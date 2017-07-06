Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / Multiple Accident On Sapele-Agbor Road (photos) (5503 Views)

According to eyewitnesses, the crash happened as a result of the heavy mist that covered the road following an early morning rainfall. The mist created poor visibility that made it impossible for the bus driver to notice the truck which crashed ahead, blocking its path.In an attempt to avoid running into the truck, the bus driver lost control and rammed into another trailer parked on the shoulder of the road.



https://autojosh.com/multiple-accident-sapale-agbor-road-photos/ The injured were taken to the hospital and no life was lost after a multiple accident on Sapele - Agbor Road. 2 passengers were also seriously injured.

Glory be to God... He alone is our shield... 1 Like

This MOD is invisible 1 Like

jesus is lord





Peace mass transit again? 12 Likes

Mercy lord

Peace Mass Transit and Dangote trucks with accidents are like 5&6. If an accident doesn't involve PMT buses or Dangote trucks then it is not an accident but a mere brush. Peace Mass Transit and Dangote trucks with accidents are like 5&6. If an accident doesn't involve PMT buses or Dangote trucks then it is not an accident but a mere brush. 1 Like

Thank God

Tnk baba God no lives were lost.

peace again!

na wa. airbag in the solara did not deploy.

It's Peace Mass Transit again. The drivers need to be careful. It seems this one rammed into a stationary trailer. Thank God no life was lost.

Peace Mass Transit been sending Nigerians to untimely graves since way-back-when.





I wish then quick recovery It's so amazing that the two passengers in front survived despite the damageI wish then quick recovery

f

? Peace Mass Transit again

This peace mass transit own don too much oo





Wow.. Was the Bus driver sleeping or drunk?



Why speed when visibility is low.

Inception:

na wa. airbag in the solara did not deploy.

Na OLD MODEL Na OLD MODEL

Peace mass.. See the bus for road self they fear me

Peace mass transit.



Hmmm, let me comment my reserve.

Forget mist matter. Most Pmt drivers are useless.I wonder why people still patronise them that much. At least,I have seen their driving with my korokoro eyes to come to such conclusion.

Okundaye4:

Peace mass transit.



Hmmm, let me comment my reserve. The management of Peace mass transit need to be fired. The rate at which accident occur in that company is alarming.



I wonder why people still use the transport company The management of Peace mass transit need to be fired. The rate at which accident occur in that company is alarming.I wonder why people still use the transport company 1 Like

That white bus looks badly fuc..ed



i witnessed dz accident on my way to PH yesrersday!...i also took PMT transport...my bus driver had to park and see if he cud help. Thank God no life was lost