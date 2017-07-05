₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Edward Onoja: "There Is No God If Dino Melaye Is Not Removed As Senator" by itsdumebi(m): 7:01pm
Below is a video recording showing an aide of Governor Yahaya Bello, Edward Onoja, stating that if Dino Melaye was not removed from the Senate before the end of June then there's no God.
He said;
"There is somebody in Kogi State who called himself Sen. Dino that promised to bring me and my twin brother(Governor Bello) down, if by end of June he is not down in Kogi State then there is no God".
http://politicsngr.com/2017/07/05/no-god-melaye-not-removed-gov-bellos-aide-edward-onoja/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ISiFMLWDcYE
|Re: Edward Onoja: "There Is No God If Dino Melaye Is Not Removed As Senator" by kocvalour(m): 7:09pm
foolish man
just the dig grave for ur own burial
|Re: Edward Onoja: "There Is No God If Dino Melaye Is Not Removed As Senator" by scribble: 7:18pm
See his face like miscreant own
|Re: Edward Onoja: "There Is No God If Dino Melaye Is Not Removed As Senator" by sholatech(m): 7:39pm
Well, June has ended and Dino Melaye is still not removed
|Re: Edward Onoja: "There Is No God If Dino Melaye Is Not Removed As Senator" by veekid(m): 9:23pm
God already left Nigeria
|Re: Edward Onoja: "There Is No God If Dino Melaye Is Not Removed As Senator" by ugosonics: 9:23pm
Ok oo
Check my signature for cheap internet data plan
|Re: Edward Onoja: "There Is No God If Dino Melaye Is Not Removed As Senator" by Welcomme: 9:23pm
I swear Nigerian Politicians are just top stupid and dumb..Why will an idiot open his mouth to say such trash?
|Re: Edward Onoja: "There Is No God If Dino Melaye Is Not Removed As Senator" by Leonbonapart: 9:24pm
.
|Re: Edward Onoja: "There Is No God If Dino Melaye Is Not Removed As Senator" by BroZuma: 9:24pm
Yeye dey smell...
If God was a man, Nigerians would have caused him an untimely death.
Tufiakwa!
|Re: Edward Onoja: "There Is No God If Dino Melaye Is Not Removed As Senator" by heisenbergheise(m): 9:24pm
6
|Re: Edward Onoja: "There Is No God If Dino Melaye Is Not Removed As Senator" by IgboAmakaa(f): 9:24pm
Dino ur days is numbered
|Re: Edward Onoja: "There Is No God If Dino Melaye Is Not Removed As Senator" by DickDastardly2(m): 9:24pm
|Re: Edward Onoja: "There Is No God If Dino Melaye Is Not Removed As Senator" by NwaAmaikpe: 9:24pm
This is blasphemy.....surprised some fanatics in Kano have not started a riot.
Because Yahaya Bello is a Muslim
|Re: Edward Onoja: "There Is No God If Dino Melaye Is Not Removed As Senator" by SalamRushdie: 9:24pm
That was when they thought thier assassination attempt will work ..Shame on Yahaya Bello and his evil side kick called Edward
|Re: Edward Onoja: "There Is No God If Dino Melaye Is Not Removed As Senator" by LamiHandsome(m): 9:25pm
|Re: Edward Onoja: "There Is No God If Dino Melaye Is Not Removed As Senator" by liftedhigh: 9:25pm
|Re: Edward Onoja: "There Is No God If Dino Melaye Is Not Removed As Senator" by Integrityfarms(m): 9:25pm
Both Yahya and Dino are a discombobulated set of bad eggs in Kogi politics. They can visit the lagoon for all I care
|Re: Edward Onoja: "There Is No God If Dino Melaye Is Not Removed As Senator" by kingrt2(m): 9:25pm
OK whatever they say
|Re: Edward Onoja: "There Is No God If Dino Melaye Is Not Removed As Senator" by madapcmod: 9:25pm
Idiotic Dumbo.
U will soon know there is God in everything we r doing
#Dino d voice of d voiceless masses must and can never be recalled. They should recal Remita thiefunubu and Gov yahama dundie of kogi
|Re: Edward Onoja: "There Is No God If Dino Melaye Is Not Removed As Senator" by folly22(f): 9:25pm
Why bring God's name into this nonsense
|Re: Edward Onoja: "There Is No God If Dino Melaye Is Not Removed As Senator" by YelloweWest: 9:25pm
Why bring God into partisan politics ?
|Re: Edward Onoja: "There Is No God If Dino Melaye Is Not Removed As Senator" by BigBrother9ja: 9:25pm
That there's no God?
|Re: Edward Onoja: "There Is No God If Dino Melaye Is Not Removed As Senator" by ekensi01(m): 9:25pm
i wish i would woke up and find all those politicians sleeping at home.
|Re: Edward Onoja: "There Is No God If Dino Melaye Is Not Removed As Senator" by igbohausayoruba: 9:25pm
Kpele for ur loss
|Re: Edward Onoja: "There Is No God If Dino Melaye Is Not Removed As Senator" by free2ryhme: 9:26pm
Melaye has ben dinoed
|Re: Edward Onoja: "There Is No God If Dino Melaye Is Not Removed As Senator" by adewuyiade: 9:26pm
|Re: Edward Onoja: "There Is No God If Dino Melaye Is Not Removed As Senator" by honestivo(m): 9:26pm
Must you express Ur atheist in the name of Dilo
|Re: Edward Onoja: "There Is No God If Dino Melaye Is Not Removed As Senator" by morbeta(m): 9:26pm
There was a country......but the country was never sensible.
|Re: Edward Onoja: "There Is No God If Dino Melaye Is Not Removed As Senator" by Bimpe29: 9:27pm
Yahaya Bello is falling many hands.
|Re: Edward Onoja: "There Is No God If Dino Melaye Is Not Removed As Senator" by Mcowubaba: 9:27pm
God don forget Nigeria matter ooo.
There are more important issues for HIM
|Re: Edward Onoja: "There Is No God If Dino Melaye Is Not Removed As Senator" by whizzyleejr(m): 9:27pm
This is how people implicate themselves in the sight of God, remember what bruce lee said in 1930 and died the following couple of year, paul walker ulter a statement he doesn"t last and if this al7o die they will say it's her step mother
