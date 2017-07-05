₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|"Frog Voice": Wizkid Shades Davido Again On Twitter by MOSTEC(m): 11:24am
THE ONGOING BRAWL BETWEEN STAR BOY ND OBO IS NOT ENDING SOON......WIZKID LATEST TWEET.......
WIZKID LEADS 3-2
My people make una remember say Yankee passport no be baba blue, e no dey cure frog voice.
https://mobile.twitter.com/wizkidayo/status/882532650082238465
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: "Frog Voice": Wizkid Shades Davido Again On Twitter by beamtopola: 11:25am
Wizky, do you no that davido is a USA citizen and you are not. Davido can slap you in USA and their is noting you can do, either he will call ice to deport you down to naija. He has right in his country. No shame, you were happy cos you took pic with a USA citizen. Mind you davido na from USA.
48 Likes 7 Shares
|Re: "Frog Voice": Wizkid Shades Davido Again On Twitter by MOSTEC(m): 11:25am
lalasticlala mynd44
|Re: "Frog Voice": Wizkid Shades Davido Again On Twitter by beamtopola: 11:26am
Incase
|Re: "Frog Voice": Wizkid Shades Davido Again On Twitter by MOSTEC(m): 11:26am
|Re: "Frog Voice": Wizkid Shades Davido Again On Twitter by liftedhigh: 11:27am
|Re: "Frog Voice": Wizkid Shades Davido Again On Twitter by IamAirforce1: 11:27am
But That frog voice rakes in millions everytime he sings
37 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: "Frog Voice": Wizkid Shades Davido Again On Twitter by kiddoiLL(m): 11:28am
That wan consign dem....Wizkid voice o..frog voice o...all of dem na "osingosigo praize tha Lord dem dey sing"
35 Likes
|Re: "Frog Voice": Wizkid Shades Davido Again On Twitter by praizmedia(m): 11:32am
lol
1 Like
|Re: "Frog Voice": Wizkid Shades Davido Again On Twitter by Pearly255(f): 12:46pm
Frog voice abi
Ok
Still love his pocket
26 Likes
|Re: "Frog Voice": Wizkid Shades Davido Again On Twitter by Flintstone06(m): 12:46pm
Ok
|Re: "Frog Voice": Wizkid Shades Davido Again On Twitter by uruego(f): 12:46pm
|Re: "Frog Voice": Wizkid Shades Davido Again On Twitter by basictutor: 12:46pm
Mtcheew.
|Re: "Frog Voice": Wizkid Shades Davido Again On Twitter by Bitterleafsoup: 12:46pm
Davido is not your class kid....Know your level
4 Likes
|Re: "Frog Voice": Wizkid Shades Davido Again On Twitter by HazzanTazzan(m): 12:47pm
Thiskid no dey tire ?
|Re: "Frog Voice": Wizkid Shades Davido Again On Twitter by Laple0541(m): 12:47pm
make this babies grow now after all them too don de turn fathers.
1 Like
|Re: "Frog Voice": Wizkid Shades Davido Again On Twitter by hardywaltz(m): 12:47pm
Epic My ass
2 Likes
|Re: "Frog Voice": Wizkid Shades Davido Again On Twitter by thisisayus(m): 12:48pm
LOL
Savage you'll say
btw, I wan sell muscle and mini cooper o
07030954022
|Re: "Frog Voice": Wizkid Shades Davido Again On Twitter by Ericaikince(m): 12:48pm
they have money but they don't have sense.. Sense all on two of them
1 Like
|Re: "Frog Voice": Wizkid Shades Davido Again On Twitter by AntiRiot: 12:48pm
hmm frog voice indeed
|Re: "Frog Voice": Wizkid Shades Davido Again On Twitter by goodlifehyd(m): 12:48pm
lol
2 Likes
|Re: "Frog Voice": Wizkid Shades Davido Again On Twitter by maxiuc(m): 12:48pm
Small children wey jam fame
What do you expect
1 Like
|Re: "Frog Voice": Wizkid Shades Davido Again On Twitter by nototribalist: 12:48pm
Davido right now.
7 Likes
|Re: "Frog Voice": Wizkid Shades Davido Again On Twitter by joliyp(f): 12:48pm
tortoise head
|Re: "Frog Voice": Wizkid Shades Davido Again On Twitter by Jaymaxxy(m): 12:49pm
Wizkid is stupid. Davido is stupid. If you take side in the poo, you're stupid.
8 Likes
|Re: "Frog Voice": Wizkid Shades Davido Again On Twitter by mokaflex(m): 12:49pm
I can't see them.
1 Like
|Re: "Frog Voice": Wizkid Shades Davido Again On Twitter by SeniorZato(m): 12:49pm
Who are they please
|Re: "Frog Voice": Wizkid Shades Davido Again On Twitter by Memphis357(m): 12:49pm
Wizkid is right. Davido is a frog voice Muthafucka. How the f**k does Nigerians put up with so much mediocrity is simply beyond me. In Nollywood,Music,sports,politics. .....you name it.
Mediocrity dey everywhere for Nigeria. Little wonder Nigeria dey where dem dey today.
1 Like 1 Share
