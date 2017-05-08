Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Fayose And His Vintage Car Spotted In Abuja Traffic. Photo (19785 Views)

Source; The executive governor of Ekiti state, Mr. Ayodele Fayose caused quite a scene in traffic in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja. The governor who was spotted in his vintage car - was hailed and praised by newspaper vendors and other road sellers who couldn't contain their excitement on seeing him.Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/07/governor-fayose-causes-scene-vintage-car-abuja-traffic-photo.html 7 Likes 2 Shares

Nigerian followers are so gullible. 35 Likes 1 Share

Cc;walemoney this thread deserve to be on the front page,oya do the needful jurh 3 Likes

Fayose the king slayer 12 Likes 1 Share

So because buhari isn't around, you are strolling in abuja right? Haha Fayose the funny clown. I hail thee

He's more popular than the dead bubu, if bubu were to be alive by 2019, fayose would win that election ... 17 Likes 1 Share

All this gra gra means what? 1 Like

I looked at ur profile. everything about northern Muslims revolvs round jihad why? it's either you are jihading yourself (suicide bombing) or you are jihading others( like the fulani herdsmen) why why why

He's more popular than the dead bubu, if bubu were to be alive by 2019, fayose would win that election ... Na you wan kill am? : 2 Likes

Na you wan kill am? : When last did you see him ? When last did you see him 6 Likes

I said it one day, monkey go go market he no go return.

When last did you see him ? it doesn't mean that he'll be dead before 2019

Some brown roof republicans don't like him. 6 Likes 1 Share

birds of the same feather



Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/07/governor-fayose-causes-scene-vintage-car-abuja-traffic-photo.html birds of the same feather birds of the same feather 1 Like

it doesn't mean that he'll be dead before 2019 When last did you see him ? When last did you see him 2 Likes 1 Share

You must be high on gum! Does your buhari own abuja or is abuja part of daura? You zombies should allow the vegetable die in peace abeg.

Na you wan kill am? : Na karma kill am and he has been rewarded with 72virgins in hell. Na karma kill am and he has been rewarded with 72virgins in hell. 3 Likes 1 Share

When last did you see him ? 08/05/17, the day 80 chibok girls were released 1 Like

hmmmmmmm.... I have heard... Next

08/05/17, the day 80 chibok girls were released 2 months now I've not seen that man.... 2 months now I've not seen that man....

Na karma kill am and he has been rewarded with 72virgins in hell. , but e go shock you say him go rule till 2023 Bro you funny o, but e go shock you say him go rule till 2023 1 Like

I said it one day, monkey go go market he no go return. Trust me, buhari will come back hale and healthy. You can only hit your big head on the wall when your tormentor returns. Funny, but I will seriously love to see the look on your face when buhari returns like "a Mike Tyson" 2 Likes

Let's make a bet @bolded

f 1 Like

You must be high on gum! Does your buhari own abuja or is abuja part of daura? You zombies should allow the vegetable die in peace abeg. Are you high on chicken pooo or what? When did I said buhari own abuja? And the bad news for you is; buhari is coming back very soon whether you like it or not. You can only hang yourself on the tree of your foolishness when buhari comes back. 1 Like

Let's make a bet @bolded You are sick!!! Placing a bet on someone's life is the lowest level a sick mind can go.





F**k off p*nk

Is he coming back dead or alive?

, but e go shock you say him go rule till 2023 Bro you funny o, but e go shock you say him go rule till 2023 Dead or Alive? Dead or Alive? 1 Like 1 Share

Is he coming back dead or alive? No he will come and DAP on the day of your funeral 1 Like

And this is a thread why ?