Source: The authentic PDP National chairman,his Excellency Senator Dr. Ali Modu Sheriff pictured at the Akire of Ikire palace presenting to the Royal father the PDP candidate for the Osun west by - election Otunba Dr Ademola Nurudeen Adeleke to his royal highness the Akire of Ikire Land for royal blessings.Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/07/ali-modu-sheriff-presents-dr-ademola.html 2 Likes 1 Share

PDP is still alive and kicking.



PDP is still popular to some extent in osun.





Good for the Adelekes and Ede indigent





We won't vote for you. We're tired of serving Adeleke Family in Osun.

He even came with Ali Sheriff. Dead on arrival 7 Likes

PDP



Power to De People

Which one is authentic when the supreme court is yet to declare its verdict

I just hope none of APC and PDP win. The two parties are bunch of failure.

So Ali Modu Sherriff is PdP chairman afterall??

good for them

PDP is still alive. 1 Like

Coughs***clears throat# once opon a time,PDP was the deal.....CHANGE is constant 1 Like





so there is nobody frm osun west apart from Adelekes? 1 Like

So far so good...those of us at the Osun West Senatorial district knows who we are voting for. Come Sat, our thumbs will do the talking.

So sorry for the poor o.

Sheriff don take over

Its a family thing.

His defeat is certain!

So PDP it still continuing with this old fashion style of campaign that lost them the 2015 election.





All these kings don't have influence on the electorates again. They will chip your money and sleep in their palaces on election day.

u are not tired of serving Aregbese from kogii. u like suffering bross u are not tired of serving Aregbese from kogii. u like suffering bross 1 Like

