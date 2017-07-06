₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Multiple Accident On Sapele-Agbor Road (photos) by AutoJoshNG: 10:11am
The injured were taken to the hospital and no life was lost after a multiple accident on Sapele - Agbor Road. 2 passengers were also seriously injured.
According to eyewitnesses, the crash happened as a result of the heavy mist that covered the road following an early morning rainfall. The mist created poor visibility that made it impossible for the bus driver to notice the truck which crashed ahead, blocking its path.In an attempt to avoid running into the truck, the bus driver lost control and rammed into another trailer parked on the shoulder of the road.
|Re: Multiple Accident On Sapele-Agbor Road (photos) by emmanuelpopson(m): 11:14am
Glory be to God... He alone is our shield...
|Re: Multiple Accident On Sapele-Agbor Road (photos) by Keneking: 1:04pm
|Re: Multiple Accident On Sapele-Agbor Road (photos) by Oladelson(m): 1:05pm
jesus is lord
|Re: Multiple Accident On Sapele-Agbor Road (photos) by Teletexter: 1:05pm
Peace mass transit again?
|Re: Multiple Accident On Sapele-Agbor Road (photos) by melodyirish(m): 1:05pm
Mercy lord
|Re: Multiple Accident On Sapele-Agbor Road (photos) by Nigeriadondie: 1:05pm
Peace Mass Transit and Dangote trucks with accidents are like 5&6. If an accident doesn't involve PMT buses or Dangote trucks then it is not an accident but a mere brush.
|Re: Multiple Accident On Sapele-Agbor Road (photos) by Rosheal(m): 1:05pm
Thank God
|Re: Multiple Accident On Sapele-Agbor Road (photos) by dayleke(m): 1:05pm
Tnk baba God no lives were lost.
|Re: Multiple Accident On Sapele-Agbor Road (photos) by tonio2wo: 1:06pm
peace again!
|Re: Multiple Accident On Sapele-Agbor Road (photos) by Inception(m): 1:06pm
na wa. airbag in the solara did not deploy.
|Re: Multiple Accident On Sapele-Agbor Road (photos) by jchioma: 1:06pm
It's Peace Mass Transit again. The drivers need to be careful. It seems this one rammed into a stationary trailer. Thank God no life was lost.
|Re: Multiple Accident On Sapele-Agbor Road (photos) by MadManTalking: 1:07pm
Peace Mass Transit been sending Nigerians to untimely graves since way-back-when.
|Re: Multiple Accident On Sapele-Agbor Road (photos) by tosyne2much(m): 1:08pm
It's so amazing that the two passengers in front survived despite the damage
I wish then quick recovery
|Re: Multiple Accident On Sapele-Agbor Road (photos) by dessz(m): 1:08pm
|Re: Multiple Accident On Sapele-Agbor Road (photos) by yungest(m): 1:08pm
Peace Mass Transit again?
|Re: Multiple Accident On Sapele-Agbor Road (photos) by onyee25(f): 1:10pm
This peace mass transit own don too much oo
|Re: Multiple Accident On Sapele-Agbor Road (photos) by MadCow1: 1:14pm
Wow.. Was the Bus driver sleeping or drunk?
Why speed when visibility is low.
|Re: Multiple Accident On Sapele-Agbor Road (photos) by 2lateBiafra: 1:15pm
Inception:
Na OLD MODEL
|Re: Multiple Accident On Sapele-Agbor Road (photos) by smithsydny(m): 1:19pm
Peace mass.. See the bus for road self they fear me
|Re: Multiple Accident On Sapele-Agbor Road (photos) by Okundaye4(m): 1:20pm
Peace mass transit.
Hmmm, let me comment my reserve.
|Re: Multiple Accident On Sapele-Agbor Road (photos) by ionsman: 1:22pm
Forget mist matter. Most Pmt drivers are useless.I wonder why people still patronise them that much. At least,I have seen their driving with my korokoro eyes to come to such conclusion.
|Re: Multiple Accident On Sapele-Agbor Road (photos) by facelessangel: 1:27pm
Okundaye4:The management of Peace mass transit need to be fired. The rate at which accident occur in that company is alarming.
I wonder why people still use the transport company
1 Like
|Re: Multiple Accident On Sapele-Agbor Road (photos) by kingrt2(m): 1:29pm
That white bus looks badly fuc..ed
|Re: Multiple Accident On Sapele-Agbor Road (photos) by Emeritusseun(m): 1:38pm
i witnessed dz accident on my way to PH yesrersday!...i also took PMT transport...my bus driver had to park and see if he cud help. Thank God no life was lost
|Re: Multiple Accident On Sapele-Agbor Road (photos) by Jeezuzpick(m): 1:39pm
Peace Mass AGAIN!
