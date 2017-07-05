Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Edward Onoja: "There Is No God If Dino Melaye Is Not Removed As Senator" (10207 Views)

6 Photos That Show Dino Melaye Is A Comedian / Fuel Subsidy Not Removed - Osinbajo / Yahaya Bello Appoints Edward Onoja As ​C​hief Of ​S​taff (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)





He said;



"There is somebody in Kogi State who called himself Sen. Dino that promised to bring me and my twin brother(Governor Bello) down, if by end of June he is not down in Kogi State then there is no God".

http://politicsngr.com/2017/07/05/no-god-melaye-not-removed-gov-bellos-aide-edward-onoja/





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ISiFMLWDcYE Below is a video recording showing an aide of Governor Yahaya Bello, Edward Onoja, stating that if Dino Melaye was not removed from the Senate before the end of June then there's no God.He said;"There is somebody in Kogi State who called himself Sen. Dino that promised to bring me and my twin brother(Governor Bello) down, if by end of June he is not down in Kogi State then there is no God".

foolish man



just the dig grave for ur own burial 20 Likes 2 Shares

See his face like miscreant own 7 Likes

Well, June has ended and Dino Melaye is still not removed 16 Likes 1 Share

God already left Nigeria 9 Likes

Ok oo



Check my signature for cheap internet data plan 1 Like

I swear Nigerian Politicians are just top stupid and dumb..Why will an idiot open his mouth to say such trash? 17 Likes

.

Yeye dey smell...



If God was a man, Nigerians would have caused him an untimely death.



Tufiakwa! 6 Likes

6 2 Likes

Dino ur days is numbered 1 Like

1 Like





This is blasphemy.....surprised some fanatics in Kano have not started a riot.





Because Yahaya Bello is a Muslim This is blasphemy.....surprised some fanatics in Kano have not started a riot.Because Yahaya Bello is a Muslim 13 Likes 1 Share

That was when they thought thier assassination attempt will work ..Shame on Yahaya Bello and his evil side kick called Edward 10 Likes 1 Share

Both Yahya and Dino are a discombobulated set of bad eggs in Kogi politics. They can visit the lagoon for all I care 5 Likes

OK whatever they say





View signature

Idiotic Dumbo.



U will soon know there is God in everything we r doing



#Dino d voice of d voiceless masses must and can never be recalled. They should recal Remita thiefunubu and Gov yahama dundie of kogi 7 Likes

Why bring God's name into this nonsense 6 Likes

Why bring God into partisan politics ? 3 Likes





That there's no God? That there's no God? 5 Likes

i wish i would woke up and find all those politicians sleeping at home.

Kpele for ur loss 1 Like

Melaye has ben dinoed

Re open Lautech

Must you express Ur atheist in the name of Dilo 1 Like

There was a country......but the country was never sensible. 2 Likes

Yahaya Bello is falling many hands. 2 Likes



There are more important issues for HIM



God don forget Nigeria matter ooo.There are more important issues for HIM 3 Likes