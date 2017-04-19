₦airaland Forum

“It's Like Deji Adeleke Has Run Mad Due To The Death Of His Brother”- Aregbesola by segun400: 2:22pm
The Osun State Governor, Mr. Rauf Aregbesola, has said Dr. Deji Adeleke may have gone mad because of the death of his brother, Senator Isiaka Adeleke.

Aregbesola said this in Ede on Wednesday at the campaign of the candidate of the All Progressives Congress in the Osun West Senatorial District by-election holding on Saturday.

The governor’s vituperation was in reaction to allegation that he owed Deji Adeleke money.

But Aregbesola said he did not borrow any money from Deji at anytime, saying it was the Adelekes that had been collecting money from him.

He said, “Deji Adeleke is a business man, he is not a politician but it is like his brother’s death has run him mad.” (O dabi pe iku egbon e ti da lori ru). It is a lie that I borrowed money from Deji,

“It is to the glory of God that they got the Certificate of Occupancy of their university from our government. Why didn’t those who are their new friends give them C of O of that university? If Deji Adeleke had so much money, why did he beg me to waive the payable tax of his university? Why couldn’t he just pay?


“I am bold enough to say this over and over again, because I have never sought assistance from any member of the Adeleke family, even during the lifetime of Senator Isiaka Adeleke. Nothing of such occurred.

“My relationship with the late Adeleke was cordial and beyond politics because we had known each other even before Osun politics, because our residences were adjacent to each other in Lagos State.”

He said political office was not by inheritance, saying if it was so, Bola Ige family would have been ruling the state.

In a related development, the National Chairman of the PDP, Ali Modu Sherif, on Wednesday stormed Apomu, the headquarters of Isokan Local Government Area to lead the campaign for Chief Ademola Adeleke, who is the standard bearer of the party in the Osun West Senatorial District by-election.

A former Deputy Governor of Osun State, Iyiola Omisore, who recently joined hands with the Sheriff faction of the PDP in Osun State, was also one of the prominent leaders of the PDP, who campaigned for Adeleke.


The campaign train of the PDP, after leaving Apomu, headed for Iwo in continuation of the electioneering.

Meanwhile, one of the election observer groups, accredited to monitor the election, Centre for Credible Leadership and Citizens Awareness, has said there may be voter apathy due to the threat being issued by some politicians ahead of the poll.

The Director-General of the CLCA, Dr. Gabriel Nwanbu, said this at a press conference in Osogbo on Wednesday.

https://www.google.com.ng/amp/punchng.com/isiaka-adelekes-death-affecting-dejis-sanity-aregbesola/amp/

Re: “It's Like Deji Adeleke Has Run Mad Due To The Death Of His Brother”- Aregbesola by agitator: 2:31pm
hmmmmmmmmmmm

Re: “It's Like Deji Adeleke Has Run Mad Due To The Death Of His Brother”- Aregbesola by GossipHeart(m): 3:46pm

Buhari's health did the same to his brainless zombie followers

Re: “It's Like Deji Adeleke Has Run Mad Due To The Death Of His Brother”- Aregbesola by jejemanito: 3:46pm
Aregbe just gave Davido the licence insult him in his next upcoming single

Re: “It's Like Deji Adeleke Has Run Mad Due To The Death Of His Brother”- Aregbesola by olaolulazio(m): 3:46pm
And Davido is now madder than his mad father..

Aregbe remain the Maddest!

Re: “It's Like Deji Adeleke Has Run Mad Due To The Death Of His Brother”- Aregbesola by AnonyNymous(m): 3:46pm
lol
Re: “It's Like Deji Adeleke Has Run Mad Due To The Death Of His Brother”- Aregbesola by bbbabes: 3:46pm
Aregbe is a brutal terrorist

Re: “It's Like Deji Adeleke Has Run Mad Due To The Death Of His Brother”- Aregbesola by veacea: 3:47pm
Haaaaa this one weak me abeg.

Re: “It's Like Deji Adeleke Has Run Mad Due To The Death Of His Brother”- Aregbesola by TheMainMan: 3:47pm
ehn!

Re: “It's Like Deji Adeleke Has Run Mad Due To The Death Of His Brother”- Aregbesola by kinkybunny(f): 3:47pm
mmmm

Re: “It's Like Deji Adeleke Has Run Mad Due To The Death Of His Brother”- Aregbesola by mjbaba: 3:47pm
Must Davido be mentioned??

Re: “It's Like Deji Adeleke Has Run Mad Due To The Death Of His Brother”- Aregbesola by sammyj: 3:47pm
if the governor truly said this then Osun state is being ruled by the king of J@ngle which one of the reason why the state is failing!!! shocked
Re: “It's Like Deji Adeleke Has Run Mad Due To The Death Of His Brother”- Aregbesola by BiafraIShere(m): 3:47pm
Lol
Re: “It's Like Deji Adeleke Has Run Mad Due To The Death Of His Brother”- Aregbesola by bbbabes: 3:48pm
Aregbe should be investigated. He's a scorpion and a terrorist
Re: “It's Like Deji Adeleke Has Run Mad Due To The Death Of His Brother”- Aregbesola by edenhazard(f): 3:48pm
sad
Re: “It's Like Deji Adeleke Has Run Mad Due To The Death Of His Brother”- Aregbesola by favelli(m): 3:48pm
Lol.. no just let Davido come after you ooo.. he doesn't wanna hear someone claiming his dad borrows money..

Re: “It's Like Deji Adeleke Has Run Mad Due To The Death Of His Brother”- Aregbesola by henryowor(m): 3:49pm
who dey lie nw
Re: “It's Like Deji Adeleke Has Run Mad Due To The Death Of His Brother”- Aregbesola by elog(m): 3:49pm
Wizkid vs Davido one side
Gov vs his dad
undecided undecided undecided

Re: “It's Like Deji Adeleke Has Run Mad Due To The Death Of His Brother”- Aregbesola by mamaya24(m): 3:49pm
Life drama
Re: “It's Like Deji Adeleke Has Run Mad Due To The Death Of His Brother”- Aregbesola by BRAV0O(m): 3:49pm
Naija for show grin
Re: “It's Like Deji Adeleke Has Run Mad Due To The Death Of His Brother”- Aregbesola by Bills2307(m): 3:49pm
to dr deji "madness fall on u" (in davidos voice)

Re: “It's Like Deji Adeleke Has Run Mad Due To The Death Of His Brother”- Aregbesola by Ratello: 3:49pm
This is too much from Aregberascal
Re: “It's Like Deji Adeleke Has Run Mad Due To The Death Of His Brother”- Aregbesola by netoc65(m): 3:49pm
lol



polithiefcians and madness
Re: “It's Like Deji Adeleke Has Run Mad Due To The Death Of His Brother”- Aregbesola by GossipHeart(m): 3:49pm

Who is this goat face ??

Pay the teachers in your state and stop crying like a rat on mensturation

I feel like slapping the taste out of this old donkey's mouth

Re: “It's Like Deji Adeleke Has Run Mad Due To The Death Of His Brother”- Aregbesola by manchester1: 3:49pm
osun again
Re: “It's Like Deji Adeleke Has Run Mad Due To The Death Of His Brother”- Aregbesola by JohnsonEmma(m): 3:49pm
Chaiiii
Re: “It's Like Deji Adeleke Has Run Mad Due To The Death Of His Brother”- Aregbesola by Bimpe29: 3:49pm
Battle line has been drawn. It is going to be a cracker and tight poll.
Re: “It's Like Deji Adeleke Has Run Mad Due To The Death Of His Brother”- Aregbesola by oluwazoba: 3:50pm
yiibo lomo
Re: “It's Like Deji Adeleke Has Run Mad Due To The Death Of His Brother”- Aregbesola by medolab90(m): 3:50pm
Smh
Re: “It's Like Deji Adeleke Has Run Mad Due To The Death Of His Brother”- Aregbesola by AfonjaBoston: 3:51pm
Political office is not hereditary or a birthright

