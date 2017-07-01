₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|2 Women Greet Fayose During Project Inspection In Okesa (pics) by ebosie11(f): 9:59am
Governor Ayodele Fayose at Okesa area of Ado Ekiti yesterday evening exchanging pleasantries with his people while inspecting some projects.
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/07/fayose-exchanges-pleasantries-with-his.html
|Re: 2 Women Greet Fayose During Project Inspection In Okesa (pics) by ebosie11(f): 9:59am
|Re: 2 Women Greet Fayose During Project Inspection In Okesa (pics) by Baawaa(m): 10:05am
Fayose the propagandist of Ekiti State, Keep on doing what you know best,your days are numbered
|Re: 2 Women Greet Fayose During Project Inspection In Okesa (pics) by adetoroamos(m): 10:06am
SHEEGO2015:for kettle.... Oya modify
|Re: 2 Women Greet Fayose During Project Inspection In Okesa (pics) by greatiyk4u(m): 10:30am
Yorubas can be sophiscated people but surely not not Yorubas from Ekiti
Too easy to decieve
|Re: 2 Women Greet Fayose During Project Inspection In Okesa (pics) by surgical: 10:43am
Baawaa:This is not propaganda, you can see it live he connects with the people, doing what the elitist progressives can not do.
|Re: 2 Women Greet Fayose During Project Inspection In Okesa (pics) by Keneking: 11:29am
He should drop something oh
|Re: 2 Women Greet Fayose During Project Inspection In Okesa (pics) by olatade(m): 11:29am
Where are the projects op?
|Re: 2 Women Greet Fayose During Project Inspection In Okesa (pics) by NairalandCS(m): 11:29am
That first pic tho.
The woman saying something like:
Fayose work o, stomach infrastructure no go help you next time o.
|Re: 2 Women Greet Fayose During Project Inspection In Okesa (pics) by Ekakamba: 11:30am
As long as we're alive, our days are numbered.
Baawaa:
|Re: 2 Women Greet Fayose During Project Inspection In Okesa (pics) by jobbers: 11:30am
ha
|Re: 2 Women Greet Fayose During Project Inspection In Okesa (pics) by CROWNWEALTH019(m): 11:30am
Baawaa:Shut up there
What days
We going to clear ekiti state
|Re: 2 Women Greet Fayose During Project Inspection In Okesa (pics) by jjjjj2017: 11:30am
Baawaa:STFU!
|Re: 2 Women Greet Fayose During Project Inspection In Okesa (pics) by seunlayi(m): 11:30am
mr fayose
|Re: 2 Women Greet Fayose During Project Inspection In Okesa (pics) by careytommy7(m): 11:30am
Baawaa:Shame no catch you as you type this nonsense?
|Re: 2 Women Greet Fayose During Project Inspection In Okesa (pics) by GameGod(m): 11:30am
This guy na only inspections he sabi, there's no any tangible Work on the ground. Etiki state yaf suffered.
|Re: 2 Women Greet Fayose During Project Inspection In Okesa (pics) by NwaAmaikpe: 11:31am
Fayose is not clever,
Those old women look like witches, they have probably cast a spell on him.
8 out of 10 Old women are witches.
|Re: 2 Women Greet Fayose During Project Inspection In Okesa (pics) by PointZerom: 11:32am
ok
|Re: 2 Women Greet Fayose During Project Inspection In Okesa (pics) by seunlayi(m): 11:32am
Baawaa:
and what about your own days?
|Re: 2 Women Greet Fayose During Project Inspection In Okesa (pics) by misteryman: 11:32am
Baawaa:
IT CONCERNS YOU
|Re: 2 Women Greet Fayose During Project Inspection In Okesa (pics) by vncntluv(m): 11:33am
greatiyk4u:You sound very ignorant because ekiti is the only state your APC liars couldn't conquer in the whole southwest states during the last presidential election. Stay there and keep spitting rubbish about people who are far better than you.
|Re: 2 Women Greet Fayose During Project Inspection In Okesa (pics) by Ilefoaye(m): 11:33am
Savage
|Re: 2 Women Greet Fayose During Project Inspection In Okesa (pics) by chubinwa: 11:34am
I love dis man
|Re: 2 Women Greet Fayose During Project Inspection In Okesa (pics) by Lloydfather: 11:34am
The youth's love's him so much
|Re: 2 Women Greet Fayose During Project Inspection In Okesa (pics) by partnerbiz4: 11:35am
My gee..
See below for data shaa..
See testimonies too..
|Re: 2 Women Greet Fayose During Project Inspection In Okesa (pics) by remiopash: 11:35am
surgical:
I pray you people realise early that Fayose is just playing on intelligence of the people .This is the same tactics used by Dino Melaiye before he became senator,claiming anti corruption crusader.God dey sha
|Re: 2 Women Greet Fayose During Project Inspection In Okesa (pics) by friday2011(m): 11:36am
greatiyk4u:
are u a residence of ekiti? if ur answer is no, then pls keep quite, this man is close to the pole from all indications, tell ur Governor to emulate him.
|Re: 2 Women Greet Fayose During Project Inspection In Okesa (pics) by vncntluv(m): 11:36am
NwaAmaikpe:You mean if your old mother is standing in the midst of 10 other old women she is a witch Or probably your mother will turn a witch when she gets old
|Re: 2 Women Greet Fayose During Project Inspection In Okesa (pics) by slimany: 11:36am
Oya, where are the haterz of Oshoko. Ur food don ready.
|Re: 2 Women Greet Fayose During Project Inspection In Okesa (pics) by fait10(m): 11:37am
vncntluv:
|Re: 2 Women Greet Fayose During Project Inspection In Okesa (pics) by twilliamx: 11:37am
Fa yo se. jesus of ekiti. omo rere bi iyan.
What a nightmare
