|7 Google Android Apps To Secure Your Android Phones From Virus by funmyade(f): 11:09am On Jul 06
1. 360 Security– Antivirus Boosts
This full-featured and free application can do everything you expect of an antivirus Android app. It can clean your device by simply scanning and removing threats.
PROS
Totally free with ad support.
Scans and deletes threats and keeps an eye out for others with features like privacy adviser.
Has functionality to clean devices from old files left behind by apps, corrupted files, and other trash that should be gone.
Built in data monitor for those who need that.
CONS
It lacks some anti-theft features like some of these other apps.
|Re: 7 Google Android Apps To Secure Your Android Phones From Virus by funmyade(f): 11:10am On Jul 06
2. Trust Go Antivirus and Mobile Security
This one takes a more simplistic approach as it does not offer too many extended features like other apps.
PROS
Includes your standard antivirus and anti-malware scanning features.
Secure web browsing features are included.
Data backup and device location services are also included.
Candid Camera Thief ID is pretty much what it sounds like. Take a picture of those thieves!
CONS
You may have problems uninstalling this one because of the security features. It’s doable but tedious.
|Re: 7 Google Android Apps To Secure Your Android Phones From Virus by funmyade(f): 11:11am On Jul 06
3. AVAST Mobile Security
Avast is a well-known antivirus company for PC and its Android offering is also above average in most areas including it’s pricing.
PROS
It does everything an antivirus should do
It puts the pricing information in the Google Play Store description.
It has features for root users including firewall services.
CONS
Probably won’t work well on older or low spec devices.
|Re: 7 Google Android Apps To Secure Your Android Phones From Virus by funmyade(f): 11:14am On Jul 06
4. AVG Antivirus Security
The AVG Antivirus app comes in two types: that is free and Pro. The free version has a fairly basic set of features while the paid version has most of the extended features.
PROS
The free version comes with the basics like antivirus, anti-phishing, and anti-malware.
With over 100 million installs and a 4.4 rating, sometimes, you can trust the public on what apps are good.
The paid version comes with a host of unique and advanced features like app backup, app locks and SIM locking.
Anti-theft features are in both free and paid versions.
Several other features.
CONS
Most secure browsing features are locked to the home Android browser that most people don’t use.
It is quite complex to operate.
|Re: 7 Google Android Apps To Secure Your Android Phones From Virus by funmyade(f): 11:15am On Jul 06
5. Bitdefender Antivirus (Free)
PROS
Very simple! Just install, run the scan, remove the crap, and the app sits and waits for more threats.
Antivirus, anti-malware and anti-phishing.
Very light so it’s great for older devices and that also means a shorter permissions list.
Free.
CONS
If you need more features and more protection, look elsewhere.
|Re: 7 Google Android Apps To Secure Your Android Phones From Virus by funmyade(f): 11:15am On Jul 06
6. CM Security
CM Security is a newer Android antivirus app. It has a lot of features and they are generally ones you’d have to pay for in other apps.
PROS
Antivirus, anti-malware, and safe browsing features baked in.
Anti-theft functionality includes Google Maps integration, picture taking support, and scream mode.
Currently boasts a 100% detection rate.
Light on system resources makes it good for older devices.
CONS
Non that we know of.
|Re: 7 Google Android Apps To Secure Your Android Phones From Virus by funmyade(f): 11:16am On Jul 06
7. Dr WEB AntiVirus
It is one of the more expensive options on this list, but Dr Web antivirus does not operate on a subscription service, so that’s a big plus over the long haul. With the free version, you get basic antivirus and anti-malware protection along with basic device protection.
PROS
Free version includes antivirus, anti-malware, and device protection including a service that lets you know when something is accessing your device storage.
Paid version includes anti-theft, anti-spam and cloud checker services.
Low system specification requirement makes it good for older devices.
CONS
For $75, it’s too expensive even if it is for a lifetime license.
If you’re looking for more features, prepare to pay for them.
|Re: 7 Google Android Apps To Secure Your Android Phones From Virus by funmyade(f): 11:18am On Jul 06
|Re: 7 Google Android Apps To Secure Your Android Phones From Virus by Iamdemola(m): 11:21am On Jul 06
Nice one OP. But then my question is, with the regular updates and upgrades of OS, do we really need antivirus for own phones?
cc lalasticlala, Mynd44, ishilove, Seun kindly move to FP abeg. let us learn
|Re: 7 Google Android Apps To Secure Your Android Phones From Virus by Ennyholar(m): 11:42am On Jul 06
Gbayi OP
Have been looking for this kinda apps.
|Re: 7 Google Android Apps To Secure Your Android Phones From Virus by paolokonqueror(m): 11:51am On Jul 06
The importance of Antivirus on your phone cannot be exaggerated
|Re: 7 Google Android Apps To Secure Your Android Phones From Virus by MizMyColi(f): 12:01pm On Jul 06
but sorry o.
does android have virus too
??
|Re: 7 Google Android Apps To Secure Your Android Phones From Virus by shiftback: 12:45pm On Jul 06
MizMyColi:The traditional virus problems of the kind you might see on Windows or Mac computers do no affect mobile platforms in the same way because of the way they were designed.
According to the folks at Google, There is absolutely no need to install any antivirus app whatsoever on your Android smartphone. However, most of these antivirus apps like the one listed by OP listed offer much more than just antivirus. The antivirus is usually just one component of the Android protection packages. So a stand-alone Antivirus app is not necessary tbh but it is a good-to-have feature as part of a bigger package. Such packages often include easy-to-use backup features for user’s data, privacy protection like sim lock, app lock and remote wipe in case the phone gets lost, etc.
|Re: 7 Google Android Apps To Secure Your Android Phones From Virus by Iamdemola(m): 2:15pm On Jul 06
shiftback:
hmmm so in essence they are antivirus by name but not by nature?
|Re: 7 Google Android Apps To Secure Your Android Phones From Virus by tsunade1979: 3:24pm On Jul 06
I'll go for AVAST Mobile Security it's tested from my phone...
|Re: 7 Google Android Apps To Secure Your Android Phones From Virus by jadonboss: 6:58am
|Re: 7 Google Android Apps To Secure Your Android Phones From Virus by Leonbonapart(m): 6:58am
They are the virus themselves
|Re: 7 Google Android Apps To Secure Your Android Phones From Virus by Digimiles: 7:00am
|Re: 7 Google Android Apps To Secure Your Android Phones From Virus by LordVoldemort(m): 7:00am
Leonbonapart:
gadgetsngs:
Those poo do more damage to your phone. They slow the phone down unnecessarily
Your phone Is better without any of those poo
|Re: 7 Google Android Apps To Secure Your Android Phones From Virus by gadgetsngs: 7:03am
Leonbonapart:
Exactly, I can not even imagine me downloading any of those shits
|Re: 7 Google Android Apps To Secure Your Android Phones From Virus by femi4(m): 7:06am
8. Stubborn Trojan remover
|Re: 7 Google Android Apps To Secure Your Android Phones From Virus by njuwo(m): 7:06am
|Re: 7 Google Android Apps To Secure Your Android Phones From Virus by femi4(m): 7:08am
gadgetsngs:Hope you don't enter shits website, else your phone will turn to shits for refusing to download and install any of those shits above
|Re: 7 Google Android Apps To Secure Your Android Phones From Virus by DjAndroid: 7:08am
Which one be Google android? Abi we get Microsoft Android before?
|Re: 7 Google Android Apps To Secure Your Android Phones From Virus by ujpikin(f): 7:09am
Good apps...
|Re: 7 Google Android Apps To Secure Your Android Phones From Virus by openmine(m): 7:10am
wat about NQ Mobile Security & Antivirus
|Re: 7 Google Android Apps To Secure Your Android Phones From Virus by CzarChris(m): 7:12am
funmyade:CM security is the best of the best
|Re: 7 Google Android Apps To Secure Your Android Phones From Virus by AntiNigerian: 7:15am
This your post is incomplete without ESET ANTIVIRUS . In fact it should be No. 1
|Re: 7 Google Android Apps To Secure Your Android Phones From Virus by eluquenson(m): 7:23am
I don't see any essence of downloading all this app mentioned, they are just a mere ad platform.
Ever since i have been using android phone = Tab, i hardly have issues relating to virus or malware.
Anyway, some might find it cool on their gadget.
|Re: 7 Google Android Apps To Secure Your Android Phones From Virus by smackimorn(m): 7:23am
|Re: 7 Google Android Apps To Secure Your Android Phones From Virus by asumo12: 7:24am
openmine:
OP won't answer u ooo! But NQ suppose be number 1 on that list tho
|Re: 7 Google Android Apps To Secure Your Android Phones From Virus by cyrilfosy(m): 7:24am
viruses don't attack andriod. stop putting apps that will lag ur phone
