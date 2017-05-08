₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Fayose And His Vintage Car Spotted In Abuja Traffic. Photo by PrettyCrystal: 12:44pm
The executive governor of Ekiti state, Mr. Ayodele Fayose caused quite a scene in traffic in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja. The governor who was spotted in his vintage car - was hailed and praised by newspaper vendors and other road sellers who couldn't contain their excitement on seeing him.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/07/governor-fayose-causes-scene-vintage-car-abuja-traffic-photo.html
|Re: Fayose And His Vintage Car Spotted In Abuja Traffic. Photo by PrettyCrystal: 12:46pm
observing
|Re: Fayose And His Vintage Car Spotted In Abuja Traffic. Photo by TRADELYN: 12:47pm
Nigerian followers are so gullible.
|Re: Fayose And His Vintage Car Spotted In Abuja Traffic. Photo by walemoney007(m): 12:49pm
Cc;walemoney this thread deserve to be on the front page,oya do the needful jurh
|Re: Fayose And His Vintage Car Spotted In Abuja Traffic. Photo by FeloniousFelon: 12:50pm
Fayose the king slayer
|Re: Fayose And His Vintage Car Spotted In Abuja Traffic. Photo by fiizznation(m): 12:50pm
Fayose the funny clown. I hail thee So because buhari isn't around, you are strolling in abuja right? Haha
|Re: Fayose And His Vintage Car Spotted In Abuja Traffic. Photo by CROWNWEALTH019(m): 12:52pm
He's more popular than the dead bubu, if bubu were to be alive by 2019, fayose would win that election ...
|Re: Fayose And His Vintage Car Spotted In Abuja Traffic. Photo by Bitterleafsoup: 12:53pm
All this gra gra means what?
|Re: Fayose And His Vintage Car Spotted In Abuja Traffic. Photo by capatainrambo: 1:01pm
fiizznation:I looked at ur profile. everything about northern Muslims revolvs round jihad why? it's either you are jihading yourself (suicide bombing) or you are jihading others( like the fulani herdsmen) why why why
|Re: Fayose And His Vintage Car Spotted In Abuja Traffic. Photo by NNAMDIII(m): 1:01pm
CROWNWEALTH019:Na you wan kill am? :
|Re: Fayose And His Vintage Car Spotted In Abuja Traffic. Photo by CROWNWEALTH019(m): 1:04pm
NNAMDIII:When last did you see him?
|Re: Fayose And His Vintage Car Spotted In Abuja Traffic. Photo by CROWNWEALTH019(m): 1:06pm
fiizznation:I said it one day, monkey go go market he no go return.
|Re: Fayose And His Vintage Car Spotted In Abuja Traffic. Photo by NNAMDIII(m): 1:09pm
CROWNWEALTH019:it doesn't mean that he'll be dead before 2019
|Re: Fayose And His Vintage Car Spotted In Abuja Traffic. Photo by CplusJason(m): 1:10pm
Some brown roof republicans don't like him.
|Re: Fayose And His Vintage Car Spotted In Abuja Traffic. Photo by udemejack(m): 1:10pm
PrettyCrystal:birds of the same feather
|Re: Fayose And His Vintage Car Spotted In Abuja Traffic. Photo by CROWNWEALTH019(m): 1:12pm
NNAMDIII:When last did you see him?
|Re: Fayose And His Vintage Car Spotted In Abuja Traffic. Photo by CharlotteFlair: 1:12pm
fiizznation:You must be high on gum! Does your buhari own abuja or is abuja part of daura? You zombies should allow the vegetable die in peace abeg.
|Re: Fayose And His Vintage Car Spotted In Abuja Traffic. Photo by CharlotteFlair: 1:15pm
NNAMDIII:Na karma kill am and he has been rewarded with 72virgins in hell.
|Re: Fayose And His Vintage Car Spotted In Abuja Traffic. Photo by NNAMDIII(m): 1:16pm
CROWNWEALTH019:08/05/17, the day 80 chibok girls were released
|Re: Fayose And His Vintage Car Spotted In Abuja Traffic. Photo by Raptureminded(m): 1:16pm
hmmmmmmm.... I have heard... Next
|Re: Fayose And His Vintage Car Spotted In Abuja Traffic. Photo by CROWNWEALTH019(m): 1:19pm
NNAMDIII:2 months now I've not seen that man....
|Re: Fayose And His Vintage Car Spotted In Abuja Traffic. Photo by NNAMDIII(m): 1:21pm
CharlotteFlair:Bro you funny o , but e go shock you say him go rule till 2023
|Re: Fayose And His Vintage Car Spotted In Abuja Traffic. Photo by fiizznation(m): 1:21pm
CROWNWEALTH019:Trust me, buhari will come back hale and healthy. You can only hit your big head on the wall when your tormentor returns. Funny, but I will seriously love to see the look on your face when buhari returns like "a Mike Tyson"
|Re: Fayose And His Vintage Car Spotted In Abuja Traffic. Photo by CROWNWEALTH019(m): 1:23pm
fiizznation:Let's make a bet @bolded
|Re: Fayose And His Vintage Car Spotted In Abuja Traffic. Photo by calculator123(m): 1:24pm
f
|Re: Fayose And His Vintage Car Spotted In Abuja Traffic. Photo by fiizznation(m): 1:37pm
CharlotteFlair:Are you high on chicken pooo or what? When did I said buhari own abuja? And the bad news for you is; buhari is coming back very soon whether you like it or not. You can only hang yourself on the tree of your foolishness when buhari comes back.
|Re: Fayose And His Vintage Car Spotted In Abuja Traffic. Photo by fiizznation(m): 1:42pm
CROWNWEALTH019:You are sick!!! Placing a bet on someone's life is the lowest level a sick mind can go.
F**k off p*nk
|Re: Fayose And His Vintage Car Spotted In Abuja Traffic. Photo by CharlotteFlair: 1:42pm
fiizznation:Is he coming back dead or alive?
|Re: Fayose And His Vintage Car Spotted In Abuja Traffic. Photo by CharlotteFlair: 1:43pm
NNAMDIII:Dead or Alive?
|Re: Fayose And His Vintage Car Spotted In Abuja Traffic. Photo by fiizznation(m): 1:44pm
CharlotteFlair:No he will come and DAP on the day of your funeral
|Re: Fayose And His Vintage Car Spotted In Abuja Traffic. Photo by GMBuhari: 1:46pm
And this is a thread why ?
|Re: Fayose And His Vintage Car Spotted In Abuja Traffic. Photo by Oladimejyy(m): 1:47pm
Cement fall on Fayose
