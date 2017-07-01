Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / 2 Women Greet Fayose During Project Inspection In Okesa (pics) (11426 Views)

Fayose Shares Money To Children Who Flocked Around Him After Project Inspection / Obiano Buying Dried Fish During Project Inspection - Photos / Wike Receives Wild Cheers From A Massive Crowd During Project Inspections (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)







Source: Governor Ayodele Fayose at Okesa area of Ado Ekiti yesterday evening exchanging pleasantries with his people while inspecting some projects.Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/07/fayose-exchanges-pleasantries-with-his.html 2 Likes 1 Share

Read more http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/07/fayose-exchanges-pleasantries-with-his.html 1 Like

Fayose the propagandist of Ekiti State, Keep on doing what you know best,your days are numbered 17 Likes

SHEEGO2015:

K for kettle.... Oya modify for kettle.... Oya modify 1 Like

Yorubas can be sophiscated people but surely not not Yorubas from Ekiti







Too easy to decieve 2 Likes

Baawaa:

Fayose the propagandist of Ekiti State, Keep on doing what you know best,your days are numbered This is not propaganda, you can see it live he connects with the people, doing what the elitist progressives can not do. This is not propaganda, you can see it live he connects with the people, doing what the elitist progressives can not do. 35 Likes 2 Shares

He should drop something oh

Where are the projects op?

That first pic tho.



The woman saying something like:



Fayose work o, stomach infrastructure no go help you next time o. 2 Likes 1 Share

As long as we're alive, our days are numbered. Baawaa:

Fayose the propagandist of Ekiti State, Keep on doing what you know best,your days are numbered 3 Likes 1 Share

ha

Baawaa:

Fayose the propagandist of Ekiti State, Keep on doing what you know best,your days are numbered Shut up there





What days



We going to clear ekiti state Shut up thereWhat daysWe going to clear ekiti state 5 Likes

Baawaa:

Fayose the propagandist of Ekiti State, Keep on doing what you know best,your days are numbered STFU! STFU! 2 Likes

mr fayose

Baawaa:

Fayose the propagandist of Ekiti State, Keep on doing what you know best,your days are numbered Shame no catch you as you type this nonsense? Shame no catch you as you type this nonsense? 2 Likes

This guy na only inspections he sabi, there's no any tangible Work on the ground. Etiki state yaf suffered. 1 Like





Fayose is not clever,



Those old women look like witches, they have probably cast a spell on him.





8 out of 10 Old women are witches. Fayose is not clever,Those old women look like witches, they have probably cast a spell on him.8 out of 10 Old women are witches. 1 Like 1 Share

ok

Baawaa:

Fayose the propagandist of Ekiti State, Keep on doing what you know best,your days are numbered

and what about your own days? and what about your own days? 2 Likes

Baawaa:

Fayose the propagandist of Ekiti State, Keep on doing what you know best,your days are numbered

IT CONCERNS YOU 2 Likes 1 Share

greatiyk4u:

Yorubas can be sophiscated people but surely not not Yorubas from Ekiti







Too easy to decieve You sound very ignorant because ekiti is the only state your APC liars couldn't conquer in the whole southwest states during the last presidential election. Stay there and keep spitting rubbish about people who are far better than you. You sound very ignorant because ekiti is the only state your APC liars couldn't conquer in the whole southwest states during the last presidential election. Stay there and keep spitting rubbish about people who are far better than you. 3 Likes

Savage

I love dis man 1 Like

The youth's love's him so much

My gee..





See below for data shaa..



See testimonies too..

surgical:

This is not propaganda, you can see it live he connects with the people, doing what the elitist progressives can not do.

I pray you people realise early that Fayose is just playing on intelligence of the people .This is the same tactics used by Dino Melaiye before he became senator,claiming anti corruption crusader.God dey sha I pray you people realise early that Fayose is just playing on intelligence of the people .This is the same tactics used by Dino Melaiye before he became senator,claiming anti corruption crusader.God dey sha 2 Likes

greatiyk4u:

Yorubas can be sophiscated people but surely not not Yorubas from Ekiti







Too easy to decieve

are u a residence of ekiti? if ur answer is no, then pls keep quite, this man is close to the pole from all indications, tell ur Governor to emulate him. are u a residence of ekiti? if ur answer is no, then pls keep quite, this man is close to the pole from all indications, tell ur Governor to emulate him.

NwaAmaikpe:





Fayose is not clever,



Those old women look like witches, they have probably cast a spell on him.





8 out of 10 Old women are witches. You mean if your old mother is standing in the midst of 10 other old women she is a witch Or probably your mother will turn a witch when she gets old You mean if your old mother is standing in the midst of 10 other old women she is a witchOr probably your mother will turn a witch when she gets old 4 Likes

Oya, where are the haterz of Oshoko. Ur food don ready.

vncntluv:



You sound very ignorant because ekiti is the only state your APC liars couldn't conquer in the whole southwest states during the last presidential election. Stay there and keep spitting rubbish about people who are far better than you. 1 Like