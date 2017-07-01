₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Ali Modu Sheriff Presents Ademola Adeleke To Akire Of Ikire For Royal Blessings by sixtuschimere: 6:21pm
The authentic PDP National chairman,his Excellency Senator Dr. Ali Modu Sheriff pictured at the Akire of Ikire palace presenting to the Royal father the PDP candidate for the Osun west by - election Otunba Dr Ademola Nurudeen Adeleke to his royal highness the Akire of Ikire Land for royal blessings.
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/07/ali-modu-sheriff-presents-dr-ademola.html
|Re: Ali Modu Sheriff Presents Ademola Adeleke To Akire Of Ikire For Royal Blessings by sixtuschimere: 6:21pm
|Re: Ali Modu Sheriff Presents Ademola Adeleke To Akire Of Ikire For Royal Blessings by juman(m): 6:23pm
PDP is still alive and kicking.
PDP is still popular to some extent in osun.
|Re: Ali Modu Sheriff Presents Ademola Adeleke To Akire Of Ikire For Royal Blessings by PqsMike: 7:52pm
Forget about the smiley above... I am not Nwamaipe the Buffon
@ the topic...Good for the Adelekes and Ede indigent
Okay...away from that
Check my signature/profile for affordable and Outstanding Architectural design.
|Re: Ali Modu Sheriff Presents Ademola Adeleke To Akire Of Ikire For Royal Blessings by Jalubarika(m): 7:52pm
If You like Do Cap like your brother, Wear eye glasses like him. You can even Bleach ur skin just like Serubawon
We won't vote for you. We're tired of serving Adeleke Family in Osun.
He even came with Ali Sheriff. Dead on arrival
|Re: Ali Modu Sheriff Presents Ademola Adeleke To Akire Of Ikire For Royal Blessings by IamAirforce1: 7:52pm
PDP
Power to De People
|Re: Ali Modu Sheriff Presents Ademola Adeleke To Akire Of Ikire For Royal Blessings by IgboticGirl(f): 7:52pm
yam eaters association even the Oba is not left out
this particular tribe sef
|Re: Ali Modu Sheriff Presents Ademola Adeleke To Akire Of Ikire For Royal Blessings by NwaAmaikpe: 7:52pm
And Wizkid is beefing.
He even has the effontery to call Davido local.
When nobody is his lineage has ever become chairman of even a local bus garage.
|Re: Ali Modu Sheriff Presents Ademola Adeleke To Akire Of Ikire For Royal Blessings by dhope001(m): 7:53pm
|Re: Ali Modu Sheriff Presents Ademola Adeleke To Akire Of Ikire For Royal Blessings by honEmirate(m): 7:53pm
|Re: Ali Modu Sheriff Presents Ademola Adeleke To Akire Of Ikire For Royal Blessings by kinibigdeal(m): 7:53pm
Which one is authentic when the supreme court is yet to declare its verdict
|Re: Ali Modu Sheriff Presents Ademola Adeleke To Akire Of Ikire For Royal Blessings by kolafolabi(m): 7:53pm
I just hope none of APC and PDP win. The two parties are bunch of failure.
|Re: Ali Modu Sheriff Presents Ademola Adeleke To Akire Of Ikire For Royal Blessings by dolphinife: 7:53pm
So Ali Modu Sherriff is PdP chairman afterall??
|Re: Ali Modu Sheriff Presents Ademola Adeleke To Akire Of Ikire For Royal Blessings by Stephenndidi85: 7:54pm
|Re: Ali Modu Sheriff Presents Ademola Adeleke To Akire Of Ikire For Royal Blessings by shegz1(m): 7:54pm
PDP is still alive.
|Re: Ali Modu Sheriff Presents Ademola Adeleke To Akire Of Ikire For Royal Blessings by emekaeneh: 7:54pm
|Re: Ali Modu Sheriff Presents Ademola Adeleke To Akire Of Ikire For Royal Blessings by zlantanfan: 7:54pm
|Re: Ali Modu Sheriff Presents Ademola Adeleke To Akire Of Ikire For Royal Blessings by kingrt2(m): 7:55pm
|Re: Ali Modu Sheriff Presents Ademola Adeleke To Akire Of Ikire For Royal Blessings by dahunsy(m): 7:56pm
Coughs***clears throat# once opon a time,PDP was the deal.....CHANGE is constant
|Re: Ali Modu Sheriff Presents Ademola Adeleke To Akire Of Ikire For Royal Blessings by esophieso(f): 7:56pm
Money in the air
|Re: Ali Modu Sheriff Presents Ademola Adeleke To Akire Of Ikire For Royal Blessings by dipopooo(m): 7:56pm
so there is nobody frm osun west apart from Adelekes?
|Re: Ali Modu Sheriff Presents Ademola Adeleke To Akire Of Ikire For Royal Blessings by DTOBS(m): 7:58pm
So far so good...those of us at the Osun West Senatorial district knows who we are voting for. Come Sat, our thumbs will do the talking.
|Re: Ali Modu Sheriff Presents Ademola Adeleke To Akire Of Ikire For Royal Blessings by Olukologia(m): 7:58pm
So sorry for the poor o.
|Re: Ali Modu Sheriff Presents Ademola Adeleke To Akire Of Ikire For Royal Blessings by Baffeh(m): 7:59pm
Sheriff don take over
|Re: Ali Modu Sheriff Presents Ademola Adeleke To Akire Of Ikire For Royal Blessings by pogolowa1: 8:00pm
Its a family thing.
|Re: Ali Modu Sheriff Presents Ademola Adeleke To Akire Of Ikire For Royal Blessings by Benekruku(m): 8:02pm
His defeat is certain!
|Re: Ali Modu Sheriff Presents Ademola Adeleke To Akire Of Ikire For Royal Blessings by jomoh: 8:06pm
So PDP it still continuing with this old fashion style of campaign that lost them the 2015 election.
All these kings don't have influence on the electorates again. They will chip your money and sleep in their palaces on election day.
|Re: Ali Modu Sheriff Presents Ademola Adeleke To Akire Of Ikire For Royal Blessings by ifko: 8:07pm
Jalubarika:u are not tired of serving Aregbese from kogii. u like suffering bross
|Re: Ali Modu Sheriff Presents Ademola Adeleke To Akire Of Ikire For Royal Blessings by adem30: 8:10pm
Mean while APC campaign in Adeleke's town, Ede today
|Re: Ali Modu Sheriff Presents Ademola Adeleke To Akire Of Ikire For Royal Blessings by adem30: 8:11pm
