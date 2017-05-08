₦airaland Forum

Fayose And His Vintage Car Spotted In Abuja Traffic. Photo by PrettyCrystal: 12:44pm
The executive governor of Ekiti state, Mr. Ayodele Fayose caused quite a scene in traffic in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja. The governor who was spotted in his vintage car - was hailed and praised by newspaper vendors and other road sellers who couldn't contain their excitement on seeing him.

Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/07/governor-fayose-causes-scene-vintage-car-abuja-traffic-photo.html

Re: Fayose And His Vintage Car Spotted In Abuja Traffic. Photo by PrettyCrystal: 12:46pm
observing
Re: Fayose And His Vintage Car Spotted In Abuja Traffic. Photo by TRADELYN: 12:47pm
Nigerian followers are so gullible. undecided

Re: Fayose And His Vintage Car Spotted In Abuja Traffic. Photo by walemoney007(m): 12:49pm
Cc;walemoney this thread deserve to be on the front page,oya do the needful jurh sad

Re: Fayose And His Vintage Car Spotted In Abuja Traffic. Photo by FeloniousFelon: 12:50pm
Fayose the king slayer

Re: Fayose And His Vintage Car Spotted In Abuja Traffic. Photo by fiizznation(m): 12:50pm
Fayose the funny clown. I hail thee cheesy So because buhari isn't around, you are strolling in abuja right? Haha

Re: Fayose And His Vintage Car Spotted In Abuja Traffic. Photo by CROWNWEALTH019(m): 12:52pm
He's more popular than the dead bubu, if bubu were to be alive by 2019, fayose would win that election ...

Re: Fayose And His Vintage Car Spotted In Abuja Traffic. Photo by Bitterleafsoup: 12:53pm
All this gra gra means what?

Re: Fayose And His Vintage Car Spotted In Abuja Traffic. Photo by capatainrambo: 1:01pm
fiizznation:
Fayose the funny clown. I hail thee cheesy So because buhari isn't around, you are strolling in abuja right? Haha
I looked at ur profile. everything about northern Muslims revolvs round jihad why? it's either you are jihading yourself (suicide bombing) or you are jihading others( like the fulani herdsmen) why why why

Re: Fayose And His Vintage Car Spotted In Abuja Traffic. Photo by NNAMDIII(m): 1:01pm
CROWNWEALTH019:
He's more popular than the dead bubu, if bubu were to be alive by 2019, fayose would win that election ...
Na you wan kill am? : undecided undecided

Re: Fayose And His Vintage Car Spotted In Abuja Traffic. Photo by CROWNWEALTH019(m): 1:04pm
NNAMDIII:
Na you wan kill am? : undecided undecided
When last did you see him?

Re: Fayose And His Vintage Car Spotted In Abuja Traffic. Photo by CROWNWEALTH019(m): 1:06pm
fiizznation:
Fayose the funny clown. I hail thee cheesy So because buhari isn't around, you are strolling in abuja right? Haha
I said it one day, monkey go go market he no go return. grin

Re: Fayose And His Vintage Car Spotted In Abuja Traffic. Photo by NNAMDIII(m): 1:09pm
CROWNWEALTH019:

When last did you see him?
it doesn't mean that he'll be dead before 2019
Re: Fayose And His Vintage Car Spotted In Abuja Traffic. Photo by CplusJason(m): 1:10pm
Some brown roof republicans don't like him.

Re: Fayose And His Vintage Car Spotted In Abuja Traffic. Photo by udemejack(m): 1:10pm
PrettyCrystal:
The executive governor of Ekiti state, Mr. Ayodele Fayose caused quite a scene in traffic in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja. The governor who was spotted in his vintage car - was hailed and praised by newspaper vendors and other road sellers who couldn't contain their excitement on seeing him.

Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/07/governor-fayose-causes-scene-vintage-car-abuja-traffic-photo.html
birds of the same feather

Re: Fayose And His Vintage Car Spotted In Abuja Traffic. Photo by CROWNWEALTH019(m): 1:12pm
NNAMDIII:
it doesn't mean that he'll be dead before 2019
When last did you see him?

Re: Fayose And His Vintage Car Spotted In Abuja Traffic. Photo by CharlotteFlair: 1:12pm
fiizznation:
Fayose the funny clown. I hail thee cheesy So because buhari isn't around, you are strolling in abuja right? Haha
You must be high on gum! Does your buhari own abuja or is abuja part of daura? You zombies should allow the vegetable die in peace abeg.

Re: Fayose And His Vintage Car Spotted In Abuja Traffic. Photo by CharlotteFlair: 1:15pm
NNAMDIII:
Na you wan kill am? : undecided undecided
Na karma kill am and he has been rewarded with 72virgins in hell.

Re: Fayose And His Vintage Car Spotted In Abuja Traffic. Photo by NNAMDIII(m): 1:16pm
CROWNWEALTH019:

When last did you see him?
08/05/17, the day 80 chibok girls were released

Re: Fayose And His Vintage Car Spotted In Abuja Traffic. Photo by Raptureminded(m): 1:16pm
hmmmmmmm.... I have heard... Next

Re: Fayose And His Vintage Car Spotted In Abuja Traffic. Photo by CROWNWEALTH019(m): 1:19pm
NNAMDIII:
08/05/17, the day 80 chibok girls were released
2 months now I've not seen that man....
Re: Fayose And His Vintage Car Spotted In Abuja Traffic. Photo by NNAMDIII(m): 1:21pm
CharlotteFlair:
Na karma kill am and he has been rewarded with 72virgins in hell.
Bro you funny o cheesy, but e go shock you say him go rule till 2023

Re: Fayose And His Vintage Car Spotted In Abuja Traffic. Photo by fiizznation(m): 1:21pm
CROWNWEALTH019:

I said it one day, monkey go go market he no go return. grin
Trust me, buhari will come back hale and healthy. You can only hit your big head on the wall when your tormentor returns. Funny, but I will seriously love to see the look on your face when buhari returns like "a Mike Tyson" cheesy

Re: Fayose And His Vintage Car Spotted In Abuja Traffic. Photo by CROWNWEALTH019(m): 1:23pm
fiizznation:
Trust me, buhari will come back hale and healthy. You can only hit your big head on the wall when your tormentor returns. Funny, but I will seriously love to see the look on your face when buhari returns like "a Mike Tyson" cheesy
Let's make a bet @bolded

Re: Fayose And His Vintage Car Spotted In Abuja Traffic. Photo by calculator123(m): 1:24pm
f

Re: Fayose And His Vintage Car Spotted In Abuja Traffic. Photo by fiizznation(m): 1:37pm
CharlotteFlair:
You must be high on gum! Does your buhari own abuja or is abuja part of daura? You zombies should allow the vegetable die in peace abeg.
Are you high on chicken pooo or what? When did I said buhari own abuja? And the bad news for you is; buhari is coming back very soon whether you like it or not. You can only hang yourself on the tree of your foolishness when buhari comes back.

Re: Fayose And His Vintage Car Spotted In Abuja Traffic. Photo by fiizznation(m): 1:42pm
CROWNWEALTH019:

Let's make a bet @bolded
You are sick!!! Placing a bet on someone's life is the lowest level a sick mind can go.


F**k off p*nk
Re: Fayose And His Vintage Car Spotted In Abuja Traffic. Photo by CharlotteFlair: 1:42pm
fiizznation:
Are you high on chicken pooo or what? When did I said buhari own abuja? And the bad news for you is; buhari is coming back very soon whether you like it or not. You can only hang yourself on the tree of your foolishness when buhari comes back.
Is he coming back dead or alive?

Re: Fayose And His Vintage Car Spotted In Abuja Traffic. Photo by CharlotteFlair: 1:43pm
NNAMDIII:
Bro you funny o cheesy, but e go shock you say him go rule till 2023
Dead or Alive?

Re: Fayose And His Vintage Car Spotted In Abuja Traffic. Photo by fiizznation(m): 1:44pm
CharlotteFlair:
Is he coming back dead or alive?
No he will come and DAP on the day of your funeral

Re: Fayose And His Vintage Car Spotted In Abuja Traffic. Photo by GMBuhari: 1:46pm
And this is a thread why ?
Re: Fayose And His Vintage Car Spotted In Abuja Traffic. Photo by Oladimejyy(m): 1:47pm
Cement fall on Fayose

