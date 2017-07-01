₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Baby Abandoned Inside A Carton At A Cemetery In Kaduna State (Photos) by Ajasco222: 3:52pm
The baby pictured below was found inside a carton at a cemetery near Chanchangi school in Kaduna state. According to Arewa DailyPost, the mother abandoned her baby beside a grave at the cemetery..
http://www.cambellsblog.com/2017/07/abandoned-baby-found-inside-carton-at.html
|Re: Baby Abandoned Inside A Carton At A Cemetery In Kaduna State (Photos) by jen4r: 3:55pm
nowahoooo
|Re: Baby Abandoned Inside A Carton At A Cemetery In Kaduna State (Photos) by Ajasco222: 3:59pm
cc; lalasticlala
|Re: Baby Abandoned Inside A Carton At A Cemetery In Kaduna State (Photos) by funlord(m): 4:02pm
The mother must really hate herself and the baby's daddy! Bitch!
6 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Baby Abandoned Inside A Carton At A Cemetery In Kaduna State (Photos) by mekybabe1: 4:19pm
What many people are searching for with all they have.
2 Likes
|Re: Baby Abandoned Inside A Carton At A Cemetery In Kaduna State (Photos) by NwaAmaikpe: 7:53pm
Wow....
If this baby's mother thinks he is better off in a cemetery; why will these rescuers think otherwise
Over sabi people
Are you wiser than the baby's mom or do you love the baby more than its mother?
This reminds me of Odewale in THE GODS ARE NOT TO BE BLAMED by Ola Rotimi.
She probably confirmed the child's destiny from an Oracle and was trying to avert tragedy.
2 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Baby Abandoned Inside A Carton At A Cemetery In Kaduna State (Photos) by ajigiteri(m): 7:53pm
Why did you have sex in the first place
|Re: Baby Abandoned Inside A Carton At A Cemetery In Kaduna State (Photos) by bazzyblings: 7:54pm
Na wa
|Re: Baby Abandoned Inside A Carton At A Cemetery In Kaduna State (Photos) by esophieso(f): 7:54pm
one Man's food is really another Man's poison
|Re: Baby Abandoned Inside A Carton At A Cemetery In Kaduna State (Photos) by ezeagu(m): 7:54pm
ajigiteri:
This is the kind of question that leads to this sort of circumstance.
|Re: Baby Abandoned Inside A Carton At A Cemetery In Kaduna State (Photos) by BininKingdom: 7:54pm
They should sell that child and transfer the money to my bank account, I need cash badly
|Re: Baby Abandoned Inside A Carton At A Cemetery In Kaduna State (Photos) by BininKingdom: 7:55pm
ajigiteri:
How old are you?
|Re: Baby Abandoned Inside A Carton At A Cemetery In Kaduna State (Photos) by Evablizin(f): 7:56pm
Jesu,thank God for this baby's life i pray that this baby will be great in future so that the heartless mother will live in regrets for the rest of her life
1 Like
|Re: Baby Abandoned Inside A Carton At A Cemetery In Kaduna State (Photos) by keypad1: 7:56pm
Y are right bro....she is a useless miserable cursed beeetch.....watch how other baby killers will insult the man that made her pregnant
funlord:
|Re: Baby Abandoned Inside A Carton At A Cemetery In Kaduna State (Photos) by mykh01(m): 7:56pm
hmmmn, maybe she wants the spirit of the dead to do the upkeep....end time mother
|Re: Baby Abandoned Inside A Carton At A Cemetery In Kaduna State (Photos) by Stephenndidi85: 7:56pm
wicked world
|Re: Baby Abandoned Inside A Carton At A Cemetery In Kaduna State (Photos) by Olukologia(m): 7:57pm
How will Nigeria change for good? This might be a change element.
|Re: Baby Abandoned Inside A Carton At A Cemetery In Kaduna State (Photos) by bazooka1: 7:57pm
Life is so unfair.
Some are throwing their kids away in a carton while others have been jumping from church to church, native doctor to native doctor for " the fruit of the womb ". Really unfair world we live in.
Check my signature.
|Re: Baby Abandoned Inside A Carton At A Cemetery In Kaduna State (Photos) by Baffeh(m): 7:58pm
This is the height
|Re: Baby Abandoned Inside A Carton At A Cemetery In Kaduna State (Photos) by Dutchey(m): 8:00pm
some ladies sha, after slaying the world, then they bite mre than they can chew
|Re: Baby Abandoned Inside A Carton At A Cemetery In Kaduna State (Photos) by Bonjoro: 8:00pm
NwaAmaikpe:
O gor
4 Likes
|Re: Baby Abandoned Inside A Carton At A Cemetery In Kaduna State (Photos) by ogashman(m): 8:00pm
with the biting recession which has hiked the prices of baby stuffs,it could be dat she could no longer cater for her baby and decided to let it go.....thank God she didn't kill it.
|Re: Baby Abandoned Inside A Carton At A Cemetery In Kaduna State (Photos) by NwaAmaikpe: 8:01pm
BininKingdom:
I concur,
The baby already looks as hardened as a Fulani herdsman.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Baby Abandoned Inside A Carton At A Cemetery In Kaduna State (Photos) by Donsmithbrown(m): 8:01pm
May God have mercy on us
|Re: Baby Abandoned Inside A Carton At A Cemetery In Kaduna State (Photos) by kizzybaba: 8:01pm
This life is really a wicked one. Thank God the baby us alive. How to apply for Nigerian navy recruitment 2017
http://trendyupdates.com.ng/how-to-apply-for-nigerian-navy-recruitment-2017-apply-now/
|Re: Baby Abandoned Inside A Carton At A Cemetery In Kaduna State (Photos) by NwaAmaikpe: 8:02pm
ajigiteri:
Sex is natural,
Sex is a basic instinct,
Not all sex should lead to procreation
So if a procreation is a mistake, should you live with the mistake?
Of course not,
You correct it sir!
|Re: Baby Abandoned Inside A Carton At A Cemetery In Kaduna State (Photos) by sojiboy(m): 8:02pm
how can one be this wicked
|Re: Baby Abandoned Inside A Carton At A Cemetery In Kaduna State (Photos) by soberdrunk(m): 8:02pm
She couldnt even pick a more decent carton
|Re: Baby Abandoned Inside A Carton At A Cemetery In Kaduna State (Photos) by ayamprecious: 8:04pm
How did they get to know sef say baby dey
there
Anything for the money
Wise up
|Re: Baby Abandoned Inside A Carton At A Cemetery In Kaduna State (Photos) by Ayantoyeopeyem(f): 8:05pm
A
|Re: Baby Abandoned Inside A Carton At A Cemetery In Kaduna State (Photos) by bossrillboss: 8:05pm
if u cant take care of d baby is beta u dnt get pregnant at all,wat is d nid of kipng d pregnancy for gud nine months nd den abandon d baby to an unknown faith in dis terrible world,it is a pity sha,nd d idiot guy wey get d pikin fit dey one corner dey luk for anoda olosho or innocent gurl to put thru stress again.may God almighty help us all.smh.
