The baby pictured below was found inside a carton at a cemetery near Chanchangi school in Kaduna state. According to Arewa DailyPost, the mother abandoned her baby beside a grave at the cemetery.

The mother must really hate herself and the baby's daddy!

Why did you have sex in the first place

one Man's food is really another Man's poison

This is the kind of question that leads to this sort of circumstance.

They should sell that child and transfer the money to my bank account, I need cash badly

Why did you have sex in the first place



How old are you?

Jesu,thank God for this baby's life i pray that this baby will be great in future so that the heartless mother will live in regrets for the rest of her life 1 Like

Y are right bro....she is a useless miserable cursed beeetch.....watch how other baby killers will insult the man that made her pregnant

hmmmn, maybe she wants the spirit of the dead to do the upkeep....end time mother

wicked world

How will Nigeria change for good? This might be a change element.

Life is so unfair.

Some are throwing their kids away in a carton while others have been jumping from church to church, native doctor to native doctor for " the fruit of the womb ". Really unfair world we live in.





This is the height

some ladies sha, after slaying the world, then they bite mre than they can chew

with the biting recession which has hiked the prices of baby stuffs,it could be dat she could no longer cater for her baby and decided to let it go.....thank God she didn't kill it.

I concur,



The baby already looks as hardened as a Fulani herdsman.

May God have mercy on us



Sex is natural,

Sex is a basic instinct,

Not all sex should lead to procreation



So if a procreation is a mistake, should you live with the mistake?

Of course not,



Sex is natural, Sex is a basic instinct, Not all sex should lead to procreation. So if a procreation is a mistake, should you live with the mistake? Of course not, You correct it sir!

how can one be this wicked

She couldnt even pick a more decent carton

How did they get to know sef say baby dey

Anything for the money



Wise up

