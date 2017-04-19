₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|“It's Like Deji Adeleke Has Run Mad Due To The Death Of His Brother”- Aregbesola by segun400: 2:22pm
The Osun State Governor, Mr. Rauf Aregbesola, has said Dr. Deji Adeleke may have gone mad because of the death of his brother, Senator Isiaka Adeleke.
https://www.google.com.ng/amp/punchng.com/isiaka-adelekes-death-affecting-dejis-sanity-aregbesola/amp/
|Re: “It's Like Deji Adeleke Has Run Mad Due To The Death Of His Brother”- Aregbesola by agitator: 2:31pm
hmmmmmmmmmmm
4 Likes
|Re: “It's Like Deji Adeleke Has Run Mad Due To The Death Of His Brother”- Aregbesola by GossipHeart(m): 3:46pm
Buhari's health did the same to his brainless zombie followers
9 Likes
|Re: “It's Like Deji Adeleke Has Run Mad Due To The Death Of His Brother”- Aregbesola by jejemanito: 3:46pm
Aregbe just gave Davido the licence insult him in his next upcoming single
43 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: “It's Like Deji Adeleke Has Run Mad Due To The Death Of His Brother”- Aregbesola by olaolulazio(m): 3:46pm
And Davido is now madder than his mad father..
Aregbe remain the Maddest!
13 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: “It's Like Deji Adeleke Has Run Mad Due To The Death Of His Brother”- Aregbesola by AnonyNymous(m): 3:46pm
lol
|Re: “It's Like Deji Adeleke Has Run Mad Due To The Death Of His Brother”- Aregbesola by bbbabes: 3:46pm
Aregbe is a brutal terrorist
1 Like
|Re: “It's Like Deji Adeleke Has Run Mad Due To The Death Of His Brother”- Aregbesola by veacea: 3:47pm
Haaaaa this one weak me abeg.
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: “It's Like Deji Adeleke Has Run Mad Due To The Death Of His Brother”- Aregbesola by TheMainMan: 3:47pm
ehn!
3 Likes
|Re: “It's Like Deji Adeleke Has Run Mad Due To The Death Of His Brother”- Aregbesola by kinkybunny(f): 3:47pm
mmmm
1 Like
|Re: “It's Like Deji Adeleke Has Run Mad Due To The Death Of His Brother”- Aregbesola by mjbaba: 3:47pm
Must Davido be mentioned??
2 Likes
|Re: “It's Like Deji Adeleke Has Run Mad Due To The Death Of His Brother”- Aregbesola by sammyj: 3:47pm
if the governor truly said this then Osun state is being ruled by the king of J@ngle which one of the reason why the state is failing!!!
|Re: “It's Like Deji Adeleke Has Run Mad Due To The Death Of His Brother”- Aregbesola by BiafraIShere(m): 3:47pm
Lol
|Re: “It's Like Deji Adeleke Has Run Mad Due To The Death Of His Brother”- Aregbesola by bbbabes: 3:48pm
Aregbe should be investigated. He's a scorpion and a terrorist
|Re: “It's Like Deji Adeleke Has Run Mad Due To The Death Of His Brother”- Aregbesola by edenhazard(f): 3:48pm
|Re: “It's Like Deji Adeleke Has Run Mad Due To The Death Of His Brother”- Aregbesola by favelli(m): 3:48pm
Lol.. no just let Davido come after you ooo.. he doesn't wanna hear someone claiming his dad borrows money..
1 Like
|Re: “It's Like Deji Adeleke Has Run Mad Due To The Death Of His Brother”- Aregbesola by henryowor(m): 3:49pm
who dey lie nw
|Re: “It's Like Deji Adeleke Has Run Mad Due To The Death Of His Brother”- Aregbesola by elog(m): 3:49pm
Wizkid vs Davido one side
Gov vs his dad
1 Like
|Re: “It's Like Deji Adeleke Has Run Mad Due To The Death Of His Brother”- Aregbesola by mamaya24(m): 3:49pm
Life drama
|Re: “It's Like Deji Adeleke Has Run Mad Due To The Death Of His Brother”- Aregbesola by BRAV0O(m): 3:49pm
Naija for show
|Re: “It's Like Deji Adeleke Has Run Mad Due To The Death Of His Brother”- Aregbesola by Bills2307(m): 3:49pm
to dr deji "madness fall on u" (in davidos voice)
2 Likes
|Re: “It's Like Deji Adeleke Has Run Mad Due To The Death Of His Brother”- Aregbesola by Ratello: 3:49pm
This is too much from Aregberascal
|Re: “It's Like Deji Adeleke Has Run Mad Due To The Death Of His Brother”- Aregbesola by netoc65(m): 3:49pm
lol
polithiefcians and madness
|Re: “It's Like Deji Adeleke Has Run Mad Due To The Death Of His Brother”- Aregbesola by GossipHeart(m): 3:49pm
Who is this goat face ??
Pay the teachers in your state and stop crying like a rat on mensturation
I feel like slapping the taste out of this old donkey's mouth
5 Likes
|Re: “It's Like Deji Adeleke Has Run Mad Due To The Death Of His Brother”- Aregbesola by manchester1: 3:49pm
osun again
|Re: “It's Like Deji Adeleke Has Run Mad Due To The Death Of His Brother”- Aregbesola by JohnsonEmma(m): 3:49pm
Chaiiii
|Re: “It's Like Deji Adeleke Has Run Mad Due To The Death Of His Brother”- Aregbesola by Bimpe29: 3:49pm
Battle line has been drawn. It is going to be a cracker and tight poll.
|Re: “It's Like Deji Adeleke Has Run Mad Due To The Death Of His Brother”- Aregbesola by oluwazoba: 3:50pm
yiibo lomo
|Re: “It's Like Deji Adeleke Has Run Mad Due To The Death Of His Brother”- Aregbesola by medolab90(m): 3:50pm
Smh
|Re: “It's Like Deji Adeleke Has Run Mad Due To The Death Of His Brother”- Aregbesola by AfonjaBoston: 3:51pm
Political office is not hereditary or a birthright
