by NwaAmaikpe: 8:00am
|Re: Nigerians Attack Saraki, Senate Over Osinbajo - Daily Trust by rattlesnake(m): 8:00am
Useless nation
|Re: Nigerians Attack Saraki, Senate Over Osinbajo - Daily Trust by seXytOhbAd(m): 8:00am
ZOO
|Re: Nigerians Attack Saraki, Senate Over Osinbajo - Daily Trust by Akinz0126(m): 8:02am
Make we divide sef ojare else we'll continue to go in circle
