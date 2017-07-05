₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,834,193 members, 3,638,154 topics. Date: Wednesday, 05 July 2017 at 03:32 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Two Nigerians Arrested In India For Fraud (5801 Views)
UK Police Has Declared A Nigerian, Gbenga Ajibade, Wanted For Fraud Offences / Two Nigerians Arrested In India For Trafficking Heroin (photos) / Two Nigerians Arrested In India For Morphing Threat (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Two Nigerians Arrested In India For Fraud by PearlStreet(m): 1:21pm
New Delhi: The Delhi police arrested two Nigerian nationals and an Indian on June 28 from Mumbai for cheating people on the pretext of selling fake herbal root seeds for treatment of cancer after contacting them on facebook .
The Nigerian nationals are identified as George Ike, Ugwuele Bright Onyeka alias De Man Cooler alias Mathew and Vishal Sharma alias Binni.
The cheats were exposed when S. Rahul, a resident of Sarita Vihar, complained to the police that he was duped by a woman, Armand Linda, who claimed to be working in the UK in a firm named Health Pro Pharmaceutical Company, who he interacted with from the gang.
The woman asked him to purchase seeds from a trader named Anitha Sharma in Mumbai at lower rates and then sell it to her company at higher price and offered to share the profit. Rahul contacted Sharma and was cheated of Rs13 lakh.
The Nigerian nationals were found to be living here without valid visas, the police said. A case has been registered under relevant sections of the IPC and a probe is underway.-
Source: http://www.asianage.com/metros/delhi/050717/nigerians-among-3-arrested-for-fraud.html
|Re: Two Nigerians Arrested In India For Fraud by Dhayor001(m): 1:25pm
Another one!
1 Like
|Re: Two Nigerians Arrested In India For Fraud by xstry(m): 1:26pm
34 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Two Nigerians Arrested In India For Fraud by PointZerom: 1:26pm
The complainant is a thief only that he has advantage as a citizen. How can somebody direct you to where to make purchases at lower price and where to sell same at a higher price and you expect to get equal or Lion share?.
It is a business deal and if you are not happy, back off. Stop intimidating them b'cos they are foreigners.
2 Likes
|Re: Two Nigerians Arrested In India For Fraud by iyke926(m): 1:27pm
Nawa oo. Nna boys them
3 Likes
|Re: Two Nigerians Arrested In India For Fraud by hmbassey1960(m): 1:33pm
Biafra DEVEOLOPERS.AS NAMNDI IS DEVEOLOPING THE IGBOS IN NAIJA WITH Biafra FORMAT
15 Likes
|Re: Two Nigerians Arrested In India For Fraud by nextprince: 1:39pm
The Nigerian nationals are identified as
George Ike,
Ugwuele Bright Onyeka
It's their exclusive right, Evan's people.
Nobody beats them on that.
24 Likes
|Re: Two Nigerians Arrested In India For Fraud by nextprince: 1:45pm
Dhayor001:From dem.
7 Likes
|Re: Two Nigerians Arrested In India For Fraud by Baawaa(m): 2:10pm
Bia-fraud people again and again
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Two Nigerians Arrested In India For Fraud by Rapsowdee01(m): 2:23pm
Crime has no tribe...
“Tribalism will bury us if we don’t bury it,”
-
James Wani Igga
6 Likes
|Re: Two Nigerians Arrested In India For Fraud by WushuTemple(m): 2:23pm
The Nigerian nationals are identified as George Ike and Ugwuele Bright Onyeka alias De Man Cooler alias Mathew
At the rate these Flatronites are going, India will be a FULLY DEVELOPED country in less than 5 years from now.
27 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Two Nigerians Arrested In India For Fraud by lepasharon(f): 2:23pm
George Ike,
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Two Nigerians Arrested In India For Fraud by ElizaVeta(f): 2:24pm
Again??
|Re: Two Nigerians Arrested In India For Fraud by Annie2059: 2:24pm
k
|Re: Two Nigerians Arrested In India For Fraud by MirJay: 2:24pm
. Igbos why? Why have you choosed to spoil my Mum's reputation.
|Re: Two Nigerians Arrested In India For Fraud by CaptainGOOD: 2:24pm
hmbassey1960:Nawao..
When will u guys have sense on this forum to kno that crime has no boundary..
WHAT ABOUT THESE YORUBA FRAUDSTERS?.
6 Likes
|Re: Two Nigerians Arrested In India For Fraud by tolexy007(m): 2:24pm
NCAN Akure branch we are here to call the names out, if u hear your name just say present
George Ike .........................Present
Ugwuele Bright Onyeka
.............................................Present
but wait, is India not developed enough? why do dey want to redevelop it again?
5 Likes
|Re: Two Nigerians Arrested In India For Fraud by nwakibie3(m): 2:24pm
Afonja and crime are like watery ewa and bread
2 Likes
|Re: Two Nigerians Arrested In India For Fraud by Kratos3364(m): 2:24pm
na dem awon ti Evans
|Re: Two Nigerians Arrested In India For Fraud by sekem: 2:24pm
As usual...
|Re: Two Nigerians Arrested In India For Fraud by mohlanforex: 2:25pm
TWO BIAFRA ARRESTED.
BIAFRA IS A DISEASE.
BIAFRA IS SCAM
BIAFRA IS MADNESS
ALL BIAFRA CITIZENS ARE CRIMINAL.
11 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Two Nigerians Arrested In India For Fraud by Joejonah(m): 2:25pm
They like tarnishing our image because we are black skin, you won't understand until you live outside Nigeria.
That's is just N63 they are insulting Nigeria for. Even America don't have cure for cancer.
|Re: Two Nigerians Arrested In India For Fraud by WILLYBABS(m): 2:25pm
I just taya for this news...Na only we dey this life?
Ok, we don hear, forgive them. Everywhere hard jor, arrest Buhari instead.
1 Like
|Re: Two Nigerians Arrested In India For Fraud by Abfinest007(m): 2:26pm
man must survived syndrome
2 Likes
|Re: Two Nigerians Arrested In India For Fraud by sorextee(m): 2:26pm
Ncan..
Reporting from maiduguri.
Its the developers, doing what they like doing best..
1 Like
|Re: Two Nigerians Arrested In India For Fraud by hemucology(m): 2:26pm
God why nw
Good people always hv -----_-------_-------�������
|Re: Two Nigerians Arrested In India For Fraud by Bari22(m): 2:26pm
NCAN AREWA BRANCH
|Re: Two Nigerians Arrested In India For Fraud by selfmadeboss: 2:26pm
op may poverty fall on your generation.
next time say 2 BIAFRANS WHERE ARRESTED.
those are not nigerian names
3 Likes
|Re: Two Nigerians Arrested In India For Fraud by INVESTORBNAIRA: 2:26pm
Still better than using pestle to break somebody head burning the meat and harvesting the skull for ritual
4 Likes
|Re: Two Nigerians Arrested In India For Fraud by madridguy(m): 2:27pm
OUR BOYS ENTERING MAXIMUM INBOX IN FAR INDIA OVER $1300 FRAUD. THIS IS SO PAINFUL, OUR GOVERNMENT NEED TO ACT FAST.
2 Likes
|Re: Two Nigerians Arrested In India For Fraud by Godstraight(m): 2:27pm
Igbo people-thr tribe god gave the the keys to drugs in his kingdom
4 Likes
|Re: Two Nigerians Arrested In India For Fraud by KingAfo(m): 2:27pm
Its their thing...na them work
6 Likes
Angry Mob Stripped And Beats Kidnappers In Epe Area Itokin(photos) / Three Nigerians In Uk Jail Over College Visa Scam / Four Kidnapped Foreigners Rescued In Port-Harcourt
Viewing this topic: kayfuture, oselydia(f), olajay5, stitcheD(m), Governoryomi, chieveboy(m), ojodomo2000, jumper524(m), legaxi(m), Jdesilentkiller(m), sorextee(m), exco90(m), Batam(m), joenor(m), airvision(m), mikael3(m), lifeispeace(f), paulsowande(m), sola5(f), Donpizzle(m), opmrules, mhiztaNexy(m), Nwakaumu(m), Sirjamo, TheTechMan, freeze105, Nonywendy(m), bayinq25(m), Kirigidi(m), medolab90(m), mokshaq7, omenka(m), emmatony, asitis752, geobest, MaziOmenuko, Mayee1, Niceguy123, Tuhbee(m), Kasjudy and 56 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 11