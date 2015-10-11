Nairaland Forum / Science/Technology / Phones / 7 Google Android Apps To Secure Your Android Phones From Virus (3362 Views)

This full-featured and free application can do everything you expect of an antivirus Android app. It can clean your device by simply scanning and removing threats.



PROS



Totally free with ad support.

Scans and deletes threats and keeps an eye out for others with features like privacy adviser.

Has functionality to clean devices from old files left behind by apps, corrupted files, and other trash that should be gone.

Built in data monitor for those who need that.





CONS



This one takes a more simplistic approach as it does not offer too many extended features like other apps.



PROS



Includes your standard antivirus and anti-malware scanning features.

Secure web browsing features are included.

Data backup and device location services are also included.

Candid Camera Thief ID is pretty much what it sounds like. Take a picture of those thieves!



CONS



Avast is a well-known antivirus company for PC and its Android offering is also above average in most areas including it’s pricing.



PROS



It does everything an antivirus should do

It puts the pricing information in the Google Play Store description.

It has features for root users including firewall services.



CONS



The AVG Antivirus app comes in two types: that is free and Pro. The free version has a fairly basic set of features while the paid version has most of the extended features.



PROS



The free version comes with the basics like antivirus, anti-phishing, and anti-malware.

With over 100 million installs and a 4.4 rating, sometimes, you can trust the public on what apps are good.

The paid version comes with a host of unique and advanced features like app backup, app locks and SIM locking.

Anti-theft features are in both free and paid versions.

Several other features.



CONS



Most secure browsing features are locked to the home Android browser that most people don’t use.

PROS



Very simple! Just install, run the scan, remove the crap, and the app sits and waits for more threats.

Antivirus, anti-malware and anti-phishing.

Very light so it’s great for older devices and that also means a shorter permissions list.

Free.



CONS



CM Security is a newer Android antivirus app. It has a lot of features and they are generally ones you’d have to pay for in other apps.



PROS



Antivirus, anti-malware, and safe browsing features baked in.

Anti-theft functionality includes Google Maps integration, picture taking support, and scream mode.

Currently boasts a 100% detection rate.

Light on system resources makes it good for older devices.



CONS



It is one of the more expensive options on this list, but Dr Web antivirus does not operate on a subscription service, so that’s a big plus over the long haul. With the free version, you get basic antivirus and anti-malware protection along with basic device protection.



PROS



Free version includes antivirus, anti-malware, and device protection including a service that lets you know when something is accessing your device storage.

Paid version includes anti-theft, anti-spam and cloud checker services.

Low system specification requirement makes it good for older devices.



CONS



For $75, it’s too expensive even if it is for a lifetime license.

Nice one OP. But then my question is, with the regular updates and upgrades of OS, do we really need antivirus for own phones?



Gbayi OP

Have been looking for this kinda apps.

The importance of Antivirus on your phone cannot be exaggerated

but sorry o.

does android have virus too

??

MizMyColi:

but sorry o.

does android have virus too

?? The traditional virus problems of the kind you might see on Windows or Mac computers do no affect mobile platforms in the same way because of the way they were designed.

According to the folks at Google, There is absolutely no need to install any antivirus app whatsoever on your Android smartphone. However, most of these antivirus apps like the one listed by OP listed offer much more than just antivirus. The antivirus is usually just one component of the Android protection packages. So a stand-alone Antivirus app is not necessary tbh but it is a good-to-have feature as part of a bigger package. Such packages often include easy-to-use backup features for user’s data, privacy protection like sim lock, app lock and remote wipe in case the phone gets lost, etc. The traditional virus problems of the kind you might see on Windows or Mac computers do no affect mobile platforms in the same way because of the way they were designed.According to the folks at Google, There is absolutely no need to install any antivirus app whatsoever on your Android smartphone. However, most of these antivirus apps like the one listed by OP listed offer much more than just antivirus. The antivirus is usually just one component of the Android protection packages. So a stand-alone Antivirus app is not necessary tbh but it is a good-to-have feature as part of a bigger package. Such packages often include easy-to-use backup features for user’s data, privacy protection like sim lock, app lock and remote wipe in case the phone gets lost, etc. 6 Likes

shiftback:



The traditional virus problems of the kind you might see on Windows or Mac computers do no affect mobile platforms in the same way because of the way they were designed.

According to the folks at Google, There is absolutely no need to install any antivirus app whatsoever on your Android smartphone. However, most of these antivirus apps like the one listed by OP listed offer much more than just antivirus. The antivirus is usually just one component of the Android protection packages. So a stand-alone Antivirus app is not necessary tbh but it is a good-to-have feature as part of a bigger package. Such packages often include easy-to-use backup features for user’s data, privacy protection like sim lock, app lock and remote wipe in case the phone gets lost, etc.

hmmm so in essence they are antivirus by name but not by nature? hmmm so in essence they are antivirus by name but not by nature?

I'll go for AVAST Mobile Security it's tested from my phone...

They are the virus themselves 3 Likes

Leonbonapart:

They are the virus themselves

gadgetsngs:





Exactly, I can not even imagine me downloading any of those shits

Those poo do more damage to your phone. They slow the phone down unnecessarily



Your phone Is better without any of those poo Those poo do more damage to your phone. They slow the phone down unnecessarilyYour phone Is better without any of those poo 2 Likes

Leonbonapart:

They are the virus themselves

Exactly, I can not even imagine me downloading any of those shits Exactly, I can not even imagine me downloading any of those shits

8. Stubborn Trojan remover



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j7IHINDPlyc&itct=CB0QpDAiEwjqwMq10PXUAhULpJwKHZ2qBi0yCWM0LWZlZWQtdVoYVUNtN0FTVUV5c2o0b0t4RXlYcEFidmZ3&gl=NG&hl=en&client=mv-google Let's laugh a little. Watch this funny video to see how a kid used a grown up man

gadgetsngs:





Exactly, I can not even imagine me downloading any of those shits Hope you don't enter shits website, else your phone will turn to shits for refusing to download and install any of those shits above Hope you don't enter shits website, else your phone will turn to shits for refusing to download and install any of those shits above

Which one be Google android? Abi we get Microsoft Android before?





But to make your Android Device Faster I think you need to see this video





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aOcGOzVjqFw Good apps...But to make your Android Device Faster I think you need to see this video

wat about NQ Mobile Security & Antivirus 1 Like

funmyade:

6. CM Security





CM Security is a newer Android antivirus app. It has a lot of features and they are generally ones you’d have to pay for in other apps.



PROS



Antivirus, anti-malware, and safe browsing features baked in.

Anti-theft functionality includes Google Maps integration, picture taking support, and scream mode.

Currently boasts a 100% detection rate.

Light on system resources makes it good for older devices.



CONS



Non that we know of. CM security is the best of the best CM security is the best of the best

This your post is incomplete without ESET ANTIVIRUS . In fact it should be No. 1

I don't see any essence of downloading all this app mentioned, they are just a mere ad platform.

Ever since i have been using android phone = Tab, i hardly have issues relating to virus or malware.



Anyway, some might find it cool on their gadget.







openmine:

wat about NQ Mobile Security & Antivirus



OP won't answer u ooo! But NQ suppose be number 1 on that list tho OP won't answer u ooo! But NQ suppose be number 1 on that list tho